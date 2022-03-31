Kristaps Porzingis doesn't think game in Dallas will be as crazy as first game back in New York

Kristaps Porzingis made his return to Madison Square Garden that November and it was a major story in the NBA. This time, he doesn’t think there be as much hype. “I think it’s going to be a good game. It’s not going to be like my first game with Dallas in New York. That one was just crazy. This one is going to be a bit more just me competing against my old team. We’ll see,” he said.
Source: Chase Hughes @ NBC Sports
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is looking forward to playing the Mavs for the first time since being traded, but doesn’t think it will be as “crazy” as his first game against the Knicks. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:53 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from March 30:
– T. Young: 41 pts, 8 ast, 29 min
– J. Poole: 38 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast
– N. Jokic: 37 pts, 13 reb, 9 ast
– L. Doncic: 35 pts, 9 reb, 13 ast
– K. Porzingis: 35 pts, 8 reb, 2 blk
– K. Porter Jr: 30 pts, 12 reb, 12 ast
– D. Garland: 25 pts, 10 ast, 4 stl – 11:18 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What’s the Mavs’ playoff potential this spring?
“We’re better positioned today than we were seven weeks ago.”
Q&A with Nico Harrison: Reflecting on the Kristaps Porzingis trade, envisioning future moves around Luka Doncic and more dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:22 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis scored 35 points, KCP stayed hot and Tomas Satoransky had one of the rarest double-doubles in NBA history.
5 takeaways from Wizards-Magic: ift.tt/GM9Ripc – 10:03 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Friday’s game between the Wizards and Mavericks will be the teams’ first meeting since their trade involving Kristaps Porzingis, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. Now online at @TheAthletic, @Tim Cato and I reassess the deal seven weeks later:
theathletic.com/3221060/2022/0… – 9:12 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have arrived in Washington, D.C., as the No. 3 seed in the West, thanks to the Warriors’ loss to the Suns just now.
Who saw this coming exactly 7 weeks ago, when they surprise traded Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline?
Quite an ascent for Mavs and solo-star Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/sZ8Gf2aUWB – 1:01 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis might get 35 and 10 on Friday.
But Doncic and Dinwiddie might get 40 apiece. – 9:57 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: the Wizards stave off potential playoff elimination with a 127-110 win over Orlando.
Porzingis: 35p (season high)
KCP: 25p
Satoransky: 0p, 10rb, 17a – 9:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kristaps Porzingis season high:
35 PTS
8 REB
11-18 FG
3-6 3P
He only had one 35-point game in the last 2 Mavs seasons. pic.twitter.com/OII6JoBzdM – 9:21 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 127
#MagicTogether 110
Final.
Porzingis 35
Caldwell-Pope 25
Hachimura 17
*** Satoransky 13 assists 10 rebounds (no points double-double)
Washington hosts Dallas on Friday. #MFFL – 9:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 127, Magic 110
Porzingis: 35 pts., 8 rebs., 3 assts.
Caldwell-Pope: 25 pts., 2 rebs., 3 assts.
Satoransky: 0 pts., 10 rebs., 13 assts.
F. Wagner: 28 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts. – 9:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another 30-point game for Kristaps Porzingis as a Wizard. He found his spots and made it difficult for Magic’s defense from the beginning. Really good sign #DCAboveAll – 9:12 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimura’s dunk makes it Wizards 58, Magic 56 at halftime. Nice little injection of energy before the break there.
Porzingis: 16p
Hachimura: 13p
KCP, Kispert: 8p
Wagner didn’t score in the second quarter, still has 13p. – 8:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Magic 58-56. Kristaps Porzingis has scored a game-high 16 points. Franz Wagner has a team-high 13 points for the Magic. – 8:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards won the 2nd quarter +9 and now take a 58-56 lead into halftime. Porzingis leads all scorers with 16 pts, while Hachimura has 13. – 8:02 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 58
#MagicTogether 56
Halftime.
Hachimura 13 | Wagner 13
Porzingis 16 Anthony 10 – 8:01 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Magic lead the Wizards 35-28 after one. Franz Wagner has 13p including 2 of the Magic’s 6 three’s.
Hachimura, Porzingis and Avdija have 6 each. – 7:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the first quarter, the Wizards trail the Magic 35-28. Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Kristaps Porzingis have scored six points apiece. Rookie Franz Wagner has a game-high 13 points. – 7:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Magic: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:34 PM
More on this storyline
Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans at the deadline, they attempted to send him to the Toronto Raptors in a deal for Goran Dragic and Gary Trent Jr. While the Mavericks hoped Porzingis would be a second star to pair with Luka Doncic, it never played out that way on the floor. -via RealGM / March 4, 2022
“They tried to trade him to Toronto,” said Tim MacMahon on The Lowe Post. “My understanding is their discussions there were Dragic and Gary Trent. Toronto understandably said ‘We’re not giving up Gary Trent Jr.'” -via RealGM / March 4, 2022
MacMahon also provided more details on why the Mavericks were motivated to move Porzingis and why they were satisfied with a return of Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans for Porzingis and a second-round pick. “The Mavericks basically got to the point of ‘Hey, financially it’s a wash, but it’s two smaller contracts that would be easier to move,’” MacMahon told Lowe, per RealGM. “And they felt like K.P. was kind of in the way and those two guys could fill roles off the bench, so they pulled the trigger as soon as they found a deal where they didn’t have to give up a first-round pick. A lot of that was that the fit with K.P. wasn’t there. It doesn’t mean Porzingis necessarily did anything wrong. The Mavericks took a huge swing and a miss on him. It didn’t work out.” -via RealGM / March 4, 2022
