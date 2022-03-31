LeBron James, Anthony Davis hopeful of playing on Friday against Pelicans

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star Anthony Davis plans to return Friday vs. the Pelicans, barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 14 due to mid-foot sprain. Big Lakers-Pelicans game with Play-In ramifications. – 3:06 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James vs Fathers/Sons.
Last game against Gary Payton: April 5, 2007
1st game against Gary Payton II: Oct. 29, 2021
Last game against Kenyon Martin: Feb. 1, 2014
1st game against Kenyon Martin Jr: Jan. 10, 2021
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers are going through “organizational fatigue” thanks to LeBron James.
sportscasting.com/lakers-exhaust… – 1:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About 15 minutes away from today’s live chat for Total Access members on our subscriber-only Discord
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Looks like Anthony Davis has gone from doubtful to out for the Lakers tonight against the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/IndzlxE7O0 – 1:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As Anthony Davis — out since Feb. 16 with a foot sprain — progresses toward a game-time decision vs. New Orleans on Friday, LeBron James is hopeful to test out his ankle sprain and try to make a return to the lineup too, sources tell ESPN. – 1:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
If the Lakers lose tonight vs. the Jazz (LeBron has been ruled OUT), the Clippers secure their spot in the play-in spot. In fact, LAC, who has Paul George back now, needs a win against the Bulls (Chicago favored -2) to punch their ticket, meaning they control their own fate: pic.twitter.com/Xk5tiv93B4 – 1:19 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A note I did not get to in the broadcast last night but wanted to share – this week Cleveland clinched a winning record for this season (currently 42-34). It’s their first season w/ a winning record & w/out LeBron since 1997-98 when they went 47-35 (w/ leading scorer Shawn Kemp). – 12:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Russell Westbrook this season with Anthony Davis and LeBron James off the floor
Per 36 minutes
26 points
9 rebounds
7 assists
44% FG
38% from 3
8 FTA per 36 at 75%
5 turnovers – 12:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hosting my next live chat for Total Access subscribers today at 11 AM PT on our Discord server
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LaMelo Ball last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 15 AST
✅ 3 STL
Ball (20 years, 220 days) is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to record at least 20p/5r/10a in consecutive games, trailing only LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/j1Q9gpYMBh – 9:41 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
im not even sure how im supposed to take this ad pic.twitter.com/q9c0uUREyg – 9:18 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games before turning 24:
35 — Rick Barry
32 — Bob McAdoo
32 — Wilt Chamberlain
31 — Michael Jordan
27 — LeBron James
26 — Trae Young pic.twitter.com/aGoO7XVigq – 10:04 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
They don’t call her Paige Buckets for nothing! #GroupChat
Presented by @StateFarm. #ad pic.twitter.com/FGy7d26Nf7 – 9:45 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Lakers say LeBron James, who was already ruled out for tomorrow in Utah, was given permission to return to Los Angeles for further treatment and evaluation of his ankle sprain. Consistent with what he did after he had swelling in knee a couple months back at end of a road trip. – 7:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James has received permission to return to LA for further treatment and evaluation of his left ankle injury. – 7:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James left the Lakers’ road trip early to continue his rehabilitation on his ankle back in Los Angeles, per the team. – 7:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James has returned to LA for further treatment and evaluation of his ankle injury, the Lakers say. He was ruled out for tomorrow’s game in Utah already. – 7:15 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Lakers Injury Report (as of 3/30)
OUT – LeBron James (left ankle sprain)
OUT – Mason Jones (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise)
DOUBTFUL – Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) – 5:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is listed as out for Thursday’s game at Utah, and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) doubtful.
Wenyen Gabriel is questionable with a left ankle sprain. – 5:16 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/PHI; UTA/LAC; News w/ @Nate Duncan
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron is leading the league in scoring but as it stands he is not eligible to win it.
At 55 games, he needs to play at least 3 more games to meet the NBA’s criteria of 58 games.
The Lakers have 7 games remaining and he’s already ruled out Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pJHOMHQ2cA – 4:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury report:
• LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out
• Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) is doubtful
• Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is questionable. – 4:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have ruled LeBron James (left ankle) out Thursday at Utah while Anthony Davis (right foot) is listed as doubtful.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/kO8WCUEEiE – 4:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers list LeBron James as out Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday’s game in Utah. – 4:42 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers officially list LeBron James as out for Thursday’s game in Utah because of his sprained ankle.
Anthony Davis again listed as doubtful with a mid-foot sprain. – 4:41 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is officially out tomorrow in Utah. Anthony Davis is doubtful and Wenyen Gabriel is questionable. pic.twitter.com/04TF8qKhTi – 4:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James as out in Utah. Anthony Davis is doubtful. Wenyen Gabriel is questionable. – 4:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Yeah, it’s actually a big deal Zion is traveling with the team
🏀 Could the Lakers really fall out of the playoffs?
🏀 Revisiting the Anthony Davis trade
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zM7Rwt6imN – 3:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/PHI; UTA/LAC; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Some All-NBA ballot stuff:
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward and guard
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard
LeBron eligible at forward and guard
Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center – 2:50 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Has LeBron deleted his early season tweet yet? “Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way he plays, he stays injured, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc. Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!! Keep that same narrative energy when it begins.” – 2:34 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
LeBron could become the 10th player in NBA history to win the scoring title + miss the postseason.
$129.5 million headed towards Bron, AD, and Westbrook alone next season. Gonna be a busy offseason in LA…
frontofficesports.com/on-4th-highest… via @fos – 2:29 PM
More on this storyline
