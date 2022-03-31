Lakers vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-44) play against the Utah Jazz (31-31) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 31, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 52, Utah Jazz 55 (Q2 02:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard is now 7 for 11 from 3 this season after a make from the corner.
LAL trail 55-52 late in the 2nd Q. – 10:53 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Shooting over some long reaches.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/xq0ORhK18n – 10:49 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The interesting thing about Juancho Hernangomez getting the back up four minutes is that Rudy Gay has been playing his best basketball of the season lately.
He’s averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 44 percent from three over his last 7. – 10:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lakers got within 1, but the Jazz are just way more talented: Mitchell hits some shots, finds Bogdanovic down low. On the other end, a lot of Lakers my-turn, hopeful shots going up. – 10:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Sixx with 12 points and no signs of slowing ☮️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/4pYMhbPhEI – 10:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are battling well despite efficient shooting from Utah, now trailing by just 2 at 39-37 after a turnover and 2 Reaves FT’s.
LAL are attacking the rim relentlessly (led by Westbrook) and have 4 offensive boards. – 10:39 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert had to get hit in the face for that offensive board, but it results in a Clarkson 3. #HandsDirty – 10:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
WOULD YOU RATHER Friday on Locked On Pelicans! Would you rather play the Lakers or Spurs in the Play-In Tournament? Would you rather be called the Pelicans or Jazz?
https://t.co/N3ru2dvpt7 pic.twitter.com/RtN4OTj56y – 10:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Maybe Rudy Gay will get back in the rotation if Juancho fouls out? What a development this is. – 10:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That drop step and finish might legit be the best move I’ve seen Rudy Gobert make with his back to the basket – 10:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Dwight Howard leads Lakers with 7 points, 4 rebounds but they trail Jazz 34-28 end of first. – 10:32 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA scoring race….
ENTERING THURSDAY
LeBron – 30.13
T-2. Embiid – 29.89
T-2. Giannis – 29.89
THURSDAY
LeBron – DNP
Embiid – 37
Giannis – 44
AFTER THURSDAY
LeBron – 30.13
Giannis – 30.11
Embiid – 30.00
LeBron needs 3 more games to quality with the 58-game minimum. – 10:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Jazz 34, Lakers 28
A much better first-quarter performance from the Lakers tonight. Dwight Howard leads LA with 7 points. They matched the Jazz with 18 points in the paint. The starting groups continue to struggle, but the bench kept things close. – 10:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 34, Lakers 28. Not a ton of defense to be found in the early going. Jazz shooting 63.6% overall and 5-10 from 3. Lakers just 47.8%/2-7, but keeping close thanks to 4-7 FTs.Donovan has 10p, Dwight has 7 to lead the Lakers. – 10:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of one quarter. The Jazz lead the Lakers 34-28…Utah didn’t close the quarter well. Had an 11 point lead trimmed to six – 10:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 34-28 on the Lakers after 1Q… tearing apart the Lakers’ defense in the halfcourt to the tune of a 155 ORtg. Mitchell has 10 points, Clarkson 7. – 10:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Utah’s finishes the 1st Q at 63.6% FG’s with 5 made 3’s, to LAL’s 47.8% with 2 threes, representing a 34-28 Jazz lead on the scoreboard.
LAL closed the period on a 5-0 run, with Augustin’s 3 and Westbrook’s 2 surrounding a Utah turnover. – 10:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
There are too many times when Jazz perimeter defenders lose sight of man and ball and give up needless easy threes. – 10:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
A lot Of game to be played, but Rudy Gay not being in the initial rotation is notable – 10:27 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tough take for Wenyen 💪
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/7qmGD4l4tq – 10:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Juancho has played well, but can’t get blown by by ‘Melo (Car variety, not La) in the year of 2022. – 10:26 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Nobody asked me, but I HATE these Jazz uniforms.
All caps. No cap.
The uniform options you have, the more watered down the brand is. – 10:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
PPG leader:
LeBron — 30.1 PPG
Giannis — 30.1 PPG
Embiid — 30.0 PPG
The last time we’ve had three 30-PPG scorers was in 2005-06 (Kobe, LeBron, Iverson). pic.twitter.com/fIYPD1OAg9 – 10:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Juancho being the prized piece of the NAW trade has been unexpected to say the least – 10:21 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I think we all need a moment after that game…I can’t mentally just go to Lakers/Jazz – 10:19 PM
I think we all need a moment after that game…I can’t mentally just go to Lakers/Jazz – 10:19 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
There should be some kind of apology letter sent to people for asking them to watch this Lakers team right after that game. – 10:18 PM
There should be some kind of apology letter sent to people for asking them to watch this Lakers team right after that game. – 10:18 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis showing up…
Last games against…
vs. Durant: 44-14-6 in a W
vs. Embiid: 40-14-6 in a W
vs. LeBron: 44-14-8 in a W – 10:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Man if you combined Gobert’s defense, Whiteside’s touch around the rim, and Greg Monroe’s passing you’d have one hell of a player. – 10:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz with an 18-11 lead over the Lakers with 6:12 left 1Q. Don with a quick 8p on 3-3 shooting. Not a ton of defense yet from the Lakers. We’ll see how soon they go small, as coach Frank Vogel noted pregame that Utah has trouble with smallball lineups. – 10:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:12 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Lakers 18-11…. – 10:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL battled back to get within 4 at 15-11, doing work inside, with Dwight Howard up to 7 early points. – 10:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Utah starts the game 6 for 6, enough for an early 14-4 lead. – 10:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell again goes down awkwardly on his ankle, again gets up limping. – 10:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It is wild to see so many empty seats for a game against the Lakers. – 10:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Big cheers at Vivint Arena as Bojan Bogdanovic is announced in the starting lineup – 10:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
👏 Big 👏 Babo 👏 Back
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/mTpJauROQ8 – 9:59 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Trae Young in March:
470 points
168 assists
Over the last 25 seasons, the only other players with 450 points and 150 assists in a month are:
John Wall
LeBron James
James Harden
Russell Westbrook – 9:58 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First unit.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/SMxtMxVq0c – 9:37 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Per Jazz on Hassan Whiteside:
MRI/CT scans confirmed Hassan Whiteside has a minor bone spur fracture. He can proceed, as tolerated.
essentially it’s a bone spur that will heal on its own and he can play as long as he can stand it – 9:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz will be back to starting Gobert, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Mitchell, Conley.
Lakers are starting Howard, Ariza, Johnson, Monk, Westbrook. – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Imaging performed on Hassan Whiteside indicated that he has a bone spur fracture, but sounds like it won’t require surgery. – 9:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers are using their 37th different starting lineup of the season in Game No. 76 pic.twitter.com/quecfzcSBT – 9:32 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
MRI/CT scans have confirmed Hassan Whiteside has a minor bone spur fracture.
He’ll be able to play as pain allows. – 9:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Utah:
Dwight Howard
Trevor Ariza
Stanley Johnson
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have another new starting lineup: Stanley, Trevor, Dwight, Malik, Russ. pic.twitter.com/oZnjzV1Mmd – 9:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
L.A.’s 37th starting lineup, for tonight’s game at Utah:
Westbrook, Monk, Johnson, Ariza and Howard – 9:31 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz announce that Hassan Whiteside has a small bone spur that will heal on its own, and he can “proceed, as tolerated.”
Essentially, sounds like it will heal by itself, and it’s just a matter of pain tolerance.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 9:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Hassan whiteside has a minor spur fracture, but he can proceed as tolerated. Essentially this is a bone spur that will heal on its own – 9:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Here and showing out 👟
#vivintcam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/ERQzAEQ1rr – 9:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Poll for Lakers Twitter: would you feel better or worse about the team’s future if Dennis Schroder had accepted his four-year, $84 million extension offer?
Keep in mind this likely precludes a Westbrook trade. Fill in all other details yourself. – 9:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This reminds of the Lakers game when the Sixers did just enough not to lose. – 8:58 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quin Snyder on Gobert’s “We don’t get our hands dirty” comment postgame vs. LAC: “Rudy’s made comments about guys defending before, and those are something that those guys talk about too. My preference is that — I think there’s a forum for that that’s maybe more productive.” – 8:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is “making progress”, Frank Vogel said, but they’ll wait to update both AD and LeBron’s status until after tonight’s game is completed, and the Lakers get back to Los Angeles ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans. – 8:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Utah has lost 5 straight, but Snyder said they’re 30-11 when they have their full rotation, which should be available tonight (aside from backup C Hassan Whiteside).
The Lakers have only had LeBron, Davis and Westbrook for 20 games this season, and tonight, have no LeBron or AD. – 8:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says he plans to play a “hybrid” of small ball lineups and traditional big lineups tonight against Utah. – 8:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel confirms that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out tonight in Utah. – 8:33 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder, discussing the value of Trent Forrest said this about the second-year guard.
“We’ll get him back hopefully pretty quick.”
#TakeNote | @KSLSports – 8:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Offense clicking early for Clippers. Every starter has a field goal, and Marcus Morris Sr. already has more buckets and points (2/2 FGs, 5 points) than he had Tuesday vs Jazz (1/6 FGs, 3 points)
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hassan Whiteside and Trent Forrest remain OUT tonight vs. the Lakers. – 8:17 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
As expected, both Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House Jr. are available tonight against the @lakers.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills with a 3 and the fist pump. Nets lead the Bucks 50-39 with 6:37 left in the first half. Nic Claxton is 4-for-4 and just had a nasty putback dunk. He’s missed two shots since the win over Utah on March 21. Pretty good 10 days for him. – 8:11 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Sharrieff Shah Availability Day on the Utah beat never disappoints.
Never. – 8:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
No new injuries for New Orleans for game against the Lakers
Read more in today’s injury report ⬇️
#WBD | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 8:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Latest player ratings update for NBA 2K22 (@NBA2K) has one Lakers player going up and the rest going down: pic.twitter.com/8KosbZiGot – 7:12 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Don’t miss the LAST watch party of the regular season! Come to Tom’s Watch Bar as we take on the Lakers in LA! You’ll get a chance to win Nuggets gear, and, one lucky fan will receive a pair of tickets to the 4/10 Lakers game, courtesy of PointsBet!
🔗 https://t.co/IK6Tz24qHg pic.twitter.com/2fGe2qv2B9 – 6:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked the cap/tax going up, Randle saying he doesn’t want a trade, Mobley out for a bit, LBJ & AD coming back soon, a kind-of update on Murry & MPJ and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!
youtu.be/KGV04VB49oQ – 5:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talked with cap guru @Eric Pincus about his @BR_NBA article documenting all the (mis)steps leading the Lakers where they are now. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=fO5u0T… – 5:50 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.
• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG
• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG
• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FG
The last time two players averaged at least 29 points on 50% shooting: David Robinson & Shaq in 1993-94. – 5:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Currently enrolled at Winston-Salem State University in his hometown, @Chris Paul is a vocal champion for HBCUs across the country.
Get your CP3 “Support Black Colleges” bobblehead, courtesy of @efirstbank, on April 5th when the Suns take on the Lakers!
🎟️: https://t.co/y3IIXqLks3 pic.twitter.com/Up0kr0b99k – 5:24 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 The Nets’ culture
💯 How the Jazz have failed this season
💯 @JomiAdeniran puts the Lakers on pack watch
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/0S38IE… – 4:57 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Random tweet #3. I don’t envy media members choosing All-NBA this year. LeBron is amazing but his team sucks. Top 3 players all play some or mostly at center. Everyone guards everyone now, more or less. Siakam and Tatum have been elite for months now, after rougher starts. Hard. – 4:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The Crossroads of the West.
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What are the Spurs’ and Lakers’ likelihoods of making the play-in?
More from the #RingerNBAOdds machine: theringer.com/nba/22948049/n… – 4:29 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Here are my initial thoughts for @theathetic on @Shams Charania’s report that Anthony Davis will try to return tomorrow for tomorrow’s critical game against New Orleans. What do I think are reasonable expectations after he’s missed six weeks? theathletic.com/news/lakers-an… – 4:20 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House Jr. to return to Jazz lineup vs. Lakers https://t.co/Un3XMuHCBx pic.twitter.com/dpxbGAw3wt – 4:15 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🖤 Your chance to enter ends soon! 🖤
Time to get your gear on and show off your Utah Jazz pride for a chance to see us play a game on the road when you post it on social media & use the tag #FlyTheNote 🎶
#FlyTheNote | @ZionsBank
MORE: https://t.co/OGvIjsTO6k pic.twitter.com/UgX6WzYFul – 4:10 PM
