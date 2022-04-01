Raptors vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

April 1, 2022

By |

The Toronto Raptors (44-32) play against the Orlando Magic (20-57) at Amway Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $3,062,035 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $6,330,053 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: SN
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Plowright
@British_Buzz
The Cavaliers are now only 2 games ahead of Charlotte, their remaining schedule is:
@ NY
vs 76ers
@ Magic
@ Nets
@ Bucks
If they were to go 1-4 in that stretch, Charlotte would have to go 4-1 in their remaining 5 games to overtake them as Cleveland have the H2H tiebreaker – 4:23 AM
Keith Pompey
@PompeyOnSixers
Uh oh, Canada: Vax issues could hinder Sixers in a playoff series vs. Toronto | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA3:13 AM

, ,

