Raptors vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors (44-32) play against the Orlando Magic (20-57) at Amway Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $3,062,035 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $6,330,053 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Florida

Away TV: SN

Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

James Plowright

@British_Buzz

The Cavaliers are now only 2 games ahead of Charlotte, their remaining schedule is:

@ NY

vs 76ers

@ Magic

@ Nets

@ Bucks

