Joel Embiid on James Harden's performance: It was good, but we need to do it every night

To do that, the Sixers want and need the Harden who led the league in scoring three times while with the Houston Rockets. They know the playmaking version of Harden is obviously very good, but they want the ruthless scorer. The Sixers saw shades of that in Tuesday’s 118-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 32 points on 10-for-17 shooting, and he knocked down four 3s. “It was good, but we need to do it every night. We need to find ways to win. We need everybody, especially him, so we need to be on the same page. Like I said, we’re trying to make sure we have a chance to win it all, so it’s all about doing it every night.”
Prior to this year, the most possessions that Joel Embiid finished (shot, drawn foul, turnover) as a roller in pick-and-rolls was 37. He averaged 31 such possessions per year.
He has 51 in the 15 games he’s played alongside of James Harden. – 3:56 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! I talk with @Adam Mares and @Derek Bodner about the dominant seasons for Jokic and Embiid, how they have developed, playoff expectations, the present/future of the NBA and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266343… – 3:06 PM
Joel Embiid, JJ Redick discuss 76ers fans’ relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘They wanted him to shoot the ball’
Based on their last 10 games only:
10. Luka Doncic
9. Devin Booker
8. Jayson Tatum
7. Kyrie Irving
6. Joel Embiid
Total Minutes played in March:
Alec Burks: 535
Nikola Jokic: 510
Joel Embiid: 495
Karl-Anthony Towns: 463
Minutes per game in March:
Alec Burks: 33.5
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 33.4
Steph Curry: 33.1
Ja Morant: 33.0
Chris Paul: 33.0
Jimmy Butler: 32.5
tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-should… – 1:47 PM
Joel Embiid from shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/LhfZlqVzyO – 10:54 AM
Most career points per minute in NBA history:
0.83 — Joel Embiid
0.79 — Michael Jordan
(Submitted by @ZackHurts) pic.twitter.com/EgzXnITZ4K – 10:01 AM
‘Recapping the Milwaukee Bucks’ 118-116 victory over the Sixers and James Harden’s solid game.’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5816920068 – 11:09 PM
Kevin Porter Jr tonight:
30 PTS
12 REB
12 AST
4 3PT
11-17 FG
He joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook as the only Rockets players with a 30pt triple-double since the Olajuwon era. pic.twitter.com/tyf2QWEcE7 – 10:43 PM
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and @Bobby Marks on the muddled top of the East as we enter the last half-dozen games: Time Lord injury, Harden’s up-and-down play, Heat trying to find their form, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uCWzDJ
Apple: apple.co/3NxQcKq – 9:20 PM
Mannix’s MVP intangibles case for Embiid was solid. I’m still leaning Jokic but some good points here. The Ben Simmons soap opera wasn’t a picnic. pic.twitter.com/ImsVqySl29 – 7:50 PM
Pretty hilarious quote, regarding his first contract extension, from @Chris Mannix’s profile of Joel Embiid:
““I was like, ‘These dumbasses are going to give me $150 million?’ ” says Embiid. “S—, I’ll take it.”
si.com/nba/2022/03/30… – 3:33 PM
Some All-NBA ballot stuff:
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward and guard
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard
LeBron eligible at forward and guard
Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center – 2:50 PM
Player numbers when guarded by Wendell Carter Jr.
Giannis: 16-37 (43.2%)
Joel: 14-37 (37.8%)
Jokic: 12-34 (35.3%))
Lebron: 4-13 (30.8%)
Harden: 2-10 (20.0%)
Kelly Olynyk: 0-1 (0%)
Wendell has had people locked up the entire year.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/sBO944YK1b – 1:35 PM
Joel Embiid rips 76ers’ game plan after late collapse vs. Bucks: Next time ‘match up’ my minutes with Giannis’
https://t.co/1xXJTsdUQ8 pic.twitter.com/p1cB886wwS – 1:29 PM
A disastrous stretch with the backup unit in the second half but also a great James Harden game. Joel Embiid was very frustrated afterwards.
On Sixers-Bucks, one of the best games of the season, and another one where the Sixers’ execution came up short: theathletic.com/3218974/2022/0… – 12:15 PM
This cracked me up in real time and it was even more egregious on the re-watch. .
Harden pump-faked this. Who was he faking? Nobody. He’s just a very good shooter who is very much uncomfortable shooting off the catch. pic.twitter.com/n3wvAutKgr – 12:06 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 50 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 119-108 win over the Kings.
There have been 15 50-point triple-doubles in NBA history (postseason included). Harden is personally responsible for one-third of them. pic.twitter.com/BtOWA9wcGh – 12:01 PM
“There were so many times I thought I’d really lose it.” @Joel Embiid opens up on Ben Simmons, the Sixers season and the pursuit of his first MVP. @SInow Daily Cover: https://t.co/wC8qh8VGP2 pic.twitter.com/tjfCpTCTM0 – 9:14 AM
As they continue to work things out, Philadelphia wants James Harden to get aggressive on the offensive end #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 9:07 AM
One thing I appreciate about Joel Embiid is his accountability. The Simmons quote last year was part of a bigger answer where Embiid put a ton of blame on himself. And last night, he put it on himself again. Embiid said “I probably should have gone up harder” on the final shot.” – 9:01 AM
Giannis is the MVP.
What are we doing?
Bucks are easily best team in the East.
What are we doing?
Nets have 2.5 players.
Celtics just lost their only prayer of stopping Giannis.
Heat best offensive player is their 6th man.
Philly zero depth + Harden history.
It’s the Bucks. – 8:58 AM
‘Recapping the Milwaukee #Bucks‘ 118-116 victory over the #Sixers and James Harden’s solid game.’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5816920068 – 7:22 AM
Joel Embiid went on a 24-hour MVP press tour, then got blocked by Giannis at the buzzer to lose at home. – 2:41 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks send message to rest of NBA with impressive win over Joel Embiid and the 76ers
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 2:00 AM
New BS Podcast — a Lakers post-title abyss, plus Tales of Embiid, Rob Williams goes down, Will Smith Day 3, ‘Winning Time’ and 2022 Lakers fans with @Chris Mannix + @larrywilmore
open.spotify.com/episode/4veY7n… – 12:54 AM
Joel Embiid and the team give their reaction to the block by Giannis Antetokounmpo at the end #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 11:58 PM
Isn’t a regular season matchup the perfect time to see how bball Paul and/or Bassey would hold up vs Giannis? Like it’s better to learn that now than in the playoffs. Obvious solution is to just match Embiid/Giannis minutes. – 11:29 PM
Most career 30 point triple-doubles:
106 – Robertson
48 – Westbrook
37 – LeBron
35 – Harden
21 – Luka, Wilt pic.twitter.com/1vwkCCBWDx – 11:27 PM
Feels like MVP voters got Giannis fatigue just as they learned how to pronouce his last name. Like, “He’s got 2, who else can we give it to?” Jokic was deserving last year & he or Embiid wouldn’t be a bad choice now. But Giannis is way better than he was when he went back-to-back – 11:15 PM
Giannis makes MVP case with 40 points, key block of Embiid to earn Bucks win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/29/gia… – 11:08 PM
Oh by the way, Giannis and Embiid have now both played in 62 games this season.
The 76ers have gone 41-21 in Embiid’s games
The Bucks have gone 41-21 in Giannis’ games
They’ve both scored 1,853 points this season
Giannis has more rebounds, assists and blocks – 11:07 PM
Harden called the Sixers’ late-game execution “a work in progress”: “[It’s] something that we have to be detailed on and be focused on. … The last two teams we’ve played, execution in the fourth quarter was top-tier, and that’s where we need to be, basically, the entire game” – 10:39 PM
Joel Embiid explains exactly what went wrong in a loss to the Bucks at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/29/joe… via @SixersWire – 10:39 PM
James Harden and Doc Rivers had a chat today about Harden being more aggressive and looking to score. Harden: “I’m trying to get it right. I’m trying to be the best James Harden I can be, and I’m trying to make sure that I’m doing the things necessary to help my team win… – 10:38 PM
Joel Embiid: “The game really changed when I went on the bench. I didn’t think we played at the end of the 3rd, beginning of 4th. Their best player scored like 17 in a row, or whatever that was. I didn’t think we did what we had to do… They gained some momentum.” pic.twitter.com/fTOEzptu4z – 10:33 PM
Joel Embiid on the Bucks’ comeback: “The game really changed when I went on the bench … we didn’t do what we had to do, and they made that run and they cut the lead, and they gained some momentum and it carried over.” – 10:28 PM
Giannis vs. Embiid delivers:
Tuesday: Giannis goes for 40-14-6 with the game-saving block in a W.
Last meeting: Embiid went for 42-14-5 in a W.
Both games decided on the final play of the game. pic.twitter.com/X7OjeAXwDT – 10:26 PM
Joel Embiid on Giannis’ game-clinching block: “I thought it was close [between a clean block and a goaltend]. I probably should have gone up harder, but in that situation, I didn’t know how much time was left. So I was just trying to get the ball off or quickly up.” – 10:25 PM
Joel Embiid, on Giannis scoring 14 points in the late 3rd and early 4th to get Milwaukee back in the game [1/2]: “I was on the bench the whole time. When I was on the floor, I really made sure that I was always there to help. I thought we didn’t follow up that strategy…” – 10:22 PM
—Great Embiid hustle rebound
—Great Giannis block
—Oh and Harden’s 3 almost killed a guy
pic.twitter.com/BybJmabZcQ – 10:21 PM
Embiid on the stretch that he thought changed the game: “Their best player scored 17 in a row or whatever that was, I didn’t think we did what we had to do.” pic.twitter.com/LVqdcY8tmq – 10:18 PM
Not the result the Sixers wanted, but they took the defending champs down to the final possession AND Harden looked close to his former self against a really good team:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-lose-cl… – 10:10 PM
Embiid spotlighted the minutes where he was on the bench and Giannis went on a huge run as the turning point of the game. Mentioned that perhaps they need to match his minutes with Giannis’ in the future, noted he made an effort to offer help toward him whenever he was on floor – 10:08 PM
Embiid says that the team did not execute the defensive strategy to open the fourth quarter. They didn’t wall off the interior, and allowed Giannis to drive in single coverage. – 10:07 PM
Joel Embiid, on his layup at the end that Giannis blocked: “I probably should have gone up harder, but I didn’t know how much time was left.” Said he rushed the layup to make sure he got it off in time. – 10:06 PM
Joel Embiid on the goaltending call that got overturned at the end:
“I thought it was close.. I didn’t know if it was a goaltend or not” #Sixers – 10:05 PM
Doc Rivers said he talked with James Harden today, told him, “We need you to be you” and focus on scoring. Rivers thought tonight was a “big step” for Harden. – 9:45 PM
Fun fact — Giannis and Embiid are averaging identical PPG.
Giannis: 1,853 points in 62 games
Embiid: 1,853 points in 62 games pic.twitter.com/mxB41fYsK7 – 9:45 PM
Giannis and Joel Embiid have now each scored an identical 1853 points in 62 games — their 29.88 ppg marks put them just behind LeBron’s 30.13 – 9:44 PM
Bulls now lined up to face Philly in the first round … and Embiid … who they have never beaten … like never, ever … – 9:40 PM
Terrific game to be at tonight. Not a lot of negative from me — great Harden game and a lot of stuff that suggests this team is capable of getting to a high level against elite competition. Gotta figure out ways to close, though
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:36 PM
Sixers lose to Milwaukee, 118-116. Another blown lead. Had chances down the stretch but came up a little short on some final possessions.
Do think Sixers can take some solace in the fact that James Harden looked that good against that team, who was giving a playoff-level effort. – 9:28 PM
FINAL: Bucks 118, Sixers 116 thanks to Giannis’ game-saving block to go along with 40 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists. Embiid had 29-14-7. Harden with 32-5-9. Sixers will drop to fourth in the tightly packed East standings.
Again, sign me up for this as a playoff series. – 9:28 PM
After Joel Embiid just missed a potential go-ahead jumper short at one end, Giannis Antetokounmpo goes 1-for-2 at the foul line at the other.
Philly’s ball, down 2, with 12.4 seconds to go. – 9:22 PM
Unsurprisingly, both Embiid and Giannis have been spectacular tonight in their own ways. – 9:19 PM
108-106 #Bucks over #76ers with 4:55 to go in regulation.
Should be fun.
Antetokounmpo: 35/14reb
Middleton: 22/8/7
Holiday: 13/6/9
Embiid: 26/9/6
Harden: 32/8ast.
Harris: 20/10/5 – 9:10 PM
James Harden’s 32 points tonight mark his new scoring high with the @Philadelphia 76ers.
32 PTS / 5 REB / 8 AST
9-14 fg / 4-8 3fg / 10-12 FT – 9:09 PM
Big step back jumper by James Harden cuts Milwaukee’s lead to 108-105 with 4:55 remaining. With these teams tied in the standings and the season series, these next five minutes very well may determine who finishes ahead in the East standings. Pretty huge implications. – 9:09 PM
James Harden had a wide open 3 at the top on the swing. Didn’t even look at the rim. Considering he’ll get looks like that next month…not good – 9:06 PM
That was the downside to the new stagger. No Embiid or Harden, Bucks counter with all three of their best players and cut the lead down.
Embiid is checking back in now. Looks like we’re gonna get close to 40 minutes for all the big guns. – 8:59 PM
Timeout by Doc Rivers after a Khris Middleton bucket in the lane makes it 93-91 Philly with 9:22 remaining. Milwaukee took advantage of a lineup with no Harden and Embiid out there for the first part of the fourth to set up what should be a very fun final nine minutes. – 8:58 PM
There was the Bucks’ push to start the fourth, with Giannis in and Embiid and Harden on the bench. Sixers’ lead down to 93-91 with 9:22 to play. Embiid was at the scorer’s table when Doc called timeout. – 8:57 PM
The Sixers play better when Embiid and Harden are in the game. #subscribe #analysis – 8:57 PM
Embiid is coming back in. Sixers’ lead down to 4 just 2 minutes into 4th Q. – 8:56 PM
76ers 89, Bucks 81 after 3. James Harden has 28 and 8, in what so far has been his best game in a Philly uniform. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 28-11-6 for Milwaukee. – 8:51 PM
Sixers 89, Bucks 81 at the end of the third. Giannis up to 28-11-6 after a burst at to close that period, including that dunk in the final seconds. Harden has 29-5-8. Embiid with 21-8-6. Should be a fun finish. – 8:50 PM
Not gon lie: Harden ballin. Sixers will definitely be a problem if THIS is the James they get in the playoffs. – 8:43 PM
Jrue Holiday misses a fastbreak layup = Harden free throws.
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses an uncontested 6-footer and putback = Embiid basket to put the #76ers up 10 again… – 8:28 PM
Big man ball to open the second half – Brook Lopez & Joel Embiid scored the first 13 points of the second half and 15 of the 18 so far. – 8:24 PM
That might have been the best half James Harden has played as a 76er. 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting, 2-for-4 from 3, with three rebounds and five assists, and he showed good burst getting to the rim. That’s the version of him Philly needs to have to make a deep run. – 8:18 PM
Fun half of basketball, Sixers lead 61-51. Strong start by Harden, strong middle from Harris, strong close by Embiid. Sixers shoot 9-18 from deep.
Do think the Bucks are looming. Giannis is creating some great 3-point looks with his drives, they just haven’t hit a ton of them. – 8:07 PM
#Sixers lead the Bucks 61-51 at the half, with Harden (16/3/5 on 5-7 shooting), Embiid (13 on 4-11) and Harris (10 on 4-7) leading the way. Sixers have just four turnovers at the break, most of which came in the game’s first few minutes. Milwaukee’s shooting just 6-19 from 3. – 8:06 PM
Halftime: Sixers 61, Bucks 51. Sixers are shooting 9-of-18 from 3, while the Bucks are 6-of-19. Harden with 16-3-5. Embiid with 13-4-5. Harris with 10-4-3. Giannis with 17-5-4. Sixers have also turned 8 Bucks turnovers into 9 points. – 8:06 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Bucks by 10 at halftime, 61-51.
Harden: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Embiid: 13 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Harris: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 4 AST
Green: 6 PTS / 2 REB – 8:06 PM
Ibaka really has nothing for this Harden-Embiid pick and roll. Gotta imagine Lopez plays a bit more in the second half than the first half. – 8:06 PM
Harden airballed a catch-and-shoot 3 earlier in the half (his only miss so far). So when he had that 2nd catch-and-shoot attempt, you knew one rhythm dribble was coming. He converted this one. – 8:03 PM
Joel Embiid shoots his first free throws of the game at the 5:32 mark of the 2nd quarter. – 7:52 PM
3s on back-to-back possessions from Maxey and Harris and the Sixers, who struggled for much of the first quarter, have taken a 39-37 lead midway through the 2nd. Harden has 12 on 4-5 shooting to lead the way, with 7 from Harris and 6 from Green off bench. Embiid just 1-7 so far. – 7:48 PM
Not a good start for Embiid. The big fella is shooting 1-for-7 and has 2 points in 12 minutes. – 7:44 PM
Harden looks more spry to start this one, good attacking quarter for him. – 7:36 PM
Fun first quarter here in Philly, where the Bucks lead 27-24. 10 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting for Giannis Antetokounmpo, while James Harden had 12 and had two and-ones – including on a 3-point attempt. – 7:36 PM
Bucks 27, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Harden with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Embiid is 1-of-6 from the floor and did not go to the free-throw line. Giannis with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 5 boards. – 7:35 PM
Bucks lead 27-24 after one. Harden leads all scorers with 12 points on 4-5 shooting. Giannis A. has 10 for the Bucks. – 7:35 PM
Sixers teetered dangerously close to dead in that first quarter. Harden came alive. – 7:35 PM
Giannis vs. Embiid at the rim is ALWAYS a movie.
Giannis got that one. He’s cooking right now. – 7:31 PM
Doc Rivers bringing Paul Millsap in for Embiid, which is maybe the first time I’ve seen him subbed in instead of Jordan since the Sixers signed DeAndre. – 7:31 PM
Harden with 3 strong finishes of varying difficulties against a decent interior defense already tonight. Seems to have some burst. – 7:20 PM
Did the Bucks Broadcast just say Joel Embiid isn’t going to play a whole lot of defense? – 7:19 PM
Another enjoyable ‘Unplugged’ interview coming tomorrow, at @TheAthletic…
But for tonight, with the Sixers and Bucks facing off in Philly, the last two are worth sharing again.
Giannis (@Giannis Antetokounmpo) – theathletic.com/3198930/2022/0…
Embiid (@JoelEmbiid)- theathletic.com/3213386/2022/0… – 7:18 PM
Interesting to see Milwaukee starting out with Wes Matthews both starting and starting on James Harden. Good start for Harden early on, who is already 3-for-3 for 7 points and has converted an and-one for Philly. – 7:16 PM
Harden’s first drive to the bucket results in an and-1. Good sign for him, given the ay he has struggled to finish and the rim. – 7:14 PM
Joel Embiid has more spills (two) than the Sixers have made baskets (one). – 7:13 PM
During his pregame media session, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer referenced a few times how #76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had given them problems.
With Maxey-James Harden-Tobias Harris-Matisse Thybulle joining Joel Embiid, Milwaukee added Wesley Matthews to its starting lineup. – 6:50 PM
Compromise Collusion to give Jokic First Team ALL NBA and Embiid MVP. In? – 5:28 PM
Doc Rivers asked what his level of comfort is with the backup bigs behind Joel Embiid: “I’m comfortable.” – 5:24 PM
Asked about his comfort level with the depth of bigs he has behind Embiid, Rivers says he’s comfortable and leaves it at that. – 5:23 PM
“There’s a lot of smoke about [Bradley] Beal’s FA decision. People are talking about the Philly outcome, right, with the potential for Harden to take less money, it could be maybe a sign-and-trade with Tobias….”
@Jake Fischer joins me on
bit.ly/3IJFLA0 – 4:37 PM
“There’s a lot of smoke about [Bradley] Beal’s FA decision. People are talking about the Philly outcome, right, with the potential for Harden to take less money, it could be maybe a sign-and-trade with Tobias….”
Giannis and Embiid H2H stats, regular season and playoffs:
Record — Giannis (6-4)
PPG — Giannis (33.1)
RPG — Giannis (14.0)
APG — Giannis (6.8)
BPG — Embiid (1.9)
SPG — Giannis (1.5)
FG% — Giannis (53.4)
Tonight the winner will claim the 2 seed. pic.twitter.com/7NgNKzAg4h – 3:14 PM
NBA MVP race: Joel Embiid looks to make statement vs. Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo; Nikola Jokic gains ground
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 2:34 PM
ESPN straw poll finds Nikola Jokic leading Joel Embiid in race for NBA MVP
sportando.basketball/en/espn-straw-… – 2:30 PM
Something I found very interesting about the Bontemps MVP straw poll: Giannis finishes far behind Jokic and Embiid in first place votes… but right behind them in second-place votes. A lot of voters feel comfortable with Giannis over EITHER Jokic or Embiid… just not both. pic.twitter.com/WrpXJJYZlz – 12:40 PM
Tonight is THE gauge for Sixers before the playoffs. Identical record with Bucks. Battle for MVP. Will James Harden show up in the fourth ? – 12:37 PM
The top 8 in double-doubles are all international players.
1. Jokic 🇷🇸
2. Valanciunas 🇱🇹
3. Gobert 🇫🇷
4. Sabonis 🇱🇹
5. Vucevic 🇨🇭
6. Giannis 🇬🇷
7. Embiid 🇨🇲
8. Luka 🇸🇮
Seven of the 8 are European. pic.twitter.com/6oTKVtlhyM – 11:54 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.9
3. Joel Embiid: 16.4
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
5. Luka Doncic: 14.5
6. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2
7. Trae Young: 14.1
8. Devin Booker: 13.9
9. Ja Morant: 13.7
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.4
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/7bI0LvHx9e – 11:35 AM
Joel Embiid on playing w/out Ben Simmons: “My goal was to come in, be more dominant & not take any plays off offensively & defensively. I was dominant last year. But I was going through the motions at times. This year, I didn’t have that margin for error.” on.nba.com/3LrXhL3 – 10:05 AM
.@Tim Bontemps straw poll of 100 voters has Nikola Jokic beating out Joel Embiid for NBA MVP honors pic.twitter.com/WZkhntTgfb – 7:45 AM
Should the Sixers just rest Harden till the playoffs? He clearly looked his best coming off that rest after the all-star break. Or do they need time to continue to get chemistry? – 11:43 PM
“Oh, so I can’t score without free throws huh?”
-Ty Lue told @TomerAzarly what Joel Embiid said to him on this exchange.
pic.twitter.com/Yg8aP5KCXU – 10:59 PM
“Oh, so I can’t score without free throws huh?”
Joel Embiid will be on JJ Redick’s podcast “The Old Man and the Three” this week #Sixers pic.twitter.com/s36SsZ0N4K – 6:39 PM
After two games playing alongside James Harden, it took a single word for Joel Embiid to describe how he felt about the way the two superstars are fitting together in the Philadelphia 76ers’ offense. “Unstoppable,” Embiid said with a smile after finishing with 37 points — including 23 free throws made on 27 attempts (the most attempts by any player in a single game in nearly three years). He also added nine rebounds and four blocked shots in Philadelphia’s 125-109 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. -via ESPN / February 28, 2022
“What are you really going to do?” Embiid said. “He’s a great passer, and obviously I’ve got someone [next to me] that attracts a lot of attention to him, so you’ve got to make a decision. Do you stay on me, or do you stay on him? And if you want to guard both of us with the other guys, now you’ve got Matisse [Thybulle] diving to the rim or wide-open shooters that have got one job to do, and that’s make shots. That’s all we got to keep doing. -via ESPN / February 28, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid when asked about how he feels about the two-man game with James Harden: “Unstoppable.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 27, 2022
