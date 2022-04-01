Raptors vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (44-32) play against the Orlando Magic (57-57) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022
Toronto Raptors 59, Orlando Magic 46 (Half)
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Late in the first half ….
Orlando pumping some Can-con…
The Hip’s “100th Meridian” blasting through the speakers – 8:08 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Toronto 58, Orlando 46 pic.twitter.com/Rk8ZyBSQNe – 8:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Raptors 59, Magic 46
Trent: 15 points
Barnes: 15 points, 7 rebounds
Brazdeikis: 11 points
Bamba: 9 points – 8:04 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I think the Raptors lead the league in guys who I think take *non-ideal* shots. – 8:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors starters kick holy amounts of Magician butt, the bench does not hold serve, and it’s a 59-46 lead at the half. – 8:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are generating extra possessions, as they’re known to do. 8 offensive rebounds. 26 points off 14 Orlando turnovers. They’ve attempted 7 more shots than the Magic and lead by 12 after a good professional half of work. – 8:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Raptors 59, Magic 46.
Orlando had 14 (!!) first-half turnovers leading to 26 Toronto points.
Raptors entered Friday with the league’s best defensive turnover rate.
Ignas Brazdeikis: 11 points (4 of 4). – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 12 at half; they’ve forced 14 turnovers and turned them into 26 points – 8:04 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Raptors 59, Magic 46
Ignas Brazdeikis – 11 pts
Mo Bamba – 9 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Devin Cannady – 6 pts
Markelle Fultz – 4 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts – 8:04 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the tower of terror strikes again
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/dnLzlVCTCX – 7:53 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
mid-range markelle 🤧
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/TN52XVtjyS – 7:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The giant Raptors. OG Anunoby (6-7), Thad Young (6-8), Pascal Siakam (6-9), Precious Achiuwa (6-8), Khem Birch (6-9). – 7:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors go with huge lineup to very so-so results
Magic pull into a second quarter tie – 7:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is dressed like he’s going to prom after tonight’s game. – 7:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again: former players of the Magic should be called former Magicians. – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner leaves Magic-Raptors with ankle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Toronto 29, Orlando 23 pic.twitter.com/0uIUb2Hapf – 7:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 29-23 after a quarter, Trent, Anunoby with 8, defence has been long, active and very good – 7:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Raptors 29, Magic 23
Anunoby: 8 points
Siakam: 6 points, 3 rebounds
Bamba: 9 points
Brazdeikis: 9 points – 7:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 29-23, as the Raptors are looking very Raptorsy. OG and Trent have 8 apiece. – 7:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
wow chris boucher throwing it down like he was back on the pod with will lou – 7:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Magic say the left ankle sprain Franz Wagner suffered in first minute will keep him out the rest of tonight – 7:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner suffered a sprained left ankle and will not return, the Magic announced. – 7:29 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner (sprained left ankle) won’t return to tonight’s game vs. Toronto, per the Magic. – 7:29 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Ignas Brazdeikis (9 points, 3 of 3 on 3-pointers) and Mo Bamba (9 points) leading the Magic, who trail the Raptors 24-23 late in the 1Q. – 7:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 2 at first timeout, they’re exploiting whatever size matchup they’ve got – 7:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The play in which Franz Wagner injured his ankle:
(🎥: @BallySportsFL)
pic.twitter.com/itFLc82fox – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
on a string
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 | @Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/zCjTXkST5U – 7:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors defence is turned up; three turnovers in four Orlando possessions – 7:15 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,207 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Ignas Brazdeikis in for Franz Wagner 20 seconds into Magic-Raptors.
Franz was limping off the court after trying to pull the chair on a Scottie Barnes postup. – 7:12 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner heads to the @Orlando Magic bench after 20 seconds of action. He appeared to be grabbing his ankle after receiving a blocking call on Scottie Barnes. – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
20 seconds into Raptors-Magic, Franz Wagner came up limping and checked out of the game. – 7:11 PM
Beto Duran @DuranSports
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
April 1 vs Toronto
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/AySwLRTqIK – 6:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Just to keep everyone honest, the Raptors are starting VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam tonight in Orlando – 6:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Usual starters for the Raptors in Orlando tonight: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam. – 6:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors starters vs. Magic: Barnes, OG, FVV, Trent Jr. and Siakam. – 6:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
it’s all about the angles
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/a2xpTqdLaK – 6:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Thanks to @ReeshmaSud for expertly putting together another Words By Grange, this one on Scottie Barnes and the difference between good and great: sportsnet.ca/nba/video/barn… – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Lowry braced for Sunday return to Toronto, ‘It’s going to be emotional’; Spoelstra lauds Hardaway’s Hall selection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat seeking ‘positive thoughts, negative tests’ as COVID impact looms, including the Toronto factor. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:24 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Great prizes from @McDonaldsCanada are up for grabs in Game Time.
Play while you countdown to tip-off for the chance to WIN!
📲: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/ANgJsi51UB – 4:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Lowry braced for Sunday return to Toronto, ‘It’s going to be emotional’; Spoelstra lauds Hardaway’s Hall selection sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
just a reminder that @Pascal Siakam puttin’ up All-NBA numbers #ALLNBA pic.twitter.com/yhj8QBZbhD – 4:25 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Play @smuckers Spot the Jiference for a chance to WIN an exclusive prize pack!
➡️ https://t.co/dZy2lS8EY3 pic.twitter.com/1FFnuuVKfX – 3:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Yuta Watanabe makes an appearance on the NBA injury list. Raptors have him questionable with left quad soreness for tonight vs. the Magic.
Flynn still out, usual suspects with the 905 ahead of season-finale Saturday afternoon in Mississauga, if you’re looking for something to do – 3:44 PM
Yuta Watanabe makes an appearance on the NBA injury list. Raptors have him questionable with left quad soreness for tonight vs. the Magic.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is excited to return to Toronto, but he’s not looking forward to going up against Nick Nurse: “Nick’s not going to let me do shit. Let’s be real. Nick’s not going to let me have a game, at all.” – 3:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz magic number to clinch a playoff spot sits at two, and they could have that wrapped as soon as tomorrow night against the @Golden State Warriors.
#TakeNote
kslsports.com/?p=483310 – 3:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡
what would y’all change about the list? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jSCoGtaQPl – 3:16 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
So She Didn’t Have To – E04
In our final episode, we meet Zahra Bruce. Seeing women like Zahra working with a professional sports team helps paves the way and shows students like Aleesha why representation and equity in health care matters.
#BreakTheBias pic.twitter.com/4lKr8kUGLb – 3:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“He really showed up two hours late to the plane because he was mad at something the day before.”
@DeMar DeRozan, @Rudy Gay, @Fred VanVleet, @TerrenceRoss and other former Raptors teammates share their best Kyle Lowry stories ahead of his return to Toronto: https://t.co/1FnjAHQFuv pic.twitter.com/yOOmtvWbWV – 2:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on Toronto bond, “It’s a place I called home. We created a lifelong bond.” – 2:18 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Just thought we’d leave this highlight reel of the ROTY here 👀
@ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/rSIUQjOZFs – 2:12 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
We love to have fun here, so we want to know:
What is the best April Fools prank you ever pulled off?
Comment below and use the hashtag #LIFESGOODMOMENT and you could WIN tickets to our final game of the regular season!
➡️ https://t.co/GwjQJiPLcm pic.twitter.com/gYEaVn7301 – 2:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals per @betonline_ag:
PHX- 3/1
MIL- 6/1
BKN- 25/4
GSW- 7/1
BOS- 15/2
MIA- 11/1
PHI- 11/1
MEM- 16/1
UTA- 22/1
DAL- 33/1
DEN- 33/1
LAC- 45/1
CHI- 50/1
LAL- 55/1
TOR- 80/1
ATL- 100/1
MIN- 100/1
CLE- 150/1
NOP- 250/1
CHA- 400/1
SAS- 500/1
All others OTB – 2:06 PM
