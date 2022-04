LeBron James, Anthony Davis upgraded to questionable for tonight against Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FGThe last time two players averaged at least 29 points on 50% shooting: David Robinson & Shaq in 1993-94. – 5:34 PM

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked the cap/tax going up, Randle saying he doesn’t want a trade, Mobley out for a bit, LBJ & AD coming back soon, a kind-of update on Murry & MPJ and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!

Utah has lost 5 straight, but Snyder said they’re 30-11 when they have their full rotation, which should be available tonight (aside from backup C Hassan Whiteside).The Lakers have only had LeBron, Davis and Westbrook for 20 games this season, and tonight, have no LeBron or AD. – 8:35 PM

Anthony Davis is “making progress”, Frank Vogel said, but they’ll wait to update both AD and LeBron’s status until after tonight’s game is completed, and the Lakers get back to Los Angeles ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans. – 8:37 PM

Trae Young in March:470 points168 assistsOver the last 25 seasons, the only other players with 450 points and 150 assists in a month are:John WallLeBron JamesJames HardenRussell Westbrook – 9:58 PM

To cap off the month of March, DeMar DeRozan recorded a 50-point game.There have been 9 50-point games this month from:Kyrie Irving (2x)LeBron James (2x)Saddiq BeyKevin DurantKarl-Anthony TownsJayson TatumDeMar DeRozan – 10:57 PM

TNT showed glimpses of Anthony Davis sitting on the Lakers bench like 10+ times in the first half. Same unemotional demeanor every instance. Zero interaction with teammates. 😬 – 11:04 PM

The Lakers’ LeBron James plans to play Friday at home against New Orleans if his left ankle holds up in pregame testing, league sources say.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

FINAL: Jazz 122, Lakers 109.Lakers drop their 4th game in a row. They’re again tracking to be out of the play-in, tied in the standings with San Antonio. Sets up a massive night tomorrow against New Orleans, when AD and LeBron may return. – 12:21 AM

Final: Utah 122, LAL 109.Jazz hit 15 3’s to LAL’s 7, helping them win their first game against LAL this season (1-2).The Lakers played without LeBron (ankle) and Davis (foot), who will both be evaluated ahead of Friday’s game against New Orleans back in L.A. – 12:21 AM

Final: Jazz 122, Lakers 109The Lakers lose their fourth consecutive game. They drop to 31-45 and back to 11th in the West and out of the Play-In tournament. LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ returns are the only thing that’ll keep LA in the hunt.Up next: vs. Pelicans tomorrow. – 12:21 AM

Vogel said they believe they’ll get LeBron and AD back at some point – tomorrow remains a possibility – and that represents hope that they can get to the play-in tourney, which represents hope that they can get into the playoffs. – 12:36 AM

Buyout completed. Butler has moved on from LaVall Jordan as head basketball coach after five seasons.They’re opening up a national search, but if AD Barry Collier wants to keep it in the Butler family, Pacers assistant Ronald Nored makes a lot of sense. – 10:40 AM

Anthony Davis will always be measured against “Bubble AD.” He got close earlier this year, but then got hurt again. What will it mean for Lakers if Bubble AD comes back for the final six games? This morning @theathletic: theathletic.com/3223247/2022/0…

“Once you get there, it’s 0-0.”The Lakers continue to remain optimistic about making the Play-In Tournament. It’s clear, though, that their only shot is a timely return from LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis, which could come as soon as tonight. theathletic.com/3222914/2022/0…

The video pod for Episode 4 of the In Street Clothes podcast is now up. @BrianSuttererMD and I discussRobert Williams, LeBron James, Steph Curry, MLB news & more! youtu.be/gxwDHf7MV9s via @YouTube

Dunc’d On Prime: News Catch-Up; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to be in uniform for tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers. But don’t overlook this New Orleans team when healthy.For instance, the CJ-Herb-BI-Jaxson-Jonas lineup has a +11.6 net rating. That’s 🔥! https://t.co/3sPqRi1YWC

Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the loss to Utah, the potential return of LeBron and AD, and whether the Lakers would do whatever it takes to hire a coach like Quin Snyder, were he available. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork

Wow! Clyde and Dame lead in almost every statistical category for our franchise. I’m going to keep working hard to get back healthy and hopefully someday reach some of these top 10’s.

LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) are both listed as questionable to play tonight against New Orleans.Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. – 3:39 PM

No jokes here: The Lakers say Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Wenyen Gabriel are all QUESTIONABLE to play tonight against the Pelicans. – 3:39 PM

Official word from the Lakers: LeBron, AD and Wenyen Gabriel all questionable to play against New Orleans on Friday.Game of the year, no? – 3:43 PM

LeBron James (left ankle) and Anthony Davis (mid right foot sprain) both listed as questionable by Lakers for games vs. Pelicans. – 3:45 PM

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are BOTH listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against the visiting Pelicans. – 3:46 PM

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been officially upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game, per the Lakers. – 3:51 PM

Random stat of the day:Top 2nd quarter scorers this season1. LeBron James2. Tyler HerroComing off the bench means he plays basically the whole 2nd quarter, but still something – 3:53 PM

