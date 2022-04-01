Wes Unseld Jr. calls Spencer Dinwiddie, Kristaps Porzingis trade a 'win-win'

Brad Townsend: Wes Unseld Jr. on Dinwiddie: “He’s in a situation that fits him better.” Says Porzingis is positively impacting Wizards and that Dinwiddie/Bertans are positively impacting Dallas. “I think it’s a win-win.”
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Spencer Dinwiddie revenge game incoming tonight vs. the Washington Wizards.
1. Peep the location.
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Brandon Knight will make his re-debut tonight and play 12-15 mins in the rotation. Knight signed his second 10-day contract yesterday, met Mavs in Cleveland.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT
Danilo Gallinari
Rajon Rondo
Spencer Dinwiddie
Evan Fournier
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
