Isaiah Canaan leaves Russian team

March 31, 2022

Isaiah Canaan parted ways with UNICS Kazan, the team announced. Canaan was quick to find a new destination, signing with Galatasaray Istanbul, Eurohoops reports.

Source: BasketNews

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Isaiah Canaan becomes a free agent eurohoops.net/en/vtb/1327278… – 12:54 PM