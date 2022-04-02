Jazz vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (46-31) play against the Golden State Warriors (29-29) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022
Utah Jazz 75, Golden State Warriors 63 (Q3 05:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors went back to switching last time down, that time with Looney. But then 2 guys rotated to the corner off the drive and Bojan got a wide open 3 that missed. – 9:59 PM
Warriors went back to switching last time down, that time with Looney. But then 2 guys rotated to the corner off the drive and Bojan got a wide open 3 that missed. – 9:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:36 remaining in the third quarter: the Jazz lead the Warriors 73-60 – 9:58 PM
6:36 remaining in the third quarter: the Jazz lead the Warriors 73-60 – 9:58 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Royce O’Neale is just 1-12 from the three-point line and 3-19 overall over his last three games.
Tough stretch for the usually reliable shooter. – 9:56 PM
Royce O’Neale is just 1-12 from the three-point line and 3-19 overall over his last three games.
Tough stretch for the usually reliable shooter. – 9:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The way this defense is looking, I’m putting JTA in. It’s not like the offense is humming anyway. The Warriors need someone hungry out there – 9:55 PM
The way this defense is looking, I’m putting JTA in. It’s not like the offense is humming anyway. The Warriors need someone hungry out there – 9:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s hard to play looney against the Jazz because then you have to drop and the Jazz just get way too comfortable against drops. Right now it’s wide open look after wide open look. The switch is what makes Utah uncomfortable – 9:54 PM
It’s hard to play looney against the Jazz because then you have to drop and the Jazz just get way too comfortable against drops. Right now it’s wide open look after wide open look. The switch is what makes Utah uncomfortable – 9:54 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Bojan moves into 5th place all-time in made threes for the Utah Jazz 📈
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/pKwBd48geO – 9:53 PM
Bojan moves into 5th place all-time in made threes for the Utah Jazz 📈
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/pKwBd48geO – 9:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins and Klay getting beat off the dribble with ease. It’s collapsing the defense and setting up the swing-swing threes – 9:53 PM
Wiggins and Klay getting beat off the dribble with ease. It’s collapsing the defense and setting up the swing-swing threes – 9:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Bogdanović with two open corner 3s in the first 3 minutes of the second half. Easy money for the Jazz – 9:53 PM
Bogdanović with two open corner 3s in the first 3 minutes of the second half. Easy money for the Jazz – 9:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors’ conventional PnR defense to start the 3rd is getting lit up. And no, Klay can’t guard Donovan Mitchell. – 9:52 PM
Warriors’ conventional PnR defense to start the 3rd is getting lit up. And no, Klay can’t guard Donovan Mitchell. – 9:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Warriors keep helping from the Bogdanovic corner, which is unwise – 9:52 PM
Warriors keep helping from the Bogdanovic corner, which is unwise – 9:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo’s 16th point moved him past Hassan Whiteside for 13th on the Heat all-time list. – 9:50 PM
Bam Adebayo’s 16th point moved him past Hassan Whiteside for 13th on the Heat all-time list. – 9:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With Warriors trailing by 13 at the half, third quarter will be about pride. If they have it, really have it, the game tightens and the fourth quarter gets interesting. – 9:45 PM
With Warriors trailing by 13 at the half, third quarter will be about pride. If they have it, really have it, the game tightens and the fourth quarter gets interesting. – 9:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
After Kevon Looney’s first rotation, the Warriors went small for most of the remainder of the first half – 9:44 PM
After Kevon Looney’s first rotation, the Warriors went small for most of the remainder of the first half – 9:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley was terrific in the first half. Really made a bunch of plays out of PNR, put Golden State’s defense in difficult positions – 9:41 PM
Mike Conley was terrific in the first half. Really made a bunch of plays out of PNR, put Golden State’s defense in difficult positions – 9:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Patty Mills looks exhausted after playing so much earlier in the season. Cam Thomas looks very much like a rookie. Not sure where Steve Nash can go without Seth Curry and Goran Dragic. – 9:40 PM
Patty Mills looks exhausted after playing so much earlier in the season. Cam Thomas looks very much like a rookie. Not sure where Steve Nash can go without Seth Curry and Goran Dragic. – 9:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Somebody’s got to play with Curry, Dragic and Brown out — but this is not Cam Thomas’ night. He’s made a lot of different mistakes and is just 1-for-7 from the field. Nash gave him 24 minutes. Mills also 0-for-6 in 24 minutes of his own. – 9:38 PM
Somebody’s got to play with Curry, Dragic and Brown out — but this is not Cam Thomas’ night. He’s made a lot of different mistakes and is just 1-for-7 from the field. Nash gave him 24 minutes. Mills also 0-for-6 in 24 minutes of his own. – 9:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors trail Jazz 58-45
-Errors on both ends (11 turnovers for 17 Utah pts, numerous missed/late rotations)
-Poole 19 pts, Thompson 12
-Summary: Warriors looking like a marginal playoff team – 9:37 PM
At the half: Warriors trail Jazz 58-45
-Errors on both ends (11 turnovers for 17 Utah pts, numerous missed/late rotations)
-Poole 19 pts, Thompson 12
-Summary: Warriors looking like a marginal playoff team – 9:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 58, Warriors 45. A couple late stops (and a couple Warriors turnovers) and a transition layup from Bogey give Utah some breathing room. Don 17p. Bogey/Conley/JC 9p. Poole 19p and Thompson 12p for Golden State. – 9:35 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 58, Warriors 45. A couple late stops (and a couple Warriors turnovers) and a transition layup from Bogey give Utah some breathing room. Don 17p. Bogey/Conley/JC 9p. Poole 19p and Thompson 12p for Golden State. – 9:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Utah leads the Warriors 58-45 at halftime. Golden State was about to disappear into oblivion until Jordan Poole dragged them back into the game.
Poole: 19 points, 3 rebounds
Thompson: 12 points (5-12)
Wiggins: 7 points (3-6)
Jazz made 9 3s in the first half, Dubs made 8. – 9:35 PM
Utah leads the Warriors 58-45 at halftime. Golden State was about to disappear into oblivion until Jordan Poole dragged them back into the game.
Poole: 19 points, 3 rebounds
Thompson: 12 points (5-12)
Wiggins: 7 points (3-6)
Jazz made 9 3s in the first half, Dubs made 8. – 9:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
For as much attention as Rudy Gobert not getting the ball receives, when he gets the ball in the paint 2 feet from the rim and doesn’t even look at the basket also has to be acknowledged.
Nobody on the floor for the Warriors is taller than 6’7.
Just jump. – 9:35 PM
For as much attention as Rudy Gobert not getting the ball receives, when he gets the ball in the paint 2 feet from the rim and doesn’t even look at the basket also has to be acknowledged.
Nobody on the floor for the Warriors is taller than 6’7.
Just jump. – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Warriors 58-45 at halftime. Utah’s lead swelled to as much as 49-28. It dwindled to as little as 10. They closed the half well. On to the third quarter – 9:35 PM
The Jazz lead the Warriors 58-45 at halftime. Utah’s lead swelled to as much as 49-28. It dwindled to as little as 10. They closed the half well. On to the third quarter – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 58-45 at the half. Those last 30 seconds were really key… Warriors key turnovers and fouls meant Jazz could get back a reasonably large lead. 17 points for Mitchell, 9 each for Conley, Clarkson, and Bogdanovic. – 9:35 PM
Jazz up 58-45 at the half. Those last 30 seconds were really key… Warriors key turnovers and fouls meant Jazz could get back a reasonably large lead. 17 points for Mitchell, 9 each for Conley, Clarkson, and Bogdanovic. – 9:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Interested to see how the Jazz try to attack now. Mitchell in particular should have either Klay or Poole to attack. Meanwhile, will Poole’s shooting get Gobert further out on the floor? – 9:31 PM
Interested to see how the Jazz try to attack now. Mitchell in particular should have either Klay or Poole to attack. Meanwhile, will Poole’s shooting get Gobert further out on the floor? – 9:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP slam
SC approved
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/zZd2dRyYbl – 9:31 PM
JP slam
SC approved
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/zZd2dRyYbl – 9:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
8 straight Poole points and he’s up to 16 on 9 shooting possessions. GSW back within 11 based on that and the switching D the last few possessions which has upped the intensity. – 9:30 PM
8 straight Poole points and he’s up to 16 on 9 shooting possessions. GSW back within 11 based on that and the switching D the last few possessions which has upped the intensity. – 9:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Warriors go on a quick 8-0 run and Utah’s 21 point lead is down to 53-42…2:11 remaining in the first half. This is where it ceases to be about X’s and O’s. The Jazz are great there. Now it’s about toughness. Or at least the next few min are. – 9:30 PM
The Warriors go on a quick 8-0 run and Utah’s 21 point lead is down to 53-42…2:11 remaining in the first half. This is where it ceases to be about X’s and O’s. The Jazz are great there. Now it’s about toughness. Or at least the next few min are. – 9:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
And here comes Jordan Poole with 8 straight points. Warriors have trimmed Utah’s lead down to 11 with 2:11 to go before halftime. Poole’ up to 16 points tonight. I imagine more are on the way. – 9:30 PM
And here comes Jordan Poole with 8 straight points. Warriors have trimmed Utah’s lead down to 11 with 2:11 to go before halftime. Poole’ up to 16 points tonight. I imagine more are on the way. – 9:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz taking a lot of bad shots lately, and GSW responds by going on a 14-4 run. Utah’s 21-point lead is down to 53-42 with 2:11 left til halftime. Warriors are suddenly up to 7 FB points, as the Jazz’s transition defense has waned a bit. – 9:30 PM
Jazz taking a lot of bad shots lately, and GSW responds by going on a 14-4 run. Utah’s 21-point lead is down to 53-42 with 2:11 left til halftime. Warriors are suddenly up to 7 FB points, as the Jazz’s transition defense has waned a bit. – 9:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Now a 9-0 Warriors run. Mitchell went for the steal there but ended up in the 3rd row behind the scorers table — and then legitimately couldn’t find a space to get back on the court again. Those courtside seats are packed together closely! Luckily, Snyder called timeout anyway. – 9:29 PM
Now a 9-0 Warriors run. Mitchell went for the steal there but ended up in the 3rd row behind the scorers table — and then legitimately couldn’t find a space to get back on the court again. Those courtside seats are packed together closely! Luckily, Snyder called timeout anyway. – 9:29 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell jumped into the third row trying to get a steal during a fast break and then couldn’t figure out how to get back out on the floor because of the scorers table and 2 rows of people lol. Very good stuff – 9:29 PM
Donovan Mitchell jumped into the third row trying to get a steal during a fast break and then couldn’t figure out how to get back out on the floor because of the scorers table and 2 rows of people lol. Very good stuff – 9:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors going full switching D for one of the first times I’ve seen this year. They get a stop, but Gobert forces an oreb. – 9:26 PM
Warriors going full switching D for one of the first times I’ve seen this year. They get a stop, but Gobert forces an oreb. – 9:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I’ve still felt that people were burying the Jazz way too early. They need their entire ensemble cast healthy which is a tough ask, but when they are the team is very dangerous. – 9:24 PM
I’ve still felt that people were burying the Jazz way too early. They need their entire ensemble cast healthy which is a tough ask, but when they are the team is very dangerous. – 9:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
9 team threes including this iconic shot 🏹
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/zaZda0NDCf – 9:23 PM
9 team threes including this iconic shot 🏹
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/zaZda0NDCf – 9:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
KT passes Jeff Mullins for 7th place on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list with 12,549 career points (& counting) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hw7QFWlYnn – 9:23 PM
KT passes Jeff Mullins for 7th place on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list with 12,549 career points (& counting) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hw7QFWlYnn – 9:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Poole has to lead the NBA in palming violations. That’s the third one I’ve seen from him in the last few weeks. – 9:22 PM
Poole has to lead the NBA in palming violations. That’s the third one I’ve seen from him in the last few weeks. – 9:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz are up 21, what is a number you’re comfortable with this lead dropping to over the final 30 minutes of the game Jazz fans before you think it’s an issue? – 9:21 PM
The Jazz are up 21, what is a number you’re comfortable with this lead dropping to over the final 30 minutes of the game Jazz fans before you think it’s an issue? – 9:21 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In commercial of Carolina-Duke. Utah blowing out GS. Atlanta up 11 on the Nets. I know everyone says we should be scared to death of Nets. Right now its misplaced. They don’t play hard consistently – 9:20 PM
In commercial of Carolina-Duke. Utah blowing out GS. Atlanta up 11 on the Nets. I know everyone says we should be scared to death of Nets. Right now its misplaced. They don’t play hard consistently – 9:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green just said something to his teammates during the timeout. Obviously I couldn’t hear what was said being so high up. But let’s see if it works.
Green’s back on the floor with Kuminga, Porter Jr., Wiggins and Poole. – 9:18 PM
Draymond Green just said something to his teammates during the timeout. Obviously I couldn’t hear what was said being so high up. But let’s see if it works.
Green’s back on the floor with Kuminga, Porter Jr., Wiggins and Poole. – 9:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
14-0 Jazz run, as the Conley/Gobert thing seems to be a thing again. Utah leads Golden State 47-28 with 7:00 left 2Q. Mike up to 9p/3a, and JC has 9p/3r/2a. – 9:17 PM
14-0 Jazz run, as the Conley/Gobert thing seems to be a thing again. Utah leads Golden State 47-28 with 7:00 left 2Q. Mike up to 9p/3a, and JC has 9p/3r/2a. – 9:17 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
14-0 run by the Jazz in the Conley/Gobert plus bench minutes. Haven’t seen this lineup play at this level in a while. Jazz up 47-28. – 9:17 PM
14-0 run by the Jazz in the Conley/Gobert plus bench minutes. Haven’t seen this lineup play at this level in a while. Jazz up 47-28. – 9:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Danuel House and Juancho have taken this game over defensively. House has gotten through every single screen and shrank Thompson’s space off every catch. Juancho’s length and ability to rotate. It has allowed Gobert to be where he needs to be. In the paint defending the rim – 9:17 PM
Danuel House and Juancho have taken this game over defensively. House has gotten through every single screen and shrank Thompson’s space off every catch. Juancho’s length and ability to rotate. It has allowed Gobert to be where he needs to be. In the paint defending the rim – 9:17 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jazz now 9-for-18 from 3. They’re in a groove and feeling comfortable out there – 9:17 PM
Jazz now 9-for-18 from 3. They’re in a groove and feeling comfortable out there – 9:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mike Conley Jr. just knocked down Utah’s 9th 3-pointer of the night. There’s 7 minutes left in the second quarter.
Warriors trail by 19. – 9:16 PM
Mike Conley Jr. just knocked down Utah’s 9th 3-pointer of the night. There’s 7 minutes left in the second quarter.
Warriors trail by 19. – 9:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors now down 19. They’ve gotten 1 good shot in the first 5 mins of the quarters without Poole or Draymond in. Meanwhile they’ve had no answers for Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley on D. 17-5 Jazz in the quarter. – 9:16 PM
Warriors now down 19. They’ve gotten 1 good shot in the first 5 mins of the quarters without Poole or Draymond in. Meanwhile they’ve had no answers for Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley on D. 17-5 Jazz in the quarter. – 9:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are down 19 at home to the Jazz in the first half of what is the most important remaining game for them for seeding purposes. Utah is two back, but tiebreaker is on the line tonight. It’s essentially a two-game swing in the standings. – 9:16 PM
Warriors are down 19 at home to the Jazz in the first half of what is the most important remaining game for them for seeding purposes. Utah is two back, but tiebreaker is on the line tonight. It’s essentially a two-game swing in the standings. – 9:16 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
And Jazz now on a 14-0 run, all thanks to the Conley/Gobert minutes. (Clarkson, too, has been awesome.) Warriors are scuffling on both ends, and Jazz have looked great. Jazz up 47-28, 7 minutes left. – 9:16 PM
And Jazz now on a 14-0 run, all thanks to the Conley/Gobert minutes. (Clarkson, too, has been awesome.) Warriors are scuffling on both ends, and Jazz have looked great. Jazz up 47-28, 7 minutes left. – 9:16 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors 5 points in 5 minutes to start the second. Down 19. – 9:15 PM
Warriors 5 points in 5 minutes to start the second. Down 19. – 9:15 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
nothing if not iconic ☮️
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/z49HyWMNBN – 9:14 PM
nothing if not iconic ☮️
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/z49HyWMNBN – 9:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Porter is guarded by Mike Conley in the post, but because there was a play being run he didn’t attack. Nobody came open and Iguodala had to hoist a late clock 3. – 9:14 PM
Porter is guarded by Mike Conley in the post, but because there was a play being run he didn’t attack. Nobody came open and Iguodala had to hoist a late clock 3. – 9:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Yooo the Warriors just had a timeout performer that would have been the second-best Vivint halftime act all year long. He rode 5 skateboards on top of each other on a table! – 9:13 PM
Yooo the Warriors just had a timeout performer that would have been the second-best Vivint halftime act all year long. He rode 5 skateboards on top of each other on a table! – 9:13 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
With 12 points in the first half, Klay Thompson has passed Jeff Mullins (12,547 career points) for seventh place on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list with 12,549 career points. – 9:13 PM
With 12 points in the first half, Klay Thompson has passed Jeff Mullins (12,547 career points) for seventh place on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list with 12,549 career points. – 9:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
9:02 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the warriors 40-28….Juancho has been tremendous off the bench. Defending, moving without the ball, knocking down shots, securing extra possessions. Just great minutes from him and House – 9:12 PM
9:02 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the warriors 40-28….Juancho has been tremendous off the bench. Defending, moving without the ball, knocking down shots, securing extra possessions. Just great minutes from him and House – 9:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
There we go, really good stuff from the Jazz’s second unit — finally! Clarkson’s playing very well, and Jazz are getting the threes they want. Jazz up 12. – 9:11 PM
There we go, really good stuff from the Jazz’s second unit — finally! Clarkson’s playing very well, and Jazz are getting the threes they want. Jazz up 12. – 9:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Clarkson got rim-stuffed on the dunk… but it lead to a Conley 3, so it was the smart team basketball play – 9:08 PM
Clarkson got rim-stuffed on the dunk… but it lead to a Conley 3, so it was the smart team basketball play – 9:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The warriors are also really hurting the Jazz in the split action – 9:08 PM
The warriors are also really hurting the Jazz in the split action – 9:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Things that make sense:
Juancho Hernangomez being a former 15th overall pick.
Things that don’t make sense:
Boston and San Antonio not know how to use his talents. – 9:08 PM
Things that make sense:
Juancho Hernangomez being a former 15th overall pick.
Things that don’t make sense:
Boston and San Antonio not know how to use his talents. – 9:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors trail Jazz 30-23
-7th time last 9 games hey enter Q2 without a lead
-Wiggins/Thompson 7 ea, Poole 5
-43.5pct FG/33.3 3p – 9:07 PM
After 1: Warriors trail Jazz 30-23
-7th time last 9 games hey enter Q2 without a lead
-Wiggins/Thompson 7 ea, Poole 5
-43.5pct FG/33.3 3p – 9:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jazz got up 14 threes in the first quarter, including 4 corner 3s. Warriors defense was very poor in the first, not the same type of multiple efforts to get out to shooters we saw earlier in the season. – 9:07 PM
Jazz got up 14 threes in the first quarter, including 4 corner 3s. Warriors defense was very poor in the first, not the same type of multiple efforts to get out to shooters we saw earlier in the season. – 9:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 30, Warriors 23. Utah 8a on 11 baskets, 6-14 from 3. Only 2 turnovers. Don 11p; Rudy 4p/5r. Wiggins/Thompson 7p for Golden State. – 9:06 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 30, Warriors 23. Utah 8a on 11 baskets, 6-14 from 3. Only 2 turnovers. Don 11p; Rudy 4p/5r. Wiggins/Thompson 7p for Golden State. – 9:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Utah leads the Warriors 30-23 after one quarter. Golden State has already allowed 6 3-pointers. – 9:06 PM
Utah leads the Warriors 30-23 after one quarter. Golden State has already allowed 6 3-pointers. – 9:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 30-23 after 1Q. Good defensive Q from Utah, I thought… didn’t foul, generally contained most stuff, got back in transition. – 9:05 PM
Jazz up 30-23 after 1Q. Good defensive Q from Utah, I thought… didn’t foul, generally contained most stuff, got back in transition. – 9:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Fan in front of me was so heartbroken when Nemanja Bjelica missed that wide-open 3-pointer. – 9:03 PM
Fan in front of me was so heartbroken when Nemanja Bjelica missed that wide-open 3-pointer. – 9:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
transition buckets, closing the gap 💨
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2Yuf6J27j3 – 9:03 PM
transition buckets, closing the gap 💨
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2Yuf6J27j3 – 9:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr just wants Klay Thompson to relax
https://t.co/Oj7ZkMg6sr pic.twitter.com/pqQEpdCg4G – 9:02 PM
Steve Kerr just wants Klay Thompson to relax
https://t.co/Oj7ZkMg6sr pic.twitter.com/pqQEpdCg4G – 9:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Danuel House does 3-point arrow celebration, Draymond immediately yells at ref because he thought he was being taunted. – 9:02 PM
Danuel House does 3-point arrow celebration, Draymond immediately yells at ref because he thought he was being taunted. – 9:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
3:02 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Warriors 25-18…..Donovan Mitchell has 11….the warriors switch almost everything, and Mitchell has been able to do damage against Thompson and Payton… – 8:58 PM
3:02 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Warriors 25-18…..Donovan Mitchell has 11….the warriors switch almost everything, and Mitchell has been able to do damage against Thompson and Payton… – 8:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II checks in, Warriors’ defense picks up the intensity. It’s like clockwork at this point. – 8:56 PM
Gary Payton II checks in, Warriors’ defense picks up the intensity. It’s like clockwork at this point. – 8:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Bjelica in, Jazz go with Whiteside on GPII and Hernangomez on Bjelica. – 8:55 PM
With Bjelica in, Jazz go with Whiteside on GPII and Hernangomez on Bjelica. – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole is out here trying to guard. Just blocked Hassan Whiteside’s shot. Should’ve been an easy dunk. – 8:54 PM
Jordan Poole is out here trying to guard. Just blocked Hassan Whiteside’s shot. Should’ve been an easy dunk. – 8:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP droppin’ it in
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/sKpvHeavzQ – 8:52 PM
JP droppin’ it in
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/sKpvHeavzQ – 8:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors are 3-8, and 3 of those have been jumpers that rimmed out. However, they’ve taken 1 shot in the paint so far with Gobert in. As soon as Whiteside is in, Green, gets an easy floater. – 8:51 PM
Warriors are 3-8, and 3 of those have been jumpers that rimmed out. However, they’ve taken 1 shot in the paint so far with Gobert in. As soon as Whiteside is in, Green, gets an easy floater. – 8:51 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
How many points will Jordan Poole finish with tonight? pic.twitter.com/8AZpxTCOOf – 8:51 PM
How many points will Jordan Poole finish with tonight? pic.twitter.com/8AZpxTCOOf – 8:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Gobert had to screen 3 times on that possession, but the third go at it worked. That’s one reason I like the Jazz’s offense so much more when they get into their stuff early: more times to try over if it doesn’t work the first go-around. – 8:51 PM
Gobert had to screen 3 times on that possession, but the third go at it worked. That’s one reason I like the Jazz’s offense so much more when they get into their stuff early: more times to try over if it doesn’t work the first go-around. – 8:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Shout out to Rudy for cracking the top 10 in games played for the Utah Jazz 🔮
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/ZjkfJgShAq – 8:50 PM
Shout out to Rudy for cracking the top 10 in games played for the Utah Jazz 🔮
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/ZjkfJgShAq – 8:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz with four assists on five buckets early. Also some engaged, aggressive defense, not allowing open looks. 12-5 Utah at the 8:18 mark of the 1Q. – 8:47 PM
Jazz with four assists on five buckets early. Also some engaged, aggressive defense, not allowing open looks. 12-5 Utah at the 8:18 mark of the 1Q. – 8:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good start for the Jazz. They lead the Warriors 12-5 with 8:18 remaining in the first quarter. The warriors setting a ton of stuff for Thompson and Poole. The Jazz getting a lot off the dribble from Bogdanovic. – 8:46 PM
Good start for the Jazz. They lead the Warriors 12-5 with 8:18 remaining in the first quarter. The warriors setting a ton of stuff for Thompson and Poole. The Jazz getting a lot off the dribble from Bogdanovic. – 8:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
4 shots already for Klay Thompson. He’s 1-4. Warriors don’t have a lot of offense other than running him off screens with Gobert walling off the rim. Jazz content to just chase Klay with his man while Gobert waits down low. – 8:46 PM
4 shots already for Klay Thompson. He’s 1-4. Warriors don’t have a lot of offense other than running him off screens with Gobert walling off the rim. Jazz content to just chase Klay with his man while Gobert waits down low. – 8:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay is feeling it. He took two off-balance threes and one was all net (now ruled a two) and the other was halfway down and rimmed out – 8:46 PM
Klay is feeling it. He took two off-balance threes and one was all net (now ruled a two) and the other was halfway down and rimmed out – 8:46 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan hits a pull-up 3 as Warriors mess up transition D, and Jazz up 12-6. Note that Klay’s earlier 3 was changed to a 2 on review. – 8:45 PM
Donovan hits a pull-up 3 as Warriors mess up transition D, and Jazz up 12-6. Note that Klay’s earlier 3 was changed to a 2 on review. – 8:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggs puts us on the board 💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/oxW2esk28H – 8:45 PM
Wiggs puts us on the board 💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/oxW2esk28H – 8:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Halftime: Durant has 25 points on 10 shots and the Nets are still getting smoked. With no Curry/Brown/Simmons/Dragic the supporting cast just isn’t good enough. – 8:43 PM
Halftime: Durant has 25 points on 10 shots and the Nets are still getting smoked. With no Curry/Brown/Simmons/Dragic the supporting cast just isn’t good enough. – 8:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Get comfy, it’s go time ⌚️
Stream the action live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/NeGdakjbQ9 – 8:15 PM
Get comfy, it’s go time ⌚️
Stream the action live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/NeGdakjbQ9 – 8:15 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/66VIvtUkPP – 8:07 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/66VIvtUkPP – 8:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr sounds committed to staying with the Draymond/Looney starting frontcourt after experimenting with Draymond/Kuminga last week
“This is the lineup I’m most likely to stay with because it gives us the best chance to establish a defensive mindset.” pic.twitter.com/yyu1XsRDhK – 8:05 PM
Steve Kerr sounds committed to staying with the Draymond/Looney starting frontcourt after experimenting with Draymond/Kuminga last week
“This is the lineup I’m most likely to stay with because it gives us the best chance to establish a defensive mindset.” pic.twitter.com/yyu1XsRDhK – 8:05 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Slowing down the frames from Tuesday’s win against Utah.
🎥 #ClipperNation x #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/vE7k2pWTz6 – 8:00 PM
Slowing down the frames from Tuesday’s win against Utah.
🎥 #ClipperNation x #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/vE7k2pWTz6 – 8:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD has 9 points already in the first 2:05 of this game. Without Dragic, Curry and Brown — the Nets are going to need Durant to do even more. As usual, he’s up to the challenge. – 7:44 PM
KD has 9 points already in the first 2:05 of this game. Without Dragic, Curry and Brown — the Nets are going to need Durant to do even more. As usual, he’s up to the challenge. – 7:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled out Terence Davis (wrist), De’Aaron Fox (hand), Richaun Holmes (personal) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) for Sunday’s game against the Warriors. Alex Len is questionable due to back soreness. – 7:36 PM
The Kings have ruled out Terence Davis (wrist), De’Aaron Fox (hand), Richaun Holmes (personal) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) for Sunday’s game against the Warriors. Alex Len is questionable due to back soreness. – 7:36 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Jazz pic.twitter.com/r4d9qAGfbS – 7:35 PM
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Jazz pic.twitter.com/r4d9qAGfbS – 7:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Saturday night plans 📝
Jazz Pregame Show at 6 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/MuEOp0aUMf – 7:31 PM
Saturday night plans 📝
Jazz Pregame Show at 6 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/MuEOp0aUMf – 7:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry said the other day the ankle is causing some pretty consistent pain. He doesn’t think he’ll need surgery after the season — but the only thing that will help the injury is rest. He thinks it will take about a month after the season ends for the ankle to feel right. – 7:30 PM
Seth Curry said the other day the ankle is causing some pretty consistent pain. He doesn’t think he’ll need surgery after the season — but the only thing that will help the injury is rest. He thinks it will take about a month after the season ends for the ankle to feel right. – 7:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
prep work
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ESJyoOI1Hb – 7:18 PM
prep work
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ESJyoOI1Hb – 7:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Atlanta. Nets-Hawks tips in about 30. Last time they were here, they got what Patty Mills called “A juicy win. Extra juice!” That will be needed tonight. Short backcourt w/out Curry, Brown and Dragic. A loss drops the Nets to 10th in the standings. Updates to come. – 7:12 PM
Greetings from Atlanta. Nets-Hawks tips in about 30. Last time they were here, they got what Patty Mills called “A juicy win. Extra juice!” That will be needed tonight. Short backcourt w/out Curry, Brown and Dragic. A loss drops the Nets to 10th in the standings. Updates to come. – 7:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Hassan Whiteside is available tonight for the Utah Jazz. Trent Forrest remains out with his concussion – 7:05 PM
Hassan Whiteside is available tonight for the Utah Jazz. Trent Forrest remains out with his concussion – 7:05 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Pretty normal rotation tonight for the @Utah Jazz minus Trent Forrest.
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/2):
*AVAILABLE – Hassan Whiteside (right foot minor bone spur fracture)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)
OUT – Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) – 7:04 PM
Pretty normal rotation tonight for the @Utah Jazz minus Trent Forrest.
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/2):
*AVAILABLE – Hassan Whiteside (right foot minor bone spur fracture)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)
OUT – Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) – 7:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is OUT for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. It’s Curry’s 5th missed game with a left ankle injury. Nets are now without Curry, Goran Dragic and Bruce Brown. – 6:51 PM
Seth Curry is OUT for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. It’s Curry’s 5th missed game with a left ankle injury. Nets are now without Curry, Goran Dragic and Bruce Brown. – 6:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr is going with the same starters tonight against Utah:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:50 PM
Steve Kerr is going with the same starters tonight against Utah:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out tonight vs. the #Hawks. – 6:50 PM
#Nets guard Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out tonight vs. the #Hawks. – 6:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. Hawks. – 6:50 PM
Nets say Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. Hawks. – 6:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Jazz
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:50 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs Jazz
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:50 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kansas face guarding Collin Gillespie like he’s Steph Curry 😂 – 6:23 PM
Kansas face guarding Collin Gillespie like he’s Steph Curry 😂 – 6:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If the Jazz and Warriors get into a series I expect @JJMaples55_MST to have several hoop sessions lined up. – 6:10 PM
If the Jazz and Warriors get into a series I expect @JJMaples55_MST to have several hoop sessions lined up. – 6:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| Listen to the latest episode of #TheNote as you go about your weekend 🎵
This is a good one ⬇️
https://t.co/wWUL6Q1RVz pic.twitter.com/oR9JpZUd7c – 4:35 PM
🎧| Listen to the latest episode of #TheNote as you go about your weekend 🎵
This is a good one ⬇️
https://t.co/wWUL6Q1RVz pic.twitter.com/oR9JpZUd7c – 4:35 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
You could ask Jordan Poole the most basic, black and white, clear cut question. And he going to look you dead in the face and ask “what do you mean by that?” 😂😂😂 — he’s got to be trolling. – 3:58 PM
You could ask Jordan Poole the most basic, black and white, clear cut question. And he going to look you dead in the face and ask “what do you mean by that?” 😂😂😂 — he’s got to be trolling. – 3:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Best fans in the world 💙 💛
@Adobe || Fan Night pic.twitter.com/yn1uIXkn7x – 3:10 PM
Best fans in the world 💙 💛
@Adobe || Fan Night pic.twitter.com/yn1uIXkn7x – 3:10 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Oakland or San Francisco? Tough choice, @Klay Thompson … Watch the last #Howhungryareyou on Youtube https://t.co/JHEZTRltqo and exclusively on @Sportsnet in Canada: https://t.co/doxkuB7CMb pic.twitter.com/J5Oh6t2Mvi – 3:07 PM
Oakland or San Francisco? Tough choice, @Klay Thompson … Watch the last #Howhungryareyou on Youtube https://t.co/JHEZTRltqo and exclusively on @Sportsnet in Canada: https://t.co/doxkuB7CMb pic.twitter.com/J5Oh6t2Mvi – 3:07 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Baron Davis pic.twitter.com/oDh5YzcJXb – 3:00 PM
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Baron Davis pic.twitter.com/oDh5YzcJXb – 3:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
(almost) ✨magic✨ number!
#ByTheNumbers | @qualtrics pic.twitter.com/Mdy9HZuN56 – 2:58 PM
(almost) ✨magic✨ number!
#ByTheNumbers | @qualtrics pic.twitter.com/Mdy9HZuN56 – 2:58 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our prediction and best bet for Saturday’s Jazz at Warriors game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 2:41 PM
Our prediction and best bet for Saturday’s Jazz at Warriors game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 2:41 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.