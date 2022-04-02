Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-35) play against the New York Knicks (43-43) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 74, New York Knicks 69 (Q3 09:06)

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Make way for @Obi Toppin‼️
He had 9 PTS in Q2 ♨️

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Always putting on a show 🤩
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Half: #Cavs 68, Knicks 60: Garland 16p 6a, LeVert 13p 4r 3a, Brown 12p 8r; Fournier 12p, Toppin 11p 3r 4a, Barrett 8p. Cavs 56.8% FG, 8-15 3s; Knicks 44.2%, 7-15. – 2:14 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (16), Caris LeVert (13) and Moses Brown (12) all in double figures during an explosive first half against the Knicks. Cavs lead 68-60 at the half. Lamar Stevens’ late-quarter 3-pointer was overturned to a 2-pointer. Cleveland with 8 triples in the half. – 2:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Nice first half in NYC!
@SociosUSA | #LetEmKnow
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. The Cavaliers lead the Knicks 68-60.
• Toppin 11-3-4
• Fournier 12 pts
• Quickley 6-3-5
• Burks 9 & 4
• Barrett 8 pts, 3-11 FGs
• Garland 16 pts, 6 asts – 2:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
On the run! 🥶
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tired: The Obi-Randle frontcourt.
Wired: The Obi-Taj frontcourt. – 2:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With a game in Cleveland tomorrow, this would be a game where, if the bench can hold steady (significant if, given recent play), starters can get an extra bit of rest down the stretch of this one. – 2:06 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Count it‼️ ➕ the foul‼️

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs C Moses Brown up to 10 points (5 of 6 FGs) and 5 rebounds in 9 minutes – 1:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Already in double-digits 💪
#CavsKnicks | #LetEmKnow

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Moses Brown is an active fella. For the last guy on the roster, he continues to give #Cavs some productive minutes. – 1:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley not expected to play Sunday against Philly, J.B. Bickerstaff “hopeful” for return before the regular season finale next weekend
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j…
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Taj Gibson is now 8-for-8 on 3s from the right corner in 2022. I don’t know why this isn’t the Knicks’ entire offense. – 1:46 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: #Cavs 39, Knicks 30: Garland 10p 2a, Brown 6p 4r; Fournier 10p, Barrett 8p. Cavs 13-21 FGs, 5-5 from deep – 1:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A perfect 5-5 start from deep! 🔥 – 1:41 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Cavaliers lead the Knicks 39-30.
• Fournier 10 pts
• Barrett 8 & 2
• Quickley 6 pts, 2 asts
• Garland 10 pts, 2 asts
Cleveland shooting 62 percent from the field and is 5-for-5 from deep. – 1:41 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks should just spend the final five games trying to see how many corner 3s Taj Gibson can make. I wanna know the answer. – 1:40 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Something the Knicks have to do in the offseason: assess Jericho Sims’ offense, which isn’t as easy as just watching he’s done. Sims has one of the lowest usages in the league. Part of that is on him, but part is also that he’s a rim-diving center without a conventional PnR PG. – 1:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
With the trademark skip 😍
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland picks up his second foul with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter, forcing him to the bench after a scorching start. – 1:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Garland playing at a really high level – 1:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Evan adding to his record 📈

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throw it down, Moses Brown!
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE

New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ bucket to get your Saturday going ⤵️

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs playing physical defense vs Knicks. Cavs lead 13-11; NY 3 for 10 from field – 1:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Alec Burks starting at PG on "Knicks Kids Day" is …. *chefs kiss*

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Toppin has gotten really comfortable just making the intuitive pass from the corner. Did it again on that swing to Fournier for the 3. – 1:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Caris gets it to go! 👌
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE

Joe Vardon @joevardon
Darius Garland’s 171 assists in March were the most in Cavs’ franchise history. Cleveland has five games remaining and trails 6th-place Toronto by 3 games. The goal, now, is to hold onto 7th place and homecourt advantage for the Play-In. – 1:09 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
These details 🔥
If you know the spot, order it on @DoorDash.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
GAME TIME!
🆚 @New York Knicks
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked

Joe Vardon @joevardon
With the Knicks eliminated from the playoffs and Julius Randle probably done for the season, it can be easy to fall into the trap of taking the Knicks likely. But their first six guys can absolutely beat the Cavs if they’re not paying attention. Barrett, Fournier, Burks, etc – 12:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Big minutes from #TheFirstCedi 👏
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters this afternoon v. NYK:
Garland
Okoro
LeVert
Markkanen
Brown – 12:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First five in today's matinee! #LetEmKnow

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Clock in and lock in.
#ULTRADrip

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It’s going to be Moses Brown starting at center for #Cavs again today. – 12:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FYI: Cylde is gonna wear a different custom suit for each of the Knicks’ final three home games, each inspired by one of three beloved NYC restaurants (Peppa’s Jerk Chicken, and Rubirosa Ristorante)
🐐🐐

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are in Cleveland doing on-court work, but he doesn’t expect them to play Sunday. As for them returning, Bickerstaff said, “I’m still hopeful that maybe one or two of the final games we’ll have both those guys back.” – 12:01 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
With the Cavs in New York this weekend. J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley would play tomorrow against the Sixers. Neither made this road trip, which ends today against the Knicks. – 11:53 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley are expected to play tomorrow against Philadelphia. He is still “hopeful” both return next week, before the end of the regular season. – 11:36 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle will most likely be out for the rest of the season due to a nagging quad ailment:

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Miles McBride (sore right knee) is out today against Cleveland. Quentin Grimes (knee soreness) also remains out. Tom Thibodeau said earlier this week that he didn’t think Grimes’ soreness was a result of him returning too soon from his prior knee ailment. – 11:29 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks say Alec Burks will start at point guard today vs. Cleveland.
Can’t make this stuff up. – 11:28 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Before you all invade my mentions, here’s what Thibs said yesterday when asked about possibly starting Quickley.
Starting lineup w/ Burks is exactly net even point differential on the season. Foursome of Burks/RJ/Fournier/Mitch (no Randle today) is -.06 per 100 possessions. pic.twitter.com/WHm1aLxc7z11:25 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Alec Burks
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Obi Toppin
Mitchell Robinson – 11:22 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have ruled out Deuce McBride (sore right knee) for this afternoon’s game against Cleveland. – 11:21 AM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Miles McBride (sore right knee) is out for today’s game against Cleveland. – 11:20 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Miles McBride has a right knee injury and is OUT for today’s game against the Cavaliers, Tom Thibodeau says. – 11:20 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau said Julius Randle is out for tomorrow’s game in Orlando, too, and “most likely will be out the rest of the way.” – 11:19 AM
ICYMI: 'Wait for my moment': Cleveland #Cavaliers' Cedi Osman responds to two recent benchings beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Saturday matinee @TheGarden.
Saturday matinee @TheGarden.

@BetMGM x #NewYorkForever

Steve Popper @StevePopper
No playoffs, but Knicks have things to play for RJ Barrett insists. newsday.com/sports/basketb…
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Saturday afternoon in The Garden!
🕐 1:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891
@RocketMortgage | #LetEmKnow9:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks have ruled out Julius Randle (quad) and Quentin Grimes (knee) for this afternoon’s game vs. the Cavs.
#LetObiEat7:52 AM

