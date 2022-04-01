Clippers vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-40) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (28-28) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 0, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Dialed in.
🕖 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/y21rNieZDz – 7:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Per @LisaByington, during her in-arena pre-game segment, the Bucks will honor Giannis Antetokounmpo for passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s franchise scoring record during the first quarter tonight. – 7:41 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
RoCo gets his first Clippers start in Milwaukee, here Serge gets his second as a member of the Bucks.
LAC
Luke Kennard
Robert Covington
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Terance Mann
MIL
Jordan Nwora
Bobby Portis
Serge Ibaka
Pat Connaughton
Jevon Carter – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I see it’s “Bucks” vs “Clippers” tonight.
Zubac, Covington, Kennard, Coffey and Mann
vs
Ibaka, Portis, Nwora, Connaughton and Carter – 7:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Gettin’ some reps in.
🕖 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/UZmktQLhOm – 7:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The next level of Jason Preston work, with VP Player Performance Todd Wright pic.twitter.com/zNdqhe812F – 7:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Three Bucks players scored 24+ points each in win vs. Clippers on February 6th.
🔄 @betway Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/K2nl0xd2ex – 7:11 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis, Middleton, Holiday and Lopez out tonight vs. the Clippers. I have the solution. pic.twitter.com/GLaQ2XAhvU – 7:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Congrats are in order!
Mr. Buck Jon McGlocklin tells @Rick Kamla and @Rick Mahorn what it means
for @Giannis Antetokounmpo to pass @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in @Bucks all-time scoring #FearTheDeer | 👟🧳🎒 pic.twitter.com/SUNspqHlsZ – 6:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Former Clipper Serge Ibaka
… and former Buck Rodney Hood pic.twitter.com/UUgdjTZwB4 – 6:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers will start Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Luke Kennard, Robert Covington and Ivica Zubac. – 6:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers will start Mann, Coffey, Kennard, Covington and Zubac tonight. – 6:28 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Get your Friday started off right with a Happy Hour at @FiservForum. 🍻
Enjoy 50% off @CoorsLight canned beer
at the Coors Light Bar in the Upper Concourse when doors open until tipoff. pic.twitter.com/KhPuCPrYW1 – 6:27 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Zoom: “We’ve been really happy with Serge… we’ve just got a really, really deep team. It’s hard to sometimes play all the good players.” Ibaka is averaging 6.8 points in 17.6 mins since joining Milwaukee. – 6:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Follow @BenSteeleMJS for all your #Bucks – #Clippers action tonight at Fiserv Forum! pic.twitter.com/x2LmUzw2VQ – 6:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks sitting Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton tonight vs. Clippers. Meanwhile, Clippers will be without Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and more than a few others.
Bucks just one-half game behind the Heat for the top spot in the East. – 5:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis midrange growth:
18.2% — Rookie season
33.8% — 2015-16
33.5% —2016-17
33.7% — 2017-18
34.5% — 2018-19
38.8% — 2019-20
35.7% — 2020-21
41.8% — This season
He’s shooting better from midrange than Luka, Tatum, LaVine, Herro, Klay, Jimmy, KAT and AD this season. pic.twitter.com/NXcYud2iRk – 4:38 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Free throw discrepancy is the dumbest discourse there is but imagine me telling you even three years ago that other fanbases would be complaining the Bucks get a better whistle than them – 4:16 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Giannis has entered the MVP chat
🏀 Cade Cunningham has tuned the corner
🏀 March’s abundance of 50-point games
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/4oY2OR… – 4:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📊 17 PTS | 55.6% FG | 50.0% 3FG | 5 REB | 3 BLK
@Nicolas Batum made an impact on both ends. pic.twitter.com/sHOe3VFikt – 4:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Friday Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Giannis, Nets takeaways, Cade, Sixers issues, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/4oY2OR… – 3:46 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📊 34 PTS | 52.2% FG | 66.7% 3FG | 7 AST
@Reggie Jackson with a balanced attack. pic.twitter.com/qWF4G1taSX – 3:00 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Bucks vs. Nets was an overtime delight to most of us, and a 38-turnover mess to @David Thorpe, who suspects both teams were determined to save all their good strategy for the playoffs. @jshector https://t.co/O7CmNdq7iA pic.twitter.com/IoARWdGCfh – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wingspans:
7’10″ — Mo Mamba
7’5″ — Kevin Durant
7’3″ — Giannis Antetokounmpo
6’ — Malayan Flying Fox Bat pic.twitter.com/dvndjRdvqm – 2:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bucks-Clippers tonight has 14 players already ruled out. Top four salaries on both sides are out. Highest-paid player expected to be in uniform is Luke Kennard. – 2:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Friday night hoops!
🕧 5:00PM PT
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/UQZ6PlR5Mp – 2:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals per @betonline_ag:
PHX- 3/1
MIL- 6/1
BKN- 25/4
GSW- 7/1
BOS- 15/2
MIA- 11/1
PHI- 11/1
MEM- 16/1
UTA- 22/1
DAL- 33/1
DEN- 33/1
LAC- 45/1
CHI- 50/1
LAL- 55/1
TOR- 80/1
ATL- 100/1
MIN- 100/1
CLE- 150/1
NOP- 250/1
CHA- 400/1
SAS- 500/1
All others OTB – 2:06 PM
Charles F. Gardner @cf_gardner
Congrats to Giannis for breaking Kareem’s franchise scoring record, and in such dramatic fashion. Incredible game in Brooklyn. – 2:00 PM
