Suns vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (62-14) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-23) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022
Phoenix Suns 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LETS GET IT 🗣
@beatsbydre | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/6fV0yxkmSJ – 8:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Apparently the NBA thought 2 games without a technical foul was too many for Jae’Sean Tate, so here comes Tyler Ford and his itchy trigger finger to save the day – 8:01 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
With the Grizzlies lineup tonight, the fact the books have Ziaire Williams point total at 10.5 seems like a gift – 8:00 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Starters tonight for @Memphis Grizzlies: Melton, Williams, Brooks, Anderson, & Adams
Suns starters: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, & Ayton – 7:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters for each team
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton
Grizzlies: Melton, Brooks, Williams, Anderson, Tillman
[takes a shot]
HERE WE GO – 7:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE OUT VS @Phoenix Suns
🔥 @De’Anthony Melton
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
⏮️ @KyleAnderson5
❌ @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/tODzWbtZqC – 7:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What is up, everybody? It’s @PAKA_FLOCKA ! The inactive list is not an April Fools Joke… Adams, Jackson, Jones, Bane, and Morant won’t be playing tonight – 7:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Good evening from Memphis where the Grizzlies have had an epidemic of “we’re-clinched-soreness. Your officials for the Grizz vs. Suns: Zach Zarba, Tom Washington and Natalie Sago. Somewhere in the upper Midwest, @badunclep is celebrating this trio. – 7:47 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Stanford alum and Phoenix Mercury guard, Kiana Williams surprised the Stanford team just now here in Minneapolis as they get ready to head to the stadium for the National Semi-Final game against UConn.
Williams won a national championship with Stanford last year. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/vzjODQdLjl – 7:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
all the homies love good jit @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/P8HcNSAGRn – 7:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The @PHNX_Suns pregame show for Suns-Grizzlies starts in 1 minute! Join us here:
https://t.co/nTxqDtaPnI pic.twitter.com/dmzVRIZv59 – 7:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a lil sum to vibe to on the way to tonight’s game
🎵: https://t.co/nnpUNfm9if | @beatsbydre pic.twitter.com/Wnh1uO211z – 7:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not including Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky, tonight will be the first time the Suns have had their full rotation available with Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday – 7:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
yep. we here.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/aaQ3qW6wWp – 6:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Crazy Memphis stat over the Grizzlies 6-game winning streak without Ja — De’Anthony Melton is averaging 19.8 points over just 22.6 minutes per game. That’s 31.6 PPG on per 36! – 6:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Cam Johnson and JaVale McGee will play tonight – 6:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is ramping up a little bit and feeing good. Next Thursday is the day he’s expected to be reevaluated. – 6:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Terrible, horrible, sad news that CP icon Neil Stevens has died. A funny, loving, interesting, intriguing character. The world is worse off with the passing of a great guy and a beloved colleague.
I’ll eventually run a loop of Dylan and have a few in his memory.
RIP, Loose – 5:55 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Ja Morant and the NBA MVP Race — does he deserve to be on the ballot? shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Yves Pons has been transferred from the @MemphisHustle to the @Memphis Grizzlies. – 5:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
A glimpse at some of the action coming to @FootprintCNTR this month!
🎟️: https://t.co/1eoyAyGby0
@Ticketmaster | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/f3e3VEblzF – 5:07 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
LSU coach Matt McMahon will bring on Ole Miss assistant Ronnie Hamilton to complete his staff, source told @Stadium.
Cody Toppert from Memphis, bringing Casey Long from Murray State and Hamilton. – 4:38 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
devin booker since rejoining the suns rotation (11 games):
🔘 30.1 pts
🔘 58.2% on 2s
—54.7% from mid-range
—76.9% <4ft
—61.1% on drives
🔘 41.3% on 3s
—43.8% on atb 3s
—38.8% on pull-up 3s
🔘 6.1 ast
—19.6 ast-to-pass %
—^^best in nba^^ among 305 players with >=100 mp pic.twitter.com/TosyGJMNu2 – 3:55 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI: Jaren Jackson Jr. has a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:13 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Once more, for @SInow: The Eighth Wonder of the World: How the Grizzlies have gone 19-2 without their best player this season si.com/nba/2022/04/01… – 2:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals per @betonline_ag:
PHX- 3/1
MIL- 6/1
BKN- 25/4
GSW- 7/1
BOS- 15/2
MIA- 11/1
PHI- 11/1
MEM- 16/1
UTA- 22/1
DAL- 33/1
DEN- 33/1
LAC- 45/1
CHI- 50/1
LAL- 55/1
TOR- 80/1
ATL- 100/1
MIN- 100/1
CLE- 150/1
NOP- 250/1
CHA- 400/1
SAS- 500/1
All others OTB – 2:06 PM
