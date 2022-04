Kyrie Irving calls out refs in loss vs. Bucks

Based on their last 10 games only:10. Luka Doncic9. Devin Booker8. Jayson Tatum7. Kyrie Irving6. Joel Embiid5.4.3.2.1.Using our Rolling Player Ratings, @fromal09 has the latest NBA Player Power Rankings for @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/w6uj8rvObv

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Bucks about to tip. Last time they played, Kyrie led the Nets to a win over them in Milwaukee. Last contender on the regular season schedule for the Nets. A measuring stick game of sorts. Updates to come. – 7:28 PM

Bucks have capitalized on some Nets turnovers. Bruce Brown bobbled a steal right into Pat Connaughton’s hands for a layup. KD lob to Drum ended up with a Wes Matthews corner 3. Kyrie didn’t see a pass coming, ends with a Khris Middleton 3. Milwaukee leads 21-19. – 7:49 PM

Nets lead, 30-23, after one quarter. Lots of basketball to go, but impressive start for the Nets considering 0 points from Kyrie. – 7:56 PM

Solid first quarter for Nets — they got balanced scoring up and down roster and are playing strong defense to start. Already up to nine assists as well. Even more impressive given that Kyrie is 0-for-4 in 10 minutes. – 7:57 PM

Halftime: Nets lead the Bucks 60-56. Good game so far. Kevin Durant with seven points, seven assists and five rebounds. Bruce Brown with 10 and some great defense. Kyrie Irving has been well-guarded by Jrue Holiday. Just 3-for-10. Bucks +10 in the paint. – 8:27 PM

HALF: Nets 60, Bucks 56Bruce Brown (10 PTS), Kyrie Irving (9 PTS) & the Nets are allowing Giannis Antetokounmpo to gain momentum. He’s already up to 20 PTS on 8-of-11 shooting. Overall, Brooklyn is getting outscored in the interior 26-16. – 8:28 PM

Nets lead the Bucks 73-68. Kyrie Irving with a 3 off a Patty Mills steal. Brooklyn has been scrappy tonight. Bruce Brown with three corner 3s. – 8:52 PM

Giannis just slid in Kyrie Irving’s way attempting to take a charge. There’s a take foul, and then there’s that. – 8:59 PM

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 86, Bucks 87Kyrie Irving (20 PTS), Bruce Brown (17 PTS) & the Nets are losing the battle on the boards 29-38. Fortunately, they’re putting on a show from behind the arc, shooting it at 54%. Defensively, they’re holding Milwaukee to 28% shooting from there. – 9:11 PM

End of the third quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 87-86. KD with 13, Brown with 17 and Kyrie with 20. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are a combined 7-for-20, but the Nets have yet to find a way to slow down this Giannis fella. – 9:11 PM

Kevin Durant just hit the same shot he hit against the Bucks to send Game 7 into OT. Only this time it’s a 3. Then the Nets force a turnover, and Kyrie finds KD for an alley-oop.Nets lead 108-99 with 3:52 to go in the 4th quarter. – 9:37 PM

KD and Kyrie are fun as hell. That KD pull up 3 was ridiculous. So smooth. – 9:38 PM

Giannis hits an unbelievable three to tie the game — KD misses a jumper after Giannis come over to double. We are headed to overtime tied at 110. Giannis has 42 and 14. KD and Kyrie have combined for 45 — they are both at the 40 minute mark. – 9:59 PM

the nets surrounded kd with kyrie, curry, mills and dragic, and that’s the shot they got? – 9:59 PM

FINAL: Nets 110, Bucks 110Kyrie Irving (25 PTS), Bruce Brown (21 PTS), Kevin Durant (20 PTS, 11 ASTS) & the Nets are putting on 1 of their BEST performances of the year. Giannis Antetokounmpo (42 PTS, 11 REBS) is GOING OFF, but he’s the ONLY Milwaukee player shooting over 50%. – 10:00 PM

This playcalling by the Nets has been truly atrocious. How about trying to get Kyrie a matchup for instance? – 10:04 PM

There are like two human beings on earth who can sorta bother KD and Kyrie when they have the ball on offense – and they are both on the Bucks (Giannis and Jrue) – 10:09 PM

FINAL OT: Nets 119, Bucks 120Kevin Durant (26 PTS, 11 ASTS), Kyrie Irving (25 PTS), Bruce Brown (23 PTS) & the Nets tap into lose a game that went all the way down to the wire. The Nets took 8 more shots than the Bucks, but they couldn’t capitalize. – 10:16 PM

Final: Bucks beat the Nets 120-119. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combine for 51 with each playing 45 minutes. Nets are now in three-way tie for eight seed and head to ATL on Saturday in a game that could determine where they end up. Hawks tied with them. Coverage coming. – 10:17 PM

Be interesting to see how the top teams maneuver in the final week. That third seed feels like the most desirable place to be. Who wants to potentially battle KD and Kyrie in the first round? – 10:19 PM

Kyrie Irving says,“We just want to be as healthy as possible heading into the postseason.” – 10:56 PM

To cap off the month of March, DeMar DeRozan recorded a 50-point game.There have been 9 50-point games this month from:Kyrie Irving (2x)LeBron James (2x)Saddiq BeyKevin DurantKarl-Anthony TownsJayson TatumDeMar DeRozan – 10:57 PM

Kyrie Irving also says,“I think one of the stats that really stands out are the free throws — That’s one thing we can control better.” – 10:57 PM

Kyrie Irving said he thought the free throw disparity was a major difference in the game. Said the Nets deserve some blame, perhaps the refs do, too. His bigger problem was the Bucks were “reckless at times” with a few of their fouls. – 10:58 PM

Kyrie Irving says he thinks some of the Bucks fouls were reckless. Adds not all but some. He understands that’s part of who their team is but some were reckless. – 10:58 PM

Kyrie Irving believes that it is an ongoing process to prepare for the playoffs. – 10:59 PM

Kyrie Irving describes the Bucks reckless plays as being in the way at times when it’s an easy play to avoid. Didn’t want to get into individual plays but says we can all observe. – 11:00 PM

Kyrie Irving is looking forward to Duke-UNC this weekend. Thinks the Blue Devils are going into the game with a “redemptive” attitude, but doesn’t think Coach K’s legacy lies on the game. – 11:01 PM

Kyrie Irving on the Bucks being “reckless.”“That’s who they are but I just think it was just reckless sometimes.”He had a similar comment back in Jan. about how he got hurt in last years playoffs.#netsworld pic.twitter.com/550wvBFuMj

“He’s impacted so many lives…. He’s more than just a coach to me and to countless others. He recruited me when I was 16, 17 years old, I thought the guy was brilliant but I thought he was a little crazy.”-Kyrie Irving talks about Coach K’s Duke legacy pic.twitter.com/gwdxFUgktf

