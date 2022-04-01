Russell Westbrook on why he hasn't sat out difficult Lakers season: Because it's bigger than me

In an exclusive interview with the nine-time All-Star after the Lakers fell to the Utah Jazz 122-109 Thursday night, he shared why he was against taking time off. “Because it’s bigger than me, man,” Russell Westbrook told Yahoo Sports. “I’m super blessed to have a platform to be able to help show and help other people. So I’m very prideful in showing people on the outside that regardless of the situation, the circumstances that I may be going through, there are ways to be able to get through it. I strongly believe that if I’m healthy, then I’ll be able to play and go out and compete.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Exclusive @YahooSports interview with Lakers star Russell Westbrook. He chose not to sit out games in midst of ridicule because he wanted to send a message that no matter what you’re going, you can get through: “You can make it out of this.” sports.yahoo.com/russell-westbr… – 1:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A couple of Russell Westbrook’s fingers on his shooting hand appear to be taped up. Not sure what happened there. pic.twitter.com/SgvVx7hxLD – 1:17 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Jazz 99, Lakers 85
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tough call for LAL, as the ball appeared to be out of the cylinder when Howard tipped out a rebound, but he was called for basket interference.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are battling well despite efficient shooting from Utah, now trailing by just 2 at 39-37 after a turnover and 2 Reaves FT’s.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz will be back to starting Gobert, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Mitchell, Conley.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
L.A.’s 37th starting lineup, for tonight’s game at Utah:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Poll for Lakers Twitter: would you feel better or worse about the team’s future if Dennis Schroder had accepted his four-year, $84 million extension offer?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Utah has lost 5 straight, but Snyder said they’re 30-11 when they have their full rotation, which should be available tonight (aside from backup C Hassan Whiteside).
“My family is my foundation,” Westbrook told Yahoo Sports. “My faith is my No. 1 foundation, and I lean on that. And anything outside of that can never waver me because I got so much confidence in those two things that regardless of whatever may come my way, I know I’m able to achieve and show people that regardless of the situation, you can make it out of this. That was really important to me.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 1, 2022
“Just being in better position on the floor and just turning the page on whatever happened,” Westbrook told Yahoo Sports as to why he’s playing better. “It’s about finding a way to be effective. It’s still a little bit difficult at times, but I’m just trying to play the best way I know how to play regardless of the situation. Just trying to continue competing.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 1, 2022
“Russell Westbrook’s career and legacy is undeniable,” Lillard said. “That’s just the bottom line. The player, the career he’s had, what he’s accomplished, the things that he’s done — nobody else has been able to do it. With all these triple-doubles, I don’t care if you stat chasing or whatever people wanna say. If I try to go every game and get a triple-double for a whole season, I can’t do it. And there’s a lot of other people that can’t do it either. That’s hard in itself to actually do it, whether you’re trying to do it or not.” -via Lakers Daily / March 29, 2022
