Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry on Toronto return, “It’s going to be emotional.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is excited to return to Toronto, but he’s not looking forward to going up against Nick Nurse: “Nick’s not going to let me do shit. Let’s be real. Nick’s not going to let me have a game, at all.” – 3:29 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Erik Spoelstra enjoying being on the other side of Kyle Lowry #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“He really showed up two hours late to the plane because he was mad at something the day before.”
@DeMar DeRozan, @Rudy Gay, @Fred VanVleet, @TerrenceRoss and other former Raptors teammates share their best Kyle Lowry stories ahead of his return to Toronto: https://t.co/1FnjAHQFuv pic.twitter.com/yOOmtvWbWV – 2:53 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
One of my favourite Kyle Lowry moments was interviewing him eight years ago for #AlwaysLookingUp.
Now, this was fun!
youtube.com/watch?v=OGMDAo… – 2:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on Nick Nurse’s plans for him, “Nick ain’t gonna let me do “s – – t.” – 2:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on Toronto bond, “It’s a place I called home. We created a lifelong bond.” – 2:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on Sunday being second night of back to back, “I don’t care.” Says he is happy to see Toronto’s ongoing success. – 2:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry calls Toronto return Sunday an opportunity to embrace “family.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… And this time there will be a significant crowd awaiting. – 12:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
List of big 3 Toronto pro sports athletes that have had the quality/quantity to match Lowry in my lifetime
– Mats Sundin
– Roy Halladay
– Maybe Carlos Delgado – 11:47 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Sunday should be very emotional for Kyle Lowry si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry calls Toronto return Sunday an opportunity to embrace “family.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Game vs. Raptors comes on second night of back-to-back, after Heat play Saturday in Chicago. – 11:17 AM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Can someone please provide me with a link to watch @KateBeirness interview with Lowry.
It’s not available in the US. – 10:19 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry confirms in Players Tribune piece he will, indeed, play on second night of back-to-back Sunday in Toronto, “I’m excited as hell to play in Scotiabank Arena again, and to hear Raptors fans do their thing again. … I’m excited to experience that energy of Toronto.” – 10:09 AM
