Bucks vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (47-28) play against the Brooklyn Nets (36-36) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 31, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 94, Brooklyn Nets 92 (Q4 08:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
8 dunks tonight for Giannis. 😤 pic.twitter.com/KhzR5i2TQn – 9:21 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis is now three points shy of becoming the leading scorer in Bucks history. Came in 39 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and he’s got 37 early in the fourth quarter. – 9:21 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Yooooooo. That’s a #MiddleDIME right there for the big one-handed slam from Antetokounmpo. – 9:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
76ers down 13 to Pistons under 2 minutes to go
Heat lifer Kelly Olynyk hasn’t missed a shot
This would drop them to a 46-30 record to Miami’s 49-28 record which currently lands them in 1st place
Decent padding there
Now look to Bucks-Nets 4th quarter – 9:17 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Another stellar performance being turned in by NBA officials: Bucks 20 free throw attempts, Nets 5. – 9:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Oops, Giannis dunked it again.
7 total so far tonight. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VKkre2ZBK0 – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 87-86. KD with 13, Brown with 17 and Kyrie with 20. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are a combined 7-for-20, but the Nets have yet to find a way to slow down this Giannis fella. – 9:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have no answer for Giannis at all. He has been dominant. He’s 12-for-16 from the field and has 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes. The Bucks have 42 points in the paint. Giannis is 12-for-16 from the field. – 9:11 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 86, Bucks 87
Kyrie Irving (20 PTS), Bruce Brown (17 PTS) & the Nets are losing the battle on the boards 29-38. Fortunately, they’re putting on a show from behind the arc, shooting it at 54%. Defensively, they’re holding Milwaukee to 28% shooting from there. – 9:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Couple bad James Johnson possessions in a row and the Bucks are now up 87-86. First the foul on Holiday, then giving KD the ball with no space close to out of bounds. – 9:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton just bumped Giannis under the paint, dunked the ball then flexed on his way back up the floor. – 9:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Johnson didn’t know the Bucks were in the bonus. Intentionally fouled to slow the Bucks down but inadvertently gave MIL 2 free points by putting Jrue Holiday on the line. – 9:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant has nine assists tonight. The Bucks as a team have 11. – 9:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have as many turnovers (7) as made baskets (7). – 9:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It’s been a long time since basically every other #Bucks player has had a hard time scoring. Pat Connaughton has 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting. That’s it. – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 11-for-15, 31 points.
Rest of the #Bucks: 15-for-46 (32%), 45 points.
Yet they only trail the #Nets 80-76. – 9:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
After a 3-for-10 start, Kyrie Irving has hit his last three shots. Nets lead 78-74. – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Giannis just slid in Kyrie Irving’s way attempting to take a charge. There’s a take foul, and then there’s that. – 8:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis is 9 for 9 at the line so far. But Nets up three midway through the third. – 8:58 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
This is why you never give up on a play 👌 pic.twitter.com/227vIPEDft – 8:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Nets are shooting 60% from behind the three-point line – 12-for-20. #Bucks just 28%. – 8:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Bucks 73-68. Kyrie Irving with a 3 off a Patty Mills steal. Brooklyn has been scrappy tonight. Bruce Brown with three corner 3s. – 8:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: 76ers 79, Pistons 73.
Cade Cunningham’s last 1.75 games (and he missed all but 47 seconds of the second quarter in Brooklyn): 58 points, 24 for 41 from the field and five free-throw attempts. – 8:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For the second time in the last two quarters, Giannis Antetokounmpo has willed the #Bucks to within a possession – he needs some help (Middleton 3-for-10; Holiday & Lopez 1-for-6) – 8:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris is an expert at time management. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/yZKayAL0iv – 8:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Too strong. 💪
📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/cb1lrzrHuq – 8:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews has passed former #Bucks guard @jj_redick for No. 22 on the all-time three-point attempts list. – 8:30 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets lead Bucks, 60-56, at the half and defense is not bad. Giannis, however, has 20 points after two quarters. This will mark the eighth time in the last nine games he has 20 or more. – 8:29 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 60, Bucks 56
Bruce Brown (10 PTS), Kyrie Irving (9 PTS) & the Nets are allowing Giannis Antetokounmpo to gain momentum. He’s already up to 20 PTS on 8-of-11 shooting. Overall, Brooklyn is getting outscored in the interior 26-16. – 8:28 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Halftime in Brooklyn, with the Nets leading the Bucks 60-56. Giannis dominating inside with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Durant has seven points, seven assists and five rebounds. – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Bucks 60-56. Good game so far. Kevin Durant with seven points, seven assists and five rebounds. Bruce Brown with 10 and some great defense. Kyrie Irving has been well-guarded by Jrue Holiday. Just 3-for-10. Bucks +10 in the paint. – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a shot to the lower half by Andre Drummond on that last possession. Took a moment to collect himself. – 8:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown is approaching ‘can’t leave open from the corner’ territory. – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets fail to execute on easy transition 3 opportunity. Seth stops at the wing. Goran rifles ball into the crowd as if he though Seth was headed to the corner. Those are the opportunities the lack of chemistry shows. Easy 3 points missed. – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Don’t get baited into shooting the halfcourt shot, Nets fans. Take the money and leave 😭😭😭😭😭 – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Bucks 54-47 with 2:56 left in the second quarter. Nets have three blocks 3-point attempts. Eight Nets have scored multiple baskets. Kevin Durant is up to seven assists. – 8:20 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Really interesting profile of KD’s psyche from @Logan Murdock. AK
theringer.com/nba/2022/3/31/… – 8:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond really just finished with extra jelly in transition lmao – 8:18 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the night is young but all the nets do when they’re on national television is pummel east contenders – 8:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo got the #Bucks to within 43-39, but the #Nets have since gone on a 8-0 run to back up double digits at 50-39. – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills with a 3 and the fist pump. Nets lead the Bucks 50-39 with 6:37 left in the first half. Nic Claxton is 4-for-4 and just had a nasty putback dunk. He’s missed two shots since the win over Utah on March 21. Pretty good 10 days for him. – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Bucks: The Nets have a 50-39 lead here in the 2nd quarter, and Nic Claxton has been amazing. 8 points and 4 rebounds, and a nice putback dunk. – 8:10 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Here in Brooklyn, Giannis Antetokounmpo (16 pts) needs just 24 more to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211 points) as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. If Giannis does it tonight, it will mean consecutive 40-point games for him. @The Athletic – 8:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Giannis: What do you call a cow on the floor?
Nets in the paint: What?
Giannis: You. – 8:07 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis has dropped “the sledgehammer”, “the anvil” and “the jackhammer” in the first half in Brooklyn. I just wanna know how many more descriptive words Kevin Harlan has in his bag for Giannis jams. – 8:07 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Sometimes, I worry Giannis is going to randomly dunk on me in my own home, just to do that shit – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Giannis with a hell of a dunk and the foul after it appeared Dragic and James Johnson miscommunicated on a switch. – 8:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Weird looking switch there w/Kyrie & JJ leaves Kessler Edwards on an island with Giannis. And-one dunk. – 8:02 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i guess the fundamental reason why i don’t care too much about brooklyn’s postseason path is they have kevin durant, and kevin durant has a whole bunch of room to operate. have fun stopping this offense in a 7-game series! – 7:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday played 10 minutes for the #Bucks but was 0-for-2 from the floor with a couple of steals.
#Bucks shot just 39% from the floor, #Nets shot 56.5%, including 57% from behind the three-point line. – 7:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Solid first quarter for Nets — they got balanced scoring up and down roster and are playing strong defense to start. Already up to nine assists as well. Even more impressive given that Kyrie is 0-for-4 in 10 minutes. – 7:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 30, Bucks 23
Kevin Durant (7 PTS), Bruce Brown (7 PTS) & the Nets are in a close one. Brooklyn is shooting marvelously at 57% and they’re holding Milwaukee to 39% from the field to start. This is far from over though. – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kevin Durant played the entire first quarter and had 7 points and 5 assists – including on the last bucket of the quarter, a possession that began with him swatting a Grayson Allen three.
#Nets lead the #Bucks 30-23. – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Bucks 30-23. Beautiful ball movement at the end capped with a buzzer-beating layup by Goran Dragic. Nets shooting 4-for-7 from 3 while Bucks are just 3-for-12. – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead, 30-23, after one quarter. Lots of basketball to go, but impressive start for the Nets considering 0 points from Kyrie. – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kessler Edwards corner 3. Nash rolling with KD, Kess, Dragon, Clax and Patty right now. – 7:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After a sluggish start, the #Bucks went on a 14-3 run fueled by Pat Connaughton and lead the #Nets 21-19 with 2:29 to go in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bucks have capitalized on some Nets turnovers. Bruce Brown bobbled a steal right into Pat Connaughton’s hands for a layup. KD lob to Drum ended up with a Wes Matthews corner 3. Kyrie didn’t see a pass coming, ends with a Khris Middleton 3. Milwaukee leads 21-19. – 7:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has passed Kenny Anderson for No. 80 on the all-time steals list. – 7:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have opened up with 5 missed shots and 3 turnovers in the first 5 minutes…#Nets lead 10-4. – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry drains a 3 to put the Nets up 10-4 with 7:09 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn brought its defense tonight. Andre Drummond just had a deflection and the Nets have guarded. – 7:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
No one wants to be in the way of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/1QrISFASwJ – 7:40 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving wearing uniforms paying homage to New Jersey for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/xyTuQaYlM6 – 7:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Bruce Brown with five points. Rest of the Nets and Bucks a combined 0 for 9 and scoreless. – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bucks start 0-for-5. Wasn’t the case for Detroit on Tuesday. – 7:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After nine straight missed shots, the #Nets score the first basket of the game at 9:58. – 7:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
DeAndre Jordan is back at backup center after Paul Millsap had that role against the Bucks. – 7:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Follow my man @Eric Nehm for your Bucks needs tonight. @Joe Vardon is in the building, too. – 7:30 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you for @Brooklyn Nets v @Milwaukee Bucks on @YESNetwork .. join us #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/edZzLzREhH – 7:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
My weekly NBA conversations with @CRobinsonNBC is one of my favorite parts of my week. Just 30 minutes of talking hoops with a guy who gets it.
Bucks starting to ‘flip the switch’; will defense doom the Nets? | PBT E… youtu.be/IvUy1cV4_e0 via @YouTube – 7:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Bucks about to tip. Last time they played, Kyrie led the Nets to a win over them in Milwaukee. Last contender on the regular season schedule for the Nets. A measuring stick game of sorts. Updates to come. – 7:28 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Since KD jumped to Brooklyn, the Bucks are 8-4 in games he’s played in with Giannis averaging
33.8 points
11.9 rebounds
4.6 assists
.544/.318/.590 (48% in the playoff series) – 7:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue Holiday has posted a double-double in back-to-back games.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/N1VzLQ70QW – 7:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Tonights Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I have a ton of respect for every in-arena DJ in the NBA – and I recognize I’m sitting in Brooklyn, NY – but if you’re gonna drop “Definition” on me from Black Star on me I just have to love you. – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This is the seventh start for this five-man lineup (4-2 record entering tonight’s game). – 7:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews draws a second consecutive start for the #Bucks vs. the #Nets – 7:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Bucks:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Bruce Brown improves 3-point shot to avoid further ‘disrespect’ nypost.com/2022/03/31/net… via @nypostsports teammate @rydunleavy – 6:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis has scored 30+ points in each of his last seven road games, which is now tied for the second-longest such streak in Bucks history.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/X2x7YwheaX – 6:49 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo played on Tuesday, despite being listed as probable with knee soreness. The plan is for him to do the same tonight.
Before the game, I asked Mike Budenholzer what significance we should place on that knee soreness designation.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In early January, acting head coach Darvin Ham and the Bucks came to Brooklyn & left with a 121-109 win.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/1l0PKkw6Tv – 6:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon makes his return to Brooklyn.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/f3SXt75C6t – 6:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Harden told Durant last summer he would sign extension with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/31/rep… – 6:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Giannis is playing against the Nets tonight, coach Bud says. – 6:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He’s a player that’s evolved, he can shoot the ball, space the floor, score off the bounce, score on 1-on-1, score in the post, he’s an intelligent player. He can read and react, get to his spot… really potent late in games as well.”
-Steve Nash with praise for Khris Middleton pic.twitter.com/yea74DAzLK – 6:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kevin Durant speaking the truth and advocating for beat writers to get back in locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/Vl3vzJVvZb – 5:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says that Blake Griffin’s best position by far is at the five. Points to that as a reason he’s not playing instead of James Johnson. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They’re the world champs — They’re the team that is well established and played a long time together.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Milwaukee Bucks. – 5:47 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Looking forward to joining John Pappadopoulos at the top of 5 o’clock hour on ESPN La Crosse (105.5 FM). Will be chatting about the future of UW star guard Johnny Davis, the Bucks and NBA playoffs. – 5:40 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.
• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG
• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG
• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FG
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks all-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton warm up at Barclays Center.
Antetokounmpo is probable to play tonight vs. the #Nets with right knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/c8Aql7wlsk – 5:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
On my way to Barclays Center about to talk to @ScoopB @JeriTsaiNets @SAINTNET1 about Nets & more. Pull up on us here
spotifygr.link/YoptzGaOQob – 4:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 47 points in the paint tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid, JJ Redick discuss 76ers fans’ relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘They wanted him to shoot the ball’
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Based on their last 10 games only:
10. Luka Doncic
9. Devin Booker
8. Jayson Tatum
7. Kyrie Irving
6. Joel Embiid
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Please enjoy some wholesome content 😄 pic.twitter.com/dfUgg5jTBQ – 2:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
You ready to run it back?
Join the Playoff Priority Presale waitlist and jump the line with a $50 payment today for access to tickets before they go on sale to the public.
Best part, you get the money back to spend in-arena!!
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dirk Nowitzki picks Giannis, Luka for his all-time NBA European Team
A splendid Top 10 selection from the Mavs’ icon
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bad news: Sixers’ flaws show in losses to Suns, Bucks. Good news: Remaining schedule is pretty easy inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Total Minutes played in March:
Alec Burks: 535
Nikola Jokic: 510
Joel Embiid: 495
Karl-Anthony Towns: 463
Minutes per game in March:
Alec Burks: 33.5
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 33.4
Steph Curry: 33.1
Ja Morant: 33.0
Chris Paul: 33.0
Jimmy Butler: 32.5
