LeBron James, Anthony Davis upgraded to questionable for tonight against Pelicans

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been officially upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game, per the Lakers.
Source: Twitter @mcten
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis midrange growth:
18.2% — Rookie season
33.8% — 2015-16
33.5% —2016-17
33.7% — 2017-18
34.5% — 2018-19
38.8% — 2019-20
35.7% — 2020-21
41.8% — This season
He’s shooting better from midrange than Luka, Tatum, LaVine, Herro, Klay, Jimmy, KAT and AD this season. pic.twitter.com/NXcYud2iRk – 4:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Random stat of the day:
Top 2nd quarter scorers this season
1. LeBron James
2. Tyler Herro
Coming off the bench means he plays basically the whole 2nd quarter, but still something – 3:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been officially upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game, per the Lakers. – 3:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are BOTH listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against the visiting Pelicans. – 3:46 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James (left ankle) and Anthony Davis (mid right foot sprain) both listed as questionable by Lakers for games vs. Pelicans. – 3:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) are both listed as questionable to play tonight against New Orleans.
Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. – 3:39 PM
Nassir Little @2ez_nassie
Wow! Clyde and Dame lead in almost every statistical category for our franchise. I’m going to keep working hard to get back healthy and hopefully someday reach some of these top 10’s.
tinysr.com/3LtVPrk #ad @Basketball-Reference – 3:36 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: News Catch-Up; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/C15ndmjpNf – 3:00 PM
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
Drop everything and watch this Republican-produced attack ad by one of Herschel Walker’s primary opponents youtu.be/weJX9gVaiVc – 2:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the loss to Utah, the potential return of LeBron and AD, and whether the Lakers would do whatever it takes to hire a coach like Quin Snyder, were he available. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 2:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
When Frank Vogel asks Anthony Davis to play the 5 pic.twitter.com/yK0oc3WwRr – 1:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James (on April Fool’s Day): ‘I’m out for the season officially’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/leb… – 1:45 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
When you give a @NBAonTNT update on Anthony Davis right by Anthony Davis: “That’s bulls**t.” 🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/4lzBjRf1g3 – 1:14 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to be in uniform for tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers. But don’t overlook this New Orleans team when healthy.
For instance, the CJ-Herb-BI-Jaxson-Jonas lineup has a +11.6 net rating. That’s 🔥! https://t.co/3sPqRi1YWC pic.twitter.com/azJxO5ZXCr – 1:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: News Catch-Up; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/3Uu5JA0Se4 – 1:00 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The video pod for Episode 4 of the In Street Clothes podcast is now up. @BrianSuttererMD and I discuss
Robert Williams, LeBron James, Steph Curry, MLB news & more! youtu.be/gxwDHf7MV9s via @YouTube – 11:39 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
“Once you get there, it’s 0-0.”
The Lakers continue to remain optimistic about making the Play-In Tournament. It’s clear, though, that their only shot is a timely return from LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis, which could come as soon as tonight. theathletic.com/3222914/2022/0… – 11:38 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
Anthony Davis will always be measured against “Bubble AD.” He got close earlier this year, but then got hurt again. What will it mean for Lakers if Bubble AD comes back for the final six games? This morning @theathletic: theathletic.com/3223247/2022/0… – 11:30 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buyout completed. Butler has moved on from LaVall Jordan as head basketball coach after five seasons.
They’re opening up a national search, but if AD Barry Collier wants to keep it in the Butler family, Pacers assistant Ronald Nored makes a lot of sense. – 10:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said they believe they’ll get LeBron and AD back at some point – tomorrow remains a possibility – and that represents hope that they can get to the play-in tourney, which represents hope that they can get into the playoffs. – 12:36 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Jazz 122, Lakers 109
The Lakers lose their fourth consecutive game. They drop to 31-45 and back to 11th in the West and out of the Play-In tournament. LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ returns are the only thing that’ll keep LA in the hunt.
Up next: vs. Pelicans tomorrow. – 12:21 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: Utah 122, LAL 109.
Jazz hit 15 3’s to LAL’s 7, helping them win their first game against LAL this season (1-2).
The Lakers played without LeBron (ankle) and Davis (foot), who will both be evaluated ahead of Friday’s game against New Orleans back in L.A. – 12:21 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBron James plans to play Friday at home against New Orleans if his left ankle holds up in pregame testing, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
TNT showed glimpses of Anthony Davis sitting on the Lakers bench like 10+ times in the first half. Same unemotional demeanor every instance. Zero interaction with teammates. 😬 – 11:04 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
To cap off the month of March, DeMar DeRozan recorded a 50-point game.
There have been 9 50-point games this month from:
Kyrie Irving (2x)
LeBron James (2x)
Saddiq Bey
Kevin Durant
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jayson Tatum
DeMar DeRozan – 10:57 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA scoring race….
ENTERING THURSDAY
LeBron – 30.13
T-2. Embiid – 29.89
T-2. Giannis – 29.89
THURSDAY
LeBron – DNP
Embiid – 37
Giannis – 44
AFTER THURSDAY
LeBron – 30.13
Giannis – 30.11
Embiid – 30.00
LeBron needs 3 more games to quality with the 58-game minimum. – 10:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
PPG leader:
LeBron — 30.1 PPG
Giannis — 30.1 PPG
Embiid — 30.0 PPG
The last time we’ve had three 30-PPG scorers was in 2005-06 (Kobe, LeBron, Iverson). pic.twitter.com/fIYPD1OAg9 – 10:22 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis showing up…
Last games against…
vs. Durant: 44-14-6 in a W
vs. Embiid: 40-14-6 in a W
vs. LeBron: 44-14-8 in a W – 10:18 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Trae Young in March:
470 points
168 assists
Over the last 25 seasons, the only other players with 450 points and 150 assists in a month are:
John Wall
LeBron James
James Harden
Russell Westbrook – 9:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is “making progress”, Frank Vogel said, but they’ll wait to update both AD and LeBron’s status until after tonight’s game is completed, and the Lakers get back to Los Angeles ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans. – 8:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Utah has lost 5 straight, but Snyder said they’re 30-11 when they have their full rotation, which should be available tonight (aside from backup C Hassan Whiteside).
The Lakers have only had LeBron, Davis and Westbrook for 20 games this season, and tonight, have no LeBron or AD. – 8:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel confirms that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out tonight in Utah. – 8:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked the cap/tax going up, Randle saying he doesn’t want a trade, Mobley out for a bit, LBJ & AD coming back soon, a kind-of update on Murry & MPJ and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!
youtu.be/KGV04VB49oQ – 5:51 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.
• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG
• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG
• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FG
The last time two players averaged at least 29 points on 50% shooting: David Robinson & Shaq in 1993-94. – 5:34 PM
More on this storyline
LeBron James: I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾♂️. See y’all in the fall. 👑✌🏾 -via Twitter @KingJames / April 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: As Anthony Davis — out since Feb. 16 with a foot sprain — progresses toward a game-time decision vs. New Orleans on Friday, LeBron James is hopeful to test out his ankle sprain and try to make a return to the lineup too, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 31, 2022
