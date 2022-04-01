Stephen Curry expected to return for start of playoffs

Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week — and a regular season return for a single game hasn’t been ruled out — but expectation remains he’s course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @Kendra Andrews and me.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story with @Adrian Wojnarowski on the optimism that Steph Curry will be able to return by the start of the playoffs: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:46 PM
ESPN story with @Adrian Wojnarowski on the optimism that Steph Curry will be able to return by the start of the playoffs: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors: Stephen Curry to miss rest of regular season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/war… – 4:06 PM
Warriors: Stephen Curry to miss rest of regular season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/war… – 4:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nets injury report for tomorrow.
Brown and Curry listed as questionable. Simmons remains out. pic.twitter.com/DSTbuHZ4Vt – 4:05 PM
Nets injury report for tomorrow.
Brown and Curry listed as questionable. Simmons remains out. pic.twitter.com/DSTbuHZ4Vt – 4:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Elite conditioning is vital to Steph Curry’s game. It’s something he says he can build/maintain without games. From March 20th.
“The last quarter of whatever the rehab process is, you almost have intensities that are way harder than what you do in the 30-some odd minutes I play.” pic.twitter.com/Fhxe9Q9kat – 4:04 PM
Elite conditioning is vital to Steph Curry’s game. It’s something he says he can build/maintain without games. From March 20th.
“The last quarter of whatever the rehab process is, you almost have intensities that are way harder than what you do in the 30-some odd minutes I play.” pic.twitter.com/Fhxe9Q9kat – 4:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bruce Brown (non-COVID illness) and Seth Curry (left ankle) are questionable tomorrow for the #Nets at the #Hawks. #NBA – 4:01 PM
Bruce Brown (non-COVID illness) and Seth Curry (left ankle) are questionable tomorrow for the #Nets at the #Hawks. #NBA – 4:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Shortly after the Warriors shared the latest on Steph Curry’s progress with his injury, Curry with the Warriors at practice while sitting on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/S6mpykFAKh – 3:55 PM
Shortly after the Warriors shared the latest on Steph Curry’s progress with his injury, Curry with the Warriors at practice while sitting on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/S6mpykFAKh – 3:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr notes how Steph Curry has had a positive presence behind-the-scenes with his teammates during his injury pic.twitter.com/9HMd865CVs – 3:48 PM
Steve Kerr notes how Steph Curry has had a positive presence behind-the-scenes with his teammates during his injury pic.twitter.com/9HMd865CVs – 3:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors’ Curry recovery “progressing well”, player to be re-evaluated on April 11
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-cu… – 3:43 PM
Warriors’ Curry recovery “progressing well”, player to be re-evaluated on April 11
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-cu… – 3:43 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry missing the rest of the regular season:
“We’ve kind of knew that was going to be the case. We were hoping maybe he could play one game, two games at the end of the regular season, but that was kind of a long shot.” – 3:40 PM
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry missing the rest of the regular season:
“We’ve kind of knew that was going to be the case. We were hoping maybe he could play one game, two games at the end of the regular season, but that was kind of a long shot.” – 3:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr not surprised about Steph Curry injury news. Not concerned about his ramp up for the playoffs pic.twitter.com/mb1AeAh9AL – 3:39 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr not surprised about Steph Curry injury news. Not concerned about his ramp up for the playoffs pic.twitter.com/mb1AeAh9AL – 3:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “We were hoping maybe he’d play one or two games at the end of the regular season. But that was always a longshot. His rehab is going fine…I’m not too worried about him. All it takes is one shot and he’s back in rhythm.” – 3:38 PM
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “We were hoping maybe he’d play one or two games at the end of the regular season. But that was always a longshot. His rehab is going fine…I’m not too worried about him. All it takes is one shot and he’s back in rhythm.” – 3:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss remainder of regular season with sprained ligament in foot
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 3:36 PM
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss remainder of regular season with sprained ligament in foot
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 3:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Wouldn’t categorize the Steph Curry update as good or particularly bad news for Warriors. They initially thought there was outside chance he’d return for game or two. He won’t. Still on track for playoffs. Extra 24 mins vs Spurs on April 9 wouldn’t have changed continuity issues. – 3:36 PM
Wouldn’t categorize the Steph Curry update as good or particularly bad news for Warriors. They initially thought there was outside chance he’d return for game or two. He won’t. Still on track for playoffs. Extra 24 mins vs Spurs on April 9 wouldn’t have changed continuity issues. – 3:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Here’s the latest Steph Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/Qebo7BMmPk – 3:36 PM
Here’s the latest Steph Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/Qebo7BMmPk – 3:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Positive Steph Curry news, per Warriors pic.twitter.com/5mYlxRGu3U – 3:32 PM
Positive Steph Curry news, per Warriors pic.twitter.com/5mYlxRGu3U – 3:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Warriors announce Steph Curry’s recovery process from sprained ligament in his left foot is going well. Next update on his status will be given on April 11. Reg. season ends on April 10th, so his regular season is done. – 3:29 PM
Warriors announce Steph Curry’s recovery process from sprained ligament in his left foot is going well. Next update on his status will be given on April 11. Reg. season ends on April 10th, so his regular season is done. – 3:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors say Stephen Curry is progressing well in recovery of sprained ligament in left foot and will miss remaining five games of regular season as he will be re-evaluated on April 11. – 3:27 PM
Warriors say Stephen Curry is progressing well in recovery of sprained ligament in left foot and will miss remaining five games of regular season as he will be re-evaluated on April 11. – 3:27 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph Curry remains out and will be re-evaluated on April 11th. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/FbxVAAux6E – 3:27 PM
Steph Curry remains out and will be re-evaluated on April 11th. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/FbxVAAux6E – 3:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
League sources can confirm the Mercury News’ report that Stephen Curry’s injured left foot will be re-evaluated again after the regular season concludes. – 3:25 PM
League sources can confirm the Mercury News’ report that Stephen Curry’s injured left foot will be re-evaluated again after the regular season concludes. – 3:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Golden State’s Steph Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week — and a regular season return for a single game hasn’t been ruled out — but expectation remains he’s course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @Kendra Andrews and me. – 3:22 PM
Golden State’s Steph Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week — and a regular season return for a single game hasn’t been ruled out — but expectation remains he’s course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @Kendra Andrews and me. – 3:22 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The video pod for Episode 4 of the In Street Clothes podcast is now up. @BrianSuttererMD and I discuss
Robert Williams, LeBron James, Steph Curry, MLB news & more! youtu.be/gxwDHf7MV9s via @YouTube – 11:39 AM
The video pod for Episode 4 of the In Street Clothes podcast is now up. @BrianSuttererMD and I discuss
Robert Williams, LeBron James, Steph Curry, MLB news & more! youtu.be/gxwDHf7MV9s via @YouTube – 11:39 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Giannis has started possessions on Drummond, KD, and Seth Curry — just in the last four minutes. – 10:08 PM
Giannis has started possessions on Drummond, KD, and Seth Curry — just in the last four minutes. – 10:08 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the nets surrounded kd with kyrie, curry, mills and dragic, and that’s the shot they got? – 9:59 PM
the nets surrounded kd with kyrie, curry, mills and dragic, and that’s the shot they got? – 9:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Also, the Nets don’t have anyone better than Seth Curry to put out there for a defense-only possession? – 9:56 PM
Also, the Nets don’t have anyone better than Seth Curry to put out there for a defense-only possession? – 9:56 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
A special day for The Town 💯 @ayeshacurry & I are proud to join @CarMax at Franklin Elementary School to refresh the playground we built together last year. If that wasn’t enough… the first @eatlearnplay Little Town Library is here 🙌🏽 Over 50K more books are coming to the Bay! pic.twitter.com/l71VHmXIlo – 9:37 PM
A special day for The Town 💯 @ayeshacurry & I are proud to join @CarMax at Franklin Elementary School to refresh the playground we built together last year. If that wasn’t enough… the first @eatlearnplay Little Town Library is here 🙌🏽 Over 50K more books are coming to the Bay! pic.twitter.com/l71VHmXIlo – 9:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry drains a 3 to put the Nets up 10-4 with 7:09 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn brought its defense tonight. Andre Drummond just had a deflection and the Nets have guarded. – 7:40 PM
Seth Curry drains a 3 to put the Nets up 10-4 with 7:09 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn brought its defense tonight. Andre Drummond just had a deflection and the Nets have guarded. – 7:40 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Tonights Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:13 PM
Tonights Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This is the seventh start for this five-man lineup (4-2 record entering tonight’s game). – 7:05 PM
Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This is the seventh start for this five-man lineup (4-2 record entering tonight’s game). – 7:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Bucks:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:02 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Bucks:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:02 PM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “We were hoping that maybe he could play one or two games at the end of the regular season, but that was kind of a long shot. This is how it’s turned out… I’m not too worried about him.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 1, 2022
CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry’s rehab is going fine. He’s not worried about him finding rhythm entering the playoffs, and playing in the last two regular season games wouldn’t make much of a difference. ” All it takes is one shot and he’s back in rhythm,” he said. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / April 1, 2022
Mark Medina: Warriors say they will reevaluate Stephen Curry on April 11, which essentially rules him out for the regular season. The Warriors’ last game is on April 10 in New Orleans. Warriors add Curry will “gradually begin individual on-court activities next week.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.