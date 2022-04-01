Mavericks vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (48-29) play against the Washington Wizards (43-43) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 47, Washington Wizards 60 (Q2 01:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards now lead the Mavs by 18 points in the second quarter. Wiz shooting 59.5% FG and 45.5% 3PT. – 7:56 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Most of Brunson’s points have come in the paint. Doesn’t seem to fear Porzingis, probably because he’s practiced against him so often. – 7:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Fittingly, game’s leading scorers, with 12 apiece: Porzingis and Doncic. – 7:49 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Good evening from Memphis where the Grizzlies have had an epidemic of “we’re-clinched-soreness. Your officials for the Grizz vs. Suns: Zach Zarba, Tom Washington and Natalie Sago. Somewhere in the upper Midwest, @badunclep is celebrating this trio. – 7:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Off to a hot start 🔥
KCP: 12 PTS, 5-6 FG, 2-2 3P
Porzingis: 8 PTS, 3 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:44 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards hang 41 points on the Mavericks in the first quarter twice in as many games this season, most Dallas has allowed
Of course the road game on November 27 was a very different roster – 7:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 41 first-quarter points, the Wizards tied their season high for points in the any quarter this season. They scored 41 points in a quarter on three previous occasions this season. – 7:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 41-30 Wizards after the first quarter. KCP and Doncic lead all scorers with 12 apiece. Luka was 1-5 FG, then made his next 4 shots. – 7:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Giving up a 40-point first quarter is one of those things that coach Jason Kidd would say is not acceptable. Luka had two fouls, too, but didn’t pick up a third in the final four minutes, which was a bright spot as the Mavericks trail by 10. – 7:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At end of the first quarter, the Wizards lead the Mavericks 41-30. Kristaps Porzingis has eight points and three rebounds against his former team. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Luka Doncic lead all scorers with 12 points apiece. – 7:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Washington’s 40-point first quarter is the second-highest allowed by Dallas this season.
The highest was 41, by Washington when the Wizards came to Dallas on Nov. 27. – 7:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs just allowed the Wizards, who were eliminated yesterday from any sort of playoff contention, to score 40 points in the first quarter. – 7:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight we recognized Anthony Gill as our inaugural winner of the Dr. E.B. Henderson Award!
The award recognizes the player who was most active throughout the D.C. community throughout the season.
Congrats, AG 👏 pic.twitter.com/grKJz5KKMl – 7:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks having a dreadful defensive first quarter. They’ve already given up 30 points with more than two minutes left in the period. They are down by eight. – 7:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
For a sec, wondered if Doncic had been whistled for a tech (his 16th), but the whistle was for a timeout. – 7:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura has now made 46 of his 99 three-point attempts this season (46.5 percent). – 7:30 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija falls victim to the officials again, but this time on the offensive end. He did not take another dribble after absorbing the contact from Luka Doncic, but ref waves off the basket for a potential and-1. – 7:29 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 22
Long Island Nets 20
End of Q1. | #GoGoRollCall
Jordan Goodwin 6
Joel Ayayi 6 – 7:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A dual tribute video for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans in their return to D.C. pic.twitter.com/n440fttlqH – 7:27 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP puts the first points on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/1YLboeTxva – 7:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
During the game’s first timeout, the Wizards just aired a tribute on the Jumbotron to both Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. There wasn’t any loud cheering but also no loud booing that I heard. – 7:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In his first game against the Mavs since he was traded by the Mavs, Kristaps Porzingis has scored eight of the Wizards’ first 19 points. He’s being aggressive — perhaps too much. He just attempted a 3-pointer from 28 feet early in the shot clock. – 7:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
❤️
Connie Unseld shows off the bobblehead of her husband, Wes Unseld, one of the most iconic figures in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/gne1SEBOKZ – 7:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps with six quick points as Washington takes a 15-9 lead on the Mavericks. – 7:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Recognizing a legend.
The first 7,800 fans inside of @CapitalOneArena received Wes Unseld bobbleheads tonight!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/TKgKuyszgN – 7:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Also, one game after the Mavs played on Slovenia Night in Cleveland, it’s Latvian Heritage Night in Washington.
Prooooobably not a coincidence with both Latvian NBA players in the house, but what do I know.. – 7:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis has a new team but is still a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/LHFZ7yJRsf – 7:01 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
If the GoGo and Wizards were ever double-booked, I gave my word to Coach Mike id be in attendance. #GoGoRollCall – 7:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff going 🆙🆙🆙
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/jSCWBgULyu – 6:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻
#DCAboveAll | @Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/WkipXZiWUT – 6:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic,
WAS starters: KCP, Hachimura, Porzingis, Kispert, Satoransky.
6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 6:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wondered if Kidd might start Dinwiddie, but he’s going with the usual starters: Doncic, Brunson, Powell, Finney-Smith, Bullock.
And, yes, KP is playing, listed as a starter for Washington. – 6:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keepin’ it clean.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/VuJPaLkk4U – 6:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/9p5wJITVUc – 6:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday’s finest fit 👌
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/CIazEbnv9J – 6:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
See Luka Doncic warm up before Wizards-Mavs and hear the latest update on whether Kyle Kuzma (and Porzingis) will be shut down in my 3 keys to the game.
Tipoff is at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/DpfI4x2iza – 6:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd slipped in an update about Mavs’ potential plans next week: “There’s some guys that could rest, definitely, next week.”
Expect Luka Doncic to be a candidate to sit against Detroit (Wednesday) or Portland (Friday) next week, been though he’ll likely want to play. – 6:02 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Game 78 of the season is an hour away, Mavs at Washington as Dallas looks to maintain the 3rd seed in the West. Coverage starts at 530 on BSSW with Mavs Live and the game is at 6p. – 6:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday night hoops in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ahead of tonight’s Hall of Fame Night celebrations, we hosted an alumni dinner to welcome our guests into town!
#DCFamily | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/f1szpelQmK – 5:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Happy birthday to @etanthomas36! 🥳
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/txXpx2WSmO – 5:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said just now he doesn’t agree with Spencer Dinwiddie’s comments post-trade that his role in Washington was unclear, but “he’s in a situation that fits him better” now.
Clutch Mav Spencer would agree with that. – 5:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wes Unseld Jr. on Dinwiddie: “He’s in a situation that fits him better.” Says Porzingis is positively impacting Wizards and that Dinwiddie/Bertans are positively impacting Dallas. “I think it’s a win-win.” – 5:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards being eliminated from the playoffs does not change their plans to return Kyle Kuzma from his injury, at least as of now. Indicated that could change for both him and Porzingis. – 5:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie and Tommy Sheppard dap up and hug before the former begins his pre-game warmup routine – 5:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis midrange growth:
18.2% — Rookie season
33.8% — 2015-16
33.5% —2016-17
33.7% — 2017-18
34.5% — 2018-19
38.8% — 2019-20
35.7% — 2020-21
41.8% — This season
He’s shooting better from midrange than Luka, Tatum, LaVine, Herro, Klay, Jimmy, KAT and AD this season. pic.twitter.com/NXcYud2iRk – 4:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
For every block we record our partner @FTX_Official is giving away bitcoin to @UrbanAlliance and a lucky fan 👀
The jackpot is currently at $94,750 💰
#DCAboveAll – 4:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rui’s rotation is second to none!
Which pair is your favorite?
#DCAboveAll | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/uOfSW4oU9l – 4:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Sign up at any DFW @ashley location or sign up online for your young MFFL to become an Ashley HomeStore Ball Kid!
Ball Kids will get to shoot hoops on the court during pregame and receive tickets to that game.
SIGN UP NOW – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
It was a busy month filled with plenty of excitement!
Looking back at the top plays of March ⤵️
#DCAboveAll | @Energix_US pic.twitter.com/BSdjPcrsrR – 3:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
If you’re fond of defensive highlights, this video is for you.
The top stops of March 🙅♂️
#DCAboveAll | @MYPMSI pic.twitter.com/L7euc9GgzZ – 3:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎙NEW POD
On this week’s pod, @Chris Miller speaks with @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope about leadership, fatherhood and much more.
#DCAboveAll | @AlibabaGroup – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Tim Hardaway making Basketball Hall of Fame, “Really thrilled for him. It’s been along process for him.” – 2:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Hardaway: “Really thrilled for him. It’s been a long process for him.” – 2:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸 Our Bloom City Collection is still available! 🌸
Inspired by Cherry Blossoms, our Bloom City NFT Collection features five unique pieces of art!
Which artwork is your favorite?
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 2:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals per @betonline_ag:
PHX- 3/1
MIL- 6/1
BKN- 25/4
GSW- 7/1
BOS- 15/2
MIA- 11/1
PHI- 11/1
MEM- 16/1
UTA- 22/1
DAL- 33/1
DEN- 33/1
LAC- 45/1
CHI- 50/1
LAL- 55/1
TOR- 80/1
ATL- 100/1
MIN- 100/1
CLE- 150/1
NOP- 250/1
CHA- 400/1
SAS- 500/1
All others OTB – 2:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Just two games left to catch us in action at home!
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster – 1:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We all had a great time at our @DC12Club VIP Season Ticket Member party last night!
Thanks to everyone who came out 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0KKbETFKab – 1:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Balanced attack 💪
Over the last four games, we rank second in the NBA with a 70.3 assist percentage.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/4pU7yXiZB7 – 1:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Watch the wings tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/OxdHULZlfX – 1:00 PM
