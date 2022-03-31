Michael Malone doesn't completely rule out Jamal Murray for the playoffs

As Murray works his way back from his torn ACL, now nearly a full 12 months since the injury, the Nuggets have no intention of shutting him down for the season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone told The Denver Post the team is leaving “all options on the table” as his team charges toward the postseason. “I don’t think it makes any sense to (say) … ‘We’re shutting him down,’” Malone said. “Who knows where the season’s going to go? A lot of crazy things can happen with six games to go, as well as into the postseason. Now with the play-in, the regular season ends and there’s a week for the play-in, then the playoffs start. It used to be, the season ended and playoffs started right away. “I don’t think we need to paint ourselves into a corner and make any definitive decisions right now because this is not a mile race where it’s four laps and it’s over,” Malone said. “We have no idea where the finish line is. Until we have a better idea of that, let’s leave all options on the table and see what happens on a day-to-day basis.”
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone told @denverpost the team has no intention of shutting Jamal Murray down for the season. When asked how come, Malone left the door open for a possible playoff return.

"Let's leave all options on the table," Malone said.
“Let’s leave all options on the table,” Malone said.
denverpost.com/2022/03/31/nug… – 8:03 AM
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone told @denverpost the team has no intention of shutting Jamal Murray down for the season. When asked how come, Malone left the door open for a possible playoff return.
“Let’s leave all options on the table,” Malone said.
denverpost.com/2022/03/31/nug… – 8:03 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who hasn't played this season after ACL surgery a year ago, did strength training in the hallway and then completed a workout on the court before team warmups.
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who hasn’t played this season after ACL surgery a year ago, did strength training in the hallway and then completed a workout on the court before team warmups. pic.twitter.com/ZTsUT5170r – 6:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray taking on damn-near half of Denver's player development staff.
Jamal Murray taking on damn-near half of Denver’s player development staff. pic.twitter.com/iH5afwTmJ4 – 6:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
And here's Jamal Murray and MPJ getting shots up before tonight's game in Charlotte.
And here’s Jamal Murray and MPJ getting shots up before tonight’s game in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/njrfWGaUEu – 6:42 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets will be without JaMychal Green for tonight’s game in Charlotte in addition to Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar.
Sounds like Facundo Campazzo will be available after missing a game with a non-Covid illness. – 5:38 PM
Nuggets will be without JaMychal Green for tonight’s game in Charlotte in addition to Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar.
Sounds like Facundo Campazzo will be available after missing a game with a non-Covid illness. – 5:38 PM
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray and MPJ getting work in ahead of tonight's game vs. the Pacers.
Harrison Wind: Monte Morris on Jamal Murray: "He's been looking magnificent in his workouts."
But on Friday night, when asked about Murray practicing, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, "I've cautioned like probably three different times this year for everybody to calm down," and "as of right now, there is no immediate return on the horizon for either one of those players." Either one. Yes, the Nuggets actually have two players on max contracts who have missed most or all of this season with injuries. The other is Michael Porter Jr., who underwent spine surgery Dec. 1. Of the two, Porter is considered more likely to return this season, numerous Nuggets sources said, but in the same breath they warn that there is a chance neither is back for the playoffs.
