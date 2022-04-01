Anthony Davis to return on Friday night

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD has played only 37 games this season, first dealing with the knee sprain suffered in Minnesota in December, and then the foot sprain in the game before the All-Star break.
He’s steadily been ramping up activity for the past few weeks, and cleared all hurdles to return. – 8:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Vogel says Anthony Davis “is in” and LeBron “is a true game time decision.”
Carmelo Anthony is out. – 8:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Vogel on how Lakers will handle Anthony Davis and his workload in his first game since Feb. 16: “Be responsible. No firm number on minutes.” – 8:48 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Anthony Davis is officially playing tonight vs. New Orleans, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said. No minutes restriction other than to “be responsible,” Vogel added.
LeBron will be a “true game-time decision.” – 8:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will make his return tonight, as anticipated. LeBron James’ status is still undetermined. “A true gametime decision,” Vogel said. – 8:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is in. It’ll be his first game since Feb. 16.
LeBron is a true game-time decision. – 8:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. #Pelicans. Vogel says status of LeBron James is “a true game-time decision.” – 8:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis is returning tonight and LeBron James is a game-time decision, per Frank Vogel. – 8:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Anthony Davis is AVAILABLE against the Pelicans. LeBron James remains a game-time decision, per Frank Vogel. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD is back! Anthony Davis will play tonight. LeBron, however, is a “true game-time decision,” according to Frank Vogel. – 8:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis returning tonight against New Orleans. LeBron James is a game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will play. LeBron James is a game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Frank Vogel say Anthony Davis will play and LeBron James is a true game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis midrange growth:
18.2% — Rookie season
33.8% — 2015-16
33.5% —2016-17
33.7% — 2017-18
34.5% — 2018-19
38.8% — 2019-20
35.7% — 2020-21
41.8% — This season
He’s shooting better from midrange than Luka, Tatum, LaVine, Herro, Klay, Jimmy, KAT and AD this season. pic.twitter.com/NXcYud2iRk – 4:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are BOTH listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against the visiting Pelicans. – 3:46 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James (left ankle) and Anthony Davis (mid right foot sprain) both listed as questionable by Lakers for games vs. Pelicans. – 3:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) are both listed as questionable to play tonight against New Orleans.
Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. – 3:39 PM
Nassir Little @2ez_nassie
Wow! Clyde and Dame lead in almost every statistical category for our franchise. I’m going to keep working hard to get back healthy and hopefully someday reach some of these top 10’s.
tinysr.com/3LtVPrk #ad @Basketball-Reference – 3:36 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
When Frank Vogel asks Anthony Davis to play the 5 pic.twitter.com/yK0oc3WwRr – 1:52 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
When you give a @NBAonTNT update on Anthony Davis right by Anthony Davis: “That’s bulls**t.” 🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/4lzBjRf1g3 – 1:14 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to be in uniform for tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers. But don’t overlook this New Orleans team when healthy.
For instance, the CJ-Herb-BI-Jaxson-Jonas lineup has a +11.6 net rating. That’s 🔥! https://t.co/3sPqRi1YWC pic.twitter.com/azJxO5ZXCr – 1:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
“Once you get there, it’s 0-0.”
The Lakers continue to remain optimistic about making the Play-In Tournament. It’s clear, though, that their only shot is a timely return from LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis, which could come as soon as tonight. theathletic.com/3222914/2022/0… – 11:38 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
Anthony Davis will always be measured against “Bubble AD.” He got close earlier this year, but then got hurt again. What will it mean for Lakers if Bubble AD comes back for the final six games? This morning @theathletic: theathletic.com/3223247/2022/0… – 11:30 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buyout completed. Butler has moved on from LaVall Jordan as head basketball coach after five seasons.
They’re opening up a national search, but if AD Barry Collier wants to keep it in the Butler family, Pacers assistant Ronald Nored makes a lot of sense. – 10:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said they believe they’ll get LeBron and AD back at some point – tomorrow remains a possibility – and that represents hope that they can get to the play-in tourney, which represents hope that they can get into the playoffs. – 12:36 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Jazz 122, Lakers 109
The Lakers lose their fourth consecutive game. They drop to 31-45 and back to 11th in the West and out of the Play-In tournament. LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ returns are the only thing that’ll keep LA in the hunt.
Up next: vs. Pelicans tomorrow. – 12:21 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
TNT showed glimpses of Anthony Davis sitting on the Lakers bench like 10+ times in the first half. Same unemotional demeanor every instance. Zero interaction with teammates. 😬 – 11:04 PM
