Julius Randle out tomorrow, Knicks still not planning to shut him down for season

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are both averaging exactly 20.1 points and shooting 41.2 and 41.1 percent, respectively. That ranks them 101, 102 in NBA for players with minimum requirements of shots. Knicks record: 34-43. – 1:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks eliminated, but there still are questions
The biggest one is future of Julius Randle, who has disappointed this season. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 10:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Facing elimination, Julius Randle is Knicks’ biggest question newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: both Julius Randle and his agent, Aaron Mintz, deny report stating Randle requested a trade earlier this week. Randle reiterates desire to help NYK win title, talks about impact boos at MSG have had on his young son. More: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked the cap/tax going up, Randle saying he doesn’t want a trade, Mobley out for a bit, LBJ & AD coming back soon, a kind-of update on Murry & MPJ and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!
youtu.be/KGV04VB49oQ – 5:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Julius Randle denies requesting trade from Knicks on Monday night nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/31/jul… – 4:09 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle was asked if he requested a trade after the Bulls’ game Monday – as WFAN’s Craig Carton said on air in his “unconfirmed rumor.” “That’s not true, bro. That’s just not true, simple as that, it’s not true at all. – 9:19 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle denies report stating he requested a trade earlier this week, reiterates that he wants to help NY win title. “That was part of the challenge of coming here. I wanted to see this city and organization win a championship.” More: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:03 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
“I love being a Knick.”
Julius Randle shoots down suggestions he wants out of New York.
Story here ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/UrAhdVxLbB pic.twitter.com/OFXmup1KKL – 8:20 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle earns cheers, denies trade request but explains frustration newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:49 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks’ Julius Randle denies rumored trade request: ‘That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true’
Knicks’ Julius Randle denies rumored trade request: ‘That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true’
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle emphatically denies he wants to leave the Knicks; acknowledges frustration with young son hearing the fans negativity nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In addition to firmly denying that he asked Knicks for a trade, Julius Randle reiterated multiple times tonight that he wants to be w/NYK long term, something he’s said several times in the past. When asked about playing amid scrutiny in New York, Randle said “I’m built for it.” – 10:42 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle says multiple times that he wants to be with the Knicks and denied report that he requested a trade: “Not true.” – 10:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle asked about unconfirmed WFAN report that stated he asked management for a trade after Monday’s game vs. CHI: “That’s just not true bro, it’s just not true. It’s just as simple as that.” – 10:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
If the Knicks want to change the fan’s perception of Julius Randle they should let him operate the t-shirt mega cannons because the fans can’t resist those. – 9:34 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Excellent last few minutes for Charlotte, executing on both ends. Expect Randle/Fournier to come back in soon – 9:25 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I see ya, Cody Martin. What a finish over Randle. pic.twitter.com/4zOTAT2Vxt – 9:08 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Walt Frazier mostly defending Julius Randle, saying criticism “unfair.” Points out only 2 other players averaging a 20, 10 and 5. But adds some flak he’s “brought upon himself.” – 8:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Frustration building for Knicks’ Randle — and Thibodeau doesn’t have an answer other than play hard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Some boos for Randle in pregame introductions, cheers when he hits a 3 to cut deficit to 7-4. – 7:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I asked Thibodeau if, as far as he knows, Julius Randle wants to be with the Knicks. His answer:
“Yeah, as a coach, you coach the players that you have. And you love them all. If you play for me, I love you. It’s simple. The challenge is to bring the best out of each other.” – 6:12 PM
I asked Thibodeau if, as far as he knows, Julius Randle wants to be with the Knicks. His answer:
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau on the report that Randle asked for a trade after Monday’s game: “Are you serious? Are you serious? C’mon. You know I’m not going to respond to something like that anyway. Let’s be real.” – 6:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier is available tonight. And Randle and Robinson are starting again. – 6:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Julius Randle angling for trade from Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/30/rum… – 5:29 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Many wondered it coming into the season and they haven’t stopped since.
Story here on the big Julius Randle question ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/fNrws81JW6 pic.twitter.com/cOHTafDukZ – 10:12 AM
Many wondered it coming into the season and they haven’t stopped since.
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: Julius Randle is a game time decision, Tom Thibodeau said. Mitchell Robinson will “most likely” start. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 27, 2022
Tommy Beer: Julius Randle (quad) is listed as questionable for this afternoon’s game vs. the Pistons. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / March 27, 2022
