Ben Simmons signs new three-year deal with Nike

Ben Simmons has a new three-year shoe deal with Nike, according to Simmons’ agent Rich Paul, after the former All-Star’s advanced negotiations with New Balance did not result in a deal. League sources say New Balance got well down the line toward signing Simmons earlier this season — even though he was not playing at the time for Philadelphia and has still yet to play for Brooklyn since the Nets acquired him on Feb. 10 — but couldn’t convince the 25-year-old to leave his preferred brand.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Brooklyn Nets don’t have the time, stability, or Ben Simmons to set big-picture goals. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have everything they need — most notably Giannis. But a first-round matchup between then could be closer than you think. theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 10:05 AM
The Brooklyn Nets don’t have the time, stability, or Ben Simmons to set big-picture goals. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have everything they need — most notably Giannis. But a first-round matchup between then could be closer than you think. theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 10:05 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets’ Ben Simmons sticks with Nike after a serious flirtation with becoming a New Balance endorser, league sources say. My story: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 9:19 AM
The Nets’ Ben Simmons sticks with Nike after a serious flirtation with becoming a New Balance endorser, league sources say. My story: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 9:19 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ben Simmons is not close to playing for the Nets. He most likely won’t be ready for the start of the playoffs, if Brooklyn even gets there. But if they do make it, the Nets could very much be the most dangerous low seed in history, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 9:00 AM
Ben Simmons is not close to playing for the Nets. He most likely won’t be ready for the start of the playoffs, if Brooklyn even gets there. But if they do make it, the Nets could very much be the most dangerous low seed in history, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 9:00 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
This series would be incredible if Ben Simmons still played basketball – 10:13 PM
This series would be incredible if Ben Simmons still played basketball – 10:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid, JJ Redick discuss 76ers fans’ relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘They wanted him to shoot the ball’
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:06 PM
Joel Embiid, JJ Redick discuss 76ers fans’ relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘They wanted him to shoot the ball’
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:06 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Mannix’s MVP intangibles case for Embiid was solid. I’m still leaning Jokic but some good points here. The Ben Simmons soap opera wasn’t a picnic. pic.twitter.com/ImsVqySl29 – 7:50 PM
Mannix’s MVP intangibles case for Embiid was solid. I’m still leaning Jokic but some good points here. The Ben Simmons soap opera wasn’t a picnic. pic.twitter.com/ImsVqySl29 – 7:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“What I was told from someone familiar w/ the situation was that the back thing got tweaked during during his 1st times and days on the court with Steve Nash….”
@Jake Fischer offers intel on Ben Simmons back flare up.
Plus a Jalen Brunson FA nugget.
bit.ly/3IJFLA0 – 2:56 PM
“What I was told from someone familiar w/ the situation was that the back thing got tweaked during during his 1st times and days on the court with Steve Nash….”
@Jake Fischer offers intel on Ben Simmons back flare up.
Plus a Jalen Brunson FA nugget.
bit.ly/3IJFLA0 – 2:56 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
“There were so many times I thought I’d really lose it.” @Joel Embiid opens up on Ben Simmons, the Sixers season and the pursuit of his first MVP. @SInow Daily Cover: https://t.co/wC8qh8VGP2 pic.twitter.com/tjfCpTCTM0 – 9:14 AM
“There were so many times I thought I’d really lose it.” @Joel Embiid opens up on Ben Simmons, the Sixers season and the pursuit of his first MVP. @SInow Daily Cover: https://t.co/wC8qh8VGP2 pic.twitter.com/tjfCpTCTM0 – 9:14 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
The latest update regarding Ben Simmons’ injury recovery should concern the #Nets
#NBA #NetsWorld
sportscasting.com/nets-news-ben-… – 7:24 PM
The latest update regarding Ben Simmons’ injury recovery should concern the #Nets
#NBA #NetsWorld
sportscasting.com/nets-news-ben-… – 7:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons hasn’t been able to do any more over the past few days than he had been prior. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons hasn’t been able to do any more over the past few days than he had been prior. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons hasn’t made any new progress in terms of ramp up. Said there wasn’t a new MRI. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons hasn’t made any new progress in terms of ramp up. Said there wasn’t a new MRI. – 5:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confesses that Ben Simmons has not completed another MRI. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash confesses that Ben Simmons has not completed another MRI. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says nothing new with Ben Simmons. Nash said Simmons hasn’t had a second MRI after getting one a few weeks ago. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash says nothing new with Ben Simmons. Nash said Simmons hasn’t had a second MRI after getting one a few weeks ago. – 5:50 PM
More on this storyline
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.