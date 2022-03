Kristaps Porzingis doesn't think game in Dallas will be as crazy as first game back in New York

Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans at the deadline, they attempted to send him to the Toronto Raptors in a deal for Goran Dragic and Gary Trent Jr . While the Mavericks hoped Porzingis would be a second star to pair with Luka Doncic, it never played out that way on the floor. -via RealGM / March 4, 2022