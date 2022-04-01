Blazers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-49) play against the San Antonio Spurs (45-45) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 49, San Antonio Spurs 77 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half.
Portland keeps trying to attack the paint with little success pic.twitter.com/suBalqySl7 – 9:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lead 77-49 at the break. They hit 8 of 16 from 3-point range, with Johnson sinking 3 and Vassell and Richardson 2 each. – 9:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spurs 77, Blazers 49: halftime. 10 points, 2 rebounds for @KBlevs02. 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists for @Drew Eubanks. 9 points, 2 rebounds for @Keon Johnson. 8 points, 1 rebound/assist for @TheeBWill. – 9:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 28
Spurs take 2Q 43-20
Spurs are winning every scoring area of the floor pic.twitter.com/0NepGipH3N – 9:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
make the extra pass 💯
hoops the Spurs way pic.twitter.com/Pvw3LUBsry – 9:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
staying after it 👏
Jak gets in on the dunk party 💥 pic.twitter.com/4lOjUxY42l – 9:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
TAKE OFF LONNIE!! 🤯
everybody printing posters tonight 🖼 pic.twitter.com/yJ6vGk0f7S – 9:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Great job there by Poeltl finding Johnson on the perimeter. Keldon returned the favor by setting up Jakob down low for a one-handed slam.
Spurs up 47-31 with 9:34 left in the first half after trailing by 8 early in the game. – 9:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
that’s how you end a quarter, @KBlevs02! pic.twitter.com/9WHXdYrbdm – 9:09 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
First 12 in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/orV1KrB7k1 – 9:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spurs 34, Blazers 29: end of first quarter. 7 points, 1 rebound for @Keon Johnson. 5 points, 1 assist for @TheeBWill. 4 points, 2 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. POR shooting 52 percent, SAS 68 percent. – 9:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It seems like it takes some teams about a half to figure out that they do in fact have to attempt to defend this iteration of the Trail Blazers – 8:49 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob Poeltl welcomes Drew Eubanks back by blocking his first shot attempt. – 8:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Drew’s wearing the Kyrie 7 “KY-D Weatherman” tonight 🔥
@SoleSavy | https://t.co/uwPHpvF8co pic.twitter.com/hcchniOwk5 – 8:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doug McDermott is back on the bench with the Spurs, albeit in street clothes. – 8:40 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Spurs Update:
Dejounte Murray (upper respiratory illness) is out for tonight’s contest vs the Blazers. – 8:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tonight’s prize in the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosUSA is a DJ Bobblehead!
Enter now for your chance to win ➡️ https://t.co/ostAvlJePb pic.twitter.com/VVSNoWCSbW – 8:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 to begin our 5-game trip
8⃣ @TheeBWill
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
4⃣ @Greg Brown
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/mD3erTtyQQ – 8:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters: Jones, Primo, Vassell, Johnson, Poeltl.
In case you missed it, Murray is out due to an upper respiratory illness. – 8:18 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Dejounte Murray is out tonight with a respiratory illness. – 8:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray is out tonight with upper respiratory illness per Spurs – 8:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Murray out (upper respiratory illness), Tre Jones likely will get his seventh start of the season. – 8:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have downgraded Dejounte Murray from available to out tonight due to a non-COVID, upper-respiratory illness. – 8:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @San Antonio Spurs
⌚️ 5:30PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/Coh0J09F2a – 7:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Billups was asked if Blazers would feed Eubanks the ball more in his return to the AT&T Center:
“Not really…He’ll get his opportunities based on their coverages. Drew does a good job just finding his areas and his gaps to score the basketball, so he will have his chances.” – 7:29 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ramadan Mubarak, #RipCity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8hTEo3UNkG – 7:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spring has sprung. @Damian Lillard in a pastel colorway of the @adidas Basketball Dame 8 pic.twitter.com/zCdKSuG4KV – 6:56 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
when you see your best friend in the hallway 👋
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/myiSpobkP2 – 6:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Bates-Diop (back) from questionable to available for tonight. – 6:29 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“Somewhere where I’m accepted and feel comfortable. San Antonio is home for me.”
The squad shared what home means to them 🏠🤍
@orchardhomesco | #TheNewWayToHome pic.twitter.com/D7Dvxho1B8 – 6:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd slipped in an update about Mavs’ potential plans next week: “There’s some guys that could rest, definitely, next week.”
Expect Luka Doncic to be a candidate to sit against Detroit (Wednesday) or Portland (Friday) next week, been though he’ll likely want to play. – 6:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs, Keita Bates-Diop is available tonight against Portland – 5:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
NBA announces the Spurs game against the Warriors on Saturday, April 9 at the AT&T Center will be televised by NBA-TV. – 4:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Warriors-Spurs game on April 9 will now be televised on NBA TV – 4:23 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With his Kentucky Wildcats out, Keldon Johnson knows who he is rooting for in the Final Four. Not Duke.
For that, blame Tre Jones. “I know that if Tre wins I am never going to hear the end of it,” Johnson says. – 4:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s the 44th edition of The Blazers Balcony with @brookeolzendam. @CJ McCollum‘s return, @Greg Brown‘s goggles, Brooke’s heckler, cancelling April Fools, ripping off Family Circus, @AnferneeSimons winning the Mo Lucas and @trailblazers caught stealing rip.city/3KdYIMA – 4:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Wouldn’t categorize the Steph Curry update as good or particularly bad news for Warriors. They initially thought there was outside chance he’d return for game or two. He won’t. Still on track for playoffs. Extra 24 mins vs Spurs on April 9 wouldn’t have changed continuity issues. – 3:36 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! Would You Rather…
🏀 Play the Lakers or Spurs in the Play-In?
🏀 Be called the Pelicans or Jazz?
🏀 Consider this season a success?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/7pyWrum4GU – 3:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We’re sitting down with @Trendon Watford tomorrow for another “Powerful Connections” Twitter takeover presented by @Xfinity!
Submit your questions using #ConnectRipCity ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KGnpsKmYPT – 3:00 PM
