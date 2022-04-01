Tim MacMahon: The idea that Donovan Mitchell is going to spend his entire career in Utah is absolutely ridiculous

Tim McMahon appeared on “The Lowe Post” podcast and discussed the struggling Jazz before dismissing the idea (at the 1:15:50 mark) that Mitchell will stay with the team. “The idea that Donovan Mitchell is going to spend his entire his career in Utah is absolutely ridiculous,” McMahon said. “That’s one of the things that’s staring them in the face this summer. That’s also one of the things that has been looming over this franchise all season long.”
Source: Apple Podcasts
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz’s recent road featured five losses and lots of passive-aggressive comments. Thursday, Donovan Mitchell called all the finger-pointing “childish,” and Rudy Gobert kinda-sorts expressed some regret for calling teammates out publicly. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:06 PM
The Utah Jazz’s recent road featured five losses and lots of passive-aggressive comments. Thursday, Donovan Mitchell called all the finger-pointing “childish,” and Rudy Gobert kinda-sorts expressed some regret for calling teammates out publicly. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, on the Utah Jazz avoiding finger-pointing: “That’s childish, in my opinion. If we do that, then we’ve got some big problems. We have a group of guys who are seasoned. … So a five-game losing streak — if that’s what breaks us, we’re not who we think we are.” – 1:30 AM
Donovan Mitchell, on the Utah Jazz avoiding finger-pointing: “That’s childish, in my opinion. If we do that, then we’ve got some big problems. We have a group of guys who are seasoned. … So a five-game losing streak — if that’s what breaks us, we’re not who we think we are.” – 1:30 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell on Juancho Hernangomez.
“For a guy that just got here, not really knowing our offense, he’s starting to figure things out and he’s a hooper. He’s been a big plus for us.”
pic.twitter.com/DzVkzvwT0p – 12:53 AM
Donovan Mitchell on Juancho Hernangomez.
“For a guy that just got here, not really knowing our offense, he’s starting to figure things out and he’s a hooper. He’s been a big plus for us.”
pic.twitter.com/DzVkzvwT0p – 12:53 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Really good to hear Donovan Mitchell say that if the Jazz start pointing fingers “then we’ve got bigger problems” and that the most important thing is to stay together. Also said that if a 5-game skid breaks them then they were already doomed. The response is key. I agree – 12:47 AM
Really good to hear Donovan Mitchell say that if the Jazz start pointing fingers “then we’ve got bigger problems” and that the most important thing is to stay together. Also said that if a 5-game skid breaks them then they were already doomed. The response is key. I agree – 12:47 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell: it was big to get a win, but for us it’s just one game. We have to do it again and again – 12:42 AM
Donovan Mitchell: it was big to get a win, but for us it’s just one game. We have to do it again and again – 12:42 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell again goes down awkwardly on his ankle, again gets up limping. – 10:07 PM
Donovan Mitchell again goes down awkwardly on his ankle, again gets up limping. – 10:07 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Donovan Mitchell at a loss for words after falling to Clippers: “I don’t know. It’s the same s***. It’s the same thing. It’s literally the same thing.”
Utah is now two games behind No. 4 in the Western Conference. Home-court advantage in the playoffs unlikely. pic.twitter.com/tb0wtHAjzz – 10:14 AM
Donovan Mitchell at a loss for words after falling to Clippers: “I don’t know. It’s the same s***. It’s the same thing. It’s literally the same thing.”
Utah is now two games behind No. 4 in the Western Conference. Home-court advantage in the playoffs unlikely. pic.twitter.com/tb0wtHAjzz – 10:14 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
“I don’t know, Sarah….I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s the same sh*t. I don’t know. It’s the same thing, it’s literally the same thing.” — Donovan Mitchell on the game tonight and if it’s hard not to think about the Game 6 loss to the Clippers. – 1:23 AM
“I don’t know, Sarah….I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s the same sh*t. I don’t know. It’s the same thing, it’s literally the same thing.” — Donovan Mitchell on the game tonight and if it’s hard not to think about the Game 6 loss to the Clippers. – 1:23 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell: “The timeout, I didn’t know. That’s on me. As a leader, I’ve got to know. I was looking at the wrong fucking team [on the scoreboard].” – 12:59 AM
Donovan Mitchell: “The timeout, I didn’t know. That’s on me. As a leader, I’ve got to know. I was looking at the wrong fucking team [on the scoreboard].” – 12:59 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell on the Jazz blowing another double-digit lead.
“I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know.
It’s the same ****. Yeah it feels the same way, it’s literally the same thing.”
#TakeNote | @KSLSports – 12:58 AM
Donovan Mitchell on the Jazz blowing another double-digit lead.
“I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know.
It’s the same ****. Yeah it feels the same way, it’s literally the same thing.”
#TakeNote | @KSLSports – 12:58 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell: “I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s the same shit. I don’t know.” – 12:58 AM
Donovan Mitchell: “I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s the same shit. I don’t know.” – 12:58 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell: “I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s the same shit.” – 12:58 AM
Donovan Mitchell: “I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s the same shit.” – 12:58 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell: I don’t know what to say….this is the same shit….this is literally the same thing as last year… – 12:58 AM
Donovan Mitchell: I don’t know what to say….this is the same shit….this is literally the same thing as last year… – 12:58 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I don’t have benefit of watching the broadcast while at the game, don’t know what they reported as it happened. But told Snyder informed his team they didn’t have any timeouts left, but Donovan Mitchell, in the moment, called for time – 12:56 AM
I don’t have benefit of watching the broadcast while at the game, don’t know what they reported as it happened. But told Snyder informed his team they didn’t have any timeouts left, but Donovan Mitchell, in the moment, called for time – 12:56 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Lakers fans are already preparing their THT for Donovan Mitchell trade proposals – 12:36 AM
Lakers fans are already preparing their THT for Donovan Mitchell trade proposals – 12:36 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Jazz meltdown complete with Donovan Mitchell calling a timeout Utah didn’t have. Memorable loss. Rock bottom or sign of things to come? Definitely not healthy, need Bojan back – 12:34 AM
Jazz meltdown complete with Donovan Mitchell calling a timeout Utah didn’t have. Memorable loss. Rock bottom or sign of things to come? Definitely not healthy, need Bojan back – 12:34 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damn
You’re not the first to do this, Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/lgcCNaei2h – 12:32 AM
Damn
You’re not the first to do this, Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/lgcCNaei2h – 12:32 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Donovan Mitchell screaming at the official for a timeout they didnt have and had no clue ref was trying to do him a favor by ignoring him. that was great. – 12:32 AM
Donovan Mitchell screaming at the official for a timeout they didnt have and had no clue ref was trying to do him a favor by ignoring him. that was great. – 12:32 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell just called a timeout the Jazz don’t have and that will be a technical foul. – 12:31 AM
Donovan Mitchell just called a timeout the Jazz don’t have and that will be a technical foul. – 12:31 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell called timeout. The video board showed that they don’t have any remaining. Referees discussing it now. – 12:30 AM
Donovan Mitchell called timeout. The video board showed that they don’t have any remaining. Referees discussing it now. – 12:30 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Donovan Mitchell has made 9 of his 11 shots inside the paint. Clinical with his drives tonight. – 12:10 AM
Donovan Mitchell has made 9 of his 11 shots inside the paint. Clinical with his drives tonight. – 12:10 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Donovan Mitchell might have to be sent to some Olympic trials after he damn near cleared Terance Mann on an offensive rebound attempt.
Jazz still lead Clippers 86-68 with 2:25 left in third quarter. – 11:47 PM
Donovan Mitchell might have to be sent to some Olympic trials after he damn near cleared Terance Mann on an offensive rebound attempt.
Jazz still lead Clippers 86-68 with 2:25 left in third quarter. – 11:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell went from not being able to move to dominating this game – 11:45 PM
Donovan Mitchell went from not being able to move to dominating this game – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Donovan Mitchell has made 17 out of 20 2-point field goals in his 2 games against the Clippers this season (with 15 minutes left in this one) – 11:44 PM
Donovan Mitchell has made 17 out of 20 2-point field goals in his 2 games against the Clippers this season (with 15 minutes left in this one) – 11:44 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell has 22 points on 8-14 shooting.
Probably okay to just trust that if he wants to be on floor and trusts his ankle we should probably be fine with that. – 11:38 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 22 points on 8-14 shooting.
Probably okay to just trust that if he wants to be on floor and trusts his ankle we should probably be fine with that. – 11:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz start the second half on a 6-0 run and take a 67-48 lead. Donovan Mitchell finishes twice at the rim, which is a good sign he’s starting to feel more physically comfortable. Once again Juancho is making an impact – 11:23 PM
The Jazz start the second half on a 6-0 run and take a 67-48 lead. Donovan Mitchell finishes twice at the rim, which is a good sign he’s starting to feel more physically comfortable. Once again Juancho is making an impact – 11:23 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert’s having one of his best defensive games in a while and the Jazz lead 61-48 at the half.
Ankle watch and all, Donovan Mitchell has 12 points and 4 assists. He’s really good even with 1.5 ankles. – 11:06 PM
Rudy Gobert’s having one of his best defensive games in a while and the Jazz lead 61-48 at the half.
Ankle watch and all, Donovan Mitchell has 12 points and 4 assists. He’s really good even with 1.5 ankles. – 11:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Clippers 48. After having their lead cut to 8, Utah bounces back a bit. Despite a gimpy ankle, Donovan Mitchell with 12p/4a (5-10 FGs, 0-3 on 3s); Conley 12p on 4-6 from 3; JC 9p/5a; Gobert 5p/7r/2b, but 1-6 FTAs, has had three shots blocked. – 11:06 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 61, Clippers 48. After having their lead cut to 8, Utah bounces back a bit. Despite a gimpy ankle, Donovan Mitchell with 12p/4a (5-10 FGs, 0-3 on 3s); Conley 12p on 4-6 from 3; JC 9p/5a; Gobert 5p/7r/2b, but 1-6 FTAs, has had three shots blocked. – 11:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Everyone on Donovan Mitchell ankle watch right now pic.twitter.com/a2jS2mGKUp – 10:52 PM
Everyone on Donovan Mitchell ankle watch right now pic.twitter.com/a2jS2mGKUp – 10:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Trent Forrest is down behind the Jazz basket and in real pain. Whole team is over there. Donovan Mitchell was the first to sprint to him – 10:40 PM
Trent Forrest is down behind the Jazz basket and in real pain. Whole team is over there. Donovan Mitchell was the first to sprint to him – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George has come back and has stripped Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell for 3 steals already. So that part of his game is still here.
George has yet to scratch though, missing two layups and a 3.
Jazz have doubled Clips on glass and lead 11-6 with 6:48 left in first quarter – 10:12 PM
Paul George has come back and has stripped Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell for 3 steals already. So that part of his game is still here.
George has yet to scratch though, missing two layups and a 3.
Jazz have doubled Clips on glass and lead 11-6 with 6:48 left in first quarter – 10:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell just turned the ball over twice because he can’t push off of his ankle – 10:06 PM
Donovan Mitchell just turned the ball over twice because he can’t push off of his ankle – 10:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 9:32 PM
sight for sore eyes:
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Juancho Hernangomez
Royce O’Neale
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley – 9:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will play for the Jazz tonight. Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House are still OUT. – 8:35 PM
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell will play for the Jazz tonight. Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House are still OUT. – 8:35 PM
More on this storyline
According to the same person who pointed to Wesley’s criticism of Thibodeau, Wesley has been selling his plan, one that eventually will land Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, a New York native. But this is not schmoozing a high school player and steering him to a college of choice, and it’s not so simple even if the relationships are in place. Rose served as a former agent for Mitchell and the front office also inserted Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach after Bryant served as an assistant in Utah. -via Newsday / February 26, 2022
“I think I’ve reached a point where you’re happy with yourself, first off,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “… But as far as myself with the franchise, I see the articles, but I really address it with my teammates. I’ve seen it. I’m not too stressed about it. I’m not thinking about it. Because for me, it’s about how we can win. “There’s going to be talk whether I say something, whether I don’t say something because that’s how I’ve always been. I’ve always been someone that’s like, ‘OK, they’re saying stuff. Let’s go ahead and lock in.’ I haven’t really thought too much about it. I’m happy right now and just continuing to find ways to win.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 15, 2022
Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, on the Donovan Mitchell rumors: “I don’t think Donovan wants to leave. We see him every day, and he loves where he’s at, he loves our team. If they were … around us every day and heard him say he wants to leave, that’s completely different. But they’re not.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.