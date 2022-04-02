Hornets vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

April 2, 2022- by

By |

The Charlotte Hornets (40-37) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (46-30) at Wells Fargo Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,053,489 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,237,455 per win

Game Time: 12:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelp
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Pompey
@PompeyOnSixers
Sixers hitting a hiccup in the James Harden era inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:07 AM
James Plowright
@British_Buzz
Pelicans almost certain to finish 9th in the West, Zion lurking… Surely they couldn’t finish in the playoffs and send their 1st round pick to Charlotte could they? Spurs and Clippers will be tough outs – 3:50 AM

