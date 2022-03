Lance Stephenson wants to re-sign with Pacers

Scott Agness: Lance Stephenson has signed with the Pacers for the rest of the season, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. He previously was on two 10-day hardship contracts, then two standard 10-days. This is his third stint with the franchise. This is a rest-of-season contract, not a multi-year deal. So he’ll finish the season with the Pacers, then be a free agent. The Pacers had a roster spot available after waiving Kelan Martin on Jan. 6. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 3, 2022