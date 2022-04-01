Clippers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-40) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (48-28) at Fiserv Forum
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,533,998 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,376,330 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: ESPN 94.5 FM
Away Radio: AM 570 LA Sports
Giannis becomes the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer after a 44-point display
He also came up clutch with a three-pointer to force overtime and 2-2 go-ahead free-throws to seal the win at 3 seconds left
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:36 AM
Standing on the shoulders of Giants…
Giannis became the all-time top scorer of the @Milwaukee Bucks over Kareem pic.twitter.com/nCl2iInM9W – 4:23 AM
The Cavaliers are now only 2 games ahead of Charlotte, their remaining schedule is:
@ NY
vs 76ers
@ Magic
@ Nets
@ Bucks
If they were to go 1-4 in that stretch, Charlotte would have to go 4-1 in their remaining 5 games to overtake them as Cleveland have the H2H tiebreaker – 4:23 AM
Giannis becomes Bucks’ scoring leader, sparks comeback against Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/gia… – 3:19 AM