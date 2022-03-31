Julius Randle shoots down report of trade request

Ian Begley: Julius Randle asked about unconfirmed WFAN report that stated he asked management for a trade after Monday’s game vs. CHI: “That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true. It’s just as simple as that.”
Knicks’ Julius Randle denies rumored trade request: ‘That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true’
Julius Randle emphatically denies he wants to leave the Knicks; acknowledges frustration with young son hearing the fans negativity nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:42 PM
In addition to firmly denying that he asked Knicks for a trade, Julius Randle reiterated multiple times tonight that he wants to be w/NYK long term, something he’s said several times in the past. When asked about playing amid scrutiny in New York, Randle said “I’m built for it.” – 10:42 PM
Julius Randle says multiple times that he wants to be with the Knicks and denied report that he requested a trade: “Not true.” – 10:32 PM
Julius Randle asked about unconfirmed WFAN report that stated he asked management for a trade after Monday’s game vs. CHI: “That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true. It’s just as simple as that.” – 10:28 PM
If the Knicks want to change the fan’s perception of Julius Randle they should let him operate the t-shirt mega cannons because the fans can’t resist those. – 9:34 PM
Excellent last few minutes for Charlotte, executing on both ends. Expect Randle/Fournier to come back in soon – 9:25 PM
I see ya, Cody Martin. What a finish over Randle. pic.twitter.com/4zOTAT2Vxt – 9:08 PM
Frustration building for Knicks’ Randle — and Thibodeau doesn’t have an answer other than play hard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:54 PM
Some boos for Randle in pregame introductions, cheers when he hits a 3 to cut deficit to 7-4. – 7:45 PM
I asked Thibodeau if, as far as he knows, Julius Randle wants to be with the Knicks. His answer:
“Yeah, as a coach, you coach the players that you have. And you love them all. If you play for me, I love you. It’s simple. The challenge is to bring the best out of each other.” – 6:12 PM
Thibodeau on the report that Randle asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “Are you serious? Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not going to respond to something like that anyway. Let’s be real.” – 6:09 PM
Fournier is available tonight. And Randle and Robinson are starting again. – 6:06 PM
Rumor: Julius Randle angling for trade from Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/rum… – 5:29 PM
Many wondered it coming into the season and they haven’t stopped since.
Story here on the big Julius Randle question ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/fNrws81JW6 pic.twitter.com/cOHTafDukZ – 10:12 AM
Carton made it clear during Tuesday’s show that he hasn’t been able to confirm the rumors he has heard, but Julius Randle may be voicing to the Knicks that he wants out. It would be a hard rumor to dispute after Monday night’s win, when Randle threw the ball behind his back and left the court on his own while his teammates celebrated what was its fourth straight win. -via Audacy / March 31, 2022
“Unconfirmed at this point. I want to be very clear about that,” Craig said. “But after last night’s Knicks win…he has told the powers that be that he’s done. He wants out. “I don’t want to say that it’s legit or confirmed, but it’s got some legs right now that the tem saw him walk off the court as if they had lost, went to him after the game, and he has expressed to people in the know over there that he is done as a Knick.” -via Audacy / March 31, 2022
