Anthony Davis plans to return on Friday

Shams Charania: Lakers star Anthony Davis plans to return Friday vs. the Pelicans, barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 14 due to mid-foot sprain. Big Lakers-Pelicans game with Play-In ramifications.
Bill Oram @billoram
Here are my initial thoughts for @theathetic on @Shams Charania’s report that Anthony Davis will try to return tomorrow for tomorrow’s critical game against New Orleans. What do I think are reasonable expectations after he’s missed six weeks? theathletic.com/news/lakers-an… – 4:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star Anthony Davis plans to return Friday vs. the Pelicans, barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 14 due to mid-foot sprain. Big Lakers-Pelicans game with Play-In ramifications. – 3:06 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
David Locke @DLocke09
Russell Westbrook this season with Anthony Davis and LeBron James off the floor
Per 36 minutes
26 points
9 rebounds
7 assists
44% FG
38% from 3
8 FTA per 36 at 75%
5 turnovers – 12:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
The Ringer @ringernba
David Locke @DLocke09
Lakers Injury Report (as of 3/30)
OUT – LeBron James (left ankle sprain)
OUT – Mason Jones (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise)
DOUBTFUL – Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) – 5:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is listed as out for Thursday’s game at Utah, and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) doubtful.
Wenyen Gabriel is questionable with a left ankle sprain. – 5:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is OUT for tomorrow’s game. Anthony Davis is DOUBTFUL: pic.twitter.com/Kzoe3rYRrb – 5:15 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury report:
• LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out
• Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) is doubtful
• Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is questionable. – 4:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have ruled LeBron James (left ankle) out Thursday at Utah while Anthony Davis (right foot) is listed as doubtful.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/kO8WCUEEiE – 4:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers list LeBron James as out Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday’s game in Utah. – 4:42 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers officially list LeBron James as out for Thursday’s game in Utah because of his sprained ankle.
Anthony Davis again listed as doubtful with a mid-foot sprain. – 4:41 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is officially out tomorrow in Utah. Anthony Davis is doubtful and Wenyen Gabriel is questionable. pic.twitter.com/04TF8qKhTi – 4:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James as out in Utah. Anthony Davis is doubtful. Wenyen Gabriel is questionable. – 4:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Yeah, it’s actually a big deal Zion is traveling with the team
🏀 Could the Lakers really fall out of the playoffs?
🏀 Revisiting the Anthony Davis trade
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zM7Rwt6imN – 3:30 PM
Eric Walden: Looks like Anthony Davis has gone from doubtful to out for the Lakers tonight against the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/IndzlxE7O0 -via Twitter @tribjazz / March 31, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: As Anthony Davis — out since Feb. 16 with a foot sprain — progresses toward a game-time decision vs. New Orleans on Friday, LeBron James is hopeful to test out his ankle sprain and try to make a return to the lineup too, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 31, 2022
According to people not authorized to speak on the matter, Davis wants to play Friday against his old New Orleans Pelicans team in an important game for the Lakers’ postseason hopes, but he was a “little sore” after the practice and the Lakers might deem it wise to wait. -via Los Angeles Times / March 31, 2022
