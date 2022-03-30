Walt Frazier: Criticism of Julius Randle 'unfair'

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle on WFAN’s suggestion that he asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “It’s not true. It’s just not true. Simple as that. It’s just not true at all.” – 10:27 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Hornets 125, Knicks 114.
Knicks fall to 34-43, 11th in the East. They have 12th-best lottery odds.
• Fournier 30 & 4
• Barrett 25-4-3
• Randle 21-5-7
• Bridges 31-6-3
• Ball 20-5-15
Knicks’ tragic number is now 2. – 9:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
If the Knicks want to change the fan’s perception of Julius Randle they should let him operate the t-shirt mega cannons because the fans can’t resist those. – 9:34 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Excellent last few minutes for Charlotte, executing on both ends. Expect Randle/Fournier to come back in soon – 9:25 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Hornets lead the Knicks 91-83.
• Fournier 27 & 4
• Barrett 20-3-3
• Randle 17-4-6
• Bridges 17-3-2
• Oubre 19 pts – 9:20 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I see ya, Cody Martin. What a finish over Randle. pic.twitter.com/4zOTAT2Vxt9:08 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Julius Randle just almost died. pic.twitter.com/d4oebrI0f38:56 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Hornets 31-29.
• Barrett 11 pts
• Randle 8 pmts
• Burks 0-4-3
• Bridges 11 pts
Knicks shooting 62 percent. Hornets shooting 57 percent. – 8:05 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Walt Frazier mostly defending Julius Randle, saying criticism “unfair.” Points out only 2 other players averaging a 20, 10 and 5. But adds some flak he’s “brought upon himself.” – 8:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Frustration building for Knicks’ Randle — and Thibodeau doesn’t have an answer other than play hard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Some boos for Randle in pregame introductions, cheers when he hits a 3 to cut deficit to 7-4. – 7:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau on the report that Randle asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “Are you serious? Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not going to respond to something like that anyway. Let’s be real.” – 6:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier is available tonight. And Randle and Robinson are starting again. – 6:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau on the WFAN “unconfirmed” report that Julius Randle asked for a trade following Monday’s game: “Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not gonna respond to something like that anyway, but let’s be real. C’mon.” – 5:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Julius Randle angling for trade from Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/rum…5:29 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Many wondered it coming into the season and they haven’t stopped since.
Story here on the big Julius Randle question ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/fNrws81JW6 pic.twitter.com/cOHTafDukZ10:12 AM

But some people around the league feel he’s acting in a “James Harden type of way” that suggests he wants a new place of work next season. Randle has lost his strongest ally in assistant coach Kenny Payne, his former mentor at Kentucky who left this month to be the head coach at Louisville. Some NBA sources believe the Knicks will shop Randle for a package revolving around a center if they lose Mitchell Robinson. -via New York Post / March 30, 2022

