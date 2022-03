Michael Malone doesn't completely rule out Jamal Murray for the playoffs

As Murray works his way back from his torn ACL, now nearly a full 12 months since the injury, the Nuggets have no intention of shutting him down for the season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone told The Denver Post the team is leaving “all options on the table” as his team charges toward the postseason. “I don’t think it makes any sense to (say) … ‘We’re shutting him down,’” Malone said. “Who knows where the season’s going to go? A lot of crazy things can happen with six games to go, as well as into the postseason. Now with the play-in, the regular season ends and there’s a week for the play-in, then the playoffs start. It used to be, the season ended and playoffs started right away. “I don’t think we need to paint ourselves into a corner and make any definitive decisions right now because this is not a mile race where it’s four laps and it’s over,” Malone said. “We have no idea where the finish line is. Until we have a better idea of that, let’s leave all options on the table and see what happens on a day-to-day basis.” Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post