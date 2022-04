Donovan Mitchell on Jazz losing streak: If that's what breaks us, we're not who we think we are

“I speak my mind, and it’s always about winning. It’s always about us trying to play the best basketball we can play,” Gobert said. “Those things, I’ve been saying them in the locker room, too. It’s not like we say some things here [in media sessions] that we don’t say to each other. We all know the things that we can do better. I just speak my mind. And I know sometimes it’s uncomfortable to hear the truth. But I’m part of it — it’s never about, ‘They’ve got to do better,’ or ‘They’ve got to do better’ — it’s always, ‘We’ve got to be better.’ And I’m the first one that’s part of that.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / April 1, 2022