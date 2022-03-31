Marcus Smart: Rudy Gobert can't guard all five spots

“Let’s think about it,” Smart said. “As a guard, especially on the team that switches a lot, especially on the No. 1 defensive team, you are worried about every single player. And here’s the thing: When you see Defensive Player of the Year, that means he can guard all five spots. “Nothing against Rudy, but Rudy can’t guard all five spots. I can guard all five spots and I have been doing it. I’ve done it very well.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart was just ejected with 10.8 seconds to go. Appeared Smart was none too pleased with a few calls that went against the Celtics late.
He went around and shook every player’s hand on the court (on both teams), and recognized both benches, before walking off. – 10:08 PM
Marcus Smart was just ejected with 10.8 seconds to go. Appeared Smart was none too pleased with a few calls that went against the Celtics late.
He went around and shook every player’s hand on the court (on both teams), and recognized both benches, before walking off. – 10:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart just said some magic words and got ejected. Daps up all his teammates on his way out. – 10:07 PM
Marcus Smart just said some magic words and got ejected. Daps up all his teammates on his way out. – 10:07 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Marcus Smart has made a season’s worth of highlight passes over a few weeks – 9:28 PM
Marcus Smart has made a season’s worth of highlight passes over a few weeks – 9:28 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
PJ Tucker keels over after contact with Marcus Smart, who gets whistled. Smart walks over with an admiring smile to give him a nod. – 9:21 PM
PJ Tucker keels over after contact with Marcus Smart, who gets whistled. Smart walks over with an admiring smile to give him a nod. – 9:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gotta love the flop respect Marcus Smart just showed for PJ Tucker. #Celtics #Heat – 9:20 PM
Gotta love the flop respect Marcus Smart just showed for PJ Tucker. #Celtics #Heat – 9:20 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
We are watching some genuinely special stuff defensively from Marcus Smart. – 8:41 PM
We are watching some genuinely special stuff defensively from Marcus Smart. – 8:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Scal saying Marcus Smart is the best defender ever is a wild one, but he is definitely one of the most exciting defenders of my lifetime. That interception out of nowhere into an immediate close range behind the back is all-time thrilling stuff – 8:35 PM
Scal saying Marcus Smart is the best defender ever is a wild one, but he is definitely one of the most exciting defenders of my lifetime. That interception out of nowhere into an immediate close range behind the back is all-time thrilling stuff – 8:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
One of the unique skillsets Marcus Smart and Rob Williams have is their blend of hand-eye coordination & one-touch control of the ball. They’ll get an amazing quickfire deflection & then grab it and fire off a pass without having to get a grip on the ball. They’re wild with it. – 8:13 PM
One of the unique skillsets Marcus Smart and Rob Williams have is their blend of hand-eye coordination & one-touch control of the ball. They’ll get an amazing quickfire deflection & then grab it and fire off a pass without having to get a grip on the ball. They’re wild with it. – 8:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The steal by Marcus Smart was impressive, but the immediate perfect pass up to Tatum off that turnover was spectacular – 8:11 PM
The steal by Marcus Smart was impressive, but the immediate perfect pass up to Tatum off that turnover was spectacular – 8:11 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Robert Williams receives the second annual Tommy Award on Tommy Heinsohn night. Marcus Smart, in augural winner, accepts on the healing Timelord’s behalf. – 7:45 PM
Robert Williams receives the second annual Tommy Award on Tommy Heinsohn night. Marcus Smart, in augural winner, accepts on the healing Timelord’s behalf. – 7:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If a Celtic should win Defensive Player of the Year, it should be Robert Williams.
Marcus Smart is great.
His individual impact is nowhere remotely near Timelord. pic.twitter.com/Msrplh0Sdz – 7:44 PM
If a Celtic should win Defensive Player of the Year, it should be Robert Williams.
Marcus Smart is great.
His individual impact is nowhere remotely near Timelord. pic.twitter.com/Msrplh0Sdz – 7:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Pretty on brand that Marcus Smart is out there to accept Rob Williams’ Tommy Award for the season while Rob is recovering from knee surgery, since Rob already said he wants Smart to win DPOY. – 7:44 PM
Pretty on brand that Marcus Smart is out there to accept Rob Williams’ Tommy Award for the season while Rob is recovering from knee surgery, since Rob already said he wants Smart to win DPOY. – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
PJ Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 7:16 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
PJ Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 7:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on blowing another 25-point lead to the Clippers: “It hurts. I hate to lose. I can’t speak for everybody. But for me, it hurts.” – 1:30 AM
Rudy Gobert, on blowing another 25-point lead to the Clippers: “It hurts. I hate to lose. I can’t speak for everybody. But for me, it hurts.” – 1:30 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: we don’t get our hands dirty. We never get our hands dirty – 1:28 AM
Rudy Gobert: we don’t get our hands dirty. We never get our hands dirty – 1:28 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert: “I get fucked up every night. I get beat up every night — as I should. Basketball’s a physical game. We’ve got to get to the point of doing that to the other team, too.” – 1:27 AM
Rudy Gobert: “I get fucked up every night. I get beat up every night — as I should. Basketball’s a physical game. We’ve got to get to the point of doing that to the other team, too.” – 1:27 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert: “It’s just again, again and again. And the same way. … We get disconnected. We lose the values of this team which is moving the ball. … Good teams know how to get us to that point.” – 1:27 AM
Rudy Gobert: “It’s just again, again and again. And the same way. … We get disconnected. We lose the values of this team which is moving the ball. … Good teams know how to get us to that point.” – 1:27 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert: “We get disconnected more and more and more. Good teams know how to get us to that point.” – 1:26 AM
Rudy Gobert: “We get disconnected more and more and more. Good teams know how to get us to that point.” – 1:26 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert: we get disconnected. We lose the balance of this team which is moving the ball and that really affects our defense. – 1:25 AM
Rudy Gobert: we get disconnected. We lose the balance of this team which is moving the ball and that really affects our defense. – 1:25 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert: “It’s just again, again and again. And the same way. … It’s the essence of the way we play, I think, it bites us…. It’s like we just let go.” – 1:24 AM
Rudy Gobert: “It’s just again, again and again. And the same way. … It’s the essence of the way we play, I think, it bites us…. It’s like we just let go.” – 1:24 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Pretty ridiculous that Gobert called a timeout he didn’t have. Bench him for the next game. – 12:44 AM
Pretty ridiculous that Gobert called a timeout he didn’t have. Bench him for the next game. – 12:44 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The call is upheld. Offensive foul on Gobert. Clippers ball and they are within 109-106 – 12:21 AM
The call is upheld. Offensive foul on Gobert. Clippers ball and they are within 109-106 – 12:21 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Snyder risking his 2nd to last timeout on this challenge of Gobert’s 5th foul, an elbow that wiped out his layup. High stakes challenge, but seems pretty unlikely he’ll succeed as Gobert clearly elbowed Hartenstein – 12:20 AM
Snyder risking his 2nd to last timeout on this challenge of Gobert’s 5th foul, an elbow that wiped out his layup. High stakes challenge, but seems pretty unlikely he’ll succeed as Gobert clearly elbowed Hartenstein – 12:20 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Hartenstein might have lost a tooth absorbing another Rudy Gobert offensive foul (Gobert’s 5th)… but he’s smiling.
Quin Snyder is not smiling. He’s challenging the play. – 12:18 AM
Isaiah Hartenstein might have lost a tooth absorbing another Rudy Gobert offensive foul (Gobert’s 5th)… but he’s smiling.
Quin Snyder is not smiling. He’s challenging the play. – 12:18 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jazz guard Trent Forrest has been hospitalized after being accidentally hit in the face by teammate Rudy Gobert.
➡️ https://t.co/KXQ0m10a34 pic.twitter.com/HK8bWEkisf – 11:56 PM
Jazz guard Trent Forrest has been hospitalized after being accidentally hit in the face by teammate Rudy Gobert.
➡️ https://t.co/KXQ0m10a34 pic.twitter.com/HK8bWEkisf – 11:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Things Greg Monroe can’t do. Defend pick and roll like Rudy Gobert – 11:37 PM
Things Greg Monroe can’t do. Defend pick and roll like Rudy Gobert – 11:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Batum wound up hitting a jumper, but Gobert stopped three easier potential buckets earlier in that possession. He’s been everywhere tonight. – 11:29 PM
Batum wound up hitting a jumper, but Gobert stopped three easier potential buckets earlier in that possession. He’s been everywhere tonight. – 11:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George was a game-high +7 in his 7:32 in second quarter. Got a diving layup to go with 2 3s. Blocked Gobert. Handed out 3 dimes.
Needs Jackson/Morris to help him. Jackson picked it up some in second quarter, but Morris has one point and has missed all four shots. – 11:15 PM
Paul George was a game-high +7 in his 7:32 in second quarter. Got a diving layup to go with 2 3s. Blocked Gobert. Handed out 3 dimes.
Needs Jackson/Morris to help him. Jackson picked it up some in second quarter, but Morris has one point and has missed all four shots. – 11:15 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Clippers shooting 11 of 31 with Gobert on the floor tonight and 5 of 9 when he is on the bench – 11:08 PM
Clippers shooting 11 of 31 with Gobert on the floor tonight and 5 of 9 when he is on the bench – 11:08 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert’s having one of his best defensive games in a while and the Jazz lead 61-48 at the half.
Ankle watch and all, Donovan Mitchell has 12 points and 4 assists. He’s really good even with 1.5 ankles. – 11:06 PM
Rudy Gobert’s having one of his best defensive games in a while and the Jazz lead 61-48 at the half.
Ankle watch and all, Donovan Mitchell has 12 points and 4 assists. He’s really good even with 1.5 ankles. – 11:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Clippers 48. After having their lead cut to 8, Utah bounces back a bit. Despite a gimpy ankle, Donovan Mitchell with 12p/4a (5-10 FGs, 0-3 on 3s); Conley 12p on 4-6 from 3; JC 9p/5a; Gobert 5p/7r/2b, but 1-6 FTAs, has had three shots blocked. – 11:06 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Clippers 48. After having their lead cut to 8, Utah bounces back a bit. Despite a gimpy ankle, Donovan Mitchell with 12p/4a (5-10 FGs, 0-3 on 3s); Conley 12p on 4-6 from 3; JC 9p/5a; Gobert 5p/7r/2b, but 1-6 FTAs, has had three shots blocked. – 11:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 61-48 at the half. Some of this is 3-point variance, but wow, some of it isn’t. Jazz’s defense has been really great, Gobert’s been awesome down low. – 11:05 PM
Jazz up 61-48 at the half. Some of this is 3-point variance, but wow, some of it isn’t. Jazz’s defense has been really great, Gobert’s been awesome down low. – 11:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nic Batum blocked a Rudy Gobert dunk attempt and Steve Ballmer went berserk. – 11:02 PM
Nic Batum blocked a Rudy Gobert dunk attempt and Steve Ballmer went berserk. – 11:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert was very average last Friday night against charlotte. He’s been amazing tonight – 11:02 PM
Rudy Gobert was very average last Friday night against charlotte. He’s been amazing tonight – 11:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
National team on national team block as Batum comes over with help defense to stuff Gobert’s shot at the rim. – 11:01 PM
National team on national team block as Batum comes over with help defense to stuff Gobert’s shot at the rim. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nico Batum rim protection against Rudy Gobert… pic.twitter.com/W95xnnQ8Mm – 11:01 PM
Nico Batum rim protection against Rudy Gobert… pic.twitter.com/W95xnnQ8Mm – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson is going to get credit for Gobert’s tip in…
Silver lining after Jackson took a low blow there… – 10:53 PM
Reggie Jackson is going to get credit for Gobert’s tip in…
Silver lining after Jackson took a low blow there… – 10:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Rudy Gobert is 1-6 from the free-throw line and two of those misses have been airballs. Just visibly, it looks like he’s throwing it up at the rim with more hope than confidence. – 10:53 PM
Rudy Gobert is 1-6 from the free-throw line and two of those misses have been airballs. Just visibly, it looks like he’s throwing it up at the rim with more hope than confidence. – 10:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert was battling down low with Hartenstein and accidentally caught Forrest in the head. – 10:44 PM
Rudy Gobert was battling down low with Hartenstein and accidentally caught Forrest in the head. – 10:44 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Trent Forrest headed to the locker room, rubbing his elbow, after getting smacked in the head by teammate Rudy Gobert on that last play. – 10:41 PM
Trent Forrest headed to the locker room, rubbing his elbow, after getting smacked in the head by teammate Rudy Gobert on that last play. – 10:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looks like Forrest got poked in the eye by Gobert when he flopped trying to draw a foul. – 10:41 PM
Looks like Forrest got poked in the eye by Gobert when he flopped trying to draw a foul. – 10:41 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mike Conley puts an exclamation point on a phenomenal first quarter by draining a 41-foot running 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Jazz up 32-14 after 1. Conley, Mitchell and Juancho all have 6 points; Gobert has 5 points and 5 rebounds. – 10:32 PM
Mike Conley puts an exclamation point on a phenomenal first quarter by draining a 41-foot running 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Jazz up 32-14 after 1. Conley, Mitchell and Juancho all have 6 points; Gobert has 5 points and 5 rebounds. – 10:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Really curious what a defensive lineup with House Jr., Hernangomez, and Gobert would look like for the Jazz.
You could throw O’Neale in there and either Mitchell or Conley at PG and to get some shooting and see where it takes you. – 10:27 PM
Really curious what a defensive lineup with House Jr., Hernangomez, and Gobert would look like for the Jazz.
You could throw O’Neale in there and either Mitchell or Conley at PG and to get some shooting and see where it takes you. – 10:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, after missing the last game, has been very active tonight — 4p, 5r, 1b already. – 10:27 PM
Rudy Gobert, after missing the last game, has been very active tonight — 4p, 5r, 1b already. – 10:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A) Gobert has looked very good coming back from his one-game absence
B) Mitchell has looked a bit less spry than he is when healthy
C) PG looks great on defense and so far hasn’t finished at the rim well – 10:12 PM
A) Gobert has looked very good coming back from his one-game absence
B) Mitchell has looked a bit less spry than he is when healthy
C) PG looks great on defense and so far hasn’t finished at the rim well – 10:12 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 9:32 PM
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 9:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House, hasssan Whiteside and dok are all out. Rudy Gobert is available for the Utah Jazz tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers – 8:36 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House, hasssan Whiteside and dok are all out. Rudy Gobert is available for the Utah Jazz tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers – 8:36 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert is back in the lineup tonight. Danuel House and Bojan Bogdanovic have been ruled out. – 8:35 PM
Rudy Gobert is back in the lineup tonight. Danuel House and Bojan Bogdanovic have been ruled out. – 8:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will play for the Jazz tonight. Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House are still OUT. – 8:35 PM
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will play for the Jazz tonight. Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House are still OUT. – 8:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert is back for the @Utah Jazz tonight.
Still no Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr., or Hassan Whiteside.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:35 PM
Rudy Gobert is back for the @Utah Jazz tonight.
Still no Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr., or Hassan Whiteside.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert will play vs. LAC, Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House have been downgraded to out. – 8:34 PM
Rudy Gobert will play vs. LAC, Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House have been downgraded to out. – 8:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The top 8 in double-doubles are all international players.
1. Jokic 🇷🇸
2. Valanciunas 🇱🇹
3. Gobert 🇫🇷
4. Sabonis 🇱🇹
5. Vucevic 🇨🇭
6. Giannis 🇬🇷
7. Embiid 🇨🇲
8. Luka 🇸🇮
Seven of the 8 are European. pic.twitter.com/6oTKVtlhyM – 11:54 AM
The top 8 in double-doubles are all international players.
1. Jokic 🇷🇸
2. Valanciunas 🇱🇹
3. Gobert 🇫🇷
4. Sabonis 🇱🇹
5. Vucevic 🇨🇭
6. Giannis 🇬🇷
7. Embiid 🇨🇲
8. Luka 🇸🇮
Seven of the 8 are European. pic.twitter.com/6oTKVtlhyM – 11:54 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz injury report; Rudy Gobert, Danuel House, Bojan Bogdanovic all questionable (upgraded from out). Hassan Whiteside out.
Donovan Mitchell not listed at all. – 8:13 PM
Jazz injury report; Rudy Gobert, Danuel House, Bojan Bogdanovic all questionable (upgraded from out). Hassan Whiteside out.
Donovan Mitchell not listed at all. – 8:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House and Rudy Gobert are all questionable tomorrow night for the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Hassan Whiteside is out. Greg Monroe is expected to make his jazz debut. Donovan mitchell is not on the injury report – 8:09 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House and Rudy Gobert are all questionable tomorrow night for the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Hassan Whiteside is out. Greg Monroe is expected to make his jazz debut. Donovan mitchell is not on the injury report – 8:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz Injury Report:
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Surgery)
OUT – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Bojan Bogdanović (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gobert (Right Lower Leg Contusion)
QUESTIONABLE – Danuel House Jr. (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 8:03 PM
Jazz Injury Report:
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Surgery)
OUT – Hassan Whiteside (Right Foot Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Bojan Bogdanović (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gobert (Right Lower Leg Contusion)
QUESTIONABLE – Danuel House Jr. (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 8:03 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Some good news for the Jazz…
Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House and Rudy Gobert are all questionable for tomorrow.
Donovan Mitchell is not on the injury report. – 8:02 PM
Some good news for the Jazz…
Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House and Rudy Gobert are all questionable for tomorrow.
Donovan Mitchell is not on the injury report. – 8:02 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Seemingly good news for the @Utah Jazz as Donovan Mitchell is not on tomorrow’s injury report.
Bojan, Gobert, and House Jr. are questionable.
Whiteside and Dok are out.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:02 PM
Seemingly good news for the @Utah Jazz as Donovan Mitchell is not on tomorrow’s injury report.
Bojan, Gobert, and House Jr. are questionable.
Whiteside and Dok are out.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell not on the Utah Jazz injury report
Others look better ……
QUESTIONABLE – Bojan Bogdanović (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gobert (Right Lower Leg Contusion)
QUESTIONABLE – Danuel House Jr. (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 8:02 PM
Donovan Mitchell not on the Utah Jazz injury report
Others look better ……
QUESTIONABLE – Bojan Bogdanović (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gobert (Right Lower Leg Contusion)
QUESTIONABLE – Danuel House Jr. (Left Knee Bone Bruise) – 8:02 PM
More on this storyline
It’s no surprise this guy and this guy had so much to say, especially with the backdrop of hard-fought competition. The best lines, as best as I could hear them: Green: “You joke too much.” Green after about a minute of talking: “There’s nothing to talk about, Jae.” Green (a Saginaw, Mich., native) to Crowder (who grew up near Atlanta): “You’re not like that. You from Buckhead, Jae. You from Buckhead. You from a nice neighborhood. It’s not like that.” -via NBC Sports / March 31, 2022
“I’m cool with Lance doing all his extra stuff. He’s an irritant. Just don’t throw me out for trying to get him off of me. Especially when I didn’t even hit him or really try to.” Austin Rivers responded to Tony Brothers ejecting him for the elbow fake to Lance Stephenson on IG. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 31, 2022
But the 26-year-old Canadian guard/forward still doesn’t like the three-time NBA champion, and he made it very clear after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum on Monday night. “We all had the vision,” Brooks told reporters in Memphis after the game. “He didn’t, which is perfect. Send him back to the Warriors and let him do his thing over there.” -via BasketNews / March 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.