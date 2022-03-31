Clippers vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-39) play against the Chicago Bulls (32-32) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 31, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 59, Chicago Bulls 52 (Q3 11:29)
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams is starting the 2nd half over Alex Caruso, who has been battling a sore back. – 9:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Just read West Virginia’s Bob Huggins is headed to the HOF–Congrats–did you know he went to @ohiou briefly and played his freshman year? PS..When does @Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan get it? Seriously. Awesome job at Florida. As a player led Providence to Final 4 – 9:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bulls were able to cut into double-digit Clippers lead despite missing 17 of 27 shots in 2nd quarter.
Clippers *attempted* only 19 shots in second quarter. Both teams made all 6 FT attempts.
Chicago is going to cut into this lead simply by protecting the ball and making layups. – 9:15 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📊 14 PTS | 85.7% FG | 100% 3FG
A strong start for @Marcus Morris. pic.twitter.com/GUMV22IZw7 – 9:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tick, tick, tick … Lonzo Ball and his injured left knee are in a race against time … a race he still just started running once again. Will he make it back in time? What say you, Billy Donovan?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/3… – 9:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach cuts it to single digits at halftime with the smooth stepback.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/Mmh4zxUD39 – 9:09 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Beautiful day for a beautiful dime!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/pmraE2cRry – 9:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers up 59-50 on Chicago at half. Kind of a good news/bad news half if you’re LAC. They’ve clicked offensively and defensively for long stretches but shooting 55%, and 8-16 from 3, they’re likely wondering how they’re not up more. – 9:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zach LaVine made a tough 3 over George to end first half, and this second half is going to be very interesting.
Clippers should led by as many as 15, but only up 59-50 despite shooting 55% FGs and holding Chicago to 38.8%.
Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum with 25 combined. – 9:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Da Clips 59, Da Bulls 50 | Half | Clippers up (just?) nine, despite Chicago shooting just 38.8% and 4-15 from deep.
Morris has 14, Jackson and Batum 11 and PG with 9 in 13:50. – 9:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down 9 at the half.
DeMar DeRozan: 14 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast pic.twitter.com/nH4Zh0xyA9 – 9:06 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls have been a mess defensively, Clippers shooting 44%, 8-for-16 from 3 and lead 59-50 at half.
DeRozan has 14 pts, LaVine 11; Marcus Morris 14 – 9:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Clippers 59, Bulls 50
DeRozan: 14 pts
LaVine: 11 pts
Vucevic: 8 pts
Morris: 14 pts
Batum + Jackson: 11 pts each
Bulls are 4-15 from 3-point range. Clippers 8-16 – 9:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers got their first look at Covington-Batum-PG to close the first half. Again, very interested in how much that gets used in the future. – 9:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Clippers 59, Bulls 50 at half
DeRozan 14 pts, 3 assists
LaVine 11 pts
Bulls 38.8% FG
Morris 14 pts
Batum 11 pts
Jackson 11 pts
Clippers 8-16 from 3 – 9:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers were +9 in the 7 minutes Covington and Batum shared in the second quarter. Coincided with their run to push the lead back to double-digits. They’d only played 1 minute together Tuesday, but that combo is pretty scary defensively. – 9:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mook is cookin’ tonight! 🔥
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/WkFZ067e03 – 9:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams vs. Knicks:
13 minutes, 0 FGAs
Patrick Williams vs. Clippers
12 minutes, 0 FGAs
But he had 4 rebounds, 1 block and a steal so his activity level is good. Just too many possessions where he stands in corner. – 8:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There should be more icing timeouts… Billy Donovan stops game after the second of 3 Batum free throws.
Clippers building their largest lead of the game, currently at 49-35 with 3:57 left in first half. Important for them to close strong while Bulls are leaving points on rim. – 8:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls opened the 2ndQ with a 9-0 run to get within 1. Now they’re down 14 – 8:56 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Poetry in motion. ✍️
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/0iMflV6kIf – 8:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quin Snyder on Gobert’s “We don’t get our hands dirty” comment postgame vs. LAC: “Rudy’s made comments about guys defending before, and those are something that those guys talk about too. My preference is that — I think there’s a forum for that that’s maybe more productive.” – 8:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George went to bench, was still wondering how he didn’t get fouled and had a conversation with Dedric Taylor about it… and Kawhi was just chillin’ next to him
Anyway
Clippers were decent between timeouts, lead 42-33 with 5:56 left in first half. Chicago down to 35% FGs. – 8:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 3-point shooting has gone off a cliff lately. 3-13 thus far tonight. – 8:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tristan Thompson cleaning the glass!
@NBCSChicago | @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/tWfiDdDdSR – 8:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Reservoir Dogs Mr. Green and Mr. White combine for the steal & the score 😤
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/q12vh15Uno – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers had a 9-0 run before first timeout of opening quarter. Bulls cut into 10-point Clippers lead with a 9-0 run to start second quarter. Five scoreless possessions for Clippers, who are still up 32-31 with 9:33 left in first half. – 8:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls on a 9-0 early second quarter run. LAC up 32-31. Coby with 7 on the bench. – 8:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls are on a 9-0 run to start the second quarter, cutting Clippers lead to 32-31
Coby White has 7 of those points – 8:42 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ha – Kawhi on the bench in Chicago rocking a Chicago White Sox ball cap. pic.twitter.com/kqqQom2McH – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. ends first quarter with a 3 that gives him 10 points, his most in a first quarter since the second game in Dallas.
That’s also the last time the Clippers beat a team with a winning record on the road. GOOD SIGNS
Clippers lead 32-22, their best 1stQ since MLK – 8:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers not looking at a double digit comeback this time?
Clips 32, Bulls 22 | End 1
Mook doubled his scoring from the past two games with 10. PG’s got 7 and another steal. – 8:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Home has been good to #Bulls, but Clippers went 5-for-7 from 3-pt range in 1stQ and lead 32-22 after one. They tried going to Vucevic early, he scored 8 pts on first three possessions and still has 8. – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tristan finds a cutting AC 🤝
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/sFnqEcKksu – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
First quarter in the books.
Nikola Vucevic: 8 pts, 2 reb
Zach LaVine: 6 pts pic.twitter.com/0xpMzXitao – 8:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LAC 32-22 after 1. Clippers shot 62% in the quarter. Morris with 10. Vooch-8 – 8:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers’ first quarter is a total 180 from their start Tuesday. 32 points, a 10-point lead against Chicago and Marcus Morris has 10 points. – 8:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Another hot start for Vooch 🔥
8 pts (3-5 FG, 2-2 on threes) in the first. pic.twitter.com/H0UR62a6JS – 8:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George played about 2.5 more minutes in his first shift tonight than in his return Tuesday. – 8:29 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Swipe and score. 😤
📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/Q9kwpnrp23 – 8:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Promising part of the 1st quarter for the Clippers: Paul George looks as disruptive defensive as on Tuesday, and Marcus Morris appears much more comfortable, the result of Lue saying he needed to find ways to allow Morris to be in rhythm with PG back in the flow. – 8:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo with the SWAT :wave:
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/4Qv1urdzjG – 8:27 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Big man slam!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/oAHmcEFVMG – 8:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George continues to rip fellows
Stripped Ayo Dosunmu and set up his own PUJIT3 – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Kawhi Leonard is sitting on the Clippers bench in a White Sox hat.
Go nuts, Twitter. – 8:20 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back-to-back threes. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/1MShAfi4X3 – 8:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Offense clicking early for Clippers. Every starter has a field goal, and Marcus Morris Sr. already has more buckets and points (2/2 FGs, 5 points) than he had Tuesday vs Jazz (1/6 FGs, 3 points)
Clippers lead 15-10 with 6:46 left in opening quarter. – 8:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Marcus Morris Sr. getting going, according to plan: 5 points, 2-2, 1-2 FTA, 1 assist, 1 rebound … – 8:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked in! 🔒
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/VtkOcPpjPx – 8:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The Cali connection.☀️
🕖 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/Y405nrQbhl – 8:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman is waiting at the scorer’s table to check in for the first time tonight — and first time since playing just six minutes over the weekend against Chicago. – 7:58 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Final prep.
🕖 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/M4YhYcnlAm – 7:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Furkan Korkmaz is making his first appearance since the Clippers game on March 25 – 7:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
ICYMI, Paul George returned for Clippers on Tue and scored 34 points in his first game action since Dec. 22. Clips also broke a 5-game losing streak in that game. #Bulls – 7:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s get it. First five on the floor.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/znNxXWvneB – 7:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The half court shot goes in for Paul George this time… #progress pic.twitter.com/NQXG7Hm2Mv – 7:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Here’s some solid research for you: #Bulls have covered the spread in 10 of their last 11 home games against a team with a worse record. (Only loss was OKC) – 7:24 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar wearing the “Noise Canceling” Kobe 1s.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/U1TbBJ1Xat – 7:22 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame reps with @Marcus Morris. 🎯
🕖 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/p7Gc3JzaOW – 7:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PG ball handling
Turnover battle will be critical tonight. Bulls prioritize protecting basketball. Paul George had only 2 turnovers Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/SMRIOgNSKd – 7:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the scoop on today’s matchup.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 7:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pregame in Chicago, Ty Lue said the “most important thing” to protecting Paul George is keeping an eye on when he’s getting tired because “we don’t want to let him play through fatigue, so we’ve got to be able to get him out of games and get him back in.” – 6:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Slipped up there and asked a gameplan question to Ty Lue regarding how team/Paul George can be better against Alex Caruso/Bulls defense… all Lue would say is “Not going to say…🤐” – 6:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on the Pregame Zoom, tells @Law Murray Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum both will play, despite being questionable. Same lineup as last game. – 6:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Marcus Morris and Nic Batum both will play tonight after being listed as questionable today. – 6:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris and Nico Batum will both play tonight in Chicago. Both had been listed as questionable. – 6:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls will get maybe a Lonzo Ball at 70%, and dropped on the stove that is the NBA playoffs …
youtube.com/watch?v=1zNdw4… – 6:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Reality check: Take a look at the LaVine knee issue, and realize there was no instability in his case. Then weigh Ball coming back, at best getting a few regular-season games in on a strict minutes watch, maybe having almost a week off in play-in week, and being a factor? C’mon! – 6:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
After 10-day pause, the Bulls will begin ramping Lonzo Ball’s running/cutting to full speed, per Billy Donovan. Says they’ll know more about Ball’s status once medical sees how he responds physically to that ramp up. Will be gradual – 6:27 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Billy Donovan tells @Law Murray: “The last year I was with Paul (Paul George, that is) … he played with two torn shoulders the rest of the season. He’s always played through pain and discomfort. He loves to play, he loves to compete …” – 6:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lonzo will ramp things up according to Coach Donovan. The process starts now. Incrementally trying to build him back up. It’s unclear on time line. Depending how Lonzo responds. One step at a time. – 6:25 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball will restart the ramp up process for his knee, per Billy Donovan
The Bulls had pulled him back for the past 10 days and will now see how he responds – 6:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball will resume ramping up his rehab, per Billy Donovan, to see how Ball responds. Ball had rested from running the last 10 days. – 6:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Derrick Jones Jr., Troy Brown Jr., Tony Bradley, Matt Thomas with Bulls staff in Stay Ready game
Neither of those four played in Washington. Bulls rotation off bench was Coby White, Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/snu9WnpXGu – 6:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Back at home. It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/zApeROWCwr – 6:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Xavier Moon, who may be one of 10 Clippers to dress tonight, with assistant Cookie Belcher pic.twitter.com/BB7ws0JtxI – 5:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
So adorable! 🥰
Welcome to #BullsNation, Bennett!
All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March received a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids. pic.twitter.com/HZpQDauoyx – 4:00 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Hoy le toca a @CoachCMorales y a @QuiqueGaray cubrir el @Chicago Bulls – @Los Angeles Clippers, con lo que hay en juego para ambos. Pero solo por NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/IxRTx79H3D – 3:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls-Clippers tonight. It starts at 6:45 on @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy Join @stephenbardo @AlyssaBergamini Rick Camp and me for complete coverage. The best engineer on the planet @richwyatt_ @LAClippers have overcome deficits of at least 24-4 times. Most in 25 yrs. – 3:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Derrick Favors is officially out for the season, Kenrich Williams is doubtful to return according to Mark Daigneault. No updates on Tre Mann. – 2:09 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.