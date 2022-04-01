Pacers vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (25-52) play against the Boston Celtics (30-30) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022
Indiana Pacers 31, Boston Celtics 37 (Q2 11:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics just put up 37 in the first quarter despite committing 6 turnovers and Tatum going 1 for 5. – 8:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Derrick White to Daniel Theis alley oop!! Read my breakdown of Daniel Theis that includes a section on him catching lobs from White bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/01/tak… – 8:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
7-0 run for the good guys.👏
Watch live now on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/nPQuqhGTWV pic.twitter.com/u9viuZCZSR – 8:03 PM
7-0 run for the good guys.👏
Boston Celtics @celtics
over the shoulder with some zip on it 😱 pic.twitter.com/yrmshes89r – 8:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jaylen Brown is going off, but meanwhile Tyrese Haliburton just threw a DIME to Isaiah Jackson for a nasty dunk. Jackson gets off the floor so easily. Special, special athlete, man. #Pacers trail 32-23. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brown knows the Pacers don’t have a player who can hope to guard him off the bounce. Might be headed for a big scoring night. – 7:56 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
One of those nights so far for Tyrese Haliburton. He’s in kill mode early. 10 points on 4/4 shooting. #Pacers – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t know if it’s just hiding stuff, a Rob being out thing, or something else, but Boston not switching PnR is weird at this point. – 7:53 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
After 31 turnovers in their last two games, the Celtics are off to a horrid start tonight with five turnovers in the first six minutes. – 7:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
much love to the @Boston Celtics for honoring David Benner before tonight’s game with a piece of the parquet floor.💚 pic.twitter.com/YSQpxglijF – 7:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Celtics have turned it over 5 times already. Super sloppy start but they still lead the #Pacers 14-11. – 7:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ime Udoka is focused on continuing to build team chemistry instead of resting players at this point in the season.
Tune in now to @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/D8mLwDAcvD – 7:47 PM
Ime Udoka is focused on continuing to build team chemistry instead of resting players at this point in the season.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In addition to Rob Williams (knee) and Nik Stauskas (ankle), Malik Fitts, Sam Hauser and Matt Ryan are all inactive for Boston tonight. Those three are all on assignment with the Maine Celtics in the G League. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Quick start for the Celtics. Making an effort to really get the ball up the floor quickly tonight. – 7:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Terry Taylor
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Terry Taylor
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
light pregame work from @Duane Washington Jr pic.twitter.com/qbvQScV59i – 7:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame: “No disrespect to Oklahoma City, Charlotte and Indiana. We’ve won three in a row. We have not played good basketball. – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics fans may not be familiar with Terry Taylor of the Pacers. He’s one of the most unique players in the league. He’s 6’5”, but plays like a 7-footer. Over 80% of his shots come from in/around the paint and he’s shooting 63.3% from the field. Keep an eye on him tonight. – 7:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics did a very cool thing and honored long-time Pacers PR director David Benner with a piece of the famed parquet floor here at the Garden. Benner is retiring at the end of the season after 28 years with Indiana. – 7:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – April 1, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Terry Taylor, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – April 1, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Terry Taylor, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five on the court.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/UkqbzpBrrG – 7:07 PM
first five on the court.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nik Stauskas has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game due to a right ankle sprain. – 6:59 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Nik Stauskas (right ankle sprain) – OUT
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Nik Stauskas (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka and Grant Williams faked a confrontation at practice today. Many, apparently, took the April Fool’s bait. Udoka: “Three or four players (later) said they wanted to see Grant get his ass kicked.” – 6:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics rule out Nik Stauskas with a right ankle sprain tonight against the Pacers. – 6:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
it’s a long shot, but Grant Williams has promised to die his hair pink or green (both, maybe?) for the playoffs if the Celtics starting 5 makes the All Defense team – 6:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics putting on a full court press for All Defense awards pic.twitter.com/hcUWVjiteF – 6:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle says it’s unlikely Chris Duarte plays in their final four games this season, “but not impossible.”
The Pacers’ lottery pick has been dealing with a sore left toe since February and last played two weeks ago.
Rick Carlisle says it’s unlikely Chris Duarte plays in their final four games this season, “but not impossible.”
The Pacers’ lottery pick has been dealing with a sore left toe since February and last played two weeks ago.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle on Chris Duarte: “It’s unlikely we’ll see him the rest of the (season) but not impossible.”
Rick Carlisle on Chris Duarte: “It’s unlikely we’ll see him the rest of the (season) but not impossible.”
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says he thinks Goga Bitadze, Oshae Brissett and Isaiah Jackson will play tonight against the #Celtics. Malcolm Brogdon is OUT. – 6:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rick Carlisle says he hasn’t gotten final word on Malcolm Brogdon’s status tonight in Boston, but he’s in street clothes so looks like we know that answer. – 6:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bitadze, Brissett and Jackson are available, Brogdon won’t play tonight in Boston. – 6:10 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Daniel Theis has stepped up in Rob Williams’ absence, and he’ll look to keep playing an important role in the coming weeks as we look to maintain our defensive dominance. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 6:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Marcus Smart on Gobert: ‘Rudy can’t guard all five spots. I can guard all five spots’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/mar… – 6:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says he wants Jayson Tatum to strive for “10 to 15 triple doubles” in a nod to working on improving his passing/playmaking. Udoka said Tatum has made real strides in that department and wants to see him continue to. – 5:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka and he Grant Williams staged a fake fight at shootaround today for an April’s Fools prank. They fooled both players and coaches. Udoka said no one stepped in to break it up because a few players said later that they “wanted to see Grant get his ass kicked!” – 5:53 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“We’ll see where we’re at the next few games,” Coach Udoka says in regard to resting players down the final stretch of the regular season. He adds that depending on how the next few games shake out, guys could be given rest days during our last road trip. – 5:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum: “He should aim for 10-15 triple-doubles (per season). That’s the kind of improvement he’s made in those areas.” – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics have gone through different scenarios with play vs rest, but that “With the seeding so close, it’s too early to determine that.” – 5:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart on the case for guards as Defensive Player of the Year: “We’re (running through) thousands of screens, hundreds. It’s 100 screens a game…It’s kind of weird for a guard not to make a noticeable impact when it comes to this award.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis midrange growth:
18.2% — Rookie season
33.8% — 2015-16
33.5% —2016-17
33.7% — 2017-18
34.5% — 2018-19
38.8% — 2019-20
35.7% — 2020-21
41.8% — This season
Giannis midrange growth:
18.2% — Rookie season
33.8% — 2015-16
33.5% —2016-17
33.7% — 2017-18
34.5% — 2018-19
38.8% — 2019-20
35.7% — 2020-21
41.8% — This season
Boston Celtics @celtics
Take a look at some of our most noteworthy moments from the 1990s.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 3:30 PM
Take a look at some of our most noteworthy moments from the 1990s.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Boston (1/2):
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Oshae Brissett – Questionable (sore lower back)
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (sore lower back)
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Boston (1/2):
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Oshae Brissett – Questionable (sore lower back)
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (sore lower back)
Mark Woods @markbritball
The #Celtics and #Lakers are in very different places in the #NBA Playoff race – but how does this weekend’s action impact on their chances? Here’s your lookahead @smarkets
betting.getsbk.com/basketball/nba… – 2:30 PM
The #Celtics and #Lakers are in very different places in the #NBA Playoff race – but how does this weekend’s action impact on their chances? Here’s your lookahead @smarkets
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Taking a closer look at Daniel Theis filling in for Robert Williams bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/01/tak… – 2:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jayson Tatum (@Jayson Tatum), among other things, leads the NBA in overall plus/minus this season (+595). Celtics have four of the top 11 players in plus/minus. Just a monster season for Tatum, who is still just 24. – 2:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
The #Pacers have given up more than 40 points in three straight first quarters. Will they get off to a better start tonight against the #Celtics? indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals per @betonline_ag:
PHX- 3/1
MIL- 6/1
BKN- 25/4
GSW- 7/1
BOS- 15/2
MIA- 11/1
PHI- 11/1
MEM- 16/1
UTA- 22/1
DAL- 33/1
DEN- 33/1
LAC- 45/1
CHI- 50/1
LAL- 55/1
TOR- 80/1
ATL- 100/1
MIN- 100/1
CLE- 150/1
NOP- 250/1
CHA- 400/1
SAS- 500/1
Odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals per @betonline_ag:
PHX- 3/1
MIL- 6/1
BKN- 25/4
GSW- 7/1
BOS- 15/2
MIA- 11/1
PHI- 11/1
MEM- 16/1
UTA- 22/1
DAL- 33/1
DEN- 33/1
LAC- 45/1
CHI- 50/1
LAL- 55/1
TOR- 80/1
ATL- 100/1
MIN- 100/1
CLE- 150/1
NOP- 250/1
CHA- 400/1
SAS- 500/1
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce wants to see Ronald Nored get the Butler job.
“The next head coach for @ButlerMBB has to be @ronaldnored! Former star PG who led BUTLER to the championship game! Let’s get this done! He’s the next star coach.” – 1:42 PM
Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce wants to see Ronald Nored get the Butler job.
