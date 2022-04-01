Clippers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Clippers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Clippers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 1, 2022- by

By |

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-40) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (48-28) at Fiserv Forum

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,533,998 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,376,330 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: ESPN 94.5 FM
Away Radio: AM 570 LA Sports

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
Giannis becomes the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer after a 44-point display
He also came up clutch with a three-pointer to force overtime and 2-2 go-ahead free-throws to seal the win at 3 seconds left
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…4:36 AM
Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
Standing on the shoulders of Giants…
Giannis became the all-time top scorer of the @Milwaukee Bucks over Kareem pic.twitter.com/nCl2iInM9W4:23 AM

James Plowright
@British_Buzz
The Cavaliers are now only 2 games ahead of Charlotte, their remaining schedule is:
@ NY
vs 76ers
@ Magic
@ Nets
@ Bucks
If they were to go 1-4 in that stretch, Charlotte would have to go 4-1 in their remaining 5 games to overtake them as Cleveland have the H2H tiebreaker – 4:23 AM
Kurt Helin
@basketballtalk
Giannis becomes Bucks’ scoring leader, sparks comeback against Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/gia…3:19 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home