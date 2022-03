Joel Embiid on James Harden's performance: It was good, but we need to do it every night

To do that, the Sixers want and need the Harden who led the league in scoring three times while with the Houston Rockets. They know the playmaking version of Harden is obviously very good, but they want the ruthless scorer. The Sixers saw shades of that in Tuesday’s 118-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 32 points on 10-for-17 shooting, and he knocked down four 3s. “It was good, but we need to do it every night. We need to find ways to win. We need everybody, especially him, so we need to be on the same page. Like I said, we’re trying to make sure we have a chance to win it all, so it’s all about doing it every night.”Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire