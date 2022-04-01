Pistons vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

April 1, 2022- by

By |

The Detroit Pistons (21-56) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) at Paycom Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $6,239,159 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $3,720,568 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 950 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

