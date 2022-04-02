Hornets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (40-37) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (30-30) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 12:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 90, Philadelphia 76ers 123 (Q4 06:52)

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That missed layup by Maxey takes the Sixers down to 64 percent shooting from the field. They are shooting 50 percent from deep and have made 18 of em.
It is midway through the fourth quarter. – 2:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
With his latest block, @Philadelphia 76ers @DeAndre Jordan had reached 1,500 rejections for his career, joining @Dwight Howard, @sergeibaka and Brook Lopez as the only active players to reach the mark.
He is top-40 all-time in @NBAHistory.
h/t @Stathead pic.twitter.com/iQrwidG7zI2:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia hit 7 triples in that 3rd quarter. My goodness gracious. #Sixers2:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Not giving up.
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/WqFmdE5wEE2:20 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
what. a. third. quarter. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BixXDnMkMp2:19 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 103, Hornets 80 at the end of the third. Sixers led by as many as 29 in the period and dropped 45 (!) points. Embiid with 29-14-6. Harden with 12 points, 13 assists and 8 boards. Sixers are shooting 63.5 percent and 14-of-30 from 3. – 2:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Hornets scored all but 45 of the 72 points scored in that 3rd quarter. – 2:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
closing time.
🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/SixTswrI4u2:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
End of 3rd Q: Sizers 103, #Hornets 80
That’s a 45-point quarter for Philly. – 2:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
up to 💯 points here in South Philly! pic.twitter.com/BbWN5bGcFi2:15 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Hornets broadcast thinks Joel Embiid can still get in better shape. Tough crowd. – 2:12 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden just passed Allen Iverson for 18th on the NBA’s all-time free throw attempts list. – 2:11 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
It’s been a massive Q3 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who have outscored the Hornets, 30-12, in the frame, with 5:17 still to play.
Maxey and Thybulle have been very successful offensively, and all five starters are now in double-figures.
88-65, Sixers. – 2:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers have outscored Charlotte 30-12 in the first 6:43 of the 3rd quarter, and now lead 88-65 with a little over 17 left to play.
The Sixers are shooting 63.6%, and have generally looked dominant when they throw the ball to the correct team. Embiid’s up to 25/13/5. – 2:06 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
10 pts/12 ast for Harden.
25 pts/13 reb for Embiid. – 2:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Well, this has escalated quickly. Sixers have outscored the Hornets 26-10 through the first six minutes of the third to open up an 84-63 lead. – 2:04 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Game slipping away from the #Hornets here in the third quarter. Sixers are on a 19-4 run and their lead is up to 18. – 2:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
And now two hustle plays from Thybulle to save the ball from going out of bounds, then to knock it off the Hornets. Having himself quite a spurt. – 1:59 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After scoring only 2 points in the 1st half, Tyrese Maxey is up to 7 points in this 3rd quarter. He’s knocked down a triple and Matisse Thybulle has 2 3’s this quarter. Philly is beginning to break this game open. #Sixers1:58 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Interesting little moment at the timeout:
Embiid put his arm around Thybulle’s shoulder, talked with him for a bit before sitting on the bench. Presumably related to Embiid screaming at Thybulle a little earlier about where he wanted him on Embiid’s catch at the nail. – 1:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers stopped turning ball over for 3 or 4 possessions, which allowed them to push the lead to 10. Timeout Charlotte.
In honor of Plumlee, I’m going to use my left thumb as my spacebar thumb for the rest of the game. If I tweet less, it’s because this is surprisingly tough. – 1:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
It’s a good offensive Thybulle game so far. He’s got five quick points to start the second half on a dunk off a Harden feed and corner 3, and 9 total on 4-of-5 shooting. Sixers’ lead is back to double digits at 67-57. – 1:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The business decision by Embiid on that Plumlee dunk was … interesting. So was Doc’s expression afterward. – 1:51 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The #Rockets are in a great position with their own pick after losses to the Kings.
They are tied with the Magic for the worst record. Here is each team’s remaining schedules:
ORLANDO:
NYK, CLE, at CHA, MIA
HOUSTON:
MIN, at BKN, at TOR, ATL – 1:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Time to reset for the 2nd half.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/5trzblxlTN1:37 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Turnovers a big problem early for the Sixers (10 within first 17 minutes), but they’re up 5 over Charlotte at halftime.
Tobias Harris going 4 for 7 from 3 in a half is definitely a plus. His current season high for 3PA is 8 vs. Bucks. – 1:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
halftime at home.
🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/mJKv1qfjYM1:35 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid was moving a tad slower towards the end of that half, looked like something with his knee contesting Cody Martin’s layup.
On a positive note, Tobias Harris had 16 points including 4-7 from deep, which has to be close to a record for one half for him. All good shots. – 1:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 58, Hornets 53. Embiid already with 19-11-4. Harris with 16 on 4-of-7 from deep. Harden is 2-of-6 from the floor but has 7 points and 5 boards. Sixers won’t love the Hornets’ 13 fastbreak points, or Charlotte’s 13 points off the Sixers’ 10 turnovers. – 1:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A lot of ugly turnovers but Embiid absolutely killing as a roller so far, would just keep going back to that well in the second half – 1:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: Sixers 58, #Hornets 53
Miles Bridges 11 pts, 3 rebs
Hornets have to do a better job of containing Joel Embiid (19 pts, 11 rebs) and keeping a body on Tobias Harris (16 pts). – 1:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid still limping a little, looks like the left leg area is a little sore after a fall. – 1:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Hornets, 58-53, at halftime.
Embiid: 19 PTS / 11 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 16 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 5 PTS / 5 REB / 7 AST – 1:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey’s first points come on a transition layup. Sixers’ lead back out to 58-51 with a minute to play in the first half. – 1:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
No. 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/z4ImKKb3RJ1:29 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has shot 6-7 from the field in the first half.
He and Tobias Harris each have a game-high 16 points.
Embiid in the first half alone, so far:
16 PTS / 10 REB / 4 AST – 1:29 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Two matinees underway will have a big effect on the outcome of the East playoff picture:
CHA-PHI
CLE-NYK
(A big effect for everyone but the Knicks, that is.) – 1:29 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I was this days old when I learned that Mason Plumlee started shooting free-throws left-handed.
It wasn’t any prettier than his right-handed attempts from earlier in the year. – 1:29 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris has shot 4-6 from 3-point territory in the first half alone (so far). – 1:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
second time’s the charm! ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/HBReYAmQVo1:26 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Mason Plumlee is shooting free throws left handed? I clearly missed that. When did that change happen? – 1:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Nice play by Matisse Thybulle to tip that rebound out to James Harden for an open triple. His activity level has been big in this one. #Sixers1:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Hornets first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/YhX2HuLxl31:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Gettin’ it done on both ends‼️
@Cody_martin15 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/LRvlrXCvGx1:22 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Hornets gamble more than any team in the league and the Sixers did not get the memo. 10 turnovers in 16 minutes is no bueno. – 1:20 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Useless stat alert: PJ Washington just tied Jeremy Lamb for 15th place on the #Hornets All-Time 3-pointers list with 306. – 1:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are shooting 60 percent from the floor but their 10 turnovers are keeping the Hornets in this. Last one just led to a tying 3 by Thomas, forcing a timeout. Turnovers were an issue the last time the Sixers played the Hornets back in January, too. – 1:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
DeAndre Jordan turning back the clock on that reverse alley-oop slam and big block (and choice words) on LaMelo. – 1:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
DeAndre Jordan rejects LaMelo Ball and he turned to the crowd to say something to them. Dude looks fired up today. #Sixers1:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
how good is @Tobias Harris playing right now?
THIS GOOD. pic.twitter.com/cZR6t1dFeP1:14 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris seems to really enjoy 12:30 starts. – 1:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris has been having a terrific start to this one. He’s up to 13 points and he’s just bullying the smaller Hornets. Philly up 36-28. #Sixers1:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
look out, here comes DeAndre Jordan. – 1:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 29, Hornets 26 at the end of the first. Fun start to this one. Harris with 9 points on 3-of-4 from 3. Sixers shot 11-of-21 from the floor and held Charlotte to 9-of-23, but the Hornets scored 6 points off 4 Sixers turnovers. – 1:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
keep on fighting. 👊
🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/eF9uZmA9QN1:06 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
WELCOME BACK GH2️⃣0️⃣!
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/WdY0tGug0E1:05 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first quarter: Sixers 29, #Hornets 26 – 1:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Hornets, who are not switching, are having all sorts of trouble with the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll in the early going. That pocket pass is there every time. – 1:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
another day another dime. 🪙 pic.twitter.com/iTVCfySaK01:00 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hey! Bench points! With James Harden also on the floor! – 12:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A thing of BEEauty!
@Mason Plumlee | @Drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/aYZUyiVsG812:55 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green is the first Sixers sub tonight, replacing Thybulle. – 12:53 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Big-time start for Tobias Harris, who leads all scorers in 6 minutes so far…
9 PTS / 3-4 fg / 3-3 3fg – 12:53 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward is on the floor now. – 12:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Great start by the Sixers. They lead 18-13 and are shooting 63.6%. Harris has nine points on 3-4 shooting (3-3 on threes). Embiid has 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Harden has 2 points and 3 assists. – 12:52 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Tobias Harris is 3 for 3 on 3-pointers, helping #Sixers to an 18-13 lead over #Hornets midway through the first quarter. – 12:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris with a couple of catch and shoot 3s early, as the Sixers have jumped out to an 18-13 lead midway through the first. Harris has 9 to lead the way, with Embiid chipping in with 5/3/2. Sixers are shooting 7-11 from the field and 3-5 from deep to start. – 12:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hot shooting start from Harris, who just buried his third 3-pointer in the first six minutes. A byproduct of the Harden-Embiid pick and roll. Sixers are 7-of-13 from the floor and have an 18-13 lead. – 12:50 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
That’s 3 triples in this 1st quarter for Tobias Harris. I feel like I’ve been saying that a lot the last few games, but Harris is really beginning to understand his new role within the offense. #Sixers12:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris is growing quite comfrortable in the stretch-four role. 3 triples in the first quarter. – 12:50 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First sub off the bench this afternoon: Cody Martin. – 12:48 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 @MaxwellSimkins 🔔
⌚️@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/Gx6vXYlTbP12:44 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The very rare 12:30 Sixers game is about to tip off here against the Hornets. I am not complaining. – 12:39 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the #Hornets today and a #Cavaliers‘ loss to the #Knicks12:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Saturday matinee 🔜.
📱@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/7gLJC4UmmZ12:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GAME TIME!
📍 – Philadelphia, PA
🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/NkZCq7rHNu12:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday, Gordon Hayward is back for Charlotte today for a huge game in Philadelphia. All four teams in the play-in in the East play today — including Brooklyn at Atlanta tonight. All five games today have significance in the playoff race in both conferences – 12:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
It appears Isaiah Joe has gone with braids today. I think it adds some edginess, let’s see if it gets him some minutes. – 12:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward is coming off the bench this afternoon. #Hornets going with the same starters they’ve used for most of the time he’s been out. – 12:02 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Gordon Hayward will return for the Hornets today. He’ll come off the bench. Philly will rock with the same starting 5. #Sixers12:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Today’s Starting 5️⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/cUXAwYs7u112:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is probable.
@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/uHvY2PkFy911:46 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward warming up. pic.twitter.com/cfeShK3WJ811:43 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia can clinch a playoff spot today with a win and a Cavs loss #Sixers11:40 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the sun is bright…you know the rest! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/S9zoJcPxVe11:38 AM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
guess whose shoes…👀
👟 @SoleSavy11:37 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley are expected to play tomorrow against Philadelphia. He is still “hopeful” both return next week, before the end of the regular season. – 11:36 AM
PJ Washington @PJWashington
Stay true 🤞🏽💙 – 11:23 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Team needs to increase pace — look to push the ball ahead, focus on better tempo consistently.
-Frustrated Sixers didn’t post Embiid more vs. Detroit switches.
-Afternoon games in regular season generally hit or miss. No practice or shootaround pregame – 10:55 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey doing some pregame drills Saturday prior to facing the #Hornets: pic.twitter.com/Cp4j3OSFtQ10:36 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Getting ready for early #Sixers-#Hornets game pic.twitter.com/eYqWgJPkwG10:20 AM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @BetwayUSA | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/XPdWiMJGPw9:01 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Biiiig game today, folks.
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/WLB5g0FNVS9:00 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers have recalled Paul Reed from the Delaware Blue Coats. – 8:11 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Paul Reed has been recalled by the #Sixers, per team official – 8:09 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Lunchtime hoops in Philly! 🥪 🐝
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/2XRLofBOhS8:00 AM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
That moment you realize there’s an early Hornets tip off but you have family coming round at the same time as tip off. Prefer the 12am starts! pic.twitter.com/DmtfWZTDXK7:52 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

