Tim Hardaway to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Monte Poole. Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway – the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Tim Hardaway – a five-time NBA All-Star whose No. 10 is retired in Miami – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022. – 6:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway – the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. – 5:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Doing some research for an article coming later, and came across this stat…
Since Jan. 26 (Mavs’ first game after Tim Hardaway Jr. broke his foot), Josh Green is shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.5% from three and Reggie Bullock is at 42.2% from the floor, 40.5% from three. – 11:48 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Cleveland tonight – Mavs are without Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery), and Trey Burke and Sterling Brown (H&S Protocols). Tim Hardaway Jr and Theo Pinson out also. Brandon Knight who was signed to a 10-day yesterday should be available. – 4:38 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022
Shams Charania: WNBA legend Swin Cash – a four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cash is currently part of the New Orleans Pelicans front office. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022
Howard Beck: Finalists for the Naismith @Hoophall of Fame, Class of 2022: Leta Andrews Swin Cash Michael Cooper Hugh Evans Manu Ginobili Tim Hardaway Bob Huggins Marques Johnson George Karl Marianne Stanley Lindsay Whalen -via Twitter @HowardBeck / February 18, 2022
