Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-35) play against the New York Knicks (43-43) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 74, New York Knicks 69 (Q3 09:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Make way for @Obi Toppin‼️
He had 9 PTS in Q2 ♨️ pic.twitter.com/X2dhEmmOvT – 2:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Always putting on a show 🤩
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/11z1KvWlEm – 2:18 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Half: #Cavs 68, Knicks 60: Garland 16p 6a, LeVert 13p 4r 3a, Brown 12p 8r; Fournier 12p, Toppin 11p 3r 4a, Barrett 8p. Cavs 56.8% FG, 8-15 3s; Knicks 44.2%, 7-15. – 2:14 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (16), Caris LeVert (13) and Moses Brown (12) all in double figures during an explosive first half against the Knicks. Cavs lead 68-60 at the half. Lamar Stevens’ late-quarter 3-pointer was overturned to a 2-pointer. Cleveland with 8 triples in the half. – 2:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
On the run! 🥶
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/meEPq5NGxu – 2:09 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
What a find from Quick 👀
@Immanuel Quickley ➡️ @Alec Burks pic.twitter.com/KgP6DYNudP – 2:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With a game in Cleveland tomorrow, this would be a game where, if the bench can hold steady (significant if, given recent play), starters can get an extra bit of rest down the stretch of this one. – 2:06 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
OBI on the BREAK 💨
@Ryan Arcidiacono ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/kUNrbeFiOz – 2:01 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs C Moses Brown up to 10 points (5 of 6 FGs) and 5 rebounds in 9 minutes – 1:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Already in double-digits 💪
#CavsKnicks | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6cQToI21LI – 1:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Moses Brown is an active fella. For the last guy on the roster, he continues to give #Cavs some productive minutes. – 1:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley not expected to play Sunday against Philly, J.B. Bickerstaff “hopeful” for return before the regular season finale next weekend
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j… – 1:49 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The #Rockets are in a great position with their own pick after losses to the Kings.
They are tied with the Magic for the worst record. Here is each team’s remaining schedules:
ORLANDO:
NYK, CLE, at CHA, MIA
HOUSTON:
MIN, at BKN, at TOR, ATL – 1:48 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
1st Q: #Cavs 39, Knicks 30: Garland 10p 2a, Brown 6p 4r; Fournier 10p, Barrett 8p. Cavs 13-21 FGs, 5-5 from deep – 1:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Something the Knicks have to do in the offseason: assess Jericho Sims’ offense, which isn’t as easy as just watching he’s done. Sims has one of the lowest usages in the league. Part of that is on him, but part is also that he’s a rim-diving center without a conventional PnR PG. – 1:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
With the trademark skip 😍
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fTXDXx8hmP – 1:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland picks up his second foul with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter, forcing him to the bench after a scorching start. – 1:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Two matinees underway will have a big effect on the outcome of the East playoff picture:
CHA-PHI
CLE-NYK
(A big effect for everyone but the Knicks, that is.) – 1:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throw it down, Moses Brown!
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/lvGMD71fB1 – 1:27 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ bucket to get your Saturday going ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FpY852Z5AQ – 1:24 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs playing physical defense vs Knicks. Cavs lead 13-11; NY 3 for 10 from field – 1:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Catch his drift 🔥
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lW9QGr5XtS – 1:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Alec Burks starting at PG on “Knicks Kids Day” is …. *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/CbwPedYaCh – 1:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Caris gets it to go! 👌
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/2kFAJtWJRY – 1:15 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Darius Garland’s 171 assists in March were the most in Cavs’ franchise history. Cleveland has five games remaining and trails 6th-place Toronto by 3 games. The goal, now, is to hold onto 7th place and homecourt advantage for the Play-In. – 1:09 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
These details 🔥
If you know the spot, order it on @DoorDash. pic.twitter.com/noH1XTwJk7 – 1:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
GAME TIME!
🆚 @New York Knicks
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/Dvbud5VscQ – 1:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
With the Knicks eliminated from the playoffs and Julius Randle probably done for the season, it can be easy to fall into the trap of taking the Knicks likely. But their first six guys can absolutely beat the Cavs if they’re not paying attention. Barrett, Fournier, Burks, etc – 12:58 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the #Hornets today and a #Cavaliers‘ loss to the #Knicks – 12:38 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters this afternoon v. NYK:
Garland
Okoro
LeVert
Markkanen
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First five in today’s matinee! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tVEiZjDDRa – 12:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It’s going to be Moses Brown starting at center for #Cavs again today. – 12:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FYI: Cylde is gonna wear a different custom suit for each of the Knicks’ final three home games, each inspired by one of three beloved NYC restaurants (Peppa’s Jerk Chicken, and Rubirosa Ristorante)
🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/kn5ZpRZIn6 – 12:03 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are in Cleveland doing on-court work, but he doesn’t expect them to play Sunday. As for them returning, Bickerstaff said, “I’m still hopeful that maybe one or two of the final games we’ll have both those guys back.” – 12:01 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
With the Cavs in New York this weekend. J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley would play tomorrow against the Sixers. Neither made this road trip, which ends today against the Knicks. – 11:53 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers will clinch a playoff spot with a win AND a Cleveland loss. – 11:40 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers clinch a playoff spot today with a win and a #Cavaliers loss – 11:40 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley are expected to play tomorrow against Philadelphia. He is still “hopeful” both return next week, before the end of the regular season. – 11:36 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle will most likely be out for the rest of the season due to a nagging quad ailment: pic.twitter.com/d6FztBaOmg – 11:31 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Miles McBride (sore right knee) is out today against Cleveland. Quentin Grimes (knee soreness) also remains out. Tom Thibodeau said earlier this week that he didn’t think Grimes’ soreness was a result of him returning too soon from his prior knee ailment. – 11:29 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks say Alec Burks will start at point guard today vs. Cleveland.
Can’t make this stuff up. – 11:28 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Before you all invade my mentions, here’s what Thibs said yesterday when asked about possibly starting Quickley.
Starting lineup w/ Burks is exactly net even point differential on the season. Foursome of Burks/RJ/Fournier/Mitch (no Randle today) is -.06 per 100 possessions. pic.twitter.com/WHm1aLxc7z – 11:25 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have ruled out Deuce McBride (sore right knee) for this afternoon’s game against Cleveland. – 11:21 AM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Miles McBride (sore right knee) is out for today’s game against Cleveland. – 11:20 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If Cavaliers lose to Knicks this afternoon and Bulls defeat Heat tonight, the Bulls clinch top-6 seed and avoid play-in. – 10:27 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: ‘Wait for my moment’: Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ Cedi Osman responds to two recent benchings beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 9:45 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI from @ByNateUlrich: With no first-round pick, Cleveland #Browns GM Andrew Berry seeks his next JOK in NFL Draft beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:45 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Saturday matinee @TheGarden.
@BetMGM x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/JwXr2xu5iR – 9:45 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
No playoffs, but Knicks have things to play for RJ Barrett insists. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:42 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Saturday afternoon in The Garden!
🕐 1:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891
@RocketMortgage | #LetEmKnow – 9:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks have ruled out Julius Randle (quad) and Quentin Grimes (knee) for this afternoon’s game vs. the Cavs.
#LetObiEat – 7:52 AM
