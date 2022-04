Russell Westbrook on why he hasn't sat out difficult Lakers season: Because it's bigger than me

In an exclusive interview with the nine-time All-Star after the Lakers fell to the Utah Jazz 122-109 Thursday night, he shared why he was against taking time off. “Because it’s bigger than me, man,” Russell Westbrook told Yahoo Sports. “I’m super blessed to have a platform to be able to help show and help other people. So I’m very prideful in showing people on the outside that regardless of the situation, the circumstances that I may be going through, there are ways to be able to get through it. I strongly believe that if I’m healthy, then I’ll be able to play and go out and compete.”Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports