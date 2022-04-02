Heat vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (49-28) play against the Chicago Bulls (32-32) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022
Miami Heat 31, Chicago Bulls 30 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 31, Bulls 30 after one. Lowry with nine points for the Heat, LaVine 11 for Bulls. – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s first three shots all blocked. To his credit, he continues to attack. – 8:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Before that last miss, Heat was shooting 70% from field, but losing to #Bulls 30-27. Not sure if that’s good sign or bad for the home squad. – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent about to enter ahead of Caleb Martin. Heat’s four-man bench rotation tonight: Dedmon, Herro, Vincent and Robinson.
Will Heat extend the rotation to 10 to get Martin in? – 8:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
PATRICK WILLIAMS BLOCK PARTY 🎉
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If Patrick Williams is going to defend like this, you can’t keep driving strong side to allow him to freely help
That’ll be the adjustment here
More empty corner PnR’s for Herro – 8:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City GoGo started the quarter slow but lead the Windy City Bulls after 1, 24-21.
** with a win the GoGo clinch the second seed and first round bye in the playoffs. #GoGoRollCall – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pregame, Billy Donovan told us he challenged Patrick Williams to build on last game. Impressive start. – 8:25 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Patrick Williams with two blocks and a layup-Bulls down 27-25. 3:54 left 1st – 8:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams with some momentum-shifting plays early. Two straight blocks of Tyler Herro — first one was a snatch, second one ends in a layup for Williams at other end – 8:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Heat start out hot, shooting 12-for-13 to open this one.
Patrick Williams cools things off a little with a pair of massive blocks to set up back-to-back buckets for the Bulls.
Quick surge to cut the lead to 27-25, forcing a Miami timeout. – 8:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry already with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting. Heat has made 11 of its first 12 shots. – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam’s foul trouble early shifts the usual substitution pattern
Back to the Butler-Tucker-Dedmon frontcourt which isn’t ideal
But that mid-range from Butler makes it work
His jumpers peaking at the right time it appears – 8:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat open 8 of 9 from the field and lead 18-15.
If the Heat continue to shoot 88.9 percent, they are going to be a tough team to beat, imo. – 8:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Dedmon just crushed Caruso on a screen. Didn’t appear to be much communication from teammates. – 8:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo looking comfortable in the mid-range
Taking tough shots
But there’s a difference from tough shots 1-on-1 and him seeing a double
Spacing much better
Now he exits after 2nd foul – 8:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo called for his second foul with 7:14 left in the first quarter. Dedmon entering. – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler with slight lift in the corner for 3
He’s a flat footed shooter
But that slight jump from him gives him his best chance – 8:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s stepback game is butter.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine opens tonight’s game against the Miami Heat with three straight 3-pointers.
Big rowdy crowd at the United Center tonight to greet each shot. – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach opens the game 3-3 from three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yYXapjcXVn – 8:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
First play of game
Lowry-Tucker DHO into PJ floater
As I’ve hinted at lately, Heat knew they had to shift from Butler-Tucker actions to Lowry-Tucker actions – 8:12 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HEATNation check in 📍
Who’s up with us tonight? pic.twitter.com/0HlYYfv70W – 8:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explained why he’s not ready to just unleash Patrick Williams over the final few games of the regular season. The kid still needs to show more …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2… – 8:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with the new usual starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. – 7:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight against Miami.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/38UipnU8k6 – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in his “Fiesta” Kobe 5 Protro PEs.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/h4O9w8ywaC – 7:16 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat for the first time (seemingly ever) have 17 available players tonight. So with Caleb Martin back . . . 10-man rotation, or a new odd man out? Heat-Bulls, 8 p.m., Bally Sports Sun. – 6:39 PM
Heat for the first time (seemingly ever) have 17 available players tonight. So with Caleb Martin back . . . 10-man rotation, or a new odd man out? Heat-Bulls, 8 p.m., Bally Sports Sun. – 6:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Three Miami players listed as questionable including Max Strus are available tonight . – 6:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsCHI INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (Achilles) will be available to play in tonight’s game vs the Bulls. – 6:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
All three questionable Heat players (Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent) available tonight vs. Bulls. All 15 Heat players available for a game for the first time this season. – 6:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Miami’s Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin are all available for Bulls-Heat. Had been questionable – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update:
Vincent (toe): available.
Strus (shoulder): available.
Martin (calf): available. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Billy Donovan on the Heat: “They’re battle tested in a lot of ways.” Calls the Heat an “elite team.” – 6:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Billy Donovan on the Heat, “they’re battled tested in a lot of ways.” – 6:27 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball hasn’t started sprinting yet, per Billy Donovan. Ball is still in the “ramp up” process and Donovan hopes to know more about his status Tuesday or Wednesday – 6:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Fresh off 50.
@DeMar DeRozan | @zennioptical pic.twitter.com/6KyE1Aak3K – 6:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Bulls are in process of “slowly building” Lonzo Ball toward sprinting/cutting. Not to full speed yet. Said he expects to know more middle of next week — Tuesday or Wednesday – 6:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball will not begin ramping back up into sprinting/cutting drills early next week, Billy Donovan says.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Early next week they start figuring things out for Lonzo Ball, according to Billy D. Hasn’t started the sprinting process yet. – 6:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine will play tonight vs. Heat. LaVine was probable with knee soreness. – 6:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says it will be early next week before they really know anything about Lonzo Ball’s ramp-up. #Bulls – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine is good to go. Was listed as probable. – 6:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Could the Heat have all 17 players available tonight vs. Bulls? Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart both with the team in Chicago, and Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent all questionable. – 5:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With the G League season ending tonight for the Heat affiliate, Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart are back with the Heat. Because they are on two-way deals, they are ineligible for the playoff roster. – 5:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Victor Oladipo offers candor about biding his time as Erik Spoelstra tightens rotation. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: For the Heat, it didn’t have to be this way. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Tim Hardaway: Once gloves came off with Heat, it was game on for Hall selection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could Heat, Erik Spoelstra roll with 10 in playoff rotation? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Happy Birthday to the GOATuh, @Chicago Bulls 😂 @bennythebull pic.twitter.com/589Qnp8fPc – 4:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The newest HEAT Legend to enter the @HoopHall spent 6 seasons in a Miami uniform and accomplished a lot.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
76ers and Cavs win … 4th seed Philly 2 games behind 1st place Miami- 76ers lead Bulls/Raps by 2 games with 5 games left . – 4:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Cavs beat Knicks, so Bulls’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth holds at 2. Can move to 1 with win over Heat tonight – 3:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Forgot to check yesterday. But on lengthiest L2M report I can recall, officials accurately called 52/53 reviewable plays in Bulls-Clippers OT game. That included Mann’s away-from-play foul and George fouling DeRozan on 3-pt attempt. Only miss? Green D3seconds uncalled late in reg – 3:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Sixers dismantle Hornets – go 2 games up on Bulls for the No. 4 spot. That was a clinic. – 3:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Victor Oladipo offers candor about biding his time as Erik Spoelstra tightens rotation. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “It just is what it is. At the end of the day, it’s bigger than me. So I just got to continue to keep getting strong, keep doing what I can, to stay ready.” – 2:02 PM
