Manu Ginobili first-ballot induction into Hall of Fame

Shams Charania: San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
A tres días de que anuncien que @Manu Ginobili es OFICIALMENTE INMORTAL….. pic.twitter.com/AiOVry1TUm – 12:54 PM
A tres días de que anuncien que @Manu Ginobili es OFICIALMENTE INMORTAL….. pic.twitter.com/AiOVry1TUm – 12:54 PM
