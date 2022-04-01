Pistons vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (21-56) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (54-54) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022
Detroit Pistons 0, Oklahoma City Thunder 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylen Hoard will be making his first NBA start. Aaron Wiggins, Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci and Isaiah Roby round out the starting five.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting tonight:
⚡️ @Aaron Wiggins
⚡️ @Isaiah Roby
⚡️ #ThéoMaledon
⚡️ @Vit Krejci
⚡️ @JaylenHoard
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/MvKGNe3Sxk – 8:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Livers, Bey and Stewart
Pistons fans: pic.twitter.com/kmX7D6tWtb – 7:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Livers will get his first career start tonight, alongside Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes – 7:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First @NBA start for @isaiah__02 👀
#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/MnWuvlWeJc – 7:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
We’re proud to welcome back previous members of our squad to OKC this weekend!
#ThunderLegacy | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/V33JHZ8KWO – 7:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the Oklahoma City Thunder: pic.twitter.com/PWC2ZqZwAS – 7:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame: “No disrespect to Oklahoma City, Charlotte and Indiana. We’ve won three in a row. We have not played good basketball. – 7:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔥 It’s fresh fit Friday 🔥
@Frank Jackson
@Cade Cunningham
@isaiah__02
@SaddiqBey
@Isaiah Stewart
@SabenLee
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 7:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade Cunningham posted averages of 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in March, joining Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson as the only rookies in @NBAHistory to average 22/5/7 in a month (minimum of 10 games). #Pistons
(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/U3UKjfd9DC – 7:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Bagley: “We’re not going to risk it. We won’t risk his future for a couple of games.” Said the team will monitor the hip injury as the season comes to an end. – 6:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III has a mild strain in his hip. No update on when he’ll return, but he’s out tonight – 6:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On areas of improvement for Isaiah Livers, Dwane Casey said there isn’t much he’d like to see beyond putting the ball on the floor more. “I don’t see a lot, offensively, except relaxing and letting the game come to him, let the game slow down.” – 6:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylen Hoard is going to slot right into the rotation tonight. Easier for a guy like him, who has plenty of experience with the Thunder and Blue. – 6:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from Sixers-Pistons: James Harden’s struggles from the field, lack of bench scoring and more inquirer.com/sixers/best-an… via @phillyinquirer – 6:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The artistry of this #Pistons-OKC matchup might be worthy of The Louvre. – 6:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jaylen Hoard has been signed to a 10 day contract.
Thunder play the Blazers again in 4 days. Jaylen may hoard all the minutes that night. – 6:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd slipped in an update about Mavs’ potential plans next week: “There’s some guys that could rest, definitely, next week.”
Expect Luka Doncic to be a candidate to sit against Detroit (Wednesday) or Portland (Friday) next week, been though he’ll likely want to play. – 6:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Thunder say they have signed forward Jaylen Hoard to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s Hardship Allowance.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:02 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham continues to make history in his rookie season. #Pistons
(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/p54gUY9jEP – 6:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Signs Jaylen Hoard to 10-Day Contract
🔗 | https://t.co/PeKiX56CVJ pic.twitter.com/7DQFvDTiDH – 5:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Three of the eight players the Thunder has available tonight are French: Maledon, Sarr, Hoard – 5:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aleksej Pokusevski (flu-like symptoms) is out tonight.
In a corresponding move, Jaylen Hoard has been signed to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception. – 5:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
If you’ve ever celebrated a birthday at a #Pistons game, we wanna see!
Drop those pics in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D shout out: https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/VjZJtObmAt – 5:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hey #Pistons fans!!
🔥 ☠️ We’re back at it with #FanArtFriday and bringing you some FIRE artwork by Jay Holladay! 🔥 ☠️
Click the 🔗 in bio to submit your #PistonsArt to be featured on our social channels next time. 🎨
@Rick Mahorn | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/CFl8U2FEw1 – 4:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is hosting its first Thunder Legacy Weekend today through Sunday. Several former players will be at the game tonight.
Background (from a 2020 story) on the Thunder Legacy Network: oklahoman.com/story/sports/c… – 4:22 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Giannis has entered the MVP chat
🏀 Cade Cunningham has tuned the corner
🏀 March’s abundance of 50-point games
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/4oY2OR… – 4:01 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Friday Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Giannis, Nets takeaways, Cade, Sixers issues, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/4oY2OR… – 3:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Russell Westbrook’s 16-17 OKC Thunder team won 47 games and were the 6 seed.
The Nuggets have an opportunity to win their 47th game tonight with 4 games left to go. They might finish as the 6 seed, but they could rise as high as 4th in the next few days. – 3:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s the #Pistons in Oklahoma City tonight.
8:00PM | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/qrLf8t4KJx – 3:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
There will be a host of young talent, contributing at a high-level tonight as the Thunder take on the Pistons during the final City Night of the season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/SQptzLNo7D pic.twitter.com/93t8iWzJF8 – 3:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes all seem to be playing tonight vs the Thunder.
OKC and OSU fans will be rooting for Cade to boost his ROTY resume tonight. – 2:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
say it ain’t so @Josh Giddey 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/SnuLPFNvdY – 2:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III (left hip strain), Cory Joseph (left lumbar spine strain) and Kelly Olynyk (rest) are all out tonight against OKC. Cade Cunningham, who dealt with some tailbone soreness last night, isn’t listed on the injury report. – 2:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley, Cory Joseph and Kelly Olynyk are OUT tonight against the Thunder. – 2:36 PM
