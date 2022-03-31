James Harden told Kevin Durant last summer he'd sign long-term extension with Nets

Kevin Durant’s relationship with James Harden began to blossom again. They went on a trip to Greece this past summer, and the guard twice reassured Durant that he’d sign an extension to stay in Brooklyn long term, according to league sources.
Logan Murdock @ The Ringer
Source: Logan Murdock @ The Ringer
The Ringer
“Before, I used to worry about expectations, but now, I’m solidified and confident in what I bring.”
—Kevin Durant
@Logan Murdock spoke with KD about being more Zen than ever: theringer.com/nba/2022/3/31/… – 1:00 PM
“Before, I used to worry about expectations, but now, I’m solidified and confident in what I bring.”
—Kevin Durant
@Logan Murdock spoke with KD about being more Zen than ever: theringer.com/nba/2022/3/31/… – 1:00 PM
Kendra Andrews
Jordan Poole has 33 points and counting…
He's become just the third Warriors in the Steve Kerr era to have 15 straight 20+ point games. The other two are Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:22 AM
Jordan Poole has 33 points and counting…
He’s become just the third Warriors in the Steve Kerr era to have 15 straight 20+ point games. The other two are Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:22 AM
StatMuse
Jordan Poole has scored 20+ points in 15 straight games.
Only Steph and Durant have a longer streak for the Warriors in the last 30 years. pic.twitter.com/t4xbp1g0nX – 11:47 PM
Jordan Poole has scored 20+ points in 15 straight games.
Only Steph and Durant have a longer streak for the Warriors in the last 30 years. pic.twitter.com/t4xbp1g0nX – 11:47 PM
Keith Pompey
‘Recapping the Milwaukee Bucks’ 118-116 victory over the Sixers and James Harden’s solid game.’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5816920068 – 11:09 PM
‘Recapping the Milwaukee Bucks’ 118-116 victory over the Sixers and James Harden’s solid game.’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5816920068 – 11:09 PM
StatMuse
Kevin Porter Jr tonight:
30 PTS
12 REB
12 AST
4 3PT
11-17 FG
He joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook as the only Rockets players with a 30pt triple-double since the Olajuwon era. pic.twitter.com/tyf2QWEcE7 – 10:43 PM
Kevin Porter Jr tonight:
30 PTS
12 REB
12 AST
4 3PT
11-17 FG
He joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook as the only Rockets players with a 30pt triple-double since the Olajuwon era. pic.twitter.com/tyf2QWEcE7 – 10:43 PM
Zach Lowe
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and @Bobby Marks on the muddled top of the East as we enter the last half-dozen games: Time Lord injury, Harden's up-and-down play, Heat trying to find their form, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uCWzDJ
Apple: apple.co/3NxQcKq – 9:20 PM
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uCWzDJ
Apple: apple.co/3NxQcKq – 9:20 PM
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and @Bobby Marks on the muddled top of the East as we enter the last half-dozen games: Time Lord injury, Harden’s up-and-down play, Heat trying to find their form, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uCWzDJ
Apple: apple.co/3NxQcKq – 9:20 PM
StatMuse
Player numbers when guarded by Wendell Carter Jr.
Giannis: 16-37 (43.2%)
Joel: 14-37 (37.8%)
Jokic: 12-34 (35.3%))
Lebron: 4-13 (30.8%)
Harden: 2-10 (20.0%)
Kelly Olynyk: 0-1 (0%)
Wendell has had people locked up the entire year.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/sBO944YK1b – 1:35 PM
Player numbers when guarded by Wendell Carter Jr.
Giannis: 16-37 (43.2%)
Joel: 14-37 (37.8%)
Jokic: 12-34 (35.3%))
Lebron: 4-13 (30.8%)
Harden: 2-10 (20.0%)
Kelly Olynyk: 0-1 (0%)
Wendell has had people locked up the entire year.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/sBO944YK1b – 1:35 PM
Rich Hoffman
A disastrous stretch with the backup unit in the second half but also a great James Harden game. Joel Embiid was very frustrated afterwards.
On Sixers-Bucks, one of the best games of the season, and another one where the Sixers' execution came up short: theathletic.com/3218974/2022/0… – 12:15 PM
A disastrous stretch with the backup unit in the second half but also a great James Harden game. Joel Embiid was very frustrated afterwards.
On Sixers-Bucks, one of the best games of the season, and another one where the Sixers’ execution came up short: theathletic.com/3218974/2022/0… – 12:15 PM
Derek Bodner
This cracked me up in real time and it was even more egregious on the re-watch. .
Harden pump-faked this. Who was he faking? Nobody. He's just a very good shooter who is very much uncomfortable shooting off the catch. pic.twitter.com/n3wvAutKgr – 12:06 PM
This cracked me up in real time and it was even more egregious on the re-watch. .
Harden pump-faked this. Who was he faking? Nobody. He’s just a very good shooter who is very much uncomfortable shooting off the catch. pic.twitter.com/n3wvAutKgr – 12:06 PM
Justin Kubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 50 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 119-108 win over the Kings.
There have been 15 50-point triple-doubles in NBA history (postseason included). Harden is personally responsible for one-third of them. pic.twitter.com/BtOWA9wcGh – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 50 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 119-108 win over the Kings.
There have been 15 50-point triple-doubles in NBA history (postseason included). Harden is personally responsible for one-third of them. pic.twitter.com/BtOWA9wcGh – 12:01 PM
Tom Haberstroh
NBA team social media depts are scrambling after a @KOT4Q tweet went viral.
A @bballilluminati deep-dive finds that LeBron is the only star to be absent from his team’s loss graphics.
But KD? Not afraid to be the face of the team, win or lose.
Full pod: https://t.co/etHnFmZ6SU pic.twitter.com/EzEUaKkRzZ – 10:45 AM
NBA team social media depts are scrambling after a @KOT4Q tweet went viral.
A @bballilluminati deep-dive finds that LeBron is the only star to be absent from his team’s loss graphics.
But KD? Not afraid to be the face of the team, win or lose.
Full pod: https://t.co/etHnFmZ6SU pic.twitter.com/EzEUaKkRzZ – 10:45 AM
Justin Kubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant each recorded at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks last night.
It's the first time two players have recorded such a game on the same day since the NBA started tracking blocks in 1973-74. pic.twitter.com/vpDkYBWQ6t – 9:21 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant each recorded at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks last night.
It’s the first time two players have recorded such a game on the same day since the NBA started tracking blocks in 1973-74. pic.twitter.com/vpDkYBWQ6t – 9:21 AM
Justin Kubatko
Kevin Durant last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 3 BLK
In his 13 games since returning from a 21-game absence due to injury, Durant is averaging 31.0 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 7.0 APG with 52/38/94 shooting splits. pic.twitter.com/MSxKZ1GMVA – 9:11 AM
Kevin Durant last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 3 BLK
In his 13 games since returning from a 21-game absence due to injury, Durant is averaging 31.0 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 7.0 APG with 52/38/94 shooting splits. pic.twitter.com/MSxKZ1GMVA – 9:11 AM
Ky Carlin
As they continue to work things out, Philadelphia wants James Harden to get aggressive on the offensive end #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 9:07 AM
As they continue to work things out, Philadelphia wants James Harden to get aggressive on the offensive end #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 9:07 AM
Micah Adams
Giannis is the MVP.
What are we doing?
Bucks are easily best team in the East.
What are we doing?
Nets have 2.5 players.
Celtics just lost their only prayer of stopping Giannis.
Heat best offensive player is their 6th man.
Philly zero depth + Harden history.
It's the Bucks. – 8:58 AM
Giannis is the MVP.
What are we doing?
Bucks are easily best team in the East.
What are we doing?
Nets have 2.5 players.
Celtics just lost their only prayer of stopping Giannis.
Heat best offensive player is their 6th man.
Philly zero depth + Harden history.
It’s the Bucks. – 8:58 AM
Kurt Helin
Kevin Durant called Villanova's Justin Moore to boost his moral, discuss Achilles tear nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/kev… – 7:31 AM
Kevin Durant called Villanova’s Justin Moore to boost his moral, discuss Achilles tear nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/kev… – 7:31 AM
Keith Pompey
‘Recapping the Milwaukee #Bucks‘ 118-116 victory over the #Sixers and James Harden’s solid game.’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5816920068 – 7:22 AM
‘Recapping the Milwaukee #Bucks‘ 118-116 victory over the #Sixers and James Harden’s solid game.’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5816920068 – 7:22 AM
Dave Early
Only just noticed Kyrie blowing kisses into his cell as KD praises the Pistons young core.
pic.twitter.com/ePMRpbbgn5 – 1:01 AM
Only just noticed Kyrie blowing kisses into his cell as KD praises the Pistons young core.
pic.twitter.com/ePMRpbbgn5 – 1:01 AM
Dave Early
Kevin Durant pushes back on idea #Nets might not be satisfied defensively allowing 123 to ‘a team like Detroit.”
"What you mean a team like Detroit?… I mean they been playing solid the last two weeks though….they still got pros over there and tonite they made shots." pic.twitter.com/I6MSSnB60t – 11:39 PM
Kevin Durant pushes back on idea #Nets might not be satisfied defensively allowing 123 to ‘a team like Detroit.”
“What you mean a team like Detroit?… I mean they been playing solid the last two weeks though….they still got pros over there and tonite they made shots.” pic.twitter.com/I6MSSnB60t – 11:39 PM
Ian Begley
Kevin Durant had 41 (14-23 shooting), 11 rebs, 5 assists, 3 blks in Nets' tight win over DET. Cade Cunningham had 34 & 6 assists. Afterward, Durant said Cunningham can "wreck a whole defensive game plan with his size, his talent, his skill." Nets are 8th in East, 1 game up on CHA – 11:38 PM
Kevin Durant had 41 (14-23 shooting), 11 rebs, 5 assists, 3 blks in Nets’ tight win over DET. Cade Cunningham had 34 & 6 assists. Afterward, Durant said Cunningham can “wreck a whole defensive game plan with his size, his talent, his skill.” Nets are 8th in East, 1 game up on CHA – 11:38 PM
StatMuse
Most career 30 point triple-doubles:
106 – Robertson
48 – Westbrook
37 – LeBron
35 – Harden
21 – Luka, Wilt pic.twitter.com/1vwkCCBWDx – 11:27 PM
Most career 30 point triple-doubles:
106 – Robertson
48 – Westbrook
37 – LeBron
35 – Harden
21 – Luka, Wilt pic.twitter.com/1vwkCCBWDx – 11:27 PM
Nick Friedell
KD on Giannis "His points are almost absolute like a guarantee. So it's about playing physical–they got a great team that plays well off each other–so it's much more than Giannis but you know his points, they're going to happen so you just got to make them as tough as possible" – 10:57 PM
KD on Giannis “His points are almost absolute like a guarantee. So it’s about playing physical–they got a great team that plays well off each other–so it’s much more than Giannis but you know his points, they’re going to happen so you just got to make them as tough as possible” – 10:57 PM
Kristian Winfield
Kevin Durant reached out to Villanova's Justin Moore, who tore his Achilles in Nova's Elite 8 win: "Justin's from my area. Me and coach (Jay) Wright spent a lot of time this summer, and we built a tight bond. If he ever needed something, I told him I was there, and vice versa." – 10:46 PM
Kevin Durant reached out to Villanova’s Justin Moore, who tore his Achilles in Nova’s Elite 8 win: “Justin’s from my area. Me and coach (Jay) Wright spent a lot of time this summer, and we built a tight bond. If he ever needed something, I told him I was there, and vice versa.” – 10:46 PM
Dave Early
“When you got a 6-7 PG, S–T, it’s a good start….somebody that can wreck a whole defensive game plan….They got length and toughness down the line….I can see this team being a force to be reckoned with in the future.”
-Kevin Durant on Cade Cunningham, #Pistons pic.twitter.com/ePMRpbbgn5 – 10:42 PM
“When you got a 6-7 PG, S–T, it’s a good start….somebody that can wreck a whole defensive game plan….They got length and toughness down the line….I can see this team being a force to be reckoned with in the future.”
-Kevin Durant on Cade Cunningham, #Pistons pic.twitter.com/ePMRpbbgn5 – 10:42 PM
Gina Mizell
Harden called the Sixers' late-game execution "a work in progress": "[It's] something that we have to be detailed on and be focused on. … The last two teams we've played, execution in the fourth quarter was top-tier, and that's where we need to be, basically, the entire game" – 10:39 PM
Harden called the Sixers’ late-game execution “a work in progress”: “[It’s] something that we have to be detailed on and be focused on. … The last two teams we’ve played, execution in the fourth quarter was top-tier, and that’s where we need to be, basically, the entire game” – 10:39 PM
James Edwards III
Cunningham on being embraced by Durant and others: "They told me to stay healthy and keep working." – 10:39 PM
Cunningham on being embraced by Durant and others: “They told me to stay healthy and keep working.” – 10:39 PM
Gina Mizell
James Harden and Doc Rivers had a chat today about Harden being more aggressive and looking to score. Harden: "I'm trying to get it right. I'm trying to be the best James Harden I can be, and I'm trying to make sure that I'm doing the things necessary to help my team win… – 10:38 PM
James Harden and Doc Rivers had a chat today about Harden being more aggressive and looking to score. Harden: “I’m trying to get it right. I’m trying to be the best James Harden I can be, and I’m trying to make sure that I’m doing the things necessary to help my team win… – 10:38 PM
Dave Early
“He’s one of those players that establishes himself that like his points are almost absolute like guarantee.”
-Kevin Durant talks about "limiting" Giannis. pic.twitter.com/3MLO3GL2qg – 10:38 PM
“He’s one of those players that establishes himself that like his points are almost absolute like guarantee.”
-Kevin Durant talks about “limiting” Giannis. pic.twitter.com/3MLO3GL2qg – 10:38 PM
Alex Schiffer
Kevin Durant said he became close with Villanova's Jay Wright at the Olympics. Durant was aware of Justin Moore because ha hails from PG County and Wright connected them. Moore tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight. Durant just wanted to let Moore he was there for him. – 10:32 PM
Kevin Durant said he became close with Villanova’s Jay Wright at the Olympics. Durant was aware of Justin Moore because ha hails from PG County and Wright connected them. Moore tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight. Durant just wanted to let Moore he was there for him. – 10:32 PM
Kristian Winfield
Kevin Durant on the idea of slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday: "His points are almost absolute, like a guarantee… They're gonna happen." – 10:30 PM
Kevin Durant on the idea of slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday: “His points are almost absolute, like a guarantee… They’re gonna happen.” – 10:30 PM
Dave Early
Kevin Durant was asked how his team can slow down Giannis. Durant asks what the reporter meant by that and answered that Giannis' points are "absolute." Basically guaranteed. – 10:30 PM
Kevin Durant was asked how his team can slow down Giannis. Durant asks what the reporter meant by that and answered that Giannis’ points are “absolute.” Basically guaranteed. – 10:30 PM
Ajayi Browne
“It’s much more than Giannis (Antetokounmpo) … But his points? That’s going to always happen.”
⁃Kevin Durant on the Milwaukee Bucks. – 10:30 PM
“It’s much more than Giannis (Antetokounmpo) … But his points? That’s going to always happen.”
⁃Kevin Durant on the Milwaukee Bucks. – 10:30 PM
Dave Early
Kevin Durant says when you have a 6'7'' point guard like Cade Cunningham that's a good start. When you have someone who can wreck a defense like that it makes it tough. Like what they're building in Detroit. – 10:28 PM
Kevin Durant says when you have a 6’7’’ point guard like Cade Cunningham that’s a good start. When you have someone who can wreck a defense like that it makes it tough. Like what they’re building in Detroit. – 10:28 PM
Kristian Winfield
Kevin Durant says he thinks the Pistons can be a force to be reckoned with in the future: "When you've got a 6-foot-7 point guard (Cade Cunningham), that's a good start." – 10:28 PM
Kevin Durant says he thinks the Pistons can be a force to be reckoned with in the future: “When you’ve got a 6-foot-7 point guard (Cade Cunningham), that’s a good start.” – 10:28 PM
Ajayi Browne
“That’s a good start.”
⁃Kevin Durant on the Pistons having a 6'7" point guard moving forward. – 10:28 PM
“That’s a good start.”
⁃Kevin Durant on the Pistons having a 6’7” point guard moving forward. – 10:28 PM
Kristian Winfield
Kevin Durant says he knows hitting contested shots demoralizes the opponent, and that sometimes with a 7 footer's hand in his face, he still thinks he's open. – 10:27 PM
Kevin Durant says he knows hitting contested shots demoralizes the opponent, and that sometimes with a 7 footer’s hand in his face, he still thinks he’s open. – 10:27 PM
Ajayi Browne
“I know their record still isn’t good, but they got pros over there — It’s a good test for us.”
⁃Kevin Durant on the Detroit Pistons. – 10:25 PM
“I know their record still isn’t good, but they got pros over there — It’s a good test for us.”
⁃Kevin Durant on the Detroit Pistons. – 10:25 PM
James Edwards III
I also just want to say this aloud: Kevin Durant is the best player to watch in person and I don't think it's particularly close. – 10:20 PM
I also just want to say this aloud: Kevin Durant is the best player to watch in person and I don’t think it’s particularly close. – 10:20 PM
Austin Krell
Not the result the Sixers wanted, but they took the defending champs down to the final possession AND Harden looked close to his former self against a really good team:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-lose-cl… – 10:10 PM
Not the result the Sixers wanted, but they took the defending champs down to the final possession AND Harden looked close to his former self against a really good team:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-lose-cl… – 10:10 PM
Ajayi Browne
“Just his knowledge of the game — It’s always fun to have a guy that can get any shot at any given time.”
⁃Andre Drummond on what makes Kevin Durant special. – 10:08 PM
“Just his knowledge of the game — It’s always fun to have a guy that can get any shot at any given time.”
⁃Andre Drummond on what makes Kevin Durant special. – 10:08 PM
Anthony Puccio
Nets really need Patty Mills to step up if Seth Curry’s ankle affects his shooting/playmaking.
Team relies too much on KD/Kyrie and bench relies too much on Dragic and Claxton.
Mills' last 10 games: 6.6 points on 28.3% from 3 (6 6 attempts) and 32.9% FG. – 10:02 PM
Nets really need Patty Mills to step up if Seth Curry’s ankle affects his shooting/playmaking.
Team relies too much on KD/Kyrie and bench relies too much on Dragic and Claxton.
Mills’ last 10 games: 6.6 points on 28.3% from 3 (6 6 attempts) and 32.9% FG. – 10:02 PM
Ajayi Browne
Kevin Durant says,
"To be honest we just want to be healthy. We all understand what playoff basketball is about." – 9:56 PM
Kevin Durant says,
“To be honest we just want to be healthy. We all understand what playoff basketball is about.” – 9:56 PM
Ajayi Browne
“The defensive effort changed in the second half — We just fought through it.”
⁃Kevin Durant on what it took to pull out the victory. – 9:55 PM
“The defensive effort changed in the second half — We just fought through it.”
⁃Kevin Durant on what it took to pull out the victory. – 9:55 PM
Alex Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Pistons 130-123 behind 41 from Kevin Durant. A win is a win. Defense was not ideal at all. Cade Cunningham has my vote, if I had one, for Rookie of the Year. Milwaukee comes to town on Thursday. Biggest remaining game on the Nets' regular season schedule. – 9:54 PM
Final: Nets beat the Pistons 130-123 behind 41 from Kevin Durant. A win is a win. Defense was not ideal at all. Cade Cunningham has my vote, if I had one, for Rookie of the Year. Milwaukee comes to town on Thursday. Biggest remaining game on the Nets’ regular season schedule. – 9:54 PM
StatMuse
Kevin Durant tonight:
41 PTS
11 REB
5 AST
14-23 FG
4-6 3P pic.twitter.com/5oB2jlRXa5 – 9:54 PM
Kevin Durant tonight:
41 PTS
11 REB
5 AST
14-23 FG
4-6 3P pic.twitter.com/5oB2jlRXa5 – 9:54 PM
Nick Friedell
Terrible defensive night for the Nets — they give up 123 to the Pistons– but they pick up a win. They are 40-36.
KD finishes with 41 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes. – 9:54 PM
Terrible defensive night for the Nets — they give up 123 to the Pistons– but they pick up a win. They are 40-36.
KD finishes with 41 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes. – 9:54 PM
Ajayi Browne
FINAL: Nets 130, Pistons 123
Kevin Durant (41 PTS, 11 REBS), Kyrie Irving (24 PTS), Bruce Brown (15 PTS, 3 3PM) & the Nets somehow get away with a win against Detroit despite the Pistons attempting 24 more shots than them. Brooklyn was down by as many as 12 and came back. – 9:53 PM
FINAL: Nets 130, Pistons 123
Kevin Durant (41 PTS, 11 REBS), Kyrie Irving (24 PTS), Bruce Brown (15 PTS, 3 3PM) & the Nets somehow get away with a win against Detroit despite the Pistons attempting 24 more shots than them. Brooklyn was down by as many as 12 and came back. – 9:53 PM
James Edwards III
This one might be done. Nets up by 10 with 1:18 left. Kevin Durant was just too much (as he always is) tonight: 41 points on 14-of-23 shooting. Sicko behavior.
Bruce Brown going 3 for 3 from distance hurt Detroit in the end. – 9:47 PM
This one might be done. Nets up by 10 with 1:18 left. Kevin Durant was just too much (as he always is) tonight: 41 points on 14-of-23 shooting. Sicko behavior.
Bruce Brown going 3 for 3 from distance hurt Detroit in the end. – 9:47 PM
Alex Schiffer
KD is up to 41 points. Nets lead by 10 with 1:18 left. Cade Cunningham has been terrific in the fourth quarter. – 9:46 PM
KD is up to 41 points. Nets lead by 10 with 1:18 left. Cade Cunningham has been terrific in the fourth quarter. – 9:46 PM
Noah Levick
Doc Rivers said he talked with James Harden today, told him, "We need you to be you" and focus on scoring. Rivers thought tonight was a "big step" for Harden. – 9:45 PM
Doc Rivers said he talked with James Harden today, told him, “We need you to be you” and focus on scoring. Rivers thought tonight was a “big step” for Harden. – 9:45 PM
Nick Friedell
KD has had another typically brilliant KD night with 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists — but Andre Drummond continues to put up numbers night after night. He's got 14 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes. He has been been huge for this team since the Philly deal. – 9:43 PM
KD has had another typically brilliant KD night with 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists — but Andre Drummond continues to put up numbers night after night. He’s got 14 points and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes. He has been been huge for this team since the Philly deal. – 9:43 PM
Nick Friedell
That last possession is what the Nets hope they can continue building on as the postseason gets rolling. Pistons can't slack off KD, Kyrie — Dragic creates some space and finds Curry open in the corner. Doesn't matter how well a team plays defensively, that will be tough to stop – 9:39 PM
That last possession is what the Nets hope they can continue building on as the postseason gets rolling. Pistons can’t slack off KD, Kyrie — Dragic creates some space and finds Curry open in the corner. Doesn’t matter how well a team plays defensively, that will be tough to stop – 9:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck
Terrific game to be at tonight. Not a lot of negative from me — great Harden game and a lot of stuff that suggests this team is capable of getting to a high level against elite competition. Gotta figure out ways to close, though

Terrific game to be at tonight. Not a lot of negative from me — great Harden game and a lot of stuff that suggests this team is capable of getting to a high level against elite competition. Gotta figure out ways to close, though
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:36 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant is about to score 40+ points. He’s clearly entering playoff form. – 9:35 PM
Kevin Durant is about to score 40+ points. He’s clearly entering playoff form. – 9:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lose to Milwaukee, 118-116. Another blown lead. Had chances down the stretch but came up a little short on some final possessions.
Do think Sixers can take some solace in the fact that James Harden looked that good against that team, who was giving a playoff-level effort. – 9:28 PM
Sixers lose to Milwaukee, 118-116. Another blown lead. Had chances down the stretch but came up a little short on some final possessions.
Do think Sixers can take some solace in the fact that James Harden looked that good against that team, who was giving a playoff-level effort. – 9:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Bucks 118, Sixers 116 thanks to Giannis’ game-saving block to go along with 40 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists. Embiid had 29-14-7. Harden with 32-5-9. Sixers will drop to fourth in the tightly packed East standings.
Again, sign me up for this as a playoff series. – 9:28 PM
FINAL: Bucks 118, Sixers 116 thanks to Giannis’ game-saving block to go along with 40 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists. Embiid had 29-14-7. Harden with 32-5-9. Sixers will drop to fourth in the tightly packed East standings.
Again, sign me up for this as a playoff series. – 9:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Pistons 96-94. Kevin Durant with 35 points. Kyrie with 17, Brown with 15 (three 3s) and Drum with 10 and 13. – 9:18 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Pistons 96-94. Kevin Durant with 35 points. Kyrie with 17, Brown with 15 (three 3s) and Drum with 10 and 13. – 9:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 96, Pistons 94
Kevin Durant (35 PTS, 9 REBS), Kyrie Irving (17 PTS) and the Nets are gaining momentum. They exploded for 38 PTS in the third period and end the quarter shooting it at 57%. Still, Detroit is outscoring the Nets in the paint 44-30. – 9:17 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 96, Pistons 94
Kevin Durant (35 PTS, 9 REBS), Kyrie Irving (17 PTS) and the Nets are gaining momentum. They exploded for 38 PTS in the third period and end the quarter shooting it at 57%. Still, Detroit is outscoring the Nets in the paint 44-30. – 9:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
108-106 #Bucks over #76ers with 4:55 to go in regulation.
Should be fun.
Antetokounmpo: 35/14reb
Middleton: 22/8/7
Holiday: 13/6/9
Embiid: 26/9/6
Harden: 32/8ast.
Harris: 20/10/5 – 9:10 PM
108-106 #Bucks over #76ers with 4:55 to go in regulation.
Should be fun.
Antetokounmpo: 35/14reb
Middleton: 22/8/7
Holiday: 13/6/9
Embiid: 26/9/6
Harden: 32/8ast.
Harris: 20/10/5 – 9:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden’s 32 points tonight mark his new scoring high with the @Philadelphia 76ers.
32 PTS / 5 REB / 8 AST
9-14 fg / 4-8 3fg / 10-12 FT – 9:09 PM
James Harden’s 32 points tonight mark his new scoring high with the @Philadelphia 76ers.
32 PTS / 5 REB / 8 AST
9-14 fg / 4-8 3fg / 10-12 FT – 9:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Big step back jumper by James Harden cuts Milwaukee’s lead to 108-105 with 4:55 remaining. With these teams tied in the standings and the season series, these next five minutes very well may determine who finishes ahead in the East standings. Pretty huge implications. – 9:09 PM
Big step back jumper by James Harden cuts Milwaukee’s lead to 108-105 with 4:55 remaining. With these teams tied in the standings and the season series, these next five minutes very well may determine who finishes ahead in the East standings. Pretty huge implications. – 9:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
James Harden had a wide open 3 at the top on the swing. Didn’t even look at the rim. Considering he’ll get looks like that next month…not good – 9:06 PM
James Harden had a wide open 3 at the top on the swing. Didn’t even look at the rim. Considering he’ll get looks like that next month…not good – 9:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That was the downside to the new stagger. No Embiid or Harden, Bucks counter with all three of their best players and cut the lead down.
Embiid is checking back in now. Looks like we’re gonna get close to 40 minutes for all the big guns. – 8:59 PM
That was the downside to the new stagger. No Embiid or Harden, Bucks counter with all three of their best players and cut the lead down.
Embiid is checking back in now. Looks like we’re gonna get close to 40 minutes for all the big guns. – 8:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Timeout by Doc Rivers after a Khris Middleton bucket in the lane makes it 93-91 Philly with 9:22 remaining. Milwaukee took advantage of a lineup with no Harden and Embiid out there for the first part of the fourth to set up what should be a very fun final nine minutes. – 8:58 PM
Timeout by Doc Rivers after a Khris Middleton bucket in the lane makes it 93-91 Philly with 9:22 remaining. Milwaukee took advantage of a lineup with no Harden and Embiid out there for the first part of the fourth to set up what should be a very fun final nine minutes. – 8:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
There was the Bucks’ push to start the fourth, with Giannis in and Embiid and Harden on the bench. Sixers’ lead down to 93-91 with 9:22 to play. Embiid was at the scorer’s table when Doc called timeout. – 8:57 PM
There was the Bucks’ push to start the fourth, with Giannis in and Embiid and Harden on the bench. Sixers’ lead down to 93-91 with 9:22 to play. Embiid was at the scorer’s table when Doc called timeout. – 8:57 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers play better when Embiid and Harden are in the game. #subscribe #analysis – 8:57 PM
The Sixers play better when Embiid and Harden are in the game. #subscribe #analysis – 8:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
76ers 89, Bucks 81 after 3. James Harden has 28 and 8, in what so far has been his best game in a Philly uniform. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 28-11-6 for Milwaukee. – 8:51 PM
76ers 89, Bucks 81 after 3. James Harden has 28 and 8, in what so far has been his best game in a Philly uniform. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 28-11-6 for Milwaukee. – 8:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 89, Bucks 81 at the end of the third. Giannis up to 28-11-6 after a burst at to close that period, including that dunk in the final seconds. Harden has 29-5-8. Embiid with 21-8-6. Should be a fun finish. – 8:50 PM
Sixers 89, Bucks 81 at the end of the third. Giannis up to 28-11-6 after a burst at to close that period, including that dunk in the final seconds. Harden has 29-5-8. Embiid with 21-8-6. Should be a fun finish. – 8:50 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Not gon lie: Harden ballin. Sixers will definitely be a problem if THIS is the James they get in the playoffs. – 8:43 PM
Not gon lie: Harden ballin. Sixers will definitely be a problem if THIS is the James they get in the playoffs. – 8:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Pistons 64-58. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 33 points. Cade Cunningham is questionable to return with a contusion. Defense far from ideal in that first half. Next highest scoring Net is Drummond with six points. – 8:35 PM
Halftime: Nets trail the Pistons 64-58. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 33 points. Cade Cunningham is questionable to return with a contusion. Defense far from ideal in that first half. Next highest scoring Net is Drummond with six points. – 8:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 58, Pistons 64
Kevin Durant (19 PTS, 7 REBS, 5 ASTS), Kyrie Irving (14 PTS) & the Nets keep turning over the ball. Brooklyn has already compiled 10 turnovers. Detroit’s bench production has also come through, they’re outscoring the Nets’ bench 27-14. – 8:34 PM
HALF: Nets 58, Pistons 64
Kevin Durant (19 PTS, 7 REBS, 5 ASTS), Kyrie Irving (14 PTS) & the Nets keep turning over the ball. Brooklyn has already compiled 10 turnovers. Detroit’s bench production has also come through, they’re outscoring the Nets’ bench 27-14. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday misses a fastbreak layup = Harden free throws.
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses an uncontested 6-footer and putback = Embiid basket to put the #76ers up 10 again… – 8:28 PM
Jrue Holiday misses a fastbreak layup = Harden free throws.
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses an uncontested 6-footer and putback = Embiid basket to put the #76ers up 10 again… – 8:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant went down after a drive and collision with Cory Joseph & Marvin Bagley. He gingerly walked it off and stayed in, but that’s the kind of thing that can leaver his ankle sore tomorrow. Bears watching. #Nets – 8:27 PM
Kevin Durant went down after a drive and collision with Cory Joseph & Marvin Bagley. He gingerly walked it off and stayed in, but that’s the kind of thing that can leaver his ankle sore tomorrow. Bears watching. #Nets – 8:27 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Durant turned his ankle. He stepped on Cory Joseph. Nets down 10 in the 2nd quarter to Detroit – 8:25 PM
Kevin Durant turned his ankle. He stepped on Cory Joseph. Nets down 10 in the 2nd quarter to Detroit – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just went down after a collision with Marvin Bagley and Cory Joseph and was slow to get up. He’s slowly walking over to the sideline and talking to Steve Nash. Now he’s walked back to the floor and is staying in the game. – 8:25 PM
Kevin Durant just went down after a collision with Marvin Bagley and Cory Joseph and was slow to get up. He’s slowly walking over to the sideline and talking to Steve Nash. Now he’s walked back to the floor and is staying in the game. – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just took a shot on the way to the basket from Marvin Bagley and Cory Joseph. Slow to get up but stays in the game. – 8:25 PM
Kevin Durant just took a shot on the way to the basket from Marvin Bagley and Cory Joseph. Slow to get up but stays in the game. – 8:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That might have been the best half James Harden has played as a 76er. 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting, 2-for-4 from 3, with three rebounds and five assists, and he showed good burst getting to the rim. That’s the version of him Philly needs to have to make a deep run. – 8:18 PM
That might have been the best half James Harden has played as a 76er. 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting, 2-for-4 from 3, with three rebounds and five assists, and he showed good burst getting to the rim. That’s the version of him Philly needs to have to make a deep run. – 8:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Fun half of basketball, Sixers lead 61-51. Strong start by Harden, strong middle from Harris, strong close by Embiid. Sixers shoot 9-18 from deep.
Do think the Bucks are looming. Giannis is creating some great 3-point looks with his drives, they just haven’t hit a ton of them. – 8:07 PM
Fun half of basketball, Sixers lead 61-51. Strong start by Harden, strong middle from Harris, strong close by Embiid. Sixers shoot 9-18 from deep.
Do think the Bucks are looming. Giannis is creating some great 3-point looks with his drives, they just haven’t hit a ton of them. – 8:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#Sixers lead the Bucks 61-51 at the half, with Harden (16/3/5 on 5-7 shooting), Embiid (13 on 4-11) and Harris (10 on 4-7) leading the way. Sixers have just four turnovers at the break, most of which came in the game’s first few minutes. Milwaukee’s shooting just 6-19 from 3. – 8:06 PM
#Sixers lead the Bucks 61-51 at the half, with Harden (16/3/5 on 5-7 shooting), Embiid (13 on 4-11) and Harris (10 on 4-7) leading the way. Sixers have just four turnovers at the break, most of which came in the game’s first few minutes. Milwaukee’s shooting just 6-19 from 3. – 8:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 61, Bucks 51. Sixers are shooting 9-of-18 from 3, while the Bucks are 6-of-19. Harden with 16-3-5. Embiid with 13-4-5. Harris with 10-4-3. Giannis with 17-5-4. Sixers have also turned 8 Bucks turnovers into 9 points. – 8:06 PM
Halftime: Sixers 61, Bucks 51. Sixers are shooting 9-of-18 from 3, while the Bucks are 6-of-19. Harden with 16-3-5. Embiid with 13-4-5. Harris with 10-4-3. Giannis with 17-5-4. Sixers have also turned 8 Bucks turnovers into 9 points. – 8:06 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Bucks by 10 at halftime, 61-51.
Harden: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Embiid: 13 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 4 AST
Green: 6 PTS / 2 REB – 8:06 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Bucks by 10 at halftime, 61-51.
Harden: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Embiid: 13 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 4 AST
Green: 6 PTS / 2 REB – 8:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ibaka really has nothing for this Harden-Embiid pick and roll. Gotta imagine Lopez plays a bit more in the second half than the first half. – 8:06 PM
Ibaka really has nothing for this Harden-Embiid pick and roll. Gotta imagine Lopez plays a bit more in the second half than the first half. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Pistons lead the Nets 35-33. Kevin Durant with an early 13 points. Kyrie has seven. Not much defense in that quarter. Pistons with 11 fast-break points. Nets have zero. – 8:05 PM
End of the first quarter: Pistons lead the Nets 35-33. Kevin Durant with an early 13 points. Kyrie has seven. Not much defense in that quarter. Pistons with 11 fast-break points. Nets have zero. – 8:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Pistons 35, Nets 33
– KD: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
– KAI: 7 PTS
– Isaiah Stewart has 10 points & 2 made threes.
– DET: 6/10 3PT
Nets turned the ball over 7 times in the 1st quarter. Have to clean that up. – 8:05 PM
END OF Q1: Pistons 35, Nets 33
– KD: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
– KAI: 7 PTS
– Isaiah Stewart has 10 points & 2 made threes.
– DET: 6/10 3PT
Nets turned the ball over 7 times in the 1st quarter. Have to clean that up. – 8:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 33, Pistons 35
Kevin Durant (13 PTS, 5 REBS), Kyrie Irving (7 PTS) & the Nets are trying to withstand a Pistons team that is firing on all cylinders. Detroit is shooting it at 54% from the field. Other than that, Brooklyn is shooting well themselves at 59%. – 8:05 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 33, Pistons 35
Kevin Durant (13 PTS, 5 REBS), Kyrie Irving (7 PTS) & the Nets are trying to withstand a Pistons team that is firing on all cylinders. Detroit is shooting it at 54% from the field. Other than that, Brooklyn is shooting well themselves at 59%. – 8:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden airballed a catch-and-shoot 3 earlier in the half (his only miss so far). So when he had that 2nd catch-and-shoot attempt, you knew one rhythm dribble was coming. He converted this one. – 8:03 PM
Harden airballed a catch-and-shoot 3 earlier in the half (his only miss so far). So when he had that 2nd catch-and-shoot attempt, you knew one rhythm dribble was coming. He converted this one. – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets second string tonight: KD, Mills, Dragon, Kess and Clax – 8:00 PM
Nets second string tonight: KD, Mills, Dragon, Kess and Clax – 8:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
3s on back-to-back possessions from Maxey and Harris and the Sixers, who struggled for much of the first quarter, have taken a 39-37 lead midway through the 2nd. Harden has 12 on 4-5 shooting to lead the way, with 7 from Harris and 6 from Green off bench. Embiid just 1-7 so far. – 7:48 PM
3s on back-to-back possessions from Maxey and Harris and the Sixers, who struggled for much of the first quarter, have taken a 39-37 lead midway through the 2nd. Harden has 12 on 4-5 shooting to lead the way, with 7 from Harris and 6 from Green off bench. Embiid just 1-7 so far. – 7:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden looks more spry to start this one, good attacking quarter for him. – 7:36 PM
Harden looks more spry to start this one, good attacking quarter for him. – 7:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fun first quarter here in Philly, where the Bucks lead 27-24. 10 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting for Giannis Antetokounmpo, while James Harden had 12 and had two and-ones – including on a 3-point attempt. – 7:36 PM
Fun first quarter here in Philly, where the Bucks lead 27-24. 10 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting for Giannis Antetokounmpo, while James Harden had 12 and had two and-ones – including on a 3-point attempt. – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bucks 27, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Harden with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Embiid is 1-of-6 from the floor and did not go to the free-throw line. Giannis with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 5 boards. – 7:35 PM
Bucks 27, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Harden with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Embiid is 1-of-6 from the floor and did not go to the free-throw line. Giannis with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 5 boards. – 7:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bucks lead 27-24 after one. Harden leads all scorers with 12 points on 4-5 shooting. Giannis A. has 10 for the Bucks. – 7:35 PM
Bucks lead 27-24 after one. Harden leads all scorers with 12 points on 4-5 shooting. Giannis A. has 10 for the Bucks. – 7:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers teetered dangerously close to dead in that first quarter. Harden came alive. – 7:35 PM
Sixers teetered dangerously close to dead in that first quarter. Harden came alive. – 7:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden with 3 strong finishes of varying difficulties against a decent interior defense already tonight. Seems to have some burst. – 7:20 PM
Harden with 3 strong finishes of varying difficulties against a decent interior defense already tonight. Seems to have some burst. – 7:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Interesting to see Milwaukee starting out with Wes Matthews both starting and starting on James Harden. Good start for Harden early on, who is already 3-for-3 for 7 points and has converted an and-one for Philly. – 7:16 PM
Interesting to see Milwaukee starting out with Wes Matthews both starting and starting on James Harden. Good start for Harden early on, who is already 3-for-3 for 7 points and has converted an and-one for Philly. – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden’s first drive to the bucket results in an and-1. Good sign for him, given the ay he has struggled to finish and the rim. – 7:14 PM
Harden’s first drive to the bucket results in an and-1. Good sign for him, given the ay he has struggled to finish and the rim. – 7:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets starters for Tonight vs Detroit:
Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:01 PM
Nets starters for Tonight vs Detroit:
Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Get used to these Nets starters: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond tonight against the Pistons. – 7:00 PM
Get used to these Nets starters: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond tonight against the Pistons. – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Pistons:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:00 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Pistons:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
During his pregame media session, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer referenced a few times how #76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had given them problems.
With Maxey-James Harden-Tobias Harris-Matisse Thybulle joining Joel Embiid, Milwaukee added Wesley Matthews to its starting lineup. – 6:50 PM
During his pregame media session, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer referenced a few times how #76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had given them problems.
With Maxey-James Harden-Tobias Harris-Matisse Thybulle joining Joel Embiid, Milwaukee added Wesley Matthews to its starting lineup. – 6:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“There’s a lot of smoke about [Bradley] Beal’s FA decision. People are talking about the Philly outcome, right, with the potential for Harden to take less money, it could be maybe a sign-and-trade with Tobias….”
@Jake Fischer joins me on
bit.ly/3IJFLA0 – 4:37 PM
“There’s a lot of smoke about [Bradley] Beal’s FA decision. People are talking about the Philly outcome, right, with the potential for Harden to take less money, it could be maybe a sign-and-trade with Tobias….”
@Jake Fischer joins me on
bit.ly/3IJFLA0 – 4:37 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Tonight is THE gauge for Sixers before the playoffs. Identical record with Bucks. Battle for MVP. Will James Harden show up in the fourth ? – 12:37 PM
Tonight is THE gauge for Sixers before the playoffs. Identical record with Bucks. Battle for MVP. Will James Harden show up in the fourth ? – 12:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant’s Boardroom will launch it’s first collegiate partnership with St. John’s tomorrow to enhance the NIL resources available to Red Storm athletes. #Nets #NBA @StJohnsRedStorm – 12:23 PM
Kevin Durant’s Boardroom will launch it’s first collegiate partnership with St. John’s tomorrow to enhance the NIL resources available to Red Storm athletes. #Nets #NBA @StJohnsRedStorm – 12:23 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Should the Sixers just rest Harden till the playoffs? He clearly looked his best coming off that rest after the all-star break. Or do they need time to continue to get chemistry? – 11:43 PM
Should the Sixers just rest Harden till the playoffs? He clearly looked his best coming off that rest after the all-star break. Or do they need time to continue to get chemistry? – 11:43 PM
Brian Lewis: Kyrie: “If thats what James wanted I respect his decision…I wish him nothing but peace and love. We have a great friendship but it didnt work out. Wish things could’ve been communicated better for all of us as men; but hey, no hard feelings here with me or anything else.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 9, 2022
“It’s definitely new,” Dirk Nowitzki said on SI’s Crossover podcast. “We always felt like we the players didn’t have enough power at the beginning of my career (in 1998), and the owners had all the power, could make all the moves. And now it’s almost shifting like a little bit too much. I think there should be like a happy medium. But now the players forcing themselves out, to me is not the way to go, either.” -via MSN / March 4, 2022
The final verdict on the Philadelphia 76ers trade for James Harden won’t come for months — maybe even years. Until then, every moment Harden and Philadelphia’s MVP-frontrunner Joel Embiid spend on the court together will be something of a Rohrsarch test. Some will see chemistry, others calamity — sometimes both will be visible in the same game. There was plenty to glean from Harden’s debut for the Sixers Friday night in a 133-102 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. But the enduring image from this night, the one that jumps out from behind The Beard, was the bright smile on Harden’s face. “[I’m] extremely happy,” Harden said postgame. “Extremely happy.” -via ESPN / February 26, 2022
