Timberwolves vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) play against the Toronto Raptors (32-32) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 30, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 64, Toronto Raptors 72 (Q3 09:31)
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D-Lo trying to get going coming out in the second half and it’s just not clicking. 0-for-3 to start. Raptors now lead by 9. – 8:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Everything’s happening.
Raptors on a 9-2 run, Edwards just got T’d up and we’re 2:08 into the second half – 8:57 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes played 12 minutes in the first half and is not starting the second half – 8:54 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam may be 1-for-7 with just two points in the first half, but he’s accounted for 14 Raptors points with his five assists so far – 8:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Meanwhile Indiana has taken a one-point lead over Denver and Toronto leads Minnesota by two at halftime. – 8:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics had 19 turnovers against the Raptors, but that was with a goofy lineup.
They’ve got 11 tonight in the first half with all the regulars but Rob playing.
Not good. – 8:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves were up 40-23 at one point during the first half.
But to close the half, Toronto went on 39-20 run.
Raptors 62, Wolves 60
(Only 2 fouls on KAT, though. He’ll be why they win, if they do. Was excellent before picking his 2nd foul in the 1st — when TOR then went on a run) – 8:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
NOW it’s Pride night here in Toronto. A drag performance of Shania Twain at halftime. Very Canadian. Very gay. Thumbs up. – 8:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors closed the 1st half on a 29-14 run to turn a deficit that was once as large as 17 points into a 2-point halftime lead. Wolves held Siakam to 2 pts on 1-7 FG, but Raps are shooting 12-19 from 3 and have forced 14 turnovers. Anunoby scored 13 of his 18 pts in succession – 8:40 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young recorded his first career first quarter with 19-or-more points and 4-or-more assists … He did so in the third quarter vs. Minnesota on 1/19/22. – 8:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Toronto’s first lead since 5-3 comes as VanVleet beats the buzzer with a 3. Toronto up 62-60 at halftime. The Wolves toned down the turnovers, but the Raptors hit 8 of 12 threes that quarter. Not great, Bob. – 8:38 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet beats the buzzer off a brilliant dish from Siakam, and Raps lead Wolves 62-60 after the type of fun, weird first half you’d expect from these teams. – 8:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Delightful game
Raptors 62, Timberwolves 60 at the half on a VanVleet buzzer beating 3
OG’s got 18, Trent 15. – 8:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
talk to ’em, @Patrick Beverley 🗣 pic.twitter.com/Co3wyoKOQp – 8:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Patrick Beverley just helped Gary Trent up after a play at the rim.
Patrick Beverley just helped Gary Trent up after a play at the rim.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
How there’s not an iso camera on Patrick Beverley every minute of every game is beyond me – 8:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
When Thad Young is starting Game 3 of the playoffs, don’t say I didn’t warn you. – 8:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby has 13 of his 18 points during this 20-10 Raptors run, which cut their deficit from 13 points to 3. Easily the best he’s looked since coming back from the finger injury. – 8:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
DLo’s production taking the opposite trajectory of the Wolves defense this season is an interesting topic to theorize about.
DLo: Started poorly, really got going, really cooled off
The defense: Started excellent, hit an extended lull, ramped back up – 8:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
leaving PatBev open isn’t a good idea. pic.twitter.com/nU0PclleO1 – 8:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Raptors are 9-14 from 3-point range. 8-27 from inside the arc. Weird! – 8:24 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
LET’S GOOOOOOO 🔥
@Pascal Siakam ➡️ @OG Anunoby pic.twitter.com/n9JKKtIG8M – 8:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The only team in the NBA who has generated turnovers more frequently than the Timberwolves this season is the Raptors.
Wolves have already turned it over 12 times in 18 minutes. Raptors have turned it over 8 times. – 8:23 PM
The only team in the NBA who has generated turnovers more frequently than the Timberwolves this season is the Raptors.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Seems the Timberwolves aren’t quite as good without thee Towns fellow on the floor
Raptors within 4 with 5:41 until halftime – 8:21 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
How many Raptors are better three-point shooters than Precious Achiuwa? Two? Three? – 8:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
While the Raptors have solid overall rebounding numbers, those numbers, much like the case with the Wolves, are largely driven by offensive rebounds. Toronto is one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the league.
Nine offensive rebounds already for the Wolves here early. – 8:19 PM
While the Raptors have solid overall rebounding numbers, those numbers, much like the case with the Wolves, are largely driven by offensive rebounds. Toronto is one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the league.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
If that T was for Jaylen Nowell throwing the ball into the stanchion, that was weak. – 8:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝘽𝘼 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮.
A1 is so special. pic.twitter.com/XvoIuAnyzM – 8:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors aren’t playing great, but it’s not like they’re not playing with a decent effort, but Minnesota is playing their butts off. Effort plays all over the floor. Chris Finch deserves a ton of credit for what he’s done with this team. They lead Raps 30-20 after 1. – 8:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Halftime Cleveland up 6 on Dallas in Cleveland. More importantly, Minnesota up in Toronto in by 10 at the end of 1st quarter. Jazz really need Toronto to win this game. Also, Denver up 16 at Indiana. Nuggets don’t have many losses left – 8:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 30-20.
Edwards leads the way in scoring with 11 points on 4-5 shooting, his 14th 10+ point first quarter of the season.
Towns tallied 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in the quarter. – 8:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of the first quarter here in Toronto, the Timberwolves lead 30-20 despite 11 turnovers.
Achiuwa nailed a three-quarter court shot but he did that thing where he shot it just after the buzzer so it didn’t count against his stats. So it didn’t count. – 8:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Timberwolves 30, Raptors 20 after a quarter
Towns is tremendous all over the floor – 8:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher has been blocked at the rim A LOT over the last couple games. – 8:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Chris Boucher has gotten blocked about a zillion times over the last two games. – 8:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
One thing that stood out to me in the ESPN franchise power rankings was that they had Minnesota ranked 30th in terms of market.
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 8:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
we’re not complaining about this 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/sds5tinhgF – 8:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Anthony Edwards was 0-for-8 and finished with 6 points when the Raptors beat the Wolves in Minnesota. 11 points in 10 minutes so far tonight. – 8:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his third three-pointer of the night, @Anthony Edwards connected on his 200th three of the season, becoming the youngest player in @NBA history to make 200 treys in a single season. – 8:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that was MEAN, @Karl-Anthony Towns 😼 pic.twitter.com/1XXyPgoqwz – 8:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Timberwolves by 8 at second timeout, you’ve got as many points as Barnes and Siakam combined – 8:00 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves have 8 turnovers but they also have an 8-point lead. They are pushing it and getting good looks as a result. Edwards has 11, including three threes. – 8:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Timberwolves are, to this point, doing a great job limiting Siakam’s touches and space – 7:57 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
“It’s not who you play, it’s when you play them” — @HelloooJack with @Matt__Devlin @TSN_Sports #Raptors #WeTheNorth #Timberwolves – 7:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
we’ll never get tired of this…
YOUR DAILY VANDO DUNK pic.twitter.com/R7ATlbeI2X – 7:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
If the Raptors really wanted to lean into Pride night they’d give out passes to Steamworks.
(This tweet is for about 6 people who follow me). – 7:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 continues to make history 🐜 pic.twitter.com/YDnhFOv5QO – 7:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
WITH THE LEFT 👀
OK @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/KgfKFaGAG8 – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have had a couple real good looks go in and out but offence still hasn’t been humming by any means – 7:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors should seriously consider getting the ball in the hands of the dude who scored 40 points here a couple nights ago. Siakam hasn’t attempted a shot through 4 minutes. – 7:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
AIR A1 goes international 🛫 pic.twitter.com/OqDmjNRy7H – 7:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
great way to start things off pic.twitter.com/n0fw3iKOfT – 7:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr. and Patrick Beverley got through the opening jump ball without getting technicals so we’re already ahead of the first game between these teams this season – 7:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are running out VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam once again
Birch is available after missing Monday with knee swelling – 7:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Malik Beasley (Left Ankle Sprain) and Jaden McDaniels (Left Ankle Sprain) are OUT at Toronto. pic.twitter.com/1dsEDakfju – 7:27 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A Mavs win in Cleveland and a Minnesota loss in Toronto clinches a playoff spot for the Mavs tonight. Mavs at Cavs getting started in a few minutes on BSSW. – 7:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it’s about that time.
let’s work 💼 pic.twitter.com/vSZtcJBhlf – 6:54 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Our efforts don’t stop tonight at the game, the Raptors will continue to reach out and support the 2SLGBTQ+ community through meaningful partnerships that continue to break down prejudice and promote compassion. ❤️💙💜💛💚🧡 pic.twitter.com/djVNfdl605 – 6:41 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Hope the Raptors wear these on their trip to Orlando pic.twitter.com/tqBWvdShC0 – 6:34 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Raptors Pride themed merchandise will be sold at @ShopRSApparel and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to create equitable access to sport for 2SLGBTQ+ youth as part of our commitment to Change the Game with @MLSEFoundation
➡️ https://t.co/BVtBfIzwru pic.twitter.com/vjbaP2Yily – 6:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Raptors
Beverley over 9.0 points
Vanderbilt over 7.5 rebounds
Trent Jr. over 20.5 points + rebounds + assists
VanVleet over 2.5 made free throws – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Armoni Brooks got a some of the remaining MLE from the Toronto Raptors in his two-year deal:
21-22: $250,000
22-23: $1,752,638
22-23 is guaranteed for $50K, rising to $250K on August 1, then fully guaranteed opening night.
@spotrac – 6:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Malik Beasley is out tonight, but that he is improving. Finch gave it the “day to day” label, and said he’s “hopeful that he can maybe play on this trip”
Finch says Jaden McDaniels has been cleared to resume basketball activity, and will be reevaluated in a week – 6:11 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Chris Finch says it’s good to see Pascal Siakam back to his pre-Bubble form. – 6:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
There were no new questions asked to Ime Udoka about the availability of Boston players to play in Toronto.
Udoka previously said “if healthy, they can all play”. There is reporting today is that Boston declined to answer vax status questions.
A couple of notes to follow.
1/2 – 6:02 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Introducing our Pride Night artist, @teefergus who created tonight’s featured logo you will see around the arena and on our channels to help us celebrate the night! pic.twitter.com/F1jpAGIdqT – 5:56 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Khem Birch will play tonight, but usual starters with Siakam, OG and Barnes up front. – 5:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Khem Birch — and everyone else — is available vs. TWolves, says Nurse. – 5:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Birch is back in the lineup for the Raptors tonight. Everybody but Flynn is available vs Minnesota. – 5:47 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
As you enter the arena tonight, you’ll see we are celebrating our Pride Night, which for the Raptors goes way beyond what happens on the court. It’s about creating a lasting feeling that you’re always welcome in the home of the Raptors. ❤️💙💜💛💚🧡 pic.twitter.com/sjgd5j3NDE – 5:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I’m no high performance expert, but I did watch end of Fred VanVleet’s pre-game workout and he was playing a hard game of 1-on-1 & going well into his bag, including some right-to-left step backs which put a heck of a load on his right knee. Big smiles, good mood, good sign. – 5:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Asked in the past 24 hours if their teams are fully vaccinated, the Heat and Bucks said they were. The Celtics and 76ers declined to do so – meaning they could be missing players for road games in a possible first round series with Toronto. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:03 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The Raptors’ unique offensive strategy
🗣 Pascal Siakam’s improvement
🗣 Describing Scottie Barnes
🗣 The continuously evolving NBA
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @samfolkk: open.spotify.com/episode/34Bfdd… – 4:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @samfolkk on the Rookie of the Year race, how the Raptors surpassed expectations to become a playoff team, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/34Bfdd… – 4:19 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Great prizes from @ricohcanada are up for grabs in Game Time.
Play while you countdown to tip-off for the chance to WIN!
📲: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/uB1qqXNnNk – 4:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Games that pertain to the Nuggets today:
*Denver v Indiana*
Dallas v Cleveland
*Minnesota v Toronto*
Phoenix v Golden State – 4:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
125 players in the NBA have taken a shot in 100-or-more pick and rolls this season as the PnR ball-handler.
The most effective player on that list? Jaylen Nowell (tied with Tobias Harris), who has generated 1.08 points per possession as a PnR ball-handler this season. – 3:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Asked Chris Finch yesterday what he needs to do to help D’Angelo Russell get back on track. His answer?
“I think we got to get him in more pick and roll.” – 2:39 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Riding the Scottie Barnes ROY push with this week’s special Ringer #Samegameparlay on @FDSportsbook — Scottie puts up a 15-6-4, Raps cover an adjusted +6.5 at home against Minny, better than 3-1 odds, beam us up Scottie. pic.twitter.com/cDpO0IeYHj – 2:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Here’s former Timberwolves player — and maybe future Wolf — Greg Monroe making his debut for the Jazz last night.
Monroe signed a 10-day contract with Utah on March 28th. pic.twitter.com/XfxMq8RX1X – 2:06 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is a finalist for the 2021-22 Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year Award pic.twitter.com/ko7HGtXSwT – 2:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are both top 5 in DFG% differential by rookies this season (min 45 games).
Franz Wagner is #1.
Jalen Suggs is #2.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/dGC97VVKzh – 1:55 PM
Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are both top 5 in DFG% differential by rookies this season (min 45 games).
Franz Wagner is #1.
Jalen Suggs is #2.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/dGC97VVKzh – 1:55 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
What’s your game day style?
Check out the @hudsonsbay fits of the month! pic.twitter.com/ErSv4CseYL – 1:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the trade deadline, Mo Bamba is averaging:
24.9 MIN
11.1 PPG
8.1 RPG
1.0 BPG
During this stretch, he’s shooting 49.2% from the field and 43.6% from the three point line.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/ODUXW3zK3X – 1:45 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Hold Space: The Momager
The Raptors are holding space for individuals who make change on and off the court.
Maricris Eduarte supports her daughters and their love of the game, managing their teams and looking to increase girls participation in sport.
➡️ https://t.co/WnVKmhJdRA pic.twitter.com/prLiIqmgGD – 1:35 PM
