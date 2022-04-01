Pelicans vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (33-43) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (45-45) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 32, Los Angeles Lakers 28 (Q2 10:54)
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
New Orleans bench has been a big generator of steals lately (Jose obviously, as well as Naji Marshall), but starters came up with five thefts in 1Q, including two from Jaxson Hayes – 11:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Pelicans 30, Lakers 25
LeBron James has 9 points — his jumper has been falling early. Anthony Davis has 2 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. The Lakers’ starters were -3 in eight minutes together. LA has 6 turnovers. C.J. McCollum lit them up with 14 points. – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers led 25-24 with 2:58 to play in the 1st Q, but failed to score for the rest of the period, missing their final 8 shots to sink to 10 for 21, after they’d started 10 for 13.
NOP managed six points, including a 3 with 3 seconds left, to lead 30-25. – 11:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up after one 👊
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/LGpeIIG4vQ – 11:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 30, Lakers 25
McCollum 14 pts (4-4 on 3s)
Ingram 4 pts & 3 assts
Hayes 4 pts
The Lakers started 10-13 from the field and missed their last eight shots to finish the quarter. They threw a pretty decent punch to start, but the Pels responded – 11:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers started hot but missed their last 8 shots of the first quarter and trail 30-25 after one.
CJ McCollum with 14 in the first. – 11:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte Graham hits a big 3-pointer with just a few seconds left in the first quarter. Pelicans lead the Lakers 30-25 after one. – 11:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 30-25 to Pelicans end of first. LeBron has 9 points, AD 2 – 11:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel said of Anthony Davis in pregame: “Sometimes it takes him some games to get his legs under him. And sometimes he hits the ground running. I think it’s been a little bit of a mixed bag.”
Davis looked a little deliberate in his first shift, not playing with pace. – 11:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are shooting the ball very well tonight, starting 10 of 13 and 3 of 3 from 3.
And yet, it’s only enough for a 1-point lead at 25-24 due to 5 TO’s, and McCollum hitting all 4 of the 3’s he’s attempted. – 11:03 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Tonight’s Nike LeBron 19 low for @LeBron James! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/yIIn9UTvqb – 11:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Avery Bradley minutes against C.J. McCollum have not gone well for the Lakers thus far. – 10:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum just wrecking the Lakers early. 💪 Up to 11 points on 4-6 shooting (3-3 from 3-point range) to give the Pelicans an early 17-14 lead. – 10:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum is trying to set the tone early for the Pels. He’s already got 11 points in the 1st. – 10:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. steal sets CJ up for another 3
📺: @BallySportsNO, @NBATV
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/VB4nSfGw4f – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s half court defense has been strong early, with all the length of LeBron-AD-Howard across the front line, but New Orleans has taken advantage of 4 Lakers turnovers to get 9 FGA’s already.
McCollum’s 3 off a LeBron TO tied the game at 10. – 10:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Referees missed an elbow into Jaxson Hayes midsection on a screen, but call a Flagrant 1 on Jax for a hard foul on LeBron James in the open floor.
Call me unsurprised. – 10:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ 3⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO, @NBATV
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/k7mGYXQyLm – 10:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron screened Jaxson Hayes on an AD drive to the hoop (no call), and on the next trip down for the Lakers, Hayes shoved LeBron, and earned a flagrant one foul for it. – 10:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes gives a hard foul on LeBron and AD runs up to have a few words with Jax.
This one already getting a little chippy. – 10:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers have had Westbrook guarding Ingram to open the game. We’ll see how long that lasts. – 10:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First shot of the game is a contested turnaround fade from @Anthony Davis, which he buried. Energy is high to start in the building, as expected with LeBron + AD’s return. – 10:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s 20-rebounds in a game club:
– Russell Westbrook
– Serge Ibaka
– Nick Collison
– Steven Adams
– Enes Kanter
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– Moses Brown
– Jaylen Hoard – 10:39 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The best teams in NBA history
4) 1987 Lakers
3) 1986 Celtics
2) 1996 Bulls
1) 2022 Grizzlies without Ja Morant – 10:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James, Anthony Davis both officially in for Lakers vs. Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/leb… – 10:19 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
I feel like Evina Westbrook stays w a big shot, big moments… #FinalFour – 10:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Welcome back, fellas 👑x〰
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/TZPdKqkexT – 10:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Let’s ride 🤙
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/BMDyFicAbm – 10:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
In his first 5 career matchups against the Lakers, Brandon Ingram (22.8 PPG, 3.0 AST, 4.0 TOV, 37.7 FG%) and the Pelicans (0-5) struggled.
Since that time, BI’s #’s are way up (27.0 PPG, 5.7 AST, 1.7 TOV, 57.1 FG%) and New Orleans hasn’t lost (3-0). 🔥 https://t.co/SYpc1XDg9u pic.twitter.com/8h29DSpMtj – 10:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will play tonight against the Pelicans, the Lakers announce. LAL gets James and Anthony Davis back with six games remaining in the regular season and a play-in berth on the line. – 10:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 10:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Lakers listing their starters as Westbrook, Bradley, James, Davis, Howard – 10:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James is starting for the Lakers tonight, deciding he was good to go after warming up on his ankle. – 10:02 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James will play tonight vs. New Orleans. He’ll be joined by Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook. – 10:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
AD and LeBron will play. – 10:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James starts tonight for the Lakers … apparently no longer out for the season. pic.twitter.com/21BlwTKipy – 10:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineups for the Lakers tonight… Crazy to see AD, LeBron and Westbrook all at the same time here: pic.twitter.com/E4nIin51G2 – 10:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. – 10:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Who’s got this heat on their feet tonight 🔥
#WBD | PrimeBlock.com – 9:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Download the Pelicans app so you can keep up with your favorite team — @treymurphy loves it and you will too 😄
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/5mwGByzZQj – 9:49 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A couple long range shots for the fans filtering in as LeBron finishes his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/WtRsiekLF8 – 9:46 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James, who is a game-time decision, is currently testing out his ankle. pic.twitter.com/EJhTLPeojG – 9:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James gets up a pregame shot and tries to loosen up that sprained left ankle of his by stomping on the ground afterwards. pic.twitter.com/uBtrEqxEK2 – 9:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron working pregame with Phil Handy. You can see he’s taking moments to flex that sprained left ankle. pic.twitter.com/LNWbip5rnf – 9:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Catching up with old friends ☺️ pic.twitter.com/hzcB1hCkaa – 9:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
About that time…
📍@cryptocomarena pic.twitter.com/8McWNbPt8x – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Coach Willie Green addresses the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Lakers
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija gets thrown to the ground by Dwight Powell and is slow to get up, but staying in the game
Ruled incidental contact, nothing flagrant – 8:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Dressed for success 💼
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/MlUPAHEFb0 – 8:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD has played only 37 games this season, first dealing with the knee sprain suffered in Minnesota in December, and then the foot sprain in the game before the All-Star break.
He’s steadily been ramping up activity for the past few weeks, and cleared all hurdles to return. – 8:52 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Classic line from @ca_rockets as the camera shows former Rocket Robert Horry in attendance. “He’s also a … broadcaster, a studio analyst for the Lakers as he and James Worthy break down all those Laker losses in studio.” – 8:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Vogel says Anthony Davis “is in” and LeBron “is a true game time decision.”
Carmelo Anthony is out. – 8:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Vogel on how Lakers will handle Anthony Davis and his workload in his first game since Feb. 16: “Be responsible. No firm number on minutes.” – 8:48 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Anthony Davis is officially playing tonight vs. New Orleans, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said. No minutes restriction other than to “be responsible,” Vogel added.
LeBron will be a “true game-time decision.” – 8:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms Carmelo Anthony is OUT with the non-COVID illness. – 8:47 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will make his return tonight, as anticipated. LeBron James’ status is still undetermined. “A true gametime decision,” Vogel said. – 8:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is in. It’ll be his first game since Feb. 16.
LeBron is a true game-time decision. – 8:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. #Pelicans. Vogel says status of LeBron James is “a true game-time decision.” – 8:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis is returning tonight and LeBron James is a game-time decision, per Frank Vogel. – 8:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Anthony Davis is AVAILABLE against the Pelicans. LeBron James remains a game-time decision, per Frank Vogel. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD is back! Anthony Davis will play tonight. LeBron, however, is a “true game-time decision,” according to Frank Vogel. – 8:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis returning tonight against New Orleans. LeBron James is a game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will play. LeBron James is a game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Frank Vogel say Anthony Davis will play and LeBron James is a true game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
No Carmelo Anthony for tonight’s game, according to Lakers PR. He’s dealing with a non-COVID related illness. – 8:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOFOH9n pic.twitter.com/C25jLulArw – 8:30 PM
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOFOH9n pic.twitter.com/C25jLulArw – 8:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Carmelo Anthony is out tonight (non-COVID related illness) for Pelicans game. – 8:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID related illness) is OUT for tonight’s game against New Orleans. – 8:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Carmelo Anthony is out tonight with a non-COVID illness and will not be with the team, per the Lakers – 8:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony is out tonight with a non-COVID related illness. ‘Melo won’t be in the arena tonight. – 8:11 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Greetings from @usabjnt camp outside New Orleans featuring the next generation of college and NBA stars including NJ guys @NaasCunningham and DJ Wagner pic.twitter.com/NMCUEUfeBR – 7:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Rolled into New Orleans in the early afternoon. Taking tonight and Sunday off from Kings coverage. Soaking in the Final Four vibes. Give @BrendenNunesNBA a follow for updates! – 6:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Let the good times roll 😀
Pels on #Social | @SmoothieKing
nba.com/pelicans/galle… – 5:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans and @GleagueSquadron organizations send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rodney Richardson, the owner of RARE Design, who sadly passed away this morning. pic.twitter.com/8iuLkt5kmc – 5:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check out yesterday’s Pelican’s Weekly with @NTGraff and GM @tralang_21 as they discuss Duke, the Final Four and the latest with the #Pelicans:
Listen: https://t.co/0lAQ3TPYW7 pic.twitter.com/2a0KSFyFCh – 5:19 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Here at the Sugar Mill 3x3U. Really cool spot here in New Orleans.
Watching the Big Sky/Big West vs. CAA/NEC.
This is when @Robbie Hummel really shines. In his element.
He’ll tell me he’s too tired to do the podcast in a few days. Guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/OpPLh5sWfs – 5:18 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: News Catch-Up; Discord Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/gSN3D3WPld – 5:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Into the home stretch.
⏰: 7:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 5:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis midrange growth:
18.2% — Rookie season
33.8% — 2015-16
33.5% —2016-17
33.7% — 2017-18
34.5% — 2018-19
38.8% — 2019-20
35.7% — 2020-21
41.8% — This season
He’s shooting better from midrange than Luka, Tatum, LaVine, Herro, Klay, Jimmy, KAT and AD this season. pic.twitter.com/NXcYud2iRk – 4:38 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Joined partner in crime and #Pelicans radio broadcaster @dsallerson today (at 16:45 of Hour 2) of radio show on @ESPNRadioNOLA, starting with my advice on how to stay awake and energized during Friday’s late-night basketball game: https://t.co/ONc5abgi8M pic.twitter.com/v8cjgpeOfQ – 4:31 PM
