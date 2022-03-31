Magic bring back Devin Cannady with 10-day contract

Magic bring back Devin Cannady with 10-day contract

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Orlando Magic are signing guard Devin Cannady to a 10-day contract, his agent @jaredmucha_ of Excel Sports tells ESPN. Cannady has been playing with Lakeland of the G League. – 10:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have signed guard Devin Cannady to a 10-day contract, the team announced. – 10:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
News: The Orlando Magic are signing Devin Cannady to a 10-day deal. – 10:03 PM

