Ben Simmons resumes light training and hopes to return by the playoffs

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has resumed light training and the hope is he will return in time for the NBA Playoffs, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets guard Ben Simmons resumes workouts in hopes of Playoff return
sportando.basketball/en/nets-guard-… – 2:57 PM
Nets guard Ben Simmons resumes workouts in hopes of Playoff return
sportando.basketball/en/nets-guard-… – 2:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The latest on the potential ramp up of Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/p7LbIc6KHU – 2:20 PM
The latest on the potential ramp up of Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/p7LbIc6KHU – 2:20 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Deleting my April Fool’s joke but it would be nice if the Nets actually told the truth about Ben Simmons among other issues for once. Their fans deserve transparency – 1:50 PM
Deleting my April Fool’s joke but it would be nice if the Nets actually told the truth about Ben Simmons among other issues for once. Their fans deserve transparency – 1:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons likely to miss start of playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/rep… – 11:48 AM
Report: Ben Simmons likely to miss start of playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/rep… – 11:48 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Brooklyn Nets don’t have the time, stability, or Ben Simmons to set big-picture goals. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have everything they need — most notably Giannis. But a first-round matchup between then could be closer than you think. theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 10:05 AM
The Brooklyn Nets don’t have the time, stability, or Ben Simmons to set big-picture goals. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have everything they need — most notably Giannis. But a first-round matchup between then could be closer than you think. theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 10:05 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets’ Ben Simmons sticks with Nike after a serious flirtation with becoming a New Balance endorser, league sources say. My story: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 9:19 AM
The Nets’ Ben Simmons sticks with Nike after a serious flirtation with becoming a New Balance endorser, league sources say. My story: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 9:19 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ben Simmons is not close to playing for the Nets. He most likely won’t be ready for the start of the playoffs, if Brooklyn even gets there. But if they do make it, the Nets could very much be the most dangerous low seed in history, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 9:00 AM
Ben Simmons is not close to playing for the Nets. He most likely won’t be ready for the start of the playoffs, if Brooklyn even gets there. But if they do make it, the Nets could very much be the most dangerous low seed in history, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 9:00 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
This series would be incredible if Ben Simmons still played basketball – 10:13 PM
This series would be incredible if Ben Simmons still played basketball – 10:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid, JJ Redick discuss 76ers fans’ relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘They wanted him to shoot the ball’
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:06 PM
Joel Embiid, JJ Redick discuss 76ers fans’ relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘They wanted him to shoot the ball’
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:06 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Mannix’s MVP intangibles case for Embiid was solid. I’m still leaning Jokic but some good points here. The Ben Simmons soap opera wasn’t a picnic. pic.twitter.com/ImsVqySl29 – 7:50 PM
Mannix’s MVP intangibles case for Embiid was solid. I’m still leaning Jokic but some good points here. The Ben Simmons soap opera wasn’t a picnic. pic.twitter.com/ImsVqySl29 – 7:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“What I was told from someone familiar w/ the situation was that the back thing got tweaked during during his 1st times and days on the court with Steve Nash….”
@Jake Fischer offers intel on Ben Simmons back flare up.
Plus a Jalen Brunson FA nugget.
bit.ly/3IJFLA0 – 2:56 PM
“What I was told from someone familiar w/ the situation was that the back thing got tweaked during during his 1st times and days on the court with Steve Nash….”
@Jake Fischer offers intel on Ben Simmons back flare up.
Plus a Jalen Brunson FA nugget.
bit.ly/3IJFLA0 – 2:56 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
“There were so many times I thought I’d really lose it.” @Joel Embiid opens up on Ben Simmons, the Sixers season and the pursuit of his first MVP. @SInow Daily Cover: https://t.co/wC8qh8VGP2 pic.twitter.com/tjfCpTCTM0 – 9:14 AM
“There were so many times I thought I’d really lose it.” @Joel Embiid opens up on Ben Simmons, the Sixers season and the pursuit of his first MVP. @SInow Daily Cover: https://t.co/wC8qh8VGP2 pic.twitter.com/tjfCpTCTM0 – 9:14 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
The latest update regarding Ben Simmons’ injury recovery should concern the #Nets
#NBA #NetsWorld
sportscasting.com/nets-news-ben-… – 7:24 PM
The latest update regarding Ben Simmons’ injury recovery should concern the #Nets
#NBA #NetsWorld
sportscasting.com/nets-news-ben-… – 7:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons hasn’t been able to do any more over the past few days than he had been prior. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons hasn’t been able to do any more over the past few days than he had been prior. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confesses that Ben Simmons has not completed another MRI. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash confesses that Ben Simmons has not completed another MRI. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says nothing new with Ben Simmons. Nash said Simmons hasn’t had a second MRI after getting one a few weeks ago. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash says nothing new with Ben Simmons. Nash said Simmons hasn’t had a second MRI after getting one a few weeks ago. – 5:50 PM
More on this storyline
When asked what the rehabbing Ben Simmons looks like in Nets practice, Drummond said: “Good, good. He’s moving around a little bit more. He looks good, he looks happy.” But what exactly is Simmons doing in practice? “In terms of what he’s doing, none of us know,” Drummond continued. “He’s the mystery guy. He comes in in sweats every day, and then God knows what he does after that. So hopefully he’s doing this recovery and he’s getting better each and every day. When we get him back, we get him back.” -via New York Daily News / March 30, 2022
Dave Early: Steve Nash says Ben Simmons hasn’t made any new progress in terms of ramp up. Said there wasn’t a new MRI. -via Twitter @DavidEarly / March 29, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has yet to resume individual workouts. Nash says he has no clarity on what the next steps are in Simmons’ rehab. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / March 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.