Manu Ginobili first-ballot induction into Hall of Fame

Shams Charania: San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:01 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
A tres días de que anuncien que @Manu Ginobili es OFICIALMENTE INMORTAL….. pic.twitter.com/AiOVry1TUm12:54 PM

Shams Charania: WNBA legend Swin Cash – a four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cash is currently part of the New Orleans Pelicans front office. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022
Monte Poole. Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway – the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / March 31, 2022
Howard Beck: Finalists for the Naismith @Hoophall of Fame, Class of 2022: Leta Andrews Swin Cash Michael Cooper Hugh Evans Manu Ginobili Tim Hardaway Bob Huggins Marques Johnson George Karl Marianne Stanley Lindsay Whalen -via Twitter @HowardBeck / February 18, 2022

