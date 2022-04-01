Kyle Lowry on Toronto return: It's going to be emotional

Kyle Lowry on Toronto return: It's going to be emotional

Main Rumors

Kyle Lowry on Toronto return: It's going to be emotional

April 1, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is excited to return to Toronto, but he’s not looking forward to going up against Nick Nurse: “Nick’s not going to let me do shit. Let’s be real. Nick’s not going to let me have a game, at all.” – 3:29 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Erik Spoelstra enjoying being on the other side of Kyle Lowry #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…3:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“He really showed up two hours late to the plane because he was mad at something the day before.”
@DeMar DeRozan, @Rudy Gay, @Fred VanVleet, @TerrenceRoss and other former Raptors teammates share their best Kyle Lowry stories ahead of his return to Toronto: https://t.co/1FnjAHQFuv pic.twitter.com/yOOmtvWbWV2:53 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
One of my favourite Kyle Lowry moments was interviewing him eight years ago for #AlwaysLookingUp.
Now, this was fun!
youtube.com/watch?v=OGMDAo…2:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on Nick Nurse’s plans for him, “Nick ain’t gonna let me do “s – – t.” – 2:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on Toronto bond, “It’s a place I called home. We created a lifelong bond.” – 2:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on Sunday being second night of back to back, “I don’t care.” Says he is happy to see Toronto’s ongoing success. – 2:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on Toronto return, “It’s going to be emotional.” – 2:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry calls Toronto return Sunday an opportunity to embrace “family.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… And this time there will be a significant crowd awaiting. – 12:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
List of big 3 Toronto pro sports athletes that have had the quality/quantity to match Lowry in my lifetime
– Mats Sundin
– Roy Halladay
– Maybe Carlos Delgado – 11:47 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Sunday should be very emotional for Kyle Lowry si.com/nba/heat/miami…11:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry calls Toronto return Sunday an opportunity to embrace “family.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Game vs. Raptors comes on second night of back-to-back, after Heat play Saturday in Chicago. – 11:17 AM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Can someone please provide me with a link to watch @KateBeirness interview with Lowry.
It’s not available in the US. – 10:19 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry confirms in Players Tribune piece he will, indeed, play on second night of back-to-back Sunday in Toronto, “I’m excited as hell to play in Scotiabank Arena again, and to hear Raptors fans do their thing again. … I’m excited to experience that energy of Toronto.” – 10:09 AM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home