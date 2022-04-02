Ben Simmons files grievance to challenge nearly $20 million withheld to him by 76ers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @RamonaShelburne and @Bobby Marks: Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to challenge the nearly $20 million of salary withheld to him by the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Story soon on ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Ramona Shelburne and @Bobby Marks on the looming arbitration showdown with Ben Simmons filing a grievance to recoup nearly $20M in lost 76ers salary: es.pn/378xSXA – 9:17 AM
ESPN reporting with @Ramona Shelburne and @Bobby Marks on the looming arbitration showdown with Ben Simmons filing a grievance to recoup nearly $20M in lost 76ers salary: es.pn/378xSXA – 9:17 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne and @Bobby Marks: Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to challenge the nearly $20 million of salary withheld to him by the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Story soon on ESPN. – 8:16 AM
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne and @Bobby Marks: Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to challenge the nearly $20 million of salary withheld to him by the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Story soon on ESPN. – 8:16 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Friday NBA content …
Ben Simmons sticks with Nike after a hard (and presumably more lucrative) push from New Balance: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…
April Fools’ playoff thread that gives you the opportunity to be bold and/or foolish with your NBA title pick: marcstein.substack.com/p/lets-be-apri… – 6:00 PM
Friday NBA content …
Ben Simmons sticks with Nike after a hard (and presumably more lucrative) push from New Balance: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…
April Fools’ playoff thread that gives you the opportunity to be bold and/or foolish with your NBA title pick: marcstein.substack.com/p/lets-be-apri… – 6:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets guard Ben Simmons resumes workouts in hopes of Playoff return
sportando.basketball/en/nets-guard-… – 2:57 PM
Nets guard Ben Simmons resumes workouts in hopes of Playoff return
sportando.basketball/en/nets-guard-… – 2:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The latest on the potential ramp up of Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/p7LbIc6KHU – 2:20 PM
The latest on the potential ramp up of Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/p7LbIc6KHU – 2:20 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Deleting my April Fool’s joke but it would be nice if the Nets actually told the truth about Ben Simmons among other issues for once. Their fans deserve transparency – 1:50 PM
Deleting my April Fool’s joke but it would be nice if the Nets actually told the truth about Ben Simmons among other issues for once. Their fans deserve transparency – 1:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons likely to miss start of playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/rep… – 11:48 AM
Report: Ben Simmons likely to miss start of playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/rep… – 11:48 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Brooklyn Nets don’t have the time, stability, or Ben Simmons to set big-picture goals. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have everything they need — most notably Giannis. But a first-round matchup between then could be closer than you think. theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 10:05 AM
The Brooklyn Nets don’t have the time, stability, or Ben Simmons to set big-picture goals. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have everything they need — most notably Giannis. But a first-round matchup between then could be closer than you think. theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 10:05 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets’ Ben Simmons sticks with Nike after a serious flirtation with becoming a New Balance endorser, league sources say. My story: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 9:19 AM
The Nets’ Ben Simmons sticks with Nike after a serious flirtation with becoming a New Balance endorser, league sources say. My story: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 9:19 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ben Simmons is not close to playing for the Nets. He most likely won’t be ready for the start of the playoffs, if Brooklyn even gets there. But if they do make it, the Nets could very much be the most dangerous low seed in history, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 9:00 AM
Ben Simmons is not close to playing for the Nets. He most likely won’t be ready for the start of the playoffs, if Brooklyn even gets there. But if they do make it, the Nets could very much be the most dangerous low seed in history, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3223202/2022/0… – 9:00 AM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The grievance – which will now go to an arbitration process – was shared with the team, NBA and National Basketball Players Association late this week, sources tell ESPN. The NBPA is supporting Simmons in the attempt to reclaim his salary. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.