Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-34) play against the Denver Nuggets (31-31) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Friday April 1, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 49, Denver Nuggets 37 (Q2 10:12)
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Boogie Cousins is imploding
Four fouls and a tech in TWO minutes. – 9:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
would surmise that four fouls for Cousins is actually not a good thing for the Wolves. Just means more and heavier Jokic minutes.
Epic 2 minutes for Boogie though: 4 PFs, two TOs and a tech – 9:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Boogie picked up 4 fouls in 2 minutes and then picked up a tech. Just an atrocious stint from him. And now Jokic looks like he might need to play 45 minutes tonight. – 9:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I’ve never seen a player pick up four fouls and a technical in two minutes of play.
But Boogie just did it – 9:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Boogie cannot keep getting these entirely uneccesary technical fouls to a minimum.
Trusting him in big games continues to be a tough propositon. – 9:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins picks up four fouls plus a technical in his first two minutes. Back comes Nikola Jokic with 10:40 left in the 2nd after he played the entire 1st quarter. – 9:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins just picked up a T after arguing the whistle — where he appeared to catch Naz Reid with an elbow near his face. – 9:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nuggets running the high wall against the Wolves pick and roll.
Familiar with that coverage, the Wolves should know they gotta be targeting KAT/Naz on the short roll. – 9:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT and Jokic combined to score 28 points in the first quarter, and neither missed a shot – 9:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Holy shit Bones Hyland.
He jumped the passing lane, went coast to coast, broke down the defense with an in-and-out dribbble and finished a TOUGH layup at the rim.
This kid has no fear whatsoever. – 9:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
This is an extremely physical game and both bigs (Towns and Jokic) are going to have to walk a fine line between matching physicality and not fouling. Towns picked up 2 in the first quarter, Jokic picked up 1. – 9:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
After one quarter of play in Denver, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 40-35, the sixth 40+ point first quarter of the season. Minnesota has now eclipsed 40+ points in 16 quarters this season, extending the most in a single season in franchise history. – 9:39 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets survived a scorching first quarter from behind the arc. Wolves outscored the Nuggets 18-6 from three but Nuggets only trail 40-35. – 9:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins said something to Malik Beasley as the two crossed paths heading into the break just now. Beasley snapped his head back but Chris Finch got in his way before he could step towards Cousins. They were jostling at the foul line a few minutes ago. – 9:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Defense was not exactly the focus of the first quarter between Denver and Minnesota.
Timberwolves lead 40-35 after 12 minutes thanks to their 6-11 shooting from beyond the arc and 63.6% from the field.
It’s been chippy and physical. Fun game so far. – 9:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Big bench spark to end the first quarter. J-Myke’s dunks, Boogie’s 3 and Bones tried to send Naz Reid to the graveyard. T-Wolves still shooting 63% with six 3-pointers. Minnesota up 40-35. – 9:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of an entertaining first quarter here in Denver and the Wolves lead 40-35. Denver shooting 59%, Wolves 64%. – 9:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz Reid
Naz Reid
Naz Reid pic.twitter.com/v8stVKY0LP – 9:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Beasley and Boogie barking at each other at the end of the quarter. Should be a fun night. – 9:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic never plays the entire first quarter but he pretty much does tonight — DeMarcus Cousins was at the table for two minutes before he was able to check in. Jokic’s line after the first: 12 points (4-4 FG’s), 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Who’s going to go with him tonight? – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, coulda been worse. Big three from DeMarcus Cousins at the end to cut the deficit to 5. – 9:36 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
If the Nuggets won’t make 3s and the T-Wolves won’t miss them it’ll be a long night for the home team. – 9:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver misses every three and Minnesota makes every three is a sucky formula, not gonna lie. – 9:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver’s defense has not been great, but they have not been so bad that Minnesota shooting 6-9 from deep makes sense.
Some of these shots have to regress to the mean; they arent all great looks. – 9:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I am beyond impressed with Bones Hyland’s passing. That extra pass to Rivers in the corner and the lob to Green are both great looks. – 9:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker sees how physical this game is, knows how much this one means to Minnesota and is matching the T-Wolves’ urgency. Jokic with 10/3/3 in his first 10-minute shift. Aggressive Jokic showed up tonight. – 9:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota leads 34-26 with 2:29 left in the first quarter.
Towns is up to a game-high 16 points on 6-6 shooting, two off his season-high in the first frame (18 at HOU on 1/9). Tonight marks his 27th 10+ point first quarter of the season. – 9:31 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
KAT is torching the Nuggets, and I mean torching them, but just picked up a reach-in foul for No. 2. – 9:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
What a pass by Jokic on the move to find JaMychal Green cutting baseline, but Towns answers it with a triple. – 9:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
behind the back DIME.
BCBS/Sharecare Share of the Game pic.twitter.com/erRkUs2Ck8 – 9:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
What a tough bucket in the low post by Jokic on Towns for the And-1. – 9:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Denver as the @Minnesota Timberwolves open the game leading 18-12 with 7:18 left in the first.
Russell has 10 points on 4-4 shooting, including 2-2 from deep to lead the Wolves, his 10th 10+ point first quarter of the season. – 9:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
T-Wolves reel off 18 points less than five minutes into the game. D-Lo is torching Denver’s perimeter defenders, already with 10 points. On top of it, that was a physical opening shift. Minnesota making a point of roughing up Joker. – 9:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets need to answer the physicality of the Wolves with their own if they want to stabalize this game. – 9:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Wolves are getting physical with the Nuggets and it’s leading to some not great decisions. – 9:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Anthony Edwards is basically the same size as Aaron Gordon and that simply blows my mind. – 9:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets making some really sloppy passes after a strong start to the game. – 9:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With Dallas getting obliterated right now by Washington, the Nuggets will be just one game back of the 4th seed with a win against the Timberwolves.
This Nuggets vs Timberwolves game carries a lot of stakes for both teams. – 9:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
If @Tim Bontemps did his straw poll after Celtics-Pacers games, the MVP race would between Nikola Jokic and Tyrese Haliburton – 9:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Feels like a playoff game in Ball Arena prior to first tip between Nuggets vs Wolves. – 9:08 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
From everything I have seen between Jokic and Towns over the years they have been in the league, they always take their matchups against each other very seriously.
Tonight should be fun. – 9:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD has played only 37 games this season, first dealing with the knee sprain suffered in Minnesota in December, and then the foot sprain in the game before the All-Star break.
He’s steadily been ramping up activity for the past few weeks, and cleared all hurdles to return. – 8:52 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray’s working up a sweat with some pregame 1-on-1. Michael Porter Jr. getting shots up on the opposite end. pic.twitter.com/XnKD8T9NsE – 8:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Malik Beasley is AVAILABLE. Jaden McDaniels (Left Ankle Sprain) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/NlhiSktFkn – 8:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Obligatory Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. pregame shooting video. pic.twitter.com/2p383sMCIs – 8:31 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Despite a recent skid, the Timberwolves have a renewed star, a coach who fits, real atmosphere at Target Center and (dare we say it?) swag. nba.com/news/how-karl-… – 8:20 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
It’s casual Friday, and we’ve got influencer @ScottHastings and assistant to the influencer @ChrisMarlowe getting ready for the Nuggets game tonight pic.twitter.com/mJjAx0cQt3 – 8:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Greetings from Ball Arena. Lots of folks expect this game to whip ass. JaMychal Green should play, and he combined with Cousins could make a big difference in bench lineups.
Excited for this one. – 8:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Nuggets
Towns over 23.5 points
Nowell under 10 points
Reid under 3.5 rebounds
Vanderbilt over 7.0 rebounds
Jokic under 50.5 points + rebounds + assists – 7:45 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Malik Beasley will go through warmups and see how he feels. Said he looked good this morning and has been pushing the play. Might have a little extra juice to play against Denver. (Correcting earlier typo!) – 7:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says “we’ll see” on Malik Beasley playing. But reading between the lines, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t play – 7:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley is a game-time decision tonight, per Chris Finch.
Finch said Beasley has been wanting play the last few games but hasn’t been 100%. Finch also mentioned how playing against Denver means a little extra to him. – 7:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone says JaMychal Green will play tonight.
“He’s foaming at the mouth,” Malone said. – 7:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
JaMychal Green will play tonight, Malone says. He’s missed the last two games with a wrist sprain. – 7:23 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says JaMychal Green is available tonight against Minnesota. Malone said Green’s been “foaming at the mouth” to play. – 7:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gorgeous walk to the arena in Denver. Probably the Wolves’ last chance to keep their 6 seed hopes alive against a budding rival in the Nuggets. @MrChuckD in my ears on the way in to set the tone pic.twitter.com/nL2NpAqgZt – 6:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver.
Beasley participated in Timberwolves shootaround this morning. Seems like a decent shot he’ll go. – 4:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Denver:
QUESTIONABLE
Beasley – Left Ankle Sprain
OUT
Bolmaro – G League Assignment
McDaniels – Left Ankle Sprain
Wright IV – G League, Two-Way – 4:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Russell Westbrook’s 16-17 OKC Thunder team won 47 games and were the 6 seed.
The Nuggets have an opportunity to win their 47th game tonight with 4 games left to go. They might finish as the 6 seed, but they could rise as high as 4th in the next few days. – 3:37 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
1k likes… and we reveal the jerseys we’re debuting in tonight’s game👀 – 3:25 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The #Nuggets can all-but assure themselves a top 6 spot w/a win over Minnesota. Yet, MIN has won 2 of 3 meetings & have made the Nuggets offense one-dimensional. DEN is shooting 40 3s a game vs. Minny, making just 30.8%. They must get shots they want. But here’s what they face. pic.twitter.com/LZKf4JEAgo – 3:06 PM
