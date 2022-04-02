Hornets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (40-37) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (30-30) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 12:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 90, Philadelphia 76ers 123 (Q4 06:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That missed layup by Maxey takes the Sixers down to 64 percent shooting from the field. They are shooting 50 percent from deep and have made 18 of em.
It is midway through the fourth quarter. – 2:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
With his latest block, @Philadelphia 76ers @DeAndre Jordan had reached 1,500 rejections for his career, joining @Dwight Howard, @sergeibaka and Brook Lopez as the only active players to reach the mark.
He is top-40 all-time in @NBAHistory.
h/t @Stathead pic.twitter.com/iQrwidG7zI – 2:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Not giving up.
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/WqFmdE5wEE – 2:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 103, Hornets 80 at the end of the third. Sixers led by as many as 29 in the period and dropped 45 (!) points. Embiid with 29-14-6. Harden with 12 points, 13 assists and 8 boards. Sixers are shooting 63.5 percent and 14-of-30 from 3. – 2:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Hornets scored all but 45 of the 72 points scored in that 3rd quarter. – 2:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
up to 💯 points here in South Philly! pic.twitter.com/BbWN5bGcFi – 2:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Hornets broadcast thinks Joel Embiid can still get in better shape. Tough crowd. – 2:12 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden just passed Allen Iverson for 18th on the NBA’s all-time free throw attempts list. – 2:11 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
It’s been a massive Q3 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who have outscored the Hornets, 30-12, in the frame, with 5:17 still to play.
Maxey and Thybulle have been very successful offensively, and all five starters are now in double-figures.
88-65, Sixers. – 2:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers have outscored Charlotte 30-12 in the first 6:43 of the 3rd quarter, and now lead 88-65 with a little over 17 left to play.
The Sixers are shooting 63.6%, and have generally looked dominant when they throw the ball to the correct team. Embiid’s up to 25/13/5. – 2:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Well, this has escalated quickly. Sixers have outscored the Hornets 26-10 through the first six minutes of the third to open up an 84-63 lead. – 2:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
And now two hustle plays from Thybulle to save the ball from going out of bounds, then to knock it off the Hornets. Having himself quite a spurt. – 1:59 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Interesting little moment at the timeout:
Embiid put his arm around Thybulle’s shoulder, talked with him for a bit before sitting on the bench. Presumably related to Embiid screaming at Thybulle a little earlier about where he wanted him on Embiid’s catch at the nail. – 1:54 PM
Interesting little moment at the timeout:
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers stopped turning ball over for 3 or 4 possessions, which allowed them to push the lead to 10. Timeout Charlotte.
In honor of Plumlee, I’m going to use my left thumb as my spacebar thumb for the rest of the game. If I tweet less, it’s because this is surprisingly tough. – 1:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
It’s a good offensive Thybulle game so far. He’s got five quick points to start the second half on a dunk off a Harden feed and corner 3, and 9 total on 4-of-5 shooting. Sixers’ lead is back to double digits at 67-57. – 1:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The business decision by Embiid on that Plumlee dunk was … interesting. So was Doc’s expression afterward. – 1:51 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The #Rockets are in a great position with their own pick after losses to the Kings.
They are tied with the Magic for the worst record. Here is each team’s remaining schedules:
ORLANDO:
NYK, CLE, at CHA, MIA
HOUSTON:
MIN, at BKN, at TOR, ATL – 1:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Time to reset for the 2nd half.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/5trzblxlTN – 1:37 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Turnovers a big problem early for the Sixers (10 within first 17 minutes), but they’re up 5 over Charlotte at halftime.
Tobias Harris going 4 for 7 from 3 in a half is definitely a plus. His current season high for 3PA is 8 vs. Bucks. – 1:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid was moving a tad slower towards the end of that half, looked like something with his knee contesting Cody Martin’s layup.
On a positive note, Tobias Harris had 16 points including 4-7 from deep, which has to be close to a record for one half for him. All good shots. – 1:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 58, Hornets 53. Embiid already with 19-11-4. Harris with 16 on 4-of-7 from deep. Harden is 2-of-6 from the floor but has 7 points and 5 boards. Sixers won’t love the Hornets’ 13 fastbreak points, or Charlotte’s 13 points off the Sixers’ 10 turnovers. – 1:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A lot of ugly turnovers but Embiid absolutely killing as a roller so far, would just keep going back to that well in the second half – 1:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid still limping a little, looks like the left leg area is a little sore after a fall. – 1:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Hornets, 58-53, at halftime.
Embiid: 19 PTS / 11 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 16 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 5 PTS / 5 REB / 7 AST – 1:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey’s first points come on a transition layup. Sixers’ lead back out to 58-51 with a minute to play in the first half. – 1:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
No. 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/z4ImKKb3RJ – 1:29 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has shot 6-7 from the field in the first half.
He and Tobias Harris each have a game-high 16 points.
Embiid in the first half alone, so far:
16 PTS / 10 REB / 4 AST – 1:29 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Two matinees underway will have a big effect on the outcome of the East playoff picture:
CHA-PHI
CLE-NYK
(A big effect for everyone but the Knicks, that is.) – 1:29 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I was this days old when I learned that Mason Plumlee started shooting free-throws left-handed.
It wasn’t any prettier than his right-handed attempts from earlier in the year. – 1:29 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris has shot 4-6 from 3-point territory in the first half alone (so far). – 1:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Hornets first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/YhX2HuLxl3 – 1:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Gettin’ it done on both ends‼️
@Cody_martin15 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/LRvlrXCvGx – 1:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Hornets gamble more than any team in the league and the Sixers did not get the memo. 10 turnovers in 16 minutes is no bueno. – 1:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are shooting 60 percent from the floor but their 10 turnovers are keeping the Hornets in this. Last one just led to a tying 3 by Thomas, forcing a timeout. Turnovers were an issue the last time the Sixers played the Hornets back in January, too. – 1:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
DeAndre Jordan turning back the clock on that reverse alley-oop slam and big block (and choice words) on LaMelo. – 1:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
how good is @Tobias Harris playing right now?
THIS GOOD. pic.twitter.com/cZR6t1dFeP – 1:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 29, Hornets 26 at the end of the first. Fun start to this one. Harris with 9 points on 3-of-4 from 3. Sixers shot 11-of-21 from the floor and held Charlotte to 9-of-23, but the Hornets scored 6 points off 4 Sixers turnovers. – 1:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
WELCOME BACK GH2️⃣0️⃣!
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/WdY0tGug0E – 1:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Hornets, who are not switching, are having all sorts of trouble with the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll in the early going. That pocket pass is there every time. – 1:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Made you l👀k
@Gordon Hayward x @Montrezl Harrell
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rT1WdUazvE – 1:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A thing of BEEauty!
@Mason Plumlee | @Drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/aYZUyiVsG8 – 12:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Big-time start for Tobias Harris, who leads all scorers in 6 minutes so far…
9 PTS / 3-4 fg / 3-3 3fg – 12:53 PM
Big-time start for Tobias Harris, who leads all scorers in 6 minutes so far…
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Great start by the Sixers. They lead 18-13 and are shooting 63.6%. Harris has nine points on 3-4 shooting (3-3 on threes). Embiid has 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Harden has 2 points and 3 assists. – 12:52 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Tobias Harris is 3 for 3 on 3-pointers, helping #Sixers to an 18-13 lead over #Hornets midway through the first quarter. – 12:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris with a couple of catch and shoot 3s early, as the Sixers have jumped out to an 18-13 lead midway through the first. Harris has 9 to lead the way, with Embiid chipping in with 5/3/2. Sixers are shooting 7-11 from the field and 3-5 from deep to start. – 12:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hot shooting start from Harris, who just buried his third 3-pointer in the first six minutes. A byproduct of the Harden-Embiid pick and roll. Sixers are 7-of-13 from the floor and have an 18-13 lead. – 12:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris is growing quite comfrortable in the stretch-four role. 3 triples in the first quarter. – 12:50 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The very rare 12:30 Sixers game is about to tip off here against the Hornets. I am not complaining. – 12:39 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the #Hornets today and a #Cavaliers‘ loss to the #Knicks – 12:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GAME TIME!
📍 – Philadelphia, PA
🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/NkZCq7rHNu – 12:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday, Gordon Hayward is back for Charlotte today for a huge game in Philadelphia. All four teams in the play-in in the East play today — including Brooklyn at Atlanta tonight. All five games today have significance in the playoff race in both conferences – 12:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
It appears Isaiah Joe has gone with braids today. I think it adds some edginess, let’s see if it gets him some minutes. – 12:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/RkrayGWNk9 – 12:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Today’s Starting 5️⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/cUXAwYs7u1 – 12:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is probable.
@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/uHvY2PkFy9 – 11:46 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the sun is bright…you know the rest! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/S9zoJcPxVe – 11:38 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Our best bet and prediction for Saturday’s Hornets vs. 76ers game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 11:36 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said neither Jarrett Allen nor Evan Mobley are expected to play tomorrow against Philadelphia. He is still “hopeful” both return next week, before the end of the regular season. – 11:36 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
All you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Hornets vs. 76ers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 11:21 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Team needs to increase pace — look to push the ball ahead, focus on better tempo consistently.
-Frustrated Sixers didn’t post Embiid more vs. Detroit switches.
-Afternoon games in regular season generally hit or miss. No practice or shootaround pregame – 10:55 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons files grievance to restore nearly $20 million in salary #76ers withheld #Nets nypost.com/2022/04/02/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 10:39 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey doing some pregame drills Saturday prior to facing the #Hornets: pic.twitter.com/Cp4j3OSFtQ – 10:36 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Getting ready for early #Sixers-#Hornets game pic.twitter.com/eYqWgJPkwG – 10:20 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Ramona Shelburne and @Bobby Marks on the looming arbitration showdown with Ben Simmons filing a grievance to recoup nearly $20M in lost 76ers salary: es.pn/378xSXA – 9:17 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @BetwayUSA | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/XPdWiMJGPw – 9:01 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Biiiig game today, folks.
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/WLB5g0FNVS – 9:00 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne and @Bobby Marks: Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to challenge the nearly $20 million of salary withheld to him by the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Story soon on ESPN. – 8:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers have recalled Paul Reed from the Delaware Blue Coats. – 8:11 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Lunchtime hoops in Philly! 🥪 🐝
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/2XRLofBOhS – 8:00 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
That moment you realize there’s an early Hornets tip off but you have family coming round at the same time as tip off. Prefer the 12am starts! pic.twitter.com/DmtfWZTDXK – 7:52 AM
