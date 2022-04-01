Giannis Antetokounmpo, Holiday, Middleton all out against Clippers tonight

Eric Nehm: Bucks’ injury report for tonight’s back-to-back against the Clippers: OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain) Brook Lopez (return to competition reconditioning) Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness) DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery)
Source: Twitter @eric_nehm
StatMuse @statmuse
Wingspans:
7’10″ — Mo Mamba
7’5″ — Kevin Durant
7’3″ — Giannis Antetokounmpo
6’ — Malayan Flying Fox Bat pic.twitter.com/dvndjRdvqm – 2:20 PM
Charles F. Gardner @cf_gardner
Congrats to Giannis for breaking Kareem’s franchise scoring record, and in such dramatic fashion. Incredible game in Brooklyn. – 2:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks’ injury report for tonight’s back-to-back against the Clippers:
OUT:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)
Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain)
Brook Lopez (return to competition reconditioning)
Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness)
DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery) – 1:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid are both averaging at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG this season.
The last time two NBA players averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG in the same season was 1962-63, when Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor achieved the feat. pic.twitter.com/Ow6Qlkjcot – 1:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Jokic, Giannis, Embiid MVP debate; playoff races; Lakers play-in peril
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🆕 Locked On NBA w/ @Adam Mares
– Giannis comes up clutch vs Durant
– Doc Rivers calls out James Harden
– DeRozan drops 50
📺 https://t.co/ZbtIs0Sqo4
🍎 https://t.co/bVsI8fNVdm
✳️ https://t.co/qfiRi0YNxD pic.twitter.com/FFkJyoPkUT – 12:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The 3 MVP candidates have had strong closing pushes. Their March stats:
Joel Embiid: 30.5 PPG/12.6RPG/3.6APG/12.1 FTA/60.3 TS%/36.9 USG%
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 33.3 PPG/12.8RPG/4.8 APG/12.9 FTA/65.4 TS%/35 USG%
Nikola Jokic: 29.9 PPG/12.7 RPG/7.9 APG/8.5 FTA/69.4 TS%/32.3 USG% – 12:20 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
After breaking Kareem’s Bucks scoring record, Giannis Antetokounmpo opened up about his own maturation and ‘abundance mentality.’ There something for everyone in here, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 12:01 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: ESPN’s Suns guru/lifelong fan @SchwartzCenterM on Phoenix’s historic dominance, Booker’s MVP case, what this has been like for fans. Then @Tim MacMahon and I on Giannis/MVP and the reeling Jazz:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3wW9lQx
Apple: apple.co/3wWYPIP – 11:53 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
This weekend’s The Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps, where we dig into the MVP race between Jokic and Embiid (AND HERE COMES GIANNIS!): m.youtube.com/watch?v=4733RD… – 11:48 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the @Milwaukee Bucks All-Time Scoring Leader.
@Frank Isola loves the competitiveness the Greek Freak shows. pic.twitter.com/cbEJkxbL5x – 10:58 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When the Bucks needed a 3, Giannis hit a stepback to send the game to overtime. When they needed clutch free throws, he hit those too.
“This man is doing everything. I don’t know how much more he can do.” – @Jrue Holiday
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3223021/2022/0… – 10:55 AM
When the Bucks needed a 3, Giannis hit a stepback to send the game to overtime. When they needed clutch free throws, he hit those too.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Brooklyn Nets don’t have the time, stability, or Ben Simmons to set big-picture goals. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have everything they need — most notably Giannis. But a first-round matchup between then could be closer than you think. theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 10:05 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.9
3. Joel Embiid: 16.4
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
5. Luka Doncic: 14.6
6. Trae Young: 14.4
7. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2
8. Devin Booker: 13.9
9. Ja Morant: 13.5
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.2
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/w2aLz2gkPf – 10:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I’m changing the narrative. I don’t want to be the guy that dunks and runs.”
Zing! pic.twitter.com/EoXuisxGl3 – 9:52 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis MVP odds
Wednesday: +1000
Thursday: +550
Congrats to everyone who jumped on that before the books woke up. – 9:22 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid: 30.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30.1 PPG, 11.7 RPG
The last time multiple players averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds in a single season was 1962-63:
Elgin Baylor (34.0 PPG, 14.3 RPG, 2nd for MVP)
Wilt Chamberlain (44.8 PPG, 24.3 RPG, 7th for MVP) – 9:12 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last two games:
✅ PTS – 40 / 44
✅ REB – 14 / 14
✅ AST – 6 / 6
✅ FG% – 66.7 / 66.7
He’s the first player in NBA history to record at least 40p/10r/5a on 65% shooting from the field in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/SkXWat8wNB – 9:11 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 44 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 14-21 FG
Antetokounmpo became the @Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
He also became the first player in franchise history to record at least 40p/10r/5a in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/f8niNANCnq – 9:01 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis passes Kareem to become the Bucks’ career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forces OT in Brooklyn, but no time to celebrate now with another championship to chase.
“There’s things that have to be done,” he said.
apnews.com/article/milwau… – 8:56 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
This was a fun one to do.
No one on the court could remember Kareem’s last points & even Giannis didn’t remember who passed him the ball to set up his first.
An anonymous end to one great #Bucks career & a just as quiet beginning to another. A look at bit.ly/GiannisAndKare… – 7:11 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
After his big game against #Nets last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo has dropped from 10-1 to +550 for #NBA Most Valuable Player. Nikola Jokic favored at -185. – 5:11 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis becomes the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer after a 44-point display
He also came up clutch with a three-pointer to force overtime and 2-2 go-ahead free-throws to seal the win at 3 seconds left
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:36 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Standing on the shoulders of Giants…
Giannis became the all-time top scorer of the @Milwaukee Bucks over Kareem pic.twitter.com/nCl2iInM9W – 4:23 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis becomes Bucks’ scoring leader, sparks comeback against Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/gia… – 3:19 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
On the night that Giannis passed Kareem and became the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer — he offered some words of wisdom that help explain how he keeps getting better year after year. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:54 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Giannis became the @Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer in the Nike Zoom Freak 1! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Bxwud20pBu – 1:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis since being told he only runs and dunks:
Champ
Finals MVP
MVP
DPOY
3x All-Star
3x 1st Team All-NBA
3x 1st Team All-Defense
All-Star Game MVP
Iconic Finals block
Iconic Finals alley-oop
50-piece to win Finals
Top 3 MVP & DPOY this year
Imagine if he had any skill at all. pic.twitter.com/3wCMTjNNAH – 1:27 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Sometimes you just have to sit back and appreciate two great players pushing each other to bring their best. Shades of Magic-Bird. KD, Giannis — thank you for the show. #Ilovethisgame – 1:23 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic (from my guy @Joe Vardon):
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 44 points in OT win over Nets, becomes Bucks’ all-time leading scorer theathletic.com/news/giannis-a… – 12:49 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has been every point along the way for Giannis Antetokounmpo:
🥇”That’s what makes it even better – he worked for all of this. He believed in his skill set. He believed in himself. He believed in how great he could be & he worked for it.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:33 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New episode of Radio Roulette is live @UnderdogFantasy
• Giannis outduels KD in a Game of the Year
• MVP status
• The Wild Wild East
• DeRozan’s 50 saves day
• Cade & Saddiq
• Collusion
• Dropout Ep. 6
• WeCrashed Ep. 3
big show. get up in here⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=O3nCGP… – 12:21 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast including…
—Giannis!
—Here comes Luka (and the Mavs) w/ @Rob Mahoney
—The Duke/UNC Holy War plus GSW w/ @jaycaspiankang
—Possible NFL Sleepers + Red Flag Teams w/ @SharpFootball
Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/YQLAgcOgDo
Not covered: the 1st Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/lF3HnLFipy – 12:05 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader on Thursday night, and his 44-point, 14-rebound, 6-assist performance helped the Bucks defeat the Nets 120-119 in overtime: basketballnews.com/breakingnews/g… – 12:03 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Passes Kareem.
Drops 44 against KD.
Stays even in loss column for 1st in East.
Yes, Giannis is the MVP.
✍️ @Ananth Pandian
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/gi… – 11:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Giannis, winking, when asked what it meant to become the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer:
“It’s good because I’m changing the narrative. I don’t want to be the guy only that dunks and runs. I can make a three.” – 11:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Giannis and KD: “He’s tough. He’s getting older and he’s getting better.” – 11:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Giannis getting his three-point percentage to league average is a worthy opening scene for the Don’t Look Up sequel. – 11:28 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
It’s going to be really hard to stop Giannis from winning his third MVP. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/DM4qilPH3v – 11:26 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Don’t know who will win MVP. But Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA. – 11:24 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
With a big smile, Giannis said his 3 was him trying to change the narrative of him just running and dunking. – 11:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Bucks down 1. 8.7 left. Does Coach Bud call a timeout to move the ball? No sir. He makes sure Giannis gets it with a full head of steam to the rim. Absolutely unstoppable in that situation. There’s just no need to move the ball to produce the end of game drama the NBA wants – 11:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
I always have a monster headache after writing a game story where I have to type Antetokounmpo 40 times. – 11:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I still think Jokic is going to win MVP. If I had to vote today it would probably be for him.
But if the past few days force the media to acknowledge how insanely dumb voter fatigue is as a concept, we can chalk this up as a win. Giannis should’ve been right there all along. – 11:11 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Jrue Holiday just referenced Most Improved Player when it comes to Giannis and I gotta tell ya, he makes a reasonable point. – 11:07 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Best part about this regular season: we can watch Giannis do legendary, superhuman stuff every night and not a damn person can diminish it by questioning his ability to do it in the postseason. There’s no asterisk, caveat or qualifier you can put on this dude’s greatness. pic.twitter.com/VkznMoy93M – 11:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the Bucks last two games, Giannis has powered the Bucks to wildly impressive road wins at Philly and at Brooklyn, while averaging:
42 points,
14 rebounds,
6 assists per game – 11:03 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis becomes the @Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer and the Bucks keep rolling soundcloud.com/bucksdotcom/gi… – 10:55 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
New: Giannis beats the Nets on free throws, passes Kareem as Bucks’ leading scorer, and has MIL within 1/2-game of first in the East. Brooklyn, well, it has problems, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/giannis-a… – 10:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez couldn’t believe what Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did in six years in Milwaukee — & now that Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed the NBA all-time leading scorer, a pair of Kareem’s former teammates give the new #Bucks scoring king his flowers: jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 10:42 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
This is why I take my time with my MVP ballot, which is not due for nearly 2 weeks. Giannis finishing strong. & making game-winning plays while Embiid’s Sixers closing out with a whimper. In a nip-&-tuck race, that matters. – 10:35 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis scoring progress month by month is ridiculous
October: 27.3ppg
November: 26.8ppg
December: 28.9ppg
January: 31.5ppg
February: 32.1ppg
March: 33.3ppg
Tonight he put up 44pts, 14rebs, 6asts in the road win over the Nets.
Greek Freak is in Playoffs mode! #FearTheDeer – 10:35 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I honestly don’t know what more people need to see from Giannis before acknowledging what’s in front of them. Résumé is insane. Just 27. He’ll obliterate your game plan on both ends. Until someone knocks off the reigning Finals MVP, how can you declare anyone else is better? – 10:31 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA scoring race….
ENTERING THURSDAY
LeBron – 30.13
T-2. Embiid – 29.89
T-2. Giannis – 29.89
THURSDAY
LeBron – DNP
Embiid – 37
Giannis – 44
AFTER THURSDAY
LeBron – 30.13
Giannis – 30.11
Embiid – 30.00
LeBron needs 3 more games to quality with the 58-game minimum. – 10:31 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Just did an MVP straw poll of the bedtime crowd here at the Madden house and looks like Giannis is the new favorite??? pic.twitter.com/zhhAF6JmOX – 10:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
lost in the Giannis vs. Durant infinity war: Jrue had Kyrie mandated that entire 4th & overtime. – 10:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
PPG leader:
LeBron — 30.1 PPG
Giannis — 30.1 PPG
Embiid — 30.0 PPG
The last time we’ve had three 30-PPG scorers was in 2005-06 (Kobe, LeBron, Iverson). pic.twitter.com/fIYPD1OAg9 – 10:22 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
that performance may have nudged some MVP votes towards Giannis. – 10:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD is 0-5 vs Giannis in their last 5 matchups. pic.twitter.com/2hLKQMinpx – 10:19 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 40+ points on 65% shooting in consecutive games.
The last 2 players to do that…
Devin Booker in March 2019
Michael Jordan in November 1991 – 10:19 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Remember how so many people made fun of Giannis and his shooting and praised Harden when there was a non-controversy about MVP? Who do you trust at the end of a big game? When separating best players & all-time greats, thats the detail that matters. Not silliness like win shares – 10:19 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis showing up…
Last games against…
vs. Durant: 44-14-6 in a W
vs. Embiid: 40-14-6 in a W
vs. LeBron: 44-14-8 in a W – 10:18 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD misses the game-winner at the buzzer. Bucks win it 120-119.
A fantastic game for Giannis — 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes — all while becoming the Bucks all-time leading scorer. – 10:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Middelton got ejected, Lopez sucked, and the Bucks shot 12 for 41 from 3, and none of it mattered because GIANNIS. – 10:17 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
A step back triple to tie the game in regulation and then two free throws for the lead in OT. Giannis, man. Just ridiculous. – 10:17 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Hand over heart, getting misty eyed watching Giannis. That was beautiful. – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis last 2 games
At Sixers:
— 40/14/6
— 67 FG%
— Game-clinching block
— W
At Nets:
— 44/14/6
— 67 FG%
— Game-tying three to send to OT
— Game-winning FTs in OT
— W
Best all around player in the game. pic.twitter.com/aup6CJGI9t – 10:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs N ets
44 points
14 rebounds
14/21 FG
15/19 FT
6 assists
1 steal
39 minutes
MVP Caliber performance. Big time road win for the Bucks in Brooklyn #FearTheDeer – 10:17 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Giannis can hit pressure packed free throws now? pic.twitter.com/mi3vBjLtN5 – 10:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
I sorta assumed Giannis didn’t want it – but Reggie says he wants it – 10:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Giannis netted both. Bucks 120, Nets 119. 3 seconds left. Timeout, Brooklyn. Can Steve Nash draw up an ATO? – 10:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant hits all three free throws. Nets lead 119-118. Giannis bursts down the lane and draws a foul on Claxton. He’s shooting two now. Some follower predicted this would happen. Good for you. – 10:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo had vision about Kobe Bryant about for when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Milwaukee #Bucks scoring record – he hoped the game might be paused.
It wasn’t.
“How many points, 14,000-something? I’m a bucket!”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 10:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are like two human beings on earth who can sorta bother KD and Kyrie when they have the ball on offense – and they are both on the Bucks (Giannis and Jrue) – 10:09 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Giannis has started possessions on Drummond, KD, and Seth Curry — just in the last four minutes. – 10:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Milwaukee Bucks scoring record in Brooklyn. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 10:05 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Little surprised Nash is going with Drummond instead of Claxton. Though if we’re being honest, Claxton’s value is diminished with Middleton out, since Claxton’s best skill tonight is baiting Middleton to go at him on switches and ignore Giannis – 10:04 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Giannis is now the Bucks’ All Time leading scorer (and became so in an incredible game). – 10:00 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis just passed Kareem in points with the Bucks.
Kareem won 3 MVPs with Milwaukee.
Giannis could win a 3rd MVP with Milwaukee.
Kareem won 1 title with Milwaukee.
Giannis has 1 title with Milwaukee.
Giannis vs. Kareem is a legitimate conversation for greatest Buck. – 10:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 110, Bucks 110
Kyrie Irving (25 PTS), Bruce Brown (21 PTS), Kevin Durant (20 PTS, 11 ASTS) & the Nets are putting on 1 of their BEST performances of the year. Giannis Antetokounmpo (42 PTS, 11 REBS) is GOING OFF, but he’s the ONLY Milwaukee player shooting over 50%. – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis last 2 games:
— Game clinching block vs Sixers
— Game tying three vs Nets
40+ points in both games. pic.twitter.com/3LYRqXM4rL – 9:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
me: “why isnt Giannis guarding KD here?”
[Giannis standing on block by himself in 100-meter dash starting block stance]
me: “nvm” – 9:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Giannis hits an unbelievable three to tie the game — KD misses a jumper after Giannis come over to double. We are headed to overtime tied at 110. Giannis has 42 and 14. KD and Kyrie have combined for 45 — they are both at the 40 minute mark. – 9:59 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
I have MVP and Joker, Embiid and Giannis in that order. The difference between 1 and 3 is paper thin…. Not out of the question that Giannis could be #1. When a guy wins multiple MVPs though, the bar always seems higher for him to get another. – 9:59 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That late double by Giannis saved the Bucks. KD was FOR SURE about to drill that over Matthews – 9:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Loved the strategy from the Bucks, putting Matthews on KD, and then having Giannis double late. Nets had no spacing for him to make a pass. Bucks had put Giannis on KD the last few possessions. – 9:58 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
KD wasn’t ready for Giannis to step up with that double. Great, great timing for it. – 9:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
We are going to overtime. Durant tried to get a shot up over Wes Matthews in iso, but Giannis helped onto him and it was off. – 9:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Giannis Antetokounmpo the past two games combined:
82 points, 28 rebounds, 10 assists, one game-saving block, one game-tying 3.
Not bad. – 9:58 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant misses and we are headed to overtime in Brooklyn. Seems like these teams did this a few months ago here. Giannis has 42 points. – 9:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis is very much in the MVP conversation. I truly don’t know why more people don’t understand this. – 9:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Bucks are pumped. Kevin Durant gets to the mid range, but Giannis comes with the help and forces a super contested mid range that misses.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Overtime in Brooklyn.
Kevin Durant’s game-winning attempt off the iron over Wesley Matthews and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 9:57 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Giannis vs. Durant — this is about as good as we can do in any sport. – 9:56 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
OMG, Giannis in MVP form. Hits a three to tie the game at 110 with 18 seconds left. He has 42 freaking points. – 9:56 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time Bucks scoring record with <<checks notes>> an off-the-dribble 3. – 9:56 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
That was a statement three. Giannis was going to take that shot no matter what. Low risk high reward reputationally. – 9:56 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Watching Giannis in his rookie year was the ultimate what if…what could this incredible athlete become in the league?
By 27 it’s two MVP’s, a DPOY, a championship and Finals MVP and now he’s gone by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the franchise scoring leader. What a joy it’s been. – 9:56 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis has now passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader with a 3-pointer that ties this game at 110 with 18 seconds remaining. – 9:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I CAN’T believe Drummond backed off Giannis and fell for that move. Just no situational awareness. Just let him drive for a 2! – 9:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis has passed Kareem as the Bucks all time scorer.
He is now 1st in points, 2nd in rebounds, 2nd in assists, 5th in steals and 1st in blocks in Bucks history. pic.twitter.com/Me5lakA3EV – 9:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis did it! He scored 42 against the Nets and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time top scorer in Bucks history. He’s scoring 14,214 points and counting.
This is big!
The Greek Freak is leaving his mark and making history at Bucks! #FearTheDeer – 9:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Giannis Antetokounmpo just tied this one up with a pull up 3 over Andre Drummond. What a game. – 9:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Giannis 3. Game tied at 110 with 18 seconds left. Timeout Steve Nash. – 9:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has broken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s (@Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) franchise scoring record. No. 1 all-time for the #Bucks
On a step back three. – 9:55 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Giannis is showing way more lateral mobility in space on defense than he possessed last year. It was a lot easier for KD to shake him when they matched up – 9:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Think KD’s advantage vs Giannis is coming off screens off the ball, which Giannis struggles to get thru. Nets got KD a bucket that way, never went back to it. – 9:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Officials have called an offensive foul on Bruce Brown for shoving Giannis Antetokounmpo into Kevin Durant. Big call. – 9:53 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
That KD quick release on Giannis was incredible. But it’s also why we spend too much time focusing on the highest point of a jump shot motion and way too little time on the space a shooter has when performing their upward motion. That was when KD got separation. – 9:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Felt like Nets had no answer for the brief stretches with Giannis and 4 smalls, surprised Bucks aren’t closing that way. Maybe Bud keeping it in his vest for playoffs? – 9:50 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as all-time top scorer in Bucks history! #FearTheDeer – 9:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are all out of sorts. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his first free throw of the game, and the #Nets call timeout.
108-99 Brooklyn with 3:01 to go in regulation. – 9:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, the #Nets get a couple of chances around the basket and score four quick ones – they’re on a 7-0 run overall & reclaimed the lead 99-96 with 5:24 to go in regulation. – 9:29 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis is now three points shy of becoming the leading scorer in Bucks history. Came in 39 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and he’s got 37 early in the fourth quarter. – 9:21 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Yooooooo. That’s a #MiddleDIME right there for the big one-handed slam from Antetokounmpo. – 9:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 87-86. KD with 13, Brown with 17 and Kyrie with 20. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are a combined 7-for-20, but the Nets have yet to find a way to slow down this Giannis fella. – 9:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have no answer for Giannis at all. He has been dominant. He’s 12-for-16 from the field and has 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes. The Bucks have 42 points in the paint. Giannis is 12-for-16 from the field. – 9:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton just bumped Giannis under the paint, dunked the ball then flexed on his way back up the floor. – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 11-for-15, 31 points.
Rest of the #Bucks: 15-for-46 (32%), 45 points.
Yet they only trail the #Nets 80-76. – 9:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Giannis just slid in Kyrie Irving’s way attempting to take a charge. There’s a take foul, and then there’s that. – 8:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis is 9 for 9 at the line so far. But Nets up three midway through the third. – 8:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For the second time in the last two quarters, Giannis Antetokounmpo has willed the #Bucks to within a possession – he needs some help (Middleton 3-for-10; Holiday & Lopez 1-for-6) – 8:48 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets lead Bucks, 60-56, at the half and defense is not bad. Giannis, however, has 20 points after two quarters. This will mark the eighth time in the last nine games he has 20 or more. – 8:29 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 60, Bucks 56
Bruce Brown (10 PTS), Kyrie Irving (9 PTS) & the Nets are allowing Giannis Antetokounmpo to gain momentum. He’s already up to 20 PTS on 8-of-11 shooting. Overall, Brooklyn is getting outscored in the interior 26-16. – 8:28 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Halftime in Brooklyn, with the Nets leading the Bucks 60-56. Giannis dominating inside with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Durant has seven points, seven assists and five rebounds. – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a shot to the lower half by Andre Drummond on that last possession. Took a moment to collect himself. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo got the #Bucks to within 43-39, but the #Nets have since gone on a 8-0 run to back up double digits at 50-39. – 8:11 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Here in Brooklyn, Giannis Antetokounmpo (16 pts) needs just 24 more to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211 points) as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. If Giannis does it tonight, it will mean consecutive 40-point games for him. @The Athletic – 8:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Giannis: What do you call a cow on the floor?
Nets in the paint: What?
Giannis: You. – 8:07 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis has dropped “the sledgehammer”, “the anvil” and “the jackhammer” in the first half in Brooklyn. I just wanna know how many more descriptive words Kevin Harlan has in his bag for Giannis jams. – 8:07 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Sometimes, I worry Giannis is going to randomly dunk on me in my own home, just to do that shit – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Giannis with a hell of a dunk and the foul after it appeared Dragic and James Johnson miscommunicated on a switch. – 8:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Weird looking switch there w/Kyrie & JJ leaves Kessler Edwards on an island with Giannis. And-one dunk. – 8:02 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Since KD jumped to Brooklyn, the Bucks are 8-4 in games he’s played in with Giannis averaging
33.8 points
11.9 rebounds
4.6 assists
.544/.318/.590 (48% in the playoff series) – 7:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo played on Tuesday, despite being listed as probable with knee soreness. The plan is for him to do the same tonight.
Before the game, I asked Mike Budenholzer what significance we should place on that knee soreness designation.
His response: pic.twitter.com/xMpMcaM0MC – 6:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Giannis is playing against the Nets tonight, coach Bud says. – 6:08 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.
• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG
• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG
• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FG
The last time two players averaged at least 29 points on 50% shooting: David Robinson & Shaq in 1993-94. – 5:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks all-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton warm up at Barclays Center.
Antetokounmpo is probable to play tonight vs. the #Nets with right knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/c8Aql7wlsk – 5:26 PM
