76ers vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) play against the Detroit Pistons (56-56) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 31, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 36, Detroit Pistons 33 (Q2 06:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers mostly look like they took NiQuil. But, the most encouraging sign is that Harden has looked like his Houston self over the last 2 games, and that’s all that really matters heading into the playoffs. – 7:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Furkan Korkmaz is making his first appearance since the Clippers game on March 25 – 7:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Killian turnin’ it up! 🚨
Killian turnin’ it up! 🚨
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Pistons first -quarter box pic.twitter.com/vI753MXswc – 7:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
It me or do Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers look like doppelgangers of each other? – 7:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
After 1 ⤵️
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 1 REB / 4-7 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
After 1 ⤵️
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 1 REB / 4-7 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bucks start 0-for-5. Wasn’t the case for Detroit on Tuesday. – 7:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 25-20 after one quarter. Embiid with 11 points and 6 rebounds against a lot of double teams. the Sixers looked flat in the opening quarter while shooting 40 percent. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 8 points on 4-7 shooting. – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 25, Pistons 20 at the end of the first. Clunky offensive start for both teams. Embiid has 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting and 6 boards. – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: 76ers 25, Pistons 20. Much better ending for Detroit.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Sixers 25, Pistons 20.
Cunningham: 8 points
Bey: 5 points
End of 1: Sixers 25, Pistons 20.
Cunningham: 8 points
Bey: 5 points
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
DeAndre Jordan is back at backup center after Paul Millsap had that role against the Bucks. – 7:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has 9 points and 4 rebounds in 10 minutes of action after his three-point play. However, he’s shooting just 2 of 6 so far. The good thing he’s 5-5 from the foul line. – 7:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
You don’t realize how large Joel Embiid is until he’s standing next to another big dude…
You don’t realize how large Joel Embiid is until he’s standing next to another big dude…
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers appear to have gone back to the original stagger. Harden and Harris out, Maxey and Embiid stay. – 7:28 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Adam Mares and @Derek Bodner about the dominant seasons for Jokic and Embiid, how they have developed, playoff expectations, the present/future of the NBA and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266343… – 7:26 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid has to get better shots when he gets a switch against a guard, which seems like is Detroit’s game plan. I would expect him to remedy that fairly quickly. – 7:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pistons switching the pick-and-roll a lot early. Last two possessions resulted in Embiid getting fouled posting up a wing, and Harden hitting a stepback three with Stewart on him in space. Easy money – 7:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers looking for that Isaiah Stewart switch with Saddiq Bey every time down with the Embiid-Harden pick-and-rolls. AKA, they’re doing what they should do. – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sixers lead the Pistons, 12-6, early on. Cade has 4 points, Saddiq 2.
Sixers lead the Pistons, 12-6, early on. Cade has 4 points, Saddiq 2.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sixers 12, Pistons 6 with 6:26 on the clock. Detroit is 3-11 from the floor, Philly is 4-10 with a pair of 3-pointers – 7:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#UglyShootingFlow: The #Pistons are shooting 3-for-10, while the #Sixers are 3-9. The #Sixers lead 9-6 after Joel Embiid’s pair of foul shots 7:01 left in the first quarter. – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart got a guy to bite on his 3-point pump fake, he put the ball on the floor and found Cade for a wide-open 3. That’s next. – 7:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
There’s a strong smell of something burning behind the Pistons’ basket right now. Maybe a good omen, maybe not – 7:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’m assuming Thybulle will guard Cade tonight. This will be a fun matchup. – 7:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers swingman Danny Green needs two three-point attempts to tie Michael Finley for 47th on the NBA all-time three-point attempts list at 3,880. – 7:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Starters
Sixers: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Maxey and Harden
Starters
Sixers: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Maxey and Harden
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Livers might put up 40 tonight with this fit. pic.twitter.com/YoWtT9hLAT – 6:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cory Joseph was listed as questionable, but he’s in the starting lineup with Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart – 6:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Almost game time in the 313 🏠
Almost game time in the 313 🏠
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers: pic.twitter.com/5PdG2U8l6R – 6:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Harden told Durant last summer he would sign extension with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/31/rep… – 6:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Blue Coats assistant GM Jameer Nelson is here in Detroit and catching up with Braxton Key, who is on a 10-day with the Pistons pic.twitter.com/Rw2mLWLrvt – 6:07 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is preparing for battle #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Jp6jldu0Lk – 5:46 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
DeAndre Jordan putting in work pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/r07BfJZaoA – 5:43 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Adam Mares and @Derek Bodner about the dominant seasons for Jokic and Embiid, how they have developed, playoff expectations, the present/future of the NBA and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266343… – 5:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he’s weighing the options with the Motor City Cruise guys (Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Pickett), who are about to begin playoffs. “We want (the Cruise) to succeed.” – 5:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Saben Lee will play one of the games on the upcoming road trip, either in OKC or Indianapolis – 5:26 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise. – 5:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes’ good stretch: “He’s got that swag to him.” Said he’s playing with great confidence and bravado. – 5:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Killian Hayes: “He’s got that swag about him. He’s playing with the amount of confidence you have to have as a point guard in this league.” – 5:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers is out of concussion protocols – 5:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Unlock the drip! 🔓
@Cade Cunningham
@isaiah__02
@Frank Jackson
@Rodney McGruder
@Killian Hayes
@SaddiqBey
Unlock the drip! 🔓
@Cade Cunningham
@isaiah__02
@Frank Jackson
@Rodney McGruder
@Killian Hayes
@SaddiqBey
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight at @DiscountTire Power Hour, @MotorCityCruise players Anthony Tarke and Justin Turner will be signing autographs outside of Portal 15 from 5:30-6:30PM ✍️
Make sure to stop by and don’t forget to grab tickets for their game on Saturday!
Tonight at @DiscountTire Power Hour, @MotorCityCruise players Anthony Tarke and Justin Turner will be signing autographs outside of Portal 15 from 5:30-6:30PM ✍️
Make sure to stop by and don’t forget to grab tickets for their game on Saturday!
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Well worth your time: @Michael Pina and @DanFeldmanNBA talk All-NBA — how they define it, what goes into it, and who they would choose — on this week’s PBT Podcast.
And no, they won’t put both Jokic and Embiid on first team.
Well worth your time: @Michael Pina and @DanFeldmanNBA talk All-NBA — how they define it, what goes into it, and who they would choose — on this week’s PBT Podcast.
And no, they won’t put both Jokic and Embiid on first team.
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Through his first 60 career games, Cade Cunningham’s totals in points, rebounds and assists puts him in elite company of players with similar career minimums. #Pistons
Through his first 60 career games, Cade Cunningham’s totals in points, rebounds and assists puts him in elite company of players with similar career minimums. #Pistons
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Herro competed. Sixers mostly ran the same weave before a player decided to attack him. I am not convinced it’s a sound strategy to run nothing and just attack him. Maxey hit two big threes, a step back and a deep deep shot. – 4:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Prior to this year, the most possessions that Joel Embiid finished (shot, drawn foul, turnover) as a roller in pick-and-rolls was 37. He averaged 31 such possessions per year.
He has 51 in the 15 games he’s played alongside of James Harden. – 3:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 You want shorts? You got ’em. 🚨
The time has finally arrived. Our Remix shorts are now available for purchase. Crack open the piggy bank and grab a fresh pair from Pistons313Shop today! ⚡️
Hit the link below ⤵️
🚨 You want shorts? You got ’em. 🚨
The time has finally arrived. Our Remix shorts are now available for purchase. Crack open the piggy bank and grab a fresh pair from Pistons313Shop today! ⚡️
Hit the link below ⤵️
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Adam Mares and @Derek Bodner about the dominant seasons for Jokic and Embiid, how they have developed, playoff expectations, the present/future of the NBA and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266343… – 3:06 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee from the Motor City Cruise. – 2:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid, JJ Redick discuss 76ers fans’ relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘They wanted him to shoot the ball’
Joel Embiid, JJ Redick discuss 76ers fans’ relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘They wanted him to shoot the ball’
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Join @PacersBoomer & @Indiana Pacemates at The District Tap Downtown for tomorrow night’s game as part of our Pacers Bar Network presented by @coronaextrausa.
Join @PacersBoomer & @Indiana Pacemates at The District Tap Downtown for tomorrow night’s game as part of our Pacers Bar Network presented by @coronaextrausa.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Based on their last 10 games only:
10. Luka Doncic
9. Devin Booker
8. Jayson Tatum
7. Kyrie Irving
6. Joel Embiid
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
Based on their last 10 games only:
10. Luka Doncic
9. Devin Booker
8. Jayson Tatum
7. Kyrie Irving
6. Joel Embiid
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What’s up #Pistons fans!!
We’re giving away free pride flags to the first 2,500 fans in attendance for tonight’s game.
What’s up #Pistons fans!!
We’re giving away free pride flags to the first 2,500 fans in attendance for tonight’s game.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The Pistons have been struggling all season, but they have been led by a real ROY candidate in Cade Cunningham. Doc Rivers has been impressed with his improvement. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/31/six… via @SixersWire – 1:53 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Orlando should lose their final 5 games, but Detroit has games left vs OKC & IND. Blazers just passed SAC and are nearing IND (5th). Kings, Pacers need to lose.
Orlando should lose their final 5 games, but Detroit has games left vs OKC & IND. Blazers just passed SAC and are nearing IND (5th). Kings, Pacers need to lose.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
With teams down to 5 to 7 games remaining, only 7 players have a shot to play in 82 games:
Dwight Powell
Kevon Looney
Franz Wagner
Deni Avdija
Saddiq Bey
Mikal Bridges
In the last 5 82-game seasons an average of 22 players each season appeared in all 82 games. – 1:49 PM
With teams down to 5 to 7 games remaining, only 7 players have a shot to play in 82 games:
Dwight Powell
Kevon Looney
Franz Wagner
Deni Avdija
Saddiq Bey
Mikal Bridges
Buddy Hield
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Total Minutes played in March:
Alec Burks: 535
Nikola Jokic: 510
Joel Embiid: 495
Karl-Anthony Towns: 463
Minutes per game in March:
Alec Burks: 33.5
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 33.4
Steph Curry: 33.1
Ja Morant: 33.0
Chris Paul: 33.0
Jimmy Butler: 32.5
Total Minutes played in March:
Alec Burks: 535
Nikola Jokic: 510
Joel Embiid: 495
Karl-Anthony Towns: 463
Minutes per game in March:
Alec Burks: 33.5
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 33.4
Steph Curry: 33.1
Ja Morant: 33.0
Chris Paul: 33.0
Jimmy Butler: 32.5
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀.
“The #Pistons have become one of the exemplary organizations in the @NBA in terms of female representation, with several women taking on key leadership roles.”
📰 @Rod Beard‘s article via @detroitnews ⬇️
𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀.
“The #Pistons have become one of the exemplary organizations in the @NBA in terms of female representation, with several women taking on key leadership roles.”
📰 @Rod Beard‘s article via @detroitnews ⬇️
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
🎧New Big Board Pod🎧
@Barlowe500 and I talk Rookie of the Year
Cade? Scottie? Mobley?
+
Our picks for the Final Four and the draft prospects that have the most to gain and lose
🎧New Big Board Pod🎧
@Barlowe500 and I talk Rookie of the Year
Cade? Scottie? Mobley?
+
Our picks for the Final Four and the draft prospects that have the most to gain and lose
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
“My goal is when other girls see me, they feel like ‘𝗜 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀’.”
Our Assistant Athletic Trainer, Bri Jefferson, understands the importance of making strides not only for herself, but to pave the way for others.
“My goal is when other girls see me, they feel like ‘𝗜 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀’.”
Our Assistant Athletic Trainer, Bri Jefferson, understands the importance of making strides not only for herself, but to pave the way for others.
